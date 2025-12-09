what do you think Tarantino was trying to say when he wrote this scene?

In honor of the theatrical release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (and QT’s determination to pick a fight with every nice boy in Hollywood for absolutely no reason), I thought it would be fun to try to rank every Tarantino film from worst to best. This was a lot harder than I thought. Both his worst and best were incredibly obvious to me. It’s everything in between that was hard to rank. I was thirteen the first time I saw one of his movies (really, the formative age to get into his stuff), and my sensibilities have changed significantly now that I’m nearing ninety.

Will Tarantino’s mythical tenth and final film ever come out? Is he acting like a complete crazy asshole just to do everything but write that script? Who thinks Winds of Winter will be released before Tarantino’s swan song?

I am only including theatrical projects that were both written and directed by him, so no True Romance or his C.S.I. episode. Without further ado, here goes nothing:

9. Death Proof

If anyone has Death Proof as anything but dead last, then God bless you, but this movie is a mess. The entire Grindhouse project was a mess. Don’t get me wrong, my excitement was palpable. The idea of QT and Rodriguez joining forces to make a double-feature tribute to the schlock cinema of the seventies was what seventeen-year-old me thought peak cinema sounded like. Eighty-six-year-old me winces at the idea now of Robert Rodriguez’s name being attached to anything.

Why didn’t this project work? I’ll talk about the project as a whole and then Tarantino’s film on its own.

Problem number one is that the budget for the two movies was $70 million. I know that Tarantino is kind of a big deal and all, but that budget disqualifies the premise of this movie being an ode to schlock. If the directors truly wanted to make something dedicated to exploitation trash, they should have committed and gone with a micro budget rather than cosplaying as having one. Rodriguez’s film is the bigger culprit here, utilizing far too much CGI, far too many set pieces, helicopters, car chases, and explosions. The use of film grain filters to make it look “cheap” and “old” doesn’t hide the fact that it clearly isn’t. What we’re left with is a film that’s too self-conscious to be fully schlock and also too expensive, but not good enough to be anything more than a mildly amusing one-time experience.

If you want to see a proper ode to schlock cinema that does a lot with a little, then check out Psycho Goreman. The budget for that movie was only about $650,000, but the filmmaker ensured that every single costume, mask, puppet, and use of stopmotion was impactful. It’s an actual tribute to schlock that is schlock, not schlock cosplay.

Tarantino fares slightly better. His dedication to film makes his half of the double feature look much more authentic than Rodriguez’s digitally shot movie. Tarantino does his best to have awkward edits, missing reels, and even a temp title awkwardly replaced with a new title, but Tarantino is too talented to be bad on purpose, which works to this movie’s detriment.

Despite all the performances being good and Tarantino’s trademark dialogue doing its work, it can’t save the fact that everything happening is incredibly dull. For once, Tarantino filled his scenes with unremarkable, flat, and unlikable characters. But Dave, you might say, isn’t that the best testament you can give the man? Most of those schlock exploitation movies were terribly boring, made memorable only by one or two shocking scenes, but the vast majority of the runtime is made up of the most boring characters ever wandering around the woods, padding out the runtime until something happens. So in that sense, shouldn’t we say Tarantino made the most authentic schlock film ever? That argument can be made, but the movie isn’t unhinged enough. The great thing about truly memorable schlock films of the seventies and eighties is they were made by insane people—insane people who weren’t aware that the things they wanted to do weren’t possible, so they did them to glorious effect. I think Tarantino is himself insane, but mostly due to coke and ego, not severe mental instability or delusions of grandeur.

The actors being recognizable and talented also work to the film’s detriment. Once more, if Tarantino truly wanted to make “schlock”, he should have hired the worst actors he could find (i.e., Paul Dano, Matthew Lillard, and Owen Wilson). Watching decent-to-good actors be boring while still giving well-acted performances is just so much meh.

What makes evaluating this film so frustrating is that the more time goes on, the more I appreciate aspects of the movie, while liking the overall product much less. The movie itself fails to be a grand ode to schlock that Tarantino set out to make, so it is a failure. So what works? Kurt Russel is perfect as Stuntman Mike. He’s a fun character. Watching him eat nachos is both the most disgusting and appealing thing I’ve ever seen.

The car chases and stunt work are obviously superb, but just as one cool scene with airplanes doesn’t make Tom Cruise’s final interminable Mission Impossible worth watching, neither does two cool car sequences make sitting through dull scenes of dull characters talking about fuck all. Just watch the car scenes on YouTube. These are Tarantino’s most lifeless characters. Is it fun watching Stuntman Mike turn into a little crybaby in the end when the girls decide to go on the attack? Sure, but it’d be cooler if I actually gave a shit about the characters. Did Tarantino succeed in making the two groups of girlfriends seem like genuine friends? Yes, he succeeded. Did he succeed in making me care? No. I wanted Stuntman Mike to kill everyone on screen. But Davie, isn’t that how most exploitation movies work? Aren’t you supposed to root for the killer because everyone sucks? Yeah, but Tarantino ought to be held to a higher standard. We shouldn’t have to make excuses for this film just because the director attached is an auteur. Even he himself thinks it’s his worst film.

After all that, it isn’t even terrible. It’s only bad by the standards of the rest of his output.

