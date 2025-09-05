My therapist is the most judgmental person I’ve ever met. Doctor Sinclair is a handsome woman. I chose that adjective deliberately, and not as an insult. It would feel unfitting to call her beautiful, but she is an attractive person with an intelligent face and demeanor. The problem with her is that I leave each session feeling more stressed than when I entered.

At the urging of my sister, I started counseling to help with my various crippling anxieties. The most relevant phobia to my near future plans was my fear of flying.

She scrutinized me with her all-knowing eyes, glaring down her aquiline nose. The sun penetrated the office windows and burned a hole in my neck.

“How did you get here today?” she asked.

“I drove,” I answered.

“The fatality risk involved in flying is orders of magnitude lower than getting in an automobile accident. Your fear is irrational.”

“Doctor, please, listen. I think you’re wrong.”

“So, you’re an expert now, are you? Want to tell me how to do my job?”

“Sorry.”

“2024 saw only seven fatal commercial airline accidents.”

“How did you know that?” I asked.

“Come again?”

“Before today’s session, I hadn’t mentioned anything about flying. How did you have that number ready?”

“How do you think one becomes a doctor exactly? If you think it doesn’t require the memorization of countless facts,” she trailed off, scribbling something in her legal pad.

“Never mind, it just seemed bizarre you had that statistic ready.”

She sat in silence, glaring at me.

“Sorry,” I said.

“Do you think your fear of flying stems from your other cowardly tendences pervasive throughout most aspects of your life?”

“What? No, no. Cowardly? Listen, I think I have a good reason to be afraid of flying.”

“A client of mine,” she said, flipping her pad to the next page, “was deathly afraid of mice. The fear was so crippling that she turned to drugs and alcohol. While under the influence, she died of a heart attack behind the wheel, but not before her car slammed into oncoming traffic at ninety miles per hour. Do you know how unlikely such a series of events playing out that way had she been flying instead of driving?”

“Would she be the pilot in this scenario?”

There were only five minutes left in the session, and I was desperate to say what needed saying.

“On September 11th,” I started.

“Mhmmm,” she said.

“2002. September 11th, 2002. I was eight years old. It was my first time on a plane. I was with my mom and my older sister. I was excited. I thought the whole thing was cool. We were sat next to the emergency exit. The stewardess asked if I was ready to help out in case of an emergency and gave the whole speech about sitting near the emergency exit. I was ready to do my duty.

“We’d been in the air for a good fifteen minutes or so. I couldn’t contain my excitement. I kept standing up in my chair, trying to look out other people’s windows to see if their views looked any different than mine. At this point my mom was getting pretty annoyed with me.”

“Like I am,” said Doctor Sinclair.

“Beg pardon? Anyway, the fasten seatbelt sign was on, and my mom is a stickler for following rules. I was standing on my seat, playing with the overhead light switch, when the emergency exit door suddenly flew open and I was sucked out of the plane.”

“So, what happened?”

“Well, I was sucked out of the plane and fell. I don’t know how high up I was, something like thirty thousand feet. It was terrifying. Making things worse is I kept getting picked up by the jet stream, so I’d fall, only to get snatched by the jet stream and launched into the air again. It felt like this went on for hours. I threw up and thought I was going to get grounded for throwing up outside.

“When I finally made it to the ground, it turned out I was in Mexico. Due to the language barrier and lack of documentation, I wasn’t reunited with my mother for over four months. She was so pissed I’d been fooling around while the fasten seatbelt sign was on, she grounded me.”

“So that’s why you’re afraid to fly? Because you got sucked out of an airplane?”

“Isn’t that reason enough, Doctor?”

“First off, you wouldn’t have been sucked out had you been sitting properly with your seat belt on. Secondly, the odds of getting sucked out of an airplane a second time aren’t just low, but it’s a type of delusion I’ve never seen in any of my patients. That’s not a valid reason to be afraid of flying.”

On the drive home, I thought about it. Doctor Sinclair was right. I couldn’t possibly get sucked out of an airplane a second time. My best friend was getting married, in New Zealand no less! Missing his wedding for something so silly would be inexcusable.

A pickup truck was parked in my driveway. I wasn’t expecting anyone. Furthermore, none of my friends, relatives, colleagues or doctors drove a pickup truck. There was no parking to be had in front of my house. I drove up and down the block looking for a spot. In the end, I had to park nearly half a mile away.

It was quiet in the neighborhood. Out of the corner of my eye, I noticed four imposing shapes. The neighbors had an unspoken agreement that because they were all on friendly terms with one another, they could let their dogs roam outside without leashes or supervision.

