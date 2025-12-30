Is anybody optimistic about the future? If yes, what’s your secret?



The United States just recently struck a ground target in Venezuela. The Trump regime is adamant about getting its war, regime change, and using the same flimsy logic that led to the invasion of Iraq in 2003 to start another unjust war. Meanwhile, Putin and Netanyahu both continue to get away with murder.



Trump wants to limit a state’s ability to regulate AI because, obviously, nothing can go wrong with unregulated AI. Meanwhile, AI data centers are having catastrophic consequences for the environment and communities. In 2023, data centers in the U.S. directly consumed about 66 billion liters of water. Add electronic waste and air pollution, and you’ve got a dangerous cocktail in the making, and that’s to say nothing of all the jobs people will lose thanks to AI.

Netflix is buying Warner Brothers. If the state of entertainment weren’t in dire condition already, it’s going to get infinitely worse.

With each new update about the Epstein files, it somehow manages to be even worse than expected. Essentially anyone who had any power to do anything knew about all the goings-on. The Trump regime can redact as much as they like, but the truth is abundantly clear. Where is the outrage? Why is nothing being done?

On a more personal level, I’m going to vent and stew in my own self-pity for a bit. 2025 has, by far, been the worst year of my life. All the external factors only exacerbate things, but in July I lost my job of eight years. The year prior, I had been promoted to a program director. My position was meant to be secure. I loved my job. Not everyone can say that. It felt meaningful and was a proper use of my skills and experience.

I worked as the director of an international exchange program in Kazakhstan that provides full-ride scholarships for students to live an academic year in the US.

You can read my piece published by The Diplomatic Insight about the State Department’s decision to gut these programs was done basically arbitrarily: The American Dream and Soft Power

It would be one thing to lose your job due to your own actions and facing consequences, but losing your job because Elon Musk, DOGE, and the other freaks making decisions in or for the State Department simply don’t give a fuck about what they destroy is hard to cope with. They gutted our program’s budget, a program that has been around since the fall of the USSR and has made amazing strives in international exchange and promoting goodwill between nations, until nothing remained. I wasn’t alone. Hundreds lost their jobs. It was all arbitrary. The people making the budget decisions very likely knew nothing about our program at all. They saw countries in this list that ended in-Stan and said, “that ain’t happening.”

Eight years and you’re forced to leave the country within a week and given only two weeks of severance. It’s highly unlikely I’ll ever find a job this fulfilling ever again.

Most jobs in the field or of a similar nature are also gone. I’ve been out of work since July, but it’s not for a lack of trying. In order to maintain unemployment benefits, you have to submit proof of a minimum of two job applications per week. You can do the math to figure out what that minimum is, but I’ve done far more than that. I’ve submitted 145 job applications since July. I haven’t heard back from a single one.

I’m not even being picky. Obviously, I’d love for my experience to be valued and give me a foot through the door, but times are hard. I’ve applied to Starbucks, McDonald’s, The Coffee Bean, public libraries, retail stores, construction gigs, you name it. Silence on all fronts. So much for that master’s degree of mine. It’s sure come in handy here.

Next time you hear someone tell you, “Nobody wants to work anymore,” please punch them in the face. I’ve done what I can with DoorDash, but you can read about that nightmare here: The Epic DoorDash Arc

Most people want to work; it’s simply a matter of people wanting to be treated with dignity. Why should someone have to subject themselves to an hour-long AI-created interview at Bevmo before you’ve even finished doing the application itself? You’ll have to do the real interview afterward anyway. Why do corporations think they have the right to subject people to hours of interviews and screening before they’ve even been offered anything?

I’ve seen people complain that the youth give zero fucks now as they use AI to write their cover letters and fill out their resumes. Well, why shouldn’t they? Why put so much time into customizing a cover letter when the HR department is simply going to use AI to scan for keywords anyway? If you wrote “talented” instead of “skilled” in your paper, tough luck, because the algorithm was looking for the word “skilled”. Your paper wasn’t even read. It was dismissed outright.

My dad died earlier in the year, which hasn’t gotten any easier, especially during the holidays.

Then there’s the ultimate realization that nobody gives a fuck about your books. It’s not their fault; you’re just some indie author after all. Isn’t it your job to win them over? It’s not enough to just be talented in your craft, you have to be a good salesperson, an expert in marketing, someone who can network, set up book signing events, and use your own funds to pay for professional editing and cover art. Sure, you can do it on the cheap, but it will show. If you actually take yourself seriously and believe your work is worth people’s time, then you can’t present it to the world looking like shit.

Then you feel selfish and ungrateful for saying nobody cares. Forty to fifty people care, isn’t that good enough? Is validation that important? Well, yes. It is. Who doesn’t want to see their efforts pay off?

But how do you convince absolute strangers to read your book when it’s a burden for your own friends and family to do it? Nobody likes reading, and nobody likes reading some no-name,



It’s just a question of marketing, right? So you find book groups on Reddit or Facebook, and 9.9/10 they ban anyone or remove the posts of those who do any kind of promotional material whatsoever. So, if you’re audience is small, but you’re not allowed to promote in the only places that would be receptive to that type of promotion, what are you left with? You’re speaking to a void.

If you want your books reviewed by outlets that review indie books, good luck. You’re looking at upwards of $500 for a stinking book review just to get some sense of fulfillment. But what good is it if you paid for it? And do you really think that blurb from Kirkus on your book is going to sell copies? Anyone in the know will say “Oh, this chode paid for a book review. Sad.” Those not in the know simply won’t care.

You have to become an annoying asshole on the level of Marty Supreme by begging, cheating, stealing, and burning bridges with everyone just for the sake of one little Goodreads review. By the time you’ve reminded your friend or cousin to write their Goodreads review they promised to do four months ago, they act like you’re asking them for a kidney. They do it only begrudgingly.

You’ll have a dozen people asking you for a physical advance reader copy (which comes out of your own pocket) to be shipped to them and then they ghost you.

Shit, if you don’t like the book, leave a bad review! A bad review is better than none.

You’ll never quit writing because you can’t. You write because you physically have to. It’s not because you care about being seen as a writer, but an idea won’t let you go until you’ve written it out of you.

So, you live with the constant frustration that years of your life and so much money has been invested in something nobody is going to help you promote, and once it is out, very few will bother to read.

Then you feel like a hypocritical asshole because you know deep down you don’t want to read most indie books either, so why should anyone else?

Why bother?

I’m a good writer. Is that arrogant to say? Perhaps, but I wouldn’t bother with any of this if I didn’t believe that.

So, here’s my plea to you all. If you follow any indie writers, or have friends that are indie writers, understand that without ratings or Goodreads reviews, it’s as if the books don’t exist at all. It’s like when YouTubers constantly tell you to hit like and subcribe. It’s not because they like the sound of their own voice (some do), but it’s a necessity. Don’t think receiving a free copy of your friend’s book that you won’t read is in any way supporting them.

The movie Marty Supreme really resonated with me. Not that I’d ever go to the extremes Marty did to achieve his goal, but I understand the frustration. The turmoil of having a passion for something but you’re unable to pursue it to its fullest because the environment you’re in simply is indifferent to your passion. Basically, you have to become an obnoxious piece of shit to get anywhere.



Nobody likes to listen to whining, but this is my page and I’ve earned the right to have a moan and the end of the year. I’m going to rethink my entire life. I think a 3-to-12 day bender is in order.

Happy New Year everyone. May your 2026 be better than my 2025.