Interesting tidbit. Russian translation titles are often incredibly shitty. Sometimes they’re so far removed from the movie’s original name, it seems like whoever’s in charge of the translation has some kind of malicious intent. For example, Captain America: The First Avenger is titled The First Avenger in Russia because Russia can’t have its cinemas and billboards filled with imagery promoting no Captain America (even though his name in the films remains the same). Russia’s translation of Die Hard is Tough Nut, etc. Regarding this movie, Russia called it Dokazatelstvo smerti (literally Proof of Death). Here’s why this is a silly name for this movie. The phrase “death proof”, as used in the movie, refers to Kurt Russel’s car making him invulnerable. So long as he’s in the driver’s seat, he is death proof. “Proof” here has the meaning of “resistant”, the way something is waterproof or bulletproof. The problem with the Russian translation is that “dokazatelstvo” means “proof” as in “evidence”. Unlike English, where proof and evidence are synonyms and proof and resistant are synonyms, Russian does not operate along the same lines. Evidence of Death is a nonsensical title in this case. It stems from the fact that a Russian intern who “knew” English said “dokazatelstvo means proof,” and that’s all she wrote.

5.5/10

8. Django Unchained

This might just be Tarantino’s most straightforward movie, but it’s also one of his most fun. Unlike Death Proof, which is a chore to sit through, this movie is boring proof. Despite its length, it moves at a brisk pace. Every single line of dialogue, interaction, musical cue, and set piece is pure cinematic entertainment.

The story of a freed slave becoming a bounty hunter and killing crackers in ever-satisfactory ways is something anyone can get on board with, unless you’re a racist.

Django is an extremely sympathetic character to invest in, and his journey to rescue his wife and blow the hell out of white people is pure bliss. It’s a shame that Django is both the best and worst part of the movie. He’s the best because it’s a fantasy revenge flick through his lens, but as written by Tarantino, he comes with several severe drawbacks.

Django is overshadowed by DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, and Waltz in his own movie. Those three have all the best dialogue. Django is taciturn, so it’s no fault of Foxx or his performance, but when you consider that Uma as the Bride more than holds her own against the colorful cast of characters she encounters in Kill Bill, I think Jamie was done a bit dirty here. There’s an interview where Jamie reflects on how Tarantino had to keep telling him to be “less cool” in scenes, because as a slave, he wouldn’t really have a concept of cool.

This is both positive and detrimental for his arc. Watching Django learn about the world through King (Waltz), develop a sense of style, and come into his own is a pleasure to watch, but it also means he’s more of a passive, receptive character throughout the film, while King is the one who propels the plot forward. In a film called Django Unchained, he shouldn’t feel like a supporting player in his own movie. The same thing happened to poor Bilbo in those insufferable Hobbit movies—a side character in his own story, so we can be subjected to CGI nightmare fuel instead.

It’s a minor complaint, but it prevents the movie from being perfect.

This is the first movie in which Tarantino utilizes extensive outdoor shots and diverse landscapes. This man was born to make a Western; everything about this movie is just effortlessly cool and effective.

From a technical level, everything looks and sounds fantastic. This was around the time that nearly every action movie started using CGI blood, and seeing Robocop-esque blood squibs in a modern movie was a complete joy. The use of snap zooms was never not funny. I didn’t mind the use of anachronistic music. The highlight was Jerry Goldsmith’s epic Nicaragua track. Tarantino’s insistence on Frankensteining music from different works has always enhanced his films for me. Yes, it’s unoriginal, but it brings fantastic pieces from obscure sources that mainstream audiences now have a chance to enjoy.

Something I appreciate about this movie is Tarantino’s restraint in certain regards (I know, Tarantino and restraint don’t go hand-in-hand, but hear me out.). This movie features all the over-the-top violence you’d expect, but when it comes to violence against the slaves, he doesn’t relish in it. It is not filmed as if it’s exploitative entertainment. I know there are some out there that think making a Spaghetti Western about American slavery in and of itself is in bad taste, but I think Tarantino not sugarcoating the actual, real historical violence is something that sets him apart from a filmmaker like Mel Gibson. Hacksaw Ridge is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. The war violence is filmed pornographically. You just know Mel gets off on it.

Yes, this movie has jokes, gratuitous blood and shootouts, and more N-bombs than you can count, but I think the movie never paints slavery as anything other than it was—ugly, horrific, and cruel.

I know people also take issue with Sam Jackson’s character, playing the privileged house slave, but he’s brilliant in this. This is a severely underrated performance. The offensive caricature he puts on is just that—a caricature. It’s a minstrel show. He plays it up to the whites around him because that’s how he maintains his privileged position. When he drops the act and threatens Django’s wife, it’s genuinely chilling. The fact that he chooses self-preservation at the expense of his fellow slave doesn’t make him any less of a victim of slavery. His character is tragic, even if his purpose is to be a foil.

Some have also criticized the fact that once Django has killed all the white adversaries, the final showdown being between two black men may leave audiences with mixed signals as to what the movie is trying to say. I personally don’t see it that way. I think the movie clearly establishes that the evil force at play is America’s racism. Sam Jackson isn’t meant to be more evil than America’s racist practices; he’s merely the final loose end for Django to tie up.

This is Tarantino’s closest thing to a fairy tale, complete with a happy ending. I think he succeeded.

8.5/10

7. Pulp Fiction

I’m going to get crucified for this one. There are many out there who still think he peaked with his second feature film, and they’ve been waiting for him to get back to his roots. Let me clear the air—I love this movie. This movie changed what I thought was possible about cinema when I was a wee lad. I wasn’t aware films could be told out of order and that a movie didn’t really have to be about anything at all.