I was able to outrun the golden retriever and the boxer but could not outrun the two Dobermans. The athletic dogs ravaged me. By the time I reached home, my pants had been completely torn to shreds.

I booked my flight and let my friend Christopher know I’d be at his wedding.

On the way to the airport there was a four-car pileup on the freeway. I should have felt bad for those who may have had their lives damaged by the incident, but instead, I felt elation. The fate of misfortune had been bestowed upon some other, unfortunate souls, meaning my own journey wouldn’t be marred by such incidents.

I arrived at the airport four hours before the flight. The line at TSA was pure chaos. It would seem that being the most irate, rude, and demeaning human on Earth was a prerequisite to getting a job with them. After being in line for forty-five minutes, I couldn’t blame them. None of the passengers knew how to follow instructions.

I was sitting in the window seat next to the emergency exit. I smiled as the flight attendant explained the procedures for opening the emergency exit door. Sat next to me were two faces I recognized. The first was that of former actor Jonathan Lipnicki, known for his role as the cute little kid in Jerry Maguire, but in my childhood recollection, he was the kid from The Little Vampire.

Next to Lipnicki was someone who had not made a public appearance in quite some time—Harry Knowles. Now, I don’t expect this name to be anything to anyone in 2025, but in the late 90s and early 2000s, his website, Ain’t it Cool News, was at the forefront of news regarding upcoming movies, behind-the-scenes reports, reviews, and everything regarding fandom and nerd culture. This was well before social media and YouTube.

Long before he faded into obscurity, the comment sections on his sites indicated more people were tuning in to engage in the discourse that followed his reviews or “insider scoops” than to actually learn anything about movies. Knowles’ writing style itself was heavily criticized. The man apparently never ran his pieces by an editor or considered typing up second drafts.

Notoriously, his Blade II review was and still is considered one of the worst pieces of film criticism ever published:

“A warning: BLADE 2 is an R-rated movie. This is the NC-17 Review of it. You have been warned.

For me to review BLADE 2, it is a major conflict of interest, because Guillermo Del Toro and I are brothers. His father says so. His wife believes this. Guillermo and I are just the best of friends, but when El Gordo calls my father Dad, and I call his Dad "Pops" and we delve into hours of passionate discussion about H.P. Lovecraft, Goya, Steve Ditko action, the movies and pussy… We can lose all track of time on planet Earth.

But having attended the World Premiere of BLADE 2 last night, one inescapable thought crossed my mind during the movie. 10 to 1…. I believe Guillermo Del Toro eats pussy better than any man alive.

Watch his ‘HOUSE OF PAIN’ sequence in BLADE 2. BLADE 2 is the tongue, mouth, fingers and lips of a lover. The Audience is the clit. Watch your audience. This is where Guillermo Del Toro goes down on the audience. It starts with long licks with a nose bump on the joy button slowly. He smiles as he does this… Watching the audience begin to squirm, then he takes the audiences’ clit in his mouth and just licks it like crazy, the audience is ready, on that precipice, then calm. He backs off… long licks again, brings in a finger to massage a bit, licks from the bottom to the top… The audience is cooing… He has them, they want release. He acts like he’s going to give it to you, takes you right to the edge, the audiences’ backs arched, ready to cum…. Backs off pinching the nipples just so, his head bobbing up to say, "You like?" The audience shifts around needing release, he builds again… The pressure at a near boiling point… Each stroke and moment a hypersensitive place… Two fingers to the sweet spot, the audience is there… right there at that point… suddenly he’s relentless taking the audience through a rampage of orgasms… trying to get away, trying to escape… back back back, but he has you, and he’s never going to let you forget this moment, the audience was electric… Frenetically frothing… Guillermo hears them begging no more, when he decides to stop for a moment, there is that relaxed calm… The audience relaxes… labored breathing… a sated smile, WHEN SUDDENLY THE RELENTLESS BASTARD IS AT IT AGAIN!!!! You begin laughing, trying to push him away, but no… more pleasure, more joy, more fun… You can’t handle it, you start giggling and screaming… And it goes like this for quite some time, till at the end… The credits roll, the theater lights come up… You look at the screen, you realize you want that tongue again… You want that feeling again, and you watch it again and again, because damn he respects the clit!”

