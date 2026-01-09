David’s Substack

2d

The armor discourse illustrates how easily people confuse pedantry for critique. Nolan's ambition to swing for the fences matters way more than surface-level historical accuracy, especially when the film's emotional core lands. I've noticed audiences who obsess over one anachronistic detail often miss the broader thematic work a director is doing. It's like dissecting the font choice on a roadmap instead of appreciatng the journey it enables.

3d

I was going to say “These interesting-sounding front doors to 40+ minutes of video are not for me” but that sounds mean so I’m going to put it in quotes like it didn’t really happen. (Probably just me, hoping “pivot to video” is left in 2025.)

