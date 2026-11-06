Monday, September 10, 2001. Social Studies class—The United States of America.

I am eleven years old. I am sitting in class, mostly enjoying it because I like history. My teacher does not like history. He spends most of the class arguing on the phone with his ex-wife. He shows us a lot of movies though, and for this we are grateful. Whatever his flaws or transgressions may be, he shows us movies. He is a good teacher.

The best part is he never provides any context. He’ll put a movie on with zero preamble because it’s marginally connected to the current topic in the textbook.

Among the movies I remember him showing our sixth grade class, the list included: Hamburger Hill, Pearl Harbor, Sgt. York, Remember the Titans, and The Untouchables. All of those movies paled in comparison to the climatic cinematic event of not just that school, but by entire life—Oliver Stone’s JFK.

It was the first time the entire class shut the hell up for the duration of the entire movie.

We had back to back blocks, so we got through the majority of the movie, up until Jim Garrison’s nearly thirty-minute uninterrupted monologue in the courtroom.

There was still fifteen minutes of movie left when class ended. He never let us finish the movie. In fact, I think he got fired shortly after for being a raging drunk.

As eleven-year old me desperately tried to get my hands on either a VHS or DVD copy so I could finish the dang movie, my entire existence had been hijacked by this movie.

I received no fewer than fifteen detentions throughout the reminder of the term for spreading misinformation. My mother was called in twice to talk with my teachers and the counselors about my “disturbances” because I kept interrupting class to talk about how the gays killed John F. Kennedy.

This movie is impossible. It shouldn’t exist. I don’t think people truly comprehend what a cocaine-fueled paranoid, epic, batshit insane movie this is.

The most apt comparison is one I have to steal, so I will not pretend to take credit for it. On The Rewatchables podcast, host Bill Simmons described this movie as if Alex Jones had Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinematic talent. No statement has ever been truer.

This movie is unhinged, incoherent, clumsy, deeply offensive, irresponsible, and yet it completely works. All of those aspects enhance the experience, not hinder.

Let’s examine the world of 1991 when this movie was released. George H.W. Bush is president. Desert Storm was already fading in the memory of the public. The biggest band in the world is Metallica, in no small part to the recent release of the Black album, though they will face stiff competition from the likes of Stone Temple Pilots and Blind Melon in just a year’s time. Nick Van Exel was playing college ball, not yet the game-changing key that would shake up the foundations of the NBA.

And Oliver Stone was a critical darling. He was the Oscar winning director of Platoon. He received acclaim for films like Born on the Fourth of July, Wall Street, and The Doors. Actors were getting in line to work with him. Not that the movies are comparable, but like how Nolan has the flex to cast every actor under the sun in Oppenheimer and Odyssey, Stone had a similar power.



Just look at how stacked the cast of Platoon is. You have the likes of Johnny Depp and Forrest Whitaker in secondary roles.

He was a respectable filmmakers, and respectable filmmakers don’t make movies like JFK.

Consider the political dramas or thrillers from the past two decades. You have your Steven Spielberg’s Post (which nobody can convince me anyone has ever seen), you’ve got your Argos and Charlie Wilson’s Wars, and Trial of the Chicago Seven (a lot of Aaron Sorkin bullshit). Conclave! The King’s Speech!!! The West Wing.



What these movies or shows all have in common is an A-lister or two (Hank) and if not an A-lister, then a respectable actor or ensemble. These movies (with some exceptions) tell “true stories” about controversial or touchy subjects, but package them all in nicely digestible ways. You’re not going to walk away with an existential crisis. Charlie Wilson’s War, about a hapless congressman getting roped in by the CIA to fund the Mujahideen in Afghanistan against the Soviets only tepidly suggests that the US funding wars overseas may have consequences, but not really. The movie mostly ends with viewers thinking “Oh gee shucks, sometimes we have to get our hands dirty, but we sure are lucky to be living in the greatest country on Earth.” The movie doesn’t question preconceived notions about American exceptionalism, it validates them.