Hitmen in suits, quoting the Bible before shooting nerds, the surf rock, talking about fast food joints in Europe, cinema didn’t get cooler than that. My friends and I tried to rip this movie off in every way possible with our own amateur efforts. There must have been one summer when I watched this film daily, showing it to as many different people as I could, as if I had just discovered something. With one of my more innocent friends, during the scene in Zed’s basement he had no inclination that rape was taking place, and he thought some sort of animal was in the box rather than the Gimp. How innocent the mind of a child is. He’s a republican now.

So why do I risk losing my cinema bro credentials by ranking the movie that put QT on the map so low? Simply put, I like the rest of his output that much more. I won’t say this movie has lost any appeal; it’s still a fantastic watch. But now that I know what he’s capable of, this movie does lose some of its novelty. It very much feels like a “I’m a young filmmaker who wants to make a statement and show off what I can do” kind of movie. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Paul Thomas Anderson did the same thing with Magnolia, and I absolutely despise that vapid movie.

Pulp Fiction is an exercise in style and QT flexing his stuff. It’s a film that’s always trying to be cool, and it mostly is cool, but it’s the fact that you can feel the effort, whereas in all his other films, the cool factor is effortless. It’s a fun watch, but I don’t think it’s indicative of his true talent. It’s a great starting point, but I think it’s limiting to think he’s remained stagnant since, and that this was his magnum opus.

What’s changed from when I saw it as a teen and now that I have early-onset dementia? Then, I thought both Vincent Vega and Jules were both the coolest. Now I realize that Vega was not just a bit of a doofus, but not intelligent in the slightest. It’s a testament to Travolta’s performance and his interactions with others that he’s an endearing character, because nearly everything he does in the movie is foolish.

It’s still sad that he dies the way he does halfway into the movie, but it’d be wrong to say he didn’t have it coming. He has an uncanny ability to have less foresight than a goldfish. Every time he goes to the bathroom, something terrible happens (hey, I get symbolism, guys). Every time I go to the bathroom, something terrible happens, too, but that’s only to my own body.

Did you ever notice how Travolta’s cadence and intonation in this movie is nearly a direct copy of how Tarantino talks (not when he’s talking with black people. If you ever want proof God doesn’t exist, watch any video where Tarantino talks with black people.) I had never noticed before, but Travolta is basically doing a Tarantino impersonation throughout the movie. Do you think Tarantino directly instructed him to do so, or Travolta just picked it up?

This is a great movie. Very few directors have made such a declarative statement of who they are and what they can do. It has earned its reputation. It’s a young-filmmaker-showing-off picture, albeit a good one. I’m ready for your pitchforks.

9.5/10

6. Jackie Brown

I almost feel guilty ranking the film this low. I know the edgy film bros like to claim this is Tarantino’s best film, and I used to do the same, but my ranking system is based on objective cinematic quality in addition to my pure enjoyment.

This is a beautiful, contemplative film. I’d love to see Tarantino try his hand at something so low key, subtle, and deliberate again. If I were a young QT fan in the 90s who was still reveling in the aftermath of Pulp Fiction, I could see why I might be let down by this film, but luckily, that’s not the case. I think this is QT’s first transitional film (which is odd, as his next transitional film would be the following one). This marked him as a real filmmaker. He wasn’t just a one-trick pony, style-over-substance guy. Having said all that, beyond the slowness and geriatric nature of the characters, this is a Tarantino movie through and through.

It’s an incredibly funny movie. Chris Tucker shows up for all of five minutes and leaves such an impact with his minor role. You forget he’s not in more of the movie. Legend has it he’s one of the few actors that Tarantino has ever let improvise. For QT, the script is sacred. He’s not interested in actor contributions beyond fulfilling what’s written. However, when Samuel L. Jackson rolls up and tells Tucker to get in his trunk, Tucker responds with the improvised “You catch a n-word off guard with this shit.” Tarantino likely let it stay because the N-word is his favorite word.

With this movie, Tarantino proved he could write more than what teenage boys think is cool. Focusing on middle-aged, depressed, checked-out characters like Jackie, Max Cherry, and De Niro’s Louis was a risk, but it paid off.

Max and Jackie, in particular, are immediately sympathetic, and their interaction manages to be something not often said about Tarantino’s movies—they’re sweet. Seeing Cherry develop a crush on her, going out to buy the Delfonics cassette, and listening to the same song on repeat is genuinely cute. Like Max, I also can’t stop listening to that song. It’s QT’s best use of music in a movie.

Robert Forster is so good in this movie. Nowadays, we aren’t allowed to have a main character so painfully normal. He’s not flashy, he isn’t cool, he works in a kind of scummy field, but you can’t help but love the guy. It’s also easy to see why he’s so smitten by Jackie.

Max Cherry is essentially the dad of your friend who was always in his garage when you were a little kid.

Unlike Foxx, who unfortunately got pushed to the sidelines in his namesake film, Pam Grier owns this film completely. When you consider she’s acting alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Forster, and De Niro, that’s no small thing. But this is her film.

Throughout, she has to be vulnerable, afraid, cunning, manipulative, intense, and proactive. She’s in deep shit, and any wrong move will be her end. Does she actually have feelings for Max Cherry, or did she simply know she could play him stupid? Or is she someone who can still have feelings for someone and play them for her own motives? We never know for sure, and that’s a testament to how Jackie is written and how Pam plays her that on different viewings, I can’t tell whether she’s playing up her fear or if it’s genuine.

Sam Jackson’s hair in this movie is a thing of beauty.

Then we have De Niro, essentially playing a vegetable here. Tarantino teaming up with Robert De Niro, who at that point was still considered one of the coolest actors, always playing dangerous tough guys, and relegating him to a couch potato who barely speaks was a stroke of genius. He’s deliberately useless in the film. The scene where he finally shows emotion and shoots Bridgette Fonda in the parking lot is one of Tarantino’s funniest death scenes, and that’s saying something.

Nobody likes to be reminded of getting old. This movie is almost like a Pixar movie. “Imagine if old people had feelings too and still got horny?”

9.8/10

5. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

This film, more than any of the others, keeps moving both up and down the list. When I first saw it in cinemas, I remember being quite underwhelmed. I don’t know what expectations I’d gone in with, but I left feeling a bit empty. My second viewing changed everything. Instead of being picky for what it wasn’t, I embraced it for what it was—the ultimate vibes and hangout movie. I hate the word vibes. It often seems like a lazy thing to use when you can’t really describe something, but it fits here. This is a hangout movie. Hangout movies live or die by their characters, and fortunately, Cliff Booth (Pitt) and Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) rule so fucking hard, I could watch them for a further five hours.

There was a period in the late 90s and early 2000s when directors didn’t really know what to do with either of these actors. They were heartthrobs and box office draws, so the mere act of them appearing in the movie was enough of a draw. Writing a compelling character was secondary. That’s how Pitt kept appearing in crap like Meet Joe Black. Remember Troy? Pretty messy film. Pitt looks the part and is impressive in the physical scenes. When it comes to emoting and delivering dialogue—a wooden plank. He was there just to be Brad Pitt. DiCaprio, I think, fared even worse. Controversial take (with the exception of Wolf and The Aviator), DiCaprio is often the weak link in Scorsese flicks. Daniel Day-Lewis acted circles around DiCaprio in Gangs of New York, to the degree that I actively wanted Bill the Butcher, the villain, to come out on top. In The Departed, we can sympathize with and feel the stress of his character’s plight, but the character himself is a non-entity. All the other actors have the juicy dialogue and fun. DiCaprio used to be cast in films by virtue of his fame. Who cares about writing anything compelling for him to do? Well, it turns out he’s far more interesting and fun when playing deplorable people than the boring “protagonist”. That’s why his turn in Wolf is his best performance, and his turn as Rick Dalton here is his second best.

It also helps that DiCaprio, now older, has gotten really weird-looking. His head keeps growing, and he’s halfway to looking like deranged Jack Nicholson. It rules. Now that he’s ditched the pretty boy phase, watching him play middle-aged has-beens is a delight.

Whereas DiCaprio has only gotten weirder looking, Pitt has continued to get better looking with age. As Cliff Booth, he is effortlessly cool in this movie, in a way that is endearing. Despite the fact that he has questionable morals and more than likely killed his wife, you think “Yeah, well, okay, that’s not great, but his wife kind of sucked.” DiCaprio is also likable as the hapless, stuttering, past-his-prime actor. Together, they are a great duo.

The plot of the movie is essentially people going on really long car rides. The movie boils down to Tarantino expressing his love for a bygone era. The attention to detail is spectacular. He didn’t have to completely remake famous LA streets, have period-accurate cars and storefronts, but he did. He could have opted for green screens and CGI, but he didn’t. Most of the details likely aren’t even on screen for more than half a second, but it helps create the illusion you’re in another time and place. Because I have nothing going on in my life, I’m watching HBO’s It TV series, which is set in the sixties, but unlike Tarantino’s film, everything is shot against either a green screen or the Volume, and it looks so fucking terrible. It’s actors cosplaying in sixties attire against mediocre CGI.

Is this movie indulgent? Absolutely. It’s probably QT at his most indulgent. I lost count of how many scenes there are of people just driving and listening to music, or people dancing to music. None of it moves the story forward. The length of the scenes is arbitrary, but they work. They just do. They set the mood and the setting so perfectly. It shows what the world these characters lived in was like. This movie is also Tarantino at his most foot indulgent. We get feet in varying degrees of filth and stank. I swear I felt like I could smell this fucking movie. Death Proof is an example of him being indulgent, with no return on it.

If Pulp Fiction was a young filmmaker showing off to convince the world of his potential, this movie is a seasoned filmmaker flexing just for the sake of it, and it’s effortless.

The first time I saw the movie, one aspect that I found annoying was how much time was spent on scenes from the Western that DiCaprio and Olyphant were filming. It seemed to go on endlessly, and I asked myself, “To what purpose?” But I was annoyed because I was resisting, rather than embracing. It does go on, but so does the rest of the movie. All movies are illusions, and you have to ask yourself whether you’re ready to go along for the ride or not. Now, I could easily watch thirty more minutes of the show within the movie.

One of the key complaints at the film’s release was the treatment of Bruce Lee. People found it disrespectful and even racist that he was turned into an arrogant, shit-talking caricature. Are they wrong? Mostly. Tackling beloved icons will always rub some people the wrong way, but this is Bruce Lee, not some tender softboi. I’m sure he could take it.

The mere idea that Cliff Booth won the fight upset people. It belittled Lee’s legacy. I think people are missing the bigger point. First, this movie is a work of fiction. That wasn’t Bruce Lee, but an actor playing a fictionalized version of him. That shouldn’t need repeating, but here we are. Secondly, Cliff is established throughout as being dangerous and possibly a murderer. He’s a war hero. Lastly, there’s a difference between fighting for real and performative martial arts. There’s no question that Lee would have wiped the floor with me because I’m out of shape, a little bitch, and nearly a century in age. Bruce Lee was an incredibly talented and athletic human being, who happened to use his skills for show business.

There’s a Chinese MMA fighter named Xu Xiaodong. He’s a real fighter. He gained fame for challenging Chinese “Kung Fu masters” of various disciplines to fights. He embarrassed every single one of them, proving that most forms of martial arts are performative and don’t possess useful skills for an actual fight. Granted, the self-proclaimed masters he defeated aren’t necessarily representative of the worth of the art form as a whole, but learning to fight for real versus learning an art form are not always one and the same. I wouldn’t dare belittle martial arts and those who practice them. The discipline involved, the skill, the inhumane feats, it’s all fantastic. What I’m talking about is who is more likely to fare better in an actual fight to the death. If a skilled boxer went up against a practitioner of Taekwondo, the boxer is winning that fight.

Bruce Lee was a performer. Yes, I’ve heard about his legendary fights, but in the context of this movie, he’s a performer going up against a war hero, wife murdering psychopath—of course Cliff wins the fucking fight. But hey, I’m sure Lee appreciates so many people jumping to his defense.

One of my favorite scenes is the one set at Spahn Ranch, after Cliff drops off Pussy and immediately notices something is off. I was on edge, waiting and waiting for something to happen, and the twist that essentially nothing did wasn’t a disappointment because the tension created was so palpable. The contrast between characters hanging out and vibing out to 60’s jams, with scenes like the Spahn Ranch stuff, is an area where Tarantino excels.

The movie inevitably climaxes in the night members of the Manson family set out to murder Sharon Tate and her guests. I was dreading this. Up until this point—it wasn’t a violent movie. What did Tarantino have in mind? Was he going to depict the event as it was? The first time I saw the movie, I actually thought the ending was lazy. He was just doing what he did with Inglorious Basterds, but again. I no longer feel that way. I love the ending. I love that, yes, it does kind of feel out of place, tonally, with the rest of the film, but that isn’t to say it isn’t earned. All the pieces are in play. We’ve either seen or had Cliff’s violent past alluded to, and we know that Rick keeps a flamethrower in his house.

Knowing Tarantino’s tendency to kill off his characters, I genuinely believed Cliff and Dalton were done for. Perhaps they’d die in place of Sharon and company. I didn’t see them making it out of the movie alive. The movie already showed that they were men of a bygone era. DiCaprio’s career highs were already behind him. The final cruel joke would be for him and his pail to die, a final nail in the coffin of his era. The fact that Cliff absolutely demolishes the attackers in the most painful way possible is incredibly satisfying. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Cliff’s dog, Brandy. She’s the cutest onscreen dog I’ve ever seen. She’s not necessarily the best dog actor (that goes to the dog from The Thing and the dog from Anatomy of a Fall), but she is the most adorable. Getting the dog involved in the violence was fun.

The icing on top, though, is that Dalton, who had no idea of the battle going on inside his house, drunk and chilling in his pool, immediately grabs his flamethrower and roasts Anora. He does all this without context. It’s incredibly based. And because Dalton is an actor and Booth a stuntman, Cliff does all the heavy lifting and Dalton shows up at the last minute, does minimal work, and takes all the credit for what his stuntman did.

The final thing I want to say about this movie is how the audience you watch it with can make a big difference. The first audience I watched it with was in the Bay Area. There were some scattered laughs, but the audience was mostly quiet during the movie. In particular, Brad Pitt’s line to Leo, “Don’t cry in front of the Mexicans,” got no laughs. My second viewing was in Southern California with a predominantly Mexican audience, including my two friends I was watching with. When Brad Pitt said, “Don’t cry in front of the Mexicans,” the audience lost their mind.

10/10

4. The Hateful Eight

Far and away, this is Tarantino’s most underrated and under loved film. It had the misfortune of coming out between Django and Hollywood, QT’s highest-performing box office movies. Eight is a Western, sure, but it’s not a flashy, action-packed adventure the way Django is. It’s almost entirely set in one location (a plus for me), and it doesn’t have the appealing premise of a former slave getting vengeance. It’s about a bunch of morally questionable and rugged elderly people on the verge of losing their shit at the drop of a hat.

This is a movie where everyone has heard of everyone else. For those who hate coincidences, this movie is full of them. One famous bounty hunter just happens to cross paths with another famous hunter, before running into a third and fourth person they’ve heard rumor of. It’s one of those things that only happens in movies, but what if all these colorful characters did meet? Well, something akin to the events of this movie would likely occur.

I love the slow build of this movie. I love not fully knowing what everyone’s motive is, who’s lying about their intent, who’s not who they say they are, and so on. It’s fun watching uneasy alliances form out of necessity.

Jennifer Jason Leigh is absolutely delightful as Daisy. She’s both completely disgusting and alluring all at once. Despite how bad the rest of the characters may or may not be, you know without hesitation that she definitely does deserve to be hanged. I love the antagonism between her and Kurt Russel’s John Ruth, which is matched by the antagonism between Sam Jackson’s Major Warren and Walton Goggin’s Chris Mannix.

A lot of this movie is about the power of stories. One bounty hunter has heard hearsay of another. They all have stories from the Civil War. Stories are used to manipulate or make people take the offensive. Was Major Warren’s story about meeting General Smither’s son true? Does it even matter if it was? The results are what Warren wanted—hence the power of storytelling.

This movie is full of surprises. John Ruth’s early demise remains shocking and unfair. Equally surprising is Chris Mannix ending up as a partners with Warren. In a film with no good guys, Mannix and Warren are the closest we get to heroes. Yes, Mannix is a racist, confederate vet, but in his own sense of justice, he sees everyone else as violating his rule of law as sheriff, so even if he’s joining up with Warren due to his own warped sense of justice, he still distinguishes between some sense of right and wrong. Long story short, I was surprised by his character’s arc.

