In Honor of Nerds Moaning about the Armor in the Odyssey—My Ranking of Every Christopher Nolan Movie
My Epic Christopher Nolan Video
Spoiler alert, I’m an unabashed Nolan fanboy. Whether it’s successful or not, he always swings for the fences and that’s something I respect about the guy. His movies are often messy (weird editing, bad sound mixing, etc.), but people often take one or two minuscule aspects and decide the entire film is without value. To me, that’s a silly way to view film.
You should be allowed to criticize whomever you want, but I think some critiques are more valid than others, and there should be some standard of consistency.
Here’s my take on the armor discourse, the type of critiques that annoy me, and my ranking of Nolan’s movies.
David’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The armor discourse illustrates how easily people confuse pedantry for critique. Nolan's ambition to swing for the fences matters way more than surface-level historical accuracy, especially when the film's emotional core lands. I've noticed audiences who obsess over one anachronistic detail often miss the broader thematic work a director is doing. It's like dissecting the font choice on a roadmap instead of appreciatng the journey it enables.
I was going to say “These interesting-sounding front doors to 40+ minutes of video are not for me” but that sounds mean so I’m going to put it in quotes like it didn’t really happen. (Probably just me, hoping “pivot to video” is left in 2025.)