David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Fisher's avatar
Linda Fisher
2d

David--what a monumental bummer of a year for you. Especially sorry about losing your father. My husband-my personal Rock--passed away the week before Christmas two years ago. The pain is more manageable but still grips me by the throat when I least expect it.

But I really wanted to talk about your references to writing, writing books that no one will read. I can relate to this problem. I am here because I read your Substacks about the Andor series. You did some wonderful critiquing and analysis there, and I agree with you that the series is some of the best television ever. In fact I may have come close to losing some friends because I went on so much about the show. I made notes from your Substack review and plan to use the concepts (about how Gilroy planned the story arcs, for instance--nothing specific from your work that would be plagiarism) in my own writing.

You are a good writer. You made that claim in this piece, and it is true. I wish you the best in finding a job and in finding an audience. Thanks for writing this column.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Ricardo Guzman Jr's avatar
Ricardo Guzman Jr
2d

Fuck fuck fuck. I hope 2026 is a 180° turn for you. I'm gonna read your upcoming book, man. I've been looking forward to that, for real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture