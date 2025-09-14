Who is the most oppressed group of people on Earth? If you answered Zack Snyder fans, you’d be correct. But let’s go a little deeper. Who is the second most oppressed group of people on Earth? That would be Incels (hey, why are you mentioning Zack Snyder fans twice?). Incels are a marginalized community who simply want some poontang and to be taken seriously.

I first became aware of the portmanteau in 2014 after Elliot Rodger murdered six people at my alma mater. For those of you who have perhaps managed to live this long without encountering this concept: Incels are a terminally online subculture of men who identify as involuntarily celibate. They are unable to find sexual partners despite deeply desiring it. More recently, they attribute the 80/20 rule to playing a significant role in their suffering. This rule states that 80% of women only desire the top 20% of men. This concept was explored in the recent Netflix miniseries Adolescence (brilliant show, but more entertaining was the right-wing reaction claiming left-wing people believed the show to be a documentary, even though the only people I ever saw calling it a documentary were reactionaries…).

This past month, I read two novels—both were titled Incel. Both were released in 2023. Even their covers are similarish.

This recalls memories of 1998, that epic year when Armageddon squared off against Deep Impact, while A Bug’s Life went toe to toe with Antz. But imagine if all four of those movies were called Armageddon (and imagine if all four were directed by Zack Snyder).

Despite identical titles and, presumably, similar subject matter, the books could not have been more different from one another. Before I dive into the books themselves, I just want to point out how this should be inspiring to authors. Never fear being unoriginal. One subject can be mined forever and ever if the author is talented enough (or audacious enough to tackle a subject despite their talent not matching their ambition).



***Some spoilers for both works.

One of these books was good (almost great), whereas the other was a silly pile of shit. One feels like it was written by an Incel, whereas the other feels like it was written by someone far too intelligent to be an Incel. You’ll just have to read on to find which is which.

Incel, by Matt Duchossoy, follows Wayne, a hapless Incel. Wayne has two friends in his life (twins: one male, one female). They film their attempts trying to rizz up women in public places. Wayne’s friends eventually get way too freaky-deaky with their “content”. Case in point, they go to a waterpark and attach razor blades to the interior of a slide so they could film a hot girl going down it and getting cut up.

Their videos gain them some notoriety among the online Incel community. Wayne, who’s a passive observer throughout the book, wants no part in their schemes, but he doesn’t resist all that hard either when they keep roping him into their videos. Other videos they make include the kidnapping and torture of a teenage girl.

A central location in this novel is a local Shake Shack. So much of the fucking story takes place at a Shake Shack. I understand people write what they know, which includes utilizing familiar locations, but for the love of all that is holy, I never want to see a Shake Shack ever again. For no reason, a waitress expresses interest in Wayne. Keep in mind, Wayne isn’t even interesting among his deplorable friends, so why a quirky waitress would have noticed him, let alone expressed any interest in this dork, is beyond me. The book makes no attempt to make it make any sense. She wants to get with him because the plot necessitates it. The book requires Wayne, our lonely virgin, to aim for the sun, to get so close just so his wings melt. This is the final straw for him. Unable to seal the deal with the dreadlock-touting white manic pixie dream girl, Wayne decides he’s going to shoot up a teenage birthday party with his twin comrades.

Keep in mind, the novel never really gives us a clear view of what Wayne is thinking. We know Incels, such as Elliot, have turned to violence, but this book makes no attempt to explore it. It’s like Duchossoy read the Urban Dictionary definition of an Incel once and wrote this entire book without doing any further research on the topic. Now, an Incel is the gift that keeps on giving if you want to explore themes of lust, loneliness, alienation, toxicity, the damage of being terminally online, navigating modern dating, power dynamics in sexuality, and so on. This book does none of it. It’s shallow and surface-level. We are told Wayne is lonely and horny, but we never see how it shapes his life and influences his decision-making. We know what Wayne wants, but we never learn what he needs. Other than wanting to get laid, we know absolutely nothing about him. He is not a character. He’s a blank slate, and the author failed to fill in the details.

In writing such a shallow and, frankly, juvenile book, Duchossoy shows a striking lack of knowledge about not just Incels, but literature. In a way, by writing such a shallow book with weakly defined characters, Duchossoy did something pretty Goddamn Incely—demonstrating a complete misunderstanding of human characteristics. Perhaps he’s a secret genius. In writing a book about Incels, he went full Incel and produced a steaming pile of garbage.

The book is violent, but not in a way that is meaningful or shocking. It’s there because, at the bare minimum, a human being who’s done a five-minute Google search on Incels realizes the story should culminate and some form of violence inflicted on the innocent.

None of it really amounts to much. There are no further explorations of the human condition, loneliness, or even how the desire for quick and easy content can lead people to ruin the lives of others.

