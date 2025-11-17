There is a person among us who is the worst person alive. In ticking off the list of terrible people, you’d be forgiven for considering the likes of Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeff Bezos, or Joss Whedon, but there is someone out there more terrible than them all.

How can there possibly be a person more evil and twisted than the above-mentioned nefarious villains? Consider yourselves blessed if you’ve never heard the name Lex Fridman. I truly envy you. Forgive me for what I’m about to do.

Lex Fridman is the Jimmy Fallon of the Joe Rogan grifter podcast bro cinematic universe.

Joe Rogan is to blame for Lex Fridman. Joe Rogan, the man who singlehandedly ruined both podcasts and stand-up comedy. It’s a strange thing to ponder that the man who forced Andrew Schulz, Theo Von, Bryan Callen, Bert Krischer, not one but two fucking Weinstein brothers, Tom Segura, Brendan Schaub, Ari Schaffir, Tony Hinchcliffe, Tim Dillon onto us and platforms white supremacists, 9/11-truthers, Holocaust deniers, religious zealots, election deniers, flat Earthers, pseudoscientist hackfraud Egyptologists, and techbro robber baron billionaires outdid himself when he forced Fridman onto the world.

Lex Fridman is one of those guys who seemingly came out of nowhere. One day (back in 2019), he suddenly appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast to promote his own podcast. But who was he? Why did he have a podcast and why should any of us give it the time of day?

Unlike Rogan’s other cast of characters, a ragtag group of comedians and CIA handlers, Fridman was an “intellectual”. An inteLEXual, if you will. He was the smart guy. You could tell because he always wore a suit and talked slowly. His slow, monotone speech pattern was meant to convey the weight behind every word he said. If you listened to Sam Harris and thought, “What would this guy sound like if he were even less charismatic and on Xanax?”, you’d have a good idea of what Lex Fridman is like. Lex Fridman is Joe Rogan’s idea of a smart person.



Lex ““I love fighting. I’ve been in street fights my whole life. I’m as alpha in everything I do as it gets” Fridman isn’t just the strongest most fierce alpha fighter alive, but he’s the smartest man alive (and maybe ever).



Fridman in his own words on being such a badass

Inexplicably, he’s gained quite a lot of popularity in the past couple of years. How and why is hard to tell. The fact that he seemingly emerged out of nowhere and had the likes of Rogan, Michio Kaku, Trump, and Kanye West on his podcast gave him an air of legitimacy. But who the fuck is Lex Fridman?

On any website associated with him (be it LinkedIn or his official site), you can’t scroll past five words without hitting MIT. Whenever Joe Rogan would shove Mr. Fridman down the throat of an unsuspecting guest, he’d always describe him as the MIT guy. It’d be forgiving for one to assume Fridman was either a professor at MIT or an alumnus of MIT. He is neither. He has three degrees from Drexel University (where his father teaches). Drexel strangely never appears on any of the various sites he’s associated with, and apparently, anyone on his subreddit who mentions Drexel gets banned.

So, what is Fridman’s association with MIT? He taught a January-term class, also referred to as an Independent Activities Period. Unless someone comes out and proves me blatantly wrong here, the research I’ve done indicates that basically anyone can teach these courses. It’s open to all students, faculty, staff, and alumni associated with MIT, as well as to any organizers who meet the health and safety and legal guidelines (these are non-credited courses). Fridman was associated with the latter. This means the course he taught had no requirements for students to attend, nor did it include grading or the receipt of any marks. I don’t know, to me that sounds a lot like a guy in 1998 looking at the PlayStation and saying, “Wouldn’t it be cool if this thing had better graphics,” and then thought he deserved credit for the PlayStation 2’s creation when it came out several years later.

By introducing Lex to the world as the MIT guy, he gained an air of legitimacy. Even if people had never heard of him, or thought his monotone voice was boring, as were his interview questions, subconsciously, they figured, “Well, he’s from MIT, so he must be pretty dang smart. I suppose I’ll listen to him.” Why does this matter? Imagine two snake oil salesmen coming to your door. More than likely, you’re not interested in hearing what any uninvited stranger has to offer you, but one is wearing a stained wife-beater and chewing tobacco. The other is wearing a suit and tie and opens his sales pitch by saying he is from MIT. They are both there to sell you the same useless crap, but it’s obvious which one you’d give more credibility to.

Then there is Fridman’s academic paper, endorsed by none other than Elon Musk (also a super-genius alpha male gigachad), on the effectiveness and safety of Tesla’s self-driving capabilities. The findings in his paper were incredibly positive, so much so that Tesla quoted them. Stakeholders saw this as evidence of their product’s ultimate safety. This paper, by the way, was not peer reviewed because peer reviewing isn’t something legitimate researchers at prestigious schools abide by when publishing research papers.

Am I saying that this astoundingly favorable paper to Tesla was Fridman’s way of bribing himself into Musk’s good graces and expanding his platform? Of course not. Am I saying Musk paid Fridman off for the glowing endorsement, and by rubbing each other’s backs, they’d both get what they wanted? I wouldn’t dare. I don’t even want you to consider these outlandish claims. Fridman, being a super-genius, simply didn’t need to go through the rigamarole of peer review because he’s reached such a state of pure enlightenment that all of that jazz is superfluous.