The Post naively (and boringly) posits that good, red-blooded honest Americans (in this case journalists) will always be there to put the one or two bad apples in their place with their hard hitting, patriotic journalism.

These are movies you can watch with grandma because you’ll all feel like you learned something about history, but won’t have your views challenged too much. They’re inoffensive. She recognizes Meryl Streep so she knows it’s a good movie. She won’t be subjected to Kevin Bacon talking like Foghorn Leghorn talking about getting fucked in the ass and later see him and Tommy Lee Jones painted gold and doing poppers and whipping each other. Seriously, watch that with grandma and upload her reaction to YouTube.

None of these goddamn movies have any balls or make you feel like you’ve had half a lobotomy and were sent back into the world to continue as if nothing has changed about your circumstances.

Imagine if Nolan, at the height of his powers, a man who can make any movie he wants, decided his next movie was going to be about how 9/11 was orchestrated by Albanians with down syndrome, fueled by Mountain Dew and Adderall, who saw hitting the World Trade Center as the ultimate edge in their ever-expanding search for new ways to goon. Don’t even pretend that comparison doesn’t work here.

What’s the story being told here? There’s the story in the movie, and Oliver Stone’s own story, and the two cannot be separated.

Oliver Stone fought and was wounded in Vietnam as a young man. He spent much of his creative life examining different aspects of the war, from the loss of innocence, to the veil of propaganda lifting to see the war for what it was, the ravages of war from the perspective of the Vietnamese, and, at least I contend, making his final statement with this movie. In Stone’s vision, this movie provides the true motive for the Vietnam War and why he and millions of his peers and more Vietnamese had to suffer. The alternative, the idea that the war was an accident, or random, or arbitrary, would simply be too much for someone like Stone to bear. It’s much easier to blame dark, nefarious forces and gays.

This movie is nothing if not audacious. An indie filmmaker with no money at stake can do anything he wants if he finds a cast or crew wacky enough. Nobody is shocked that a guy like Vincent Gallo would film a movie where he gets his dick sucked for realsies for no real reason, but filmed it all in real time because cinema. Nobody is giving Gallo a $100 mil budget.

Stone somehow convinced a major studio to finance an over three-hour conspiracy thriller that resembles the ramblings of Alex Jones, but features possibly the best cast movie of all time. Not only is the cast stacked, but each actor understands the assignment and delivers. It’s one thing for a movie to have John Candy and Kevin Bacon and Joe Pesci, it’s another for each one to steal the show, act against your preconceived notions, and add to the lunacy of the movie.

Kevin Costner stars, but this movie also features Gary Oldman, Michael Rooker, Wayne Knight, Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Ed Asner, Tommy Lee Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio, Donald Sutherland, John Candy, Kevin Bacon, Brian Doyle Murray, and Sissy Spacek in the most thankless role an actress has ever been subjected to.

As the years passed, much of the talk around this movie has been around fabrications, inaccuracies, or Stone inserting his own narrative to lead audiences to the conclusion he wants. If historical inaccuracy or made up evidence and composite characters take away your enjoyment of the movie, fuck you, because all those things only enhance it. For every detail Stone gets right or can point to evidence, there’s forty batshit crazy things, but that’s where the fun lies!

The movie opens with an overly saccharine John Williams score, letting you know this is a movie about AMERICA and the greatest generation. It’s about the American Dream and when that concept was very much alive. The icing on the cake is the joyful narration by Martin Sheen (yeah bitches, he’s here too). President Bartlet himself—the man who won politics because he can debate the best.

The tone here is jarring, it suggests you’re about to watch some cheesball jingoistic shit fest, but it’s not long for the movie to take an interesting turn. The music begins to speed up and get unhinged. Suddenly everyone’s favorite grandpa is talking about shady US CIA operations and trying to overthrow governments, and Stone starts adding film footage with archival footage. Right away, Stone is telling you that HIS narrative is the narrative, and his scenes are logically filling in the gaps of what wasn’t caught in reality.

JFK is shot in Dallas, Lee Harvey Oswald is caught, accused, and himself assassinated not long after. The official story is that Oswald is a lone gunmen and killed the president.

We are introduced to Kevin Costner as Jim Garrison in one of the funniest scenes in movie history. One of his colleagues runs into Jim’s office and says “The president’s been shot). The camera dramatically zooms in on Costner and he responds with a comical “Oh no.” Now I don’t know if this was Stone’s only take, or if he wanted it to be awkward and silly, but it is. Costner says it with all the gravitas of finding out his dog shat on the neighbor’s lawn again. Having said that, it shows up front a certain level of endearing sincerity surrounding the Garrison character.

Costner is a curious actor. He’s not particularly interesting or dynamic, but that’s kind of what appeals about him. He’s attractive without being too attractive. He’s safe, exactly the type of guy your grandma wants to see in a movie. He’s an American both libs and conservatives would claim as their own. He’s American. He watches football, eats apple pie, probably doesn’t like ethnic food, but he’s an honest-to-god American dammit.

Because he’s the heart of this movie, it’s essential you are willing to follow this man for three hours.

The real Jim Garrison was an unhinged batshit psycho. He’s the type of guy who would have listened to Alex Jones rambling and respond with “That’s a good point.”

Garrison’s contemporaries and journalists referred to him as a bully, a publicity hound, somebody who fabricated testimonies, ruined the reputations of innocent men, and so on. He frequently clashed with judges and officials.

Beyond that, he did not have Costner’s American good looks. He was a bit of a bug-eyed weirdo. Realistically, someone like Steve Buscemi or Gilbert Gottfried would have made more sense, but the audience would never be on board with the wild nonsense they’d spew for three hours. This movie NEEDS Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner represents the average, good American. He’s a simple man who values truth and integrity. It’s precisely because he’s so squeaky clean and likeable that we’re willing to go on this mad journey with him. He’s not some nut, he’s us!

Garrison feels the investigation into Kennedy’s death was sloppy, has too many holes, and has more questions than answers, and goddammit so did eleven-year old me.

Stone’s key thesis in the film is not that Oswald was innocent, but the idea of a lone gunmen taking sole responsibility is impossible. Rather, he was just a part of a massive, coordinated operation involving the CIA, the Mafia, Black Ops, the upper echelon of the military industrial complex, mercenaries, and most importantly—gay sickos.

The movie works exceedingly well when it has the audience convinced it only could have been the CIA, using clever editing, inserts of archival footage, voice over, and evocative music, only for the film, fifteen minutes later, to use those same techniques to convince you it was the mafia instead, and on it goes. It hits you over the head with its claims and you feel like a fool for thinking otherwise.

Image this scene from Sunny but it’s four continuous hours and Kevin Bacon occasionally pops up.

One of the elements the movie heavily leans on to make its point is the “Magic Bullet” idea. This is the idea that one lone bullet could not have done what the Warren Report said it d id. Officially, one bullet passed through Kennedy’s upper back and neck before striking Texas Governor John Connally, passing through his chest, wrist, and ultimately lodging in his thigh.

Stone ridicules this as the magic bullet theory, arguing that the bullet would have needed to make physically impossible turns.

As presented in the movie, Garrison clearly spells out how impossible this is. He uses a yard stick and his colleagues as reenactors and everything.

The film’s reconstruction is misleading because it treats Kennedy and Connally as though they were sitting directly in line with one another, at approximately the same height.

In reality, Connally was seated lower and somewhat to Kennedy’s left. The limousine’s seating arrangement makes a roughly straight trajectory plausible.

The bullet’s relatively intact condition is still frequently cited by critics, but its appearance alone does not demonstrate an impossible trajectory. The precise interpretation of the wounds and bullet evidence remains disputed.

Am I convinced? I don’t know. I wasn’t there.

Next, there is Kennedy’s head going back after being shot, which would make sense had he been shot from the front, but the official explanation was that he was shot from behind. Stone contends that one’s head doesn’t move back that way if shot from behind. As the Zapruder film hadn’t yet been publicly released, the public had only the official statement to rely on. Where does this leave us? Again, I don’t know, but it posits the idea that additional shooters were on the grassy knoll.

Stone posits that Oswald couldn’t possibly have fired three shots in six seconds with a shit gun, hitting a moving target from far away. Beyond that, he was noted as not being the best of marksmen.

Tests have demonstrated that comparable firing sequences were mechanically possible. Once more, not conclusive, but it shows Stone’s questions/theories aren’t air tight.

That’s what’s both fun and frustrating about this movie and the event as a whole. Each aspect of this situation raises questions, and none of the answers and satisfying or conclusive. Is it possible Lee acted alone and fired those three shots? Technically, yes. Does it convince me? Not really. It most certainly doesn’t convince Stone. Each official explanation still comes with a pesty “what if” and “what about” attached. It’d be one thing if there was only one questionable circumstance, but the narrative is full of them.

Facts: Lee Harvey Oswald defected to the Soviet Union, married a Russian woman, and someone was allowed to return home with her without facing any trouble or consequences. He was just let back in as if he didn’t previously say he wanted to renounce his citizenship and give the Soviets American military secrets.

Any way you paint it, this part of the story is too fucking bizarre.

Nearly everything surrounding JFK’s autopsy is fucking bizarre, and this alone is enough to raise some serious questions. Several medical personnel initially described what appeared to be an entrance wound in the front of his neck. Some also described a large wound toward the back of his head.

Later that evening, military pathologists performed the autopsy at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. There were conflicting conclusions.

The three takeaways here were:

The neck wound was an exit wound from a bullet that had entered Kennedy’s upper back.

The fatal headshot came from behind.

The major skull damage was predominantly toward the right side of the head.

If the Dallas doctors saw an entrance wound in the throat and a large wound at the back of the skull, that could suggest a shot from the front.

Dr. James Humes, the chief pathologist, acknowledged destroying the original draft of his autopsy report. In later sworn testimony, he also acknowledged destroying his original handwritten notes.

His explanation involved protecting sensitive material and preventing bloodstained documents from becoming objects of public curiosity.

But the obvious problem is that the original notes from one of the most important forensic examinations in American history were deliberately destroyed.

In 1998, the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) specifically identified this as a serious problem with the historical record.

To me, the humble eleven-year old viewer, any ONE of these strange occurrences would have been enough to be suspicious of the entire official narrative. Oliver Stone uses this movie to dive into all of them to explore and then expose the greatest conspiracy theory in US history.

The main questions he’s asking is 1) if the president of the US can be killed, then anyone is fair game 2) what are the lengths the military industrial complex will go to to ensure they make continued profit off of warfare 3) what kind of sick stuff do gays get up to behind closed doors?

While Costner carries the movie, the supporting cast steals every scene they appear in.



Ladies and gentleman, John Candy appears for all of three minutes, looking like this:

He’s sweating so much he’s practically melting, he’s slurping down crab meat, he’s doing a comically exaggerated New Orleans accent while saying words like “Dadd’yo, cabeza, and enchilada” and it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen. The only thing that rivals it is Kevin Bacon in the same movie talking about fascism and getting fucked in the ass.

Try to understand something here, every single character in this movie is off their rocker. Joe Pesci, Jones, and Bacon are all dialing it up to eleven in every scene, accompanied by coke-fueled editing and an erratic, unhinged John Williams score. I say this to qualify my next statement, that Michael Rooker is the most normal character in this movie. Michael Rooker who was in Henry Portrait of a Serial Killer.

Donald Sutherland shows up late in the game to provide sixteen minutes of the best exposition to ever appear in a movie. He basically connects all the dots and lays out why Kennedy was killed and why the Vietnam War had to happen. He validates everything Garrison has been looking for. He also sets it up by proudly boasting about how he was involved in nearly every single military coup, assassination, and all that shit that the US has ever been involved in. He was good, very good.

What holds all this craziness together is the editing, pacing, and music. It dares you to look away. It dares you to not be utterly convinced. You’re involved and complicit now. John Williams has never been better. This is by far his most underrated score. His tracks ‘The Conspirators’ and ‘The Motorcade’ had no right to go as hard as they did.

I forgot this movie features a scene of a belligerently drunk Ed Asner pistol whipping Jack Lemmon.

Sissy Spacek plays a character in this movie called “wife”. It’s shocking how shit her character. She’s the culmination of every awful “nagging wife” character. The real reason she’s here is to let the audience know Garrison definitely isn’t gay, not like those sickos who shot Kennedy.

She and Garrison argue throughout. She can’t stand that he cares about this Kennedy biznes so much when he should be spending time with her. After RFK is shot Garrison gets really horny and the two fuck each other’s brains out.

The climax of the movie is the trial, where Clay Shaw/Bertrand (Tommy Lee Jones) is accused of engaging in conspiracy of the murder for JFK.

Costner speaks for nearly thirty minutes, uninterrupted, where he lays out every theory he has for why this was a conspiracy, why Oswald couldn’t possibly have acted alone, and that the government is lying to us. It’s all amazing stuff. I was utterly convinced. He completely convinced me that Oswald didn’t do this alone. What he absolutely failed at doing was making a compelling argument (even slightly) that Shaw/Bertrand was at all involved or guilty.

This is hilarious to me, because Stone embellishes so much throughout, there here is really the time the narrative could have used so embellishing, but he doesn’t even try. What exactly even was the case against Bertrand? The movie hopes we’re so engrossed in all the Oswald stuff we forget to ask.

In the real trial, it took the jury less than an hour to unanimously decide Clay was not guilty lol.



I wish I could have been a spectator there, because we wouldn’t have been viewing Hollywood Costner and listening to John Williams’ music. No, instead we’d be subjected to an unhinged, bug-eyed loon who hoped that telling you over and over “This guy was doing sick, twisted gay shit” was enough to convict him.

Let’s imagine, you’re juror number six. You have some doubts about the official narrative, but you don’t jump to conclusions. You listen to what the DA has to say to convince you Clay was involved in the conspiracy.



”We have the magic bullet, this ridiculous bullet couldn’t have traversed through these two bodies, entering and exiting at strange angles the way it did. Oswald goes to Russia, tells the US he plans to reveal military secrets, gets married, and is somehow allowed to return home with a Russian wife and faces zero troubles or scrutiny. Kennedy was killed because he wanted to pull out of Vietnam, which would have been a loss of billions for defense contractors. While you’re letting all that sink in, just remember that this man—Clay Shaw—was having disgusting gay sex while watching Nazi propaganda films.”

It isn’t a thin connection, it’s essentially non-existent. Perhaps the people of 1960s New Orleans were simply too woke for Mr. Garrison. He definitely thought “gays being sickos” would have been enough.

Perhaps the real Garrison never cared about Kennedy at all. Perhaps he saw this as a golden opportunity to finally expose gays for the deviants he believed them to be.

My problem with this movie isn’t what Stone invented or embellished, but what he left out. The real narrative is far, far more frightening.

In 1996, Nick Van Exel appeared in a television program with Shaquille O’Neal. That same year, Shaq starred in Kazaam, a film about a genie granting three wishes. Donald Sutherland played a secret government insider in JFK and later appeared alongside Lenny Kravitz in The Hunger Games, a film about a government controlling its population through spectacle.

Why did Van Exel wear number 9 for the Lakers? And why was JFK released in 1991, just two years before Van Exel joined the NBA?

I’m only stating facts here; do with them what you will.

Lenny Kravitz played Cinna in The Hunger Games.

Donald Sutherland played President Snow in the same franchise.

Sutherland played Mr. X in Oliver Stone’s JFK, explaining the alleged conspiracy to Jim Garrison.

Kravitz released an album called 5 in 1998.

Five. As in the five letters of EXEL? No, four. But VAN EXEL has eight letters if we ignore the space. Eight minus five is three.

Three shots were allegedly fired in Dealey Plaza.

In 1996, Nick Van Exel appeared in the basketball comedy Eddie (highly underrated movie), starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Also appearing in Eddie? Donald Trump.

Trump even has a cameo in which he claims that hiring Whoopi Goldberg’s character as the Knicks coach was his idea.

Van Exel and Trump are therefore connected through the same movie, a full twenty years before Trump became president.

The movie concerns the sudden installation of an unlikely leader into a powerful New York institution.

Twenty years later, an unlikely political candidate from New York becomes president.

Whoopi Goldberg was the rehearsal. Trump was the implementation.

And Nick Van Exel was present for Phase One.

In a 2025 interview with Andrew Callaghan, Hunter Biden was discussing bizarre conspiracy theories about himself.

When the subject of supposed connections with George Soros came up, Hunter joked that he and Soros apparently had a lot in common, although he certainly wasn’t a billionaire.

In 2025, Hunter Biden publicly acknowledged that his name and George Soros's were repeatedly connected in conspiracy narratives. Why would he bring attention to this? Was he attempting to discredit future investigations into the Van Exel affair before they could begin?

NUMEROLOGICAL EVIDENCE —

9

Van Exel’s Lakers jersey number

1963

Year of Kennedy’s assassination

1991

Year JFK was released

1996

Year of Eddie

1 + 9 + 6 + 3 = 19

1 + 9 + 9 + 1 = 20

19 + 20 = 39

39 − 9 (Van Exel’s number) = 30

John F. Kennedy was the 35th president.

35 − 30 = 5.

Lenny Kravitz’s fifth studio album was titled 5.

The numbers are beginning to cooperate.

Van Exel's 1996 film appearance was not a random cameo. It placed him in the same production as an actor who would later portray Richard Nixon, the man defeated by Kennedy in 1960. The film was called Eddie, a name containing the letters E, D, D, I, E. Rearranged, these spell absolutely nothing. Which is exactly what a sophisticated intelligence operation would want.

But then something happened that nobody expected.

Our investigation has reached a critical juncture.

We have established that Nick Van Exel appeared in Eddie alongside Frank Langella, who would later portray Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon. Nixon lost the 1960 presidential election to Kennedy.

A fairly straightforward connection.

But there is something investigators have overlooked.

Liza Libes.

Liza Libes is directly connected to me, meaning I am directly involved in all of this. She started off as an experimental character I was working on, but she took on a life of her own and eventually grew beyond my control.

Most know her as a Substack literary personality, influencer, and founder of Pens and Poison studied English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University. Her academic interests include T. S. Eliot, Sylvia Plath, and the preservation of literary excellence. I refer to her as the final boss of both Substack and literary analysis.

Consider the following:

T. S. Eliot wrote The Waste Land.

The Waste Land was published in 1922.

John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

1963 − 1922 = 41.

Nick Van Exel was born in 1971.

1971 − 1963 = 8.

41 + 8 = 49.

49 is seven squared.

And what is the seventh letter of the alphabet?

G.

As in Greta Gerwig.

The woman responsible for Lady Bird.

The investigation has taken a deeply troubling turn.

For decades, investigators have focused on the wrong suspects.

The CIA. The FBI. Lee Harvey Oswald. Jack Ruby. Hunter Biden. George Soros. Nick Van Exel. Lenny Kravitz. Liza Libes.

Each name raises more questions than answers.

But one individual connects them all.

Paul Dano

While Paul Dano is mostly known for being a huge piece of shit and a bad friend, some may know him as an actor.

In 2022, Dano played the Riddler in The Batman, a character obsessed with exposing elite corruption through cryptic messages, elaborate puzzles, and conspiratorial investigations.

Why would Dano choose to portray someone who leaves clues about powerful people?

Perhaps because he understood that the best way to conceal a conspiracy was to make the investigation itself look ridiculous.

Now consider Nick Van Exel.

Van Exel played for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas was the location of Kennedy’s assassination.

Paul Dano played a character in There Will Be Blood who lived in an oil-producing region.

Texas produces oil.

The connection is unmistakable, assuming one abandons conventional standards of evidence.

Then there is Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz appeared in The Hunger Games alongside Donald Sutherland.

Sutherland played Mr