Incel by ARX-Han is about 22-year-old Anon, a graduate student in evolutionary psychology who’s convinced that he's discovered a special method for "hacking" the mating patterns in human behavior. Naturally, he’s a virgin who spends a lot of time arguing on Reddit. He makes a pact with himself—if he can’t get laid before his next birthday, he’s killing himself.

In terms of style and content, it could not be more different from Duchossoy’s book. For one, this reads like an academic dissertation. The language is purposely difficult and scientific. This is alienating. It works to the book’s credit and detriment. Incels, by their nature, are inherently emotional beings. Irrational and delusional males masquerading as Logic Bros. This book is stripped of human emotion, relegating all human interactions, ideas, conversations, and the like to their base, scientific formulae. It’s the cold, clinical Stanley Kubrik approach to storytelling. In a way, I feel Logic Bro would have been the more appropriate title. Every page of the book is Anon’s thought process desperately trying to find logical solutions and hypotheses to every human interaction and desire.

The book goes on long diatribes about biology, philosophy, theories, dating, relationships, etc. Nothing is left untouched. Han goes at length to remove everything human about desire, sex, and love to treat them as nothing more than quantifiable scientific phenomena. Does it entirely work? I’m not sure. I hesitate to assign this book a rating because I am still thinking about it.

On the one hand, it’s clever to remove all the humanity from such human desires as lust (wanting to get laid) and treating it like a long-winded master’s thesis, but on the other hand, are Incels the right subject for this?

I won’t pretend to know Han’s intent, but by making this such a cold and clinical book, I never felt Anon’s loneliness. I understood he tried and failed to get laid throughout the book, but to what end? His thoughts are so analytical and intellectual that they fail to register as emotional. I never saw how getting laid would have any emotional resonance with him. Perhaps that was the point?

Anon does eventually get laid towards the end, and he finds the event itself was utterly unremarkable and does not make him any happier. At first, I thought I had missed a page because it was so abrupt and given no fanfare. I thought this was a stroke of genius. Create an entire book about a character trying to get laid, only to not describe the moment at all, and then move past it as if nothing happened. Because, frankly, that’s all it is at the end of the day. It’s something that all humans build up in their minds, which ultimately doesn’t really matter and doesn’t make us any happier if we’re still suffering from whatever it is we’re suffering from.

It’s to the book’s detriment that Han eventually does describe the sexual encounter. I don’t think it was necessary.

Han is a very talented writer. His prose is unique, as is this book. As mentioned earlier, it’s almost too intelligent to be a book that focuses on Incel. I’m torn as to whether this book worked for me or not, considering its strengths so often work against it. Perhaps that’s what makes the book genius. I’m not saying every book about this subject matter needs to exclusively focus on lust and alienation, but the way Han chose to tell this story didn’t make me feel the plight of Anon. Even if a character’s thoughts are repulsive, a well-written story will either compel you or implicate you into sharing them. Anon is not a human being. His thoughts are 1s and 0s.

But the more I think about it, the more I think that maybe this is the ultimate Incel novel. Perhaps by removing all that is human and treating human sexuality and desire as nothing more than the phenomenon of atoms and all that shit is the ultimate statement on this. It puts these individuals under a microscope and reveals how petty and insignificant their desires truly are in the grand scheme of things.

I’m struggling. I go on Reddit, and I see nothing but morons with no interesting insight spreading terrible ideas and anointing themselves authority figures. Anon, simply put, is too intelligent and insightful to be an actual Incel. Yes, he’s a virgin, but an Incel? I don’t know.

I really enjoyed the dynamic and combating philosophies of Anon and his one friend, the nihilistic martial artist Jason.

If it sounds like I’m being overly critical of this book, know that I’m not. It’s because I see a talent in Han, and I’m just not sure if this book was the proper channel for it. To clarify what I mean, check out Roger Ebert’s review of Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs. He gave it two out of four stars. He didn’t hate the movie, and he saw Tarantino’s talent was undeniable, but he wanted to see it more focused or better utilized. Unlike Ebert, I loved Reservoir Dogs, and I think Han’s book is closer to a four than a two. My frustrations or critiques have more to do with me than whatever his intent was. The fact that I’m still thinking about the book at all is a testament to its worth.

The book will frustrate you and test your patience.

I do not personally know either of these authors. I follow Han on Substack but have never interacted with him. I’m sure Duchossoy is a perfectly nice guy, and I only wish him success with his books. On Goodreads, he is quite prolific, having published (I believe) four books in only a couple of years. They all have far more reviews than Han’s book, so he definitely has an audience.

I think Han has the potential to write truly interesting pieces. Even if his Incel didn't fully come together for me, I immensely enjoyed its individual parts. So, both Incel and Incel are flawed works, but for different reasons.