Next, Lex offers his unbelievably cringe-inducing “love conquers all” mentality. Everything in the universe can be solved by the power of love. This was never more evident or embarrassing than in his interview with President Zelenskyy. Lex implied that love would end the war in Ukraine. He also criticized Zelenskyy for not just sitting down with Putin and talking it out like bros to end the war, because that’s what podcasters and debate bros do. Isn’t that Joe Rogan and Steven Crowder’s whole schtick? They’re just having conversations, bro.

This idea is too naïve to be taken seriously as coming from a serious adult. It assumes the root of the war and the only thing preventing its conclusion is Zelenskyy not just talking it out with Putin. Lex doesn’t for a second consider the fact that Putin invaded Ukraine—full stop.

Furthermore, Fridman pushed Zelenskyy for refusing to speak Russian. This was deliberate. Anyone and everyone (even those with barely functioning brains) perfectly understand the context as to why Zelenskyy (or any Ukrainian, for that matter) wouldn’t be enthusiastic about speaking Russian. Lex did this so he could get the soundbite of the “unreasonable Zelenskyy” refusing to speak a language the two men know. He’s so unreasonable that Zelenskyy. Why won’t he just sit down with Putin?

After Zelenskyy’s famous meeting (ambush) in which Trump and Vance invited him to be humiliated on TV, where they yelled at him for being ungrateful and disrespectful by not wearing a suit, Fridman tweeted: “The amount of disrespect President Zelenskyy showed to Donald Trump and the American people today was insane. This was a mistake.”

Here’s the thing: Fridman ALWAYS wears a suit, so Zelenskyy not wearing one to the White House wasn’t an attack on America, but a personal attack against Fridman.

When you consider that Fridman has had Netanyahu on his show and gave him a hot-stone massage of an interview compared to the discourtesy he showed Zelenskyy, how can anyone think he’s an unbiased actor who’s just looking to have a conversation?

Lex Fridman is the kind of guy who interviews the likes of Elon Musk, Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, and without fail, he describes them all as incredibly nice and down to Earth. I’d be curious to see who Lex Fridman doesn’t view as a nice person.

It’s not enough that Fridman is the smartest man who ever went to MIT; he also shreds on the guitar, is an alpha male who likes MMA, and does badass tough-guy shit. Just like all of Joe Rogan’s cronies, it’s not enough to be good at just one thing. All of his comedian friends are also badass fighters who could beat up anyone in the room and like to have threesomes.

What exactly makes Fridman so much worse than the likes of Tim Pool or Andrew Schulz? It’s because Operation Lex Fridman is just so blunt and obvious. It’s insidious. Present a well-dressed, soft-spoken guy with MIT credentials and introduce him into the Rogansvere. Have him serve as a mouthpiece for Elon Musk and other tech billionaires who are increasingly getting involved in politics and making our planet unlivable. Have him interview Trump and his family to show that they are friendly and normal. Ask nothing about policy or contradictions. Ask nothing about their numerous crimes or human rights violations. The average Rogansphere viewer will be told what a genius Lex Fridman is, and they’ll believe it. They will then see Fridman, the MIT genius, engaged in a circle jerk with the worst people on Earth (the Trumps, Musk, Bezos, Netanyahu) and talking about what nice, normal people they are who like to chill out and listen to music and enjoy pizza and going to the ball game.

These viewers are being conditioned like Pavlov’s dog to see Fridman and those in this weird circle as the normal, truth-seeking “good”, whereas the left is always painted as the bad. Fridman, like any good grifter, has never declared himself to be on the right, but it’s clear that it’s only leftwing talking points and leftwing guests who receive any kind of pushback from him, whereas the Musks and Trumps of the world get nice tongue massages from Fridman. The “I’m just asking questions and conversing schtick” is a tactic rightwing grifters always use, and it’s how they convince idiots that it’s the left who silences their opponents and are against free speech.

How else does one explain Fridman’s sudden rise in popularity as anything other than him being an industry plant? He has less charisma than Jared Leto, sucks at interviewing, and is a complete charlatan. Either he’s an industry plant, or Musk and Trump got incredibly lucky with someone so spineless and immoral that Lex Fridman fell into their laps willingly, negating their need to create one from scratch.



At best, Fridman is a fraud with dubious credentials who was raised above his station. At worse, he’s a deliberate plant placed there to convince stupid people he’s a genius, and because this genius is buddy buddy with all the worst people on Earth, those people can’t be all that bad.



Lastly, in order to test and prove my hypothesis, I gathered a team of scientists from MIT (and by that I mean Independent Activities Period instructors) and our non-peer reviewed research concluded that Fridman is a hackfraud of the highest order.

If you’re not convinced that the guy sucks, just look at this video. How is this anything other than a humiliation ritual?

Lex Fridman singing to Joe Rogan is the worst thing I have ever seen

There’s a twist to all this. Lex Fridman is not the worst person on Earth.



Yesterday my friend and I went to get sushi, It was a cozy little place with phenomenal food. Due to its size, we had to wait for an hour to get a spot. Out of curiosity, I decided to read one-star reviews for the restaurant.





The first person left a negative review not due to the food’s quality, but because he doesn’t know how to chew and was peeved that none of the staff taught him how. Thank God his girlfriend was there to save him. How was the food? Who cares. Fuck that restaurant.



The second person didn’t even eat the food!



These two people are worse than Lex Fridman could ever be. These people are allowed to breathe the same air as me, vote, drive a car, and write reviews. The US needs to implement the same type of social credit system that China has. If these people are allowed to leave negative reviews that are so insultingly stupid of a lovely little restaurant, then we should be allowed to review them right back.