If the image of him and Guillermo del Toro going down on you wasn’t enough to demonize the man’s integrity, then the blatant bias present in his reviews certainly was. One might look at the fact that movie productions that invited him to their sets, let him hang out with the cast and crew, and provided him with presents always got overwhelmingly positive reviews, whereas productions that did not send out invitations received aggressively negative reviews. There is nothing wrong with being a contrarian, but it’s telling when a universally panned film like 1998’s American Godzilla receives praise from Harry, whereas nearly every Christopher Nolan movie was lambasted. Keep in mind the criticisms were shallow and did little to disprove the theory that he didn’t like Nolan’s movies because Nolan never invited him to set and didn’t give him presents.

His best review, though, without a doubt, was his Jack Reacher review (the one with Tom Cruise). It starts with, “I’ve seen JACK REACHER for about a month now.” I simply don’t know what that means. It took him a month to watch it? He watched it daily for a month? The review continues: “Why should you give two shits about this film? Well, it is based on a series of books by Lee Child that has huge fans. Reacher is essentially the most badass Military Detective that there ever was. He found problems. That life is in the rearview and now he wanders the earth like Kane from Kung Fu having adventures. Now, there’s no Eastern philosophy.”

I’m curious about these “huge fans”. I’d like to know how big they are and if I should be concerned.

It would be one thing if he were simply a movie fan running a small, independent blog, but at the time, he was running one of the largest movie news sites in the world.

Other controversies orbiting Harry were various sexual assault allegations, misleading Oscar predictions (he posted purported nominees based on stolen materials. When the actual list was released, nearly everything Harry had posted was inaccurate. Rather than cut his losses, Harry revealed the IP address of the hacked computer owner), and his infamous Kickstarter campaign.

The goal of the campaign was to fund the second season of his web series. The goal—$100,000—had backing from high-profile filmmakers, like Guillermo del Toro, Peter Jackson, and Eli Roth.

The campaign came with various questions and criticisms. For one, what necessitated such an exorbitant budget? Based on the quality and content of videos from his series’ first season, there was nothing in the production that required anything beyond microphones and film editing software, the same kind used by hundreds of YouTube film critics.

Knowles had a history of financial mismanagement, owing $300,000 in back taxes. Commenters were quick to raise the question of what his business plan with the money was. Harry had none.

Following the Kickstarter reaching its campaign goal, no updates regarding the status of the series came out, and no content was released. Harry never came forward with where the money went or what he did with it.

His body spilled onto mine. Five minutes into the flight he was pulling various food items from his bag. He took out a banana, peeled it, revealing a chocolate covered banana underneath. He ate several chocolate bananas, discarding the peels in the aisle.

About an hour into the flight, Harry pulled out an Ozempic pen. He jabbed himself in the abdomen and then stuck his banana with the pen before eating the chocolate covered fruit.

Lipnicki was returning from the bathroom when he slipped on one of the banana peels. He fumbled, trying to gain purchase, but each time he tried to stand upright he slipped on another discarded peel. During his spastic fall, he grabbed hold of the emergency exit hatch, and in his attempt to get upright, he inadvertently opened the hatch and was sucked out of the plane at 30,000 feet.

The violent winds from the open door sucked me and Harry out at the same time. Harry’s body got stuck in the open doorway, pinning me beneath him. I tried to crawl forward to no avail. The force of the winds had pulled my shoes off. Even if I remained where I was (instead of plummeting to my doom), Harry’s weight was likely to crush me to death in the next few minutes.

There was a loud, fleshy pop. A hole had opened up in Harry’s back. The atmosphere sucked Harry’s skeleton out through the hole in his back. Guts and viscera followed, leaving only his loose, flapping skin stuck in the doorway. With the weight keeping me pinned down gone, I was sucked into the sky.

At the last moment I managed to grab onto Harry’s flapping back skin. I kept pulling myself up until I found the hole in his back. I pulled myself into the hole until my entire body was encapsulated by Harry’s skin, wearing his body like a loose-fitting flesh suit.

I tried to use his arms to pull myself inside the plane, but I couldn’t get a solid grip. Plan B.

I let go. I was sucked into the night sky and was in freefall above the Pacific Ocean. I extended my arms and legs as wide as I could. Harry’s skin eventually stabilized and became something akin to a glider. No longer falling, I was soaring the skies like a majestic bird. I looked for the nearest landmass and rode the air down.

Needless to say, I did not make it to my friend’s wedding. I did, however, make it to Jonathan Lipnicki’s funeral, which was a somber affair. I haven’t been on a plane since, but experience has taught me to be prepared. I made some adjustments to my Harry glider to make it more aerodynamic.