My Epic Christopher Nolan Video

Spoiler alert, I’m an unabashed Nolan fanboy. Whether it’s successful or not, he always swings for the fences and that’s something I respect about the guy. His movies are often messy (weird editing, bad sound mixing, etc.), but people often take one or two minuscule aspects and decide the entire film is without value. To me, that’s a silly way to view film.



You should be allowed to criticize whomever you want, but I think some critiques are more valid than others, and there should be some standard of consistency.



Here’s my take on the armor discourse, the type of critiques that annoy me, and my ranking of Nolan’s movies.