The decision to film in 70mm was a bit odd, considering 90 percent of the movie takes place inside a cabin, but God bless QT and his love of film.

It’s easy to see why this movie gets passed over so often during conversations about QT, but it has only aged like fine wine. It’s not his flashiest or most exciting, but it’s damn good. I never thought I’d be so relieved to see a woman hanged.

10/10

3. Kill Bill

Thank God for the release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, because now I no longer have to be wishy-washy when trying to justify liking one part over another. I’ve never been able to give a definitive answer because I’m a coward. But now I no longer have to! It really is one movie, and not in a marketing gimmick way. It was filmed as one movie and split into two because pervert Harvey Weinstein took basic math: two movies will bring in more money than one.

Kill Bill vol. One was the first Tarantino movie I ever saw. Other than the trailer featuring that now-iconic Battle without Honor or Humanity tune, I had no idea what this movie was. One evening, my mom took thirteen-year-old me to see it because she is cool like that.

I was transfixed. Before comic book movies came to dominate the market, Kill Bill was the closest thing I’d seen to a live-action comic book, anime, or cartoon. I’ve since seen millions of Hong Kong action flicks, many of them with fight scenes and set pieces that put Kill Bill to shame, but at that point, I never had.

It was one of the most exhilarating cinematic experiences I ever had, and it’s what motivated me to watch Pulp Fiction and find out what this guy was all about.

Watching vol. Two several months later wasn’t disappointing to teenage me, but it was jarring. It was such a different experience from the previous film. I was chasing the high of the previous part, but what I got was much slower, personal, and intimate. I remember having liked everything I saw but still feeling it was a jarring conclusion to the Kill Bill saga.

Tarantino filmed this as if it were the last movie he’d ever make. He wanted to make a Western, but also a yakuza movie, and a Hong Kong action film; at the same time, it had all the exploitation elements he was famous for. This movie is big and unwieldy and constantly on the verge of collapsing in on itself, but it never does. If you’re a prick, it’s probably his easiest movie to pick apart. Why does O-Ren Ishii get an extended backstory when none of the other assassins do? Why do we spend so much time with Bud at work? Why waste time at all with swords when we see guns exist in this universe? People openly carry their swords in airports and on planes. The Bride murders Buck in the hospital, takes his keys, and camps out in his truck for thirteen hours until she’s able to get the use of her limbs back. In those thirteen hours, no one in the hospital was alerted to two dead bodies, nobody thought to make a perimeter, and nobody thought of looking for clues in Buck’s incredibly identifiable truck. The thing is none of this shit matters at all. This is a live-action cartoon, but played with utmost sincerity. It’s every genre Tarantino ever wanted to make rolled into one. It’s by far his most ambitious film.

I described Jackie Brown as his first transitional film. It showed him breaking away from what he’d done with Dogs and Pulp. This is his next transitional film, showing him going as far in the opposite direction as possible. Leaving reality far behind and not letting things like inhibition stay his hand.

In the first half, we know little about the Bride. We know she wants revenge, and for the time being, that’s enough. She was wronged, and we like Uma Thurman, so even without full context, we’re on board. In the first half, she’s more of a force of nature than a human. We are scared of the Bride. The scene where she kills Vernita Green in her home and then talks to her daughter is genuinely upsetting.

The rerelease features a significantly longer anime segment. I had no inclination that there was this much unreleased footage. Tarantino—being who he is—even managed to insert a foot shot in the new anime footage as an attacker, hanging onto young O-ren’s foot so as not to fall into a chasm, accidentally pulls her sock off, revealing her foot, and causing him to fall. Now, this movie doesn’t have the typical anime excuse of “Well, actually, she looks twelve, but she’s actually a four-thousand-year-old entity…” O-ren is a child in this scene, and it’s creepy. C’mon QT.

Beyond the anime itself, the first half is basically an anime training arc. The Bride finds an instructor (Hatori Hanzo) and level-ups with a cool sword before making her way through sub-villains.

Sonny Chiba as Hattori Hanzo is a lot of fun here. He manages to be funny and touching in his limited screen time. Succeeding in making an instrument that brings death and failing in everything else—we’ve all been there.

I’ve heard people complain that there are far too many shots of people walking to look cool while Tarantino lets a song go on longer than it should. They are absolutely right, but I also really enjoy it. The Battle without Honor song has been referenced and parodied so much it’s impossible to take it seriously, but it’s still forever synonymous with this film.

My favorite use of music in this film, though, is Ennio Morricone’s Death Rides a Horse as O-ren and her crew are living it up in their private room, only for the music to build as we hear the Bride call out O-ren in her own establishment, in front of her own army. The music continues to build as O-ren looks the Bride in the eyes. Uma is able to convey the need for vengeance with just her eyes better than anyone I’ve ever seen.

What more needs to be said of the fight between the Bride and the Crazy 88? It’s preposterous and incredible. The blood effects are so deliberately cartoonish that anyone actually upset by the violence in this movie needs to learn how to have fun.

Something Tarantino does that I really enjoy is that for one second, the movie forgets it’s a cartoon, the pounding music stops, and all we hear is the moaning and crying of the dozens and dozens of henchmen who’ve been severed from their limbs. Yes, I’ve just spent paragraphs describing how this movie’s a cartoon, but this one moment reminds you all these men are human beings, likely with families and backstories of their own. There is still a cost to achieving vengeance. How many of these survivors have reason of their own to get vengeance on the Bride now? Whether it’s Stormtroopers, Orcs, or any other nameless horde of baddies in a movie, the heroes never have a second thought about disposing them, and therefore the audience doesn’t either.

Where part one ended with Bill teasing the audience that the Bride’s daughter was still alive, this does not occur in The Whole Bloody Affair. We watch under the illusion that her daughter is dead, not seeing her until the Bride finally does towards the end.

The movie, despite being over four hours, never felt like a chore. The first half is relentlessly paced, but the slower pace of the second half is pleasant, rather than jarring. The second half gives us the backstory to the Bride and humanizes her. She’s much more vulnerable here than she ever was in the first film. We see that her relationship with Bill was actually quite loving. When he’s playing the flute and telling her the story of Pai Mei, she’s looking at him like a woman in love, if I’ve ever seen one.

Gordon Liu as Pai Mei is incredible in this film. Nearly every line of dialogue, facial expression, and beard flick from him is hysterical. I love training segments in films, and this is one of the better ones.

The focus on Bud, which once felt out of place, caught me off guard with how funny it was. This deadly assassin is living such a pathetic life, and Madsen plays him spectacularly. I could watch an entire movie about Bud working at a shitty strip club and being bullied by his coke addict boss. RIP Michael Madsen. The scenes with O-ren’s backstory, or Bud at work, aren’t arbitrary. With the exception of Elle Driver, we grow to like all of the assassins who wronged the Bride. Bud is a pathetic, sad sap; O-ren had her own vengeance backstory, and Vernita is a mother. We went in wanting to see the Bride get her revenge, but felt bittersweet when she finally got it. In Bud’s case, she doesn’t even kill him.

The fight between Elle and the Bride in Bud’s cramped trailer is a huge contrast to the epic, sprawling fight at the House of Blue Leaves. It’s used to nice effect. The climax of the duel is incredibly rewarding.

The movie slows significantly when the Bride finally reaches Bill. The movie drew audiences in with a promise of an epic, bloody tale of revenge, but the climax is dialogue. I personally loved this decision. The movie ending with a “badass” fight between the Bride and Bill would have been hollow. Sure, it may have been momentarily and viscerally satisfying, but it would not have been impactful.



The magic of this movie is that it makes us like Bill. Both he and the Bride are killers, after all, so is he truly any more in the wrong than she is? Her choice to leave the life to be a mother doesn’t erase what she’s done. Hell, even by the end, the Bride doesn’t want to kill Bill, but she has to. The fact that their fight lasts all of five seconds is okay because the true climax was their conversation preceding the fight.

Uma Thurman is fantastic in this movie. It’s a rare star vehicle where the movie and the actor are so completely intertwined.

See The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters if you can. Whatever you do, don’t waste your time on the after-credits “scene”, it’s nothing more than a lame Fortnite tie-in piece of crap.

RIP David Carradine. I hope my own death isn’t as embarrassing as yours. Jesus Christ.

10/10

2. Reservoir Dogs

After watching Kill Bill, I watched Pulp Fiction. I didn’t know movies could be made that way. Not long after, I watched Reservoir Dogs and thought, “I REALLY didn’t think movies could be made this way, fuck Pulp Fiction.” It was more than my adolescent mind could comprehend that a movie could just begin mid-conversation, and then not long after drastically change gears and show one of the characters shot up and bleeding out in the back of a car. Yes, I understand there have been millions of unorthodox films with non-linear storytelling, just as I am aware of the allegations about how similar this film is to a certain Hong Kong film, but none of that changes the experience of seeing this movie for the first time.

A movie about a heist where you never see the heist? Yes please! A rat in the midst? Hell yes!

Directors don’t typically develop a distinct style until they’ve gone through trial-and-error efforts. Scorsese didn’t really become Scorsese until Mean Streets. Before that, he had a student film spliced with a sexploitation film, a Roger Corman movie, and some crap about Alice’s restaurant. Francis Ford Coppola made quite a few forgettable movies before making The Godfather. It’s rare for a director’s debut movie to be so confident, so fully formed, and make such a declarative statement as Reservoir Dogs. A small budget did not inhibit Tarantino. In fact, even if money weren’t an issue, I don’t imagine he’d want to do this movie any differently. A talented director with enough ingenuity will make a good movie whether they have one hundred million or one hundred thousand dollars.

This movie just oozes cool. Unlike Pulp Fiction, which comes off as self-conscious to me, this movie does not. This is a perfect movie. Not one scene is wasted. Even Tim Roth’s truly bizarre American accent works in this movie.

Steve Buscemi is an absolute delight in this movie. I wish Tarantino had worked with him more.



This movie reminds me of how much I miss Chris Penn. He was iconic in his little tracksuit in this movie.

10/10

Inglorious Basterds

This is the best thing Tarantino has ever done and it’s not even close. This is the movie I’d been waiting for my entire teenage life. The Second World War, with an emphasis on Nazi-killing and Tarantino’s style of dialogue and storytelling? This was tailor-made for me.

This movie had something of a legendary status for me. I’d heard of it as far back as 2003, right after Kill Bill, but it always seemed too good to be true, like something that would never actually see the light of day.

A story of a group of Jewish-American Nazi-scalpers is material enough for a movie, and I know some contemporary audiences were upset that the movie sold to them wasn’t the movie they got. I’m not one of them. The actual Basterds are just one small part of a bigger story. Hell, an entire movie about Shoshanna and her revenge would be material enough for a movie, but I’m glad QT combined all of these disparate ideas.

Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa was a revelation to us, the audience, just as much to QT himself. Tarantino has mentioned on multiple occasions that if he couldn’t find the right actor, he’d have to shelve the whole project. A person who isn’t just a fantastic actor, but has a distinct look, a singularly unique aura, and can speak English, French, German, and Italian? The Gods answered QT’s prayers.

Within the opening minutes of the movie, Waltz lets us in the audience know he owns us just as much as he does the poor French farmer. Watching the amicable Hans Landa slowly tear away at the Frenchmen’s defenses until he’s so broken he has nothing left but to tell the truth contains more tension the nearly every horror or action movie combined. That’s the power of good storytelling being fulfilled by phenomenal actors.

Hans Landa is a truly terrifying villain you can’t help but love. He’s beyond charming and can talk one into or out of anything.

The movie changes gears with the Basterds and becomes exploitation schlock. Brad Pitt is playing a cartoon character, and it’s glorious. All the sophistication and craft around Hans Landa go out the window in the face of American ignorance and brutality.

We never actually see the Basterds attacking Germans. We only see the aftermath. I’m sure this disappointed some, but I liked Tarantino’s approach to treating the Basterds as boogeymen. They were almost mythical figures to the German soldiers. War is bad enough on a good day, but now the average Kraut has to worry about psychopaths scalping them and carving swastikas into their foreheads. Imagine an entire unit of soldiers where each man was Ronald Spiers from Band of Brothers. Men in Spiers’ own unit were afraid of him; now, imagine the Germans learning their comrades had been scalped.

More than a war movie, Tarantino is crafting a modern mythology. Aldo the Apache,the Bear Jew, and Hugo Stigliz are living legends in the worst possible way to the German soldier. If the German soldier is a soldier on the beach of Troy, then each Basterd is an Achilles or an Ajax. The individual Basterds are referred to as living monsters—stories used to whip soldiers into shape. A phenomenal propaganda tool for the American war machine and a hell of an effective threat to deter German motivation to fight.

Because Tarantino utilizes chaptered storytelling, the perspective shifts, and characters are off-screen for significant portions of the movie. By chapter three, we’re following Shoshana as she begins her new life posing as a gentile. When Hans Landa shows up again, after being off-screen for so long, it’s more terrifying than any jump scare. We feel her absolute terror and captivity as he interrogates her at the café. To this day, I am still uncertain whether he recognized her.

My favorite segment of the entire movie is the fourth chapter, set in the basement bar. What’s remarkable about this segment is that not a single main character is on screen for nearly forty minutes. It’s a bunch of side characters, but for this period, they become the protagonists, and we are invested. With this chapter, Tarantino essentially inserts Reservoir Dogs inside this movie, but with much higher stakes. We immediately see how precarious their predicament is. Everything and everyone are preventing them from simply finishing their drinks and walking out of the bar.

For all the credit Waltz deservedly gets, August Diehl as the Gestapo Major was just as effective as a villain in this scene. He was born to play a Nazi (I’m sure German actors are tired of hearing that).

Watching them go through the charade of playing the card game, knowing they know he knows they’re infiltrators is so painful in the best possible way. You know violence is inevitable, but you don’t know if it will be a minute from now or ten minutes from now, nor who will draw first blood.

Before the fourth chapter, the movie was already a ten out of ten for me, but this chapter elevated it from a great movie to a legendary one.

Before the fourth chapter, the movie was already a ten out of ten for me, but this chapter elevated it from a great movie to a legendary one.

Something not everyone is going to care about, but I do, is how language is used in movies. Spy movies in particular often work around the issue of language by just having everyone speak English. Tom Cruise speaks Russian in the Mission Impossible movies when the plot requires it. His Russian gets him into the Kremlin, even though all it would take is one listen to his pronunciation to know the motherfucker does not speak Russian at all. Russian, in particular, is just bad in Hollywood movies. Some of the notable offenders of bad Russian are the John Wick movies, The Shape of Water, The Boondock Saints, and Sean Connery in The Hunt for Red October. My point being—language is not insignificant. Being able to speak German and being perceived as German are two different things.

Michael Fassbender’s British officer speaks German, but his accent gives him away, jeopardizing the whole operation. I was ecstatic that Tarantino chose to make language such a focal point of this film. I love that French actors spoke in French and German actors in German. I love how the success or failure of the mission came down to the Brit’s slip-up. I like how, at the beginning of the movie, when Landa initially asked the farmer if they could switch to English, it appeared to be no more than a cheeky joke so audiences wouldn’t have to read subtitles, but it was because Landa didn’t want the Jews under the floor to understand him. Tarantino stuck his finger at people who complain about subtitles. I’d argue more than half the movie isn’t in English.



Don’t come at me telling me it was the three-finger gesture, not the accent, that gave Fassbender away. I’m aware, but it’s the accent that initially roused the Germans’ suspicions.

The funniest moment of the entire film is the Americans’ attempt at being Italians once everyone dies in the basement, so all that’s left to them is the worst plan possible.

Landa immediately spots the Italians as false. In a lesser movie, the Basterds would have been caught, and that would have been the scene. But Landa wants to have fun with them. He’s impressed by the pure audacity of their attempt and wants to push them to their limit. Watching him lose his shit with them is such a joy. The fact that he gives a “bravo” and a pat on the back to Omar for being able to say his own name correctly is pure cinema.



To prove how ignorant Americans are (specifically when it comes to language), I remember watching the film with two friends on DVD. After Landa had just spoken Italian to the Basterds for about ten minutes, the scene transitioned, and one of my friends said, “Wouldn’t it be funny if the Nazi spoke Italian?” I miss COVID.

The ending of this movie speaks for itself. In a way, this is to WWII cinema what Walk Hard is to music biopics. Why even make them anymore? Hitler’s dead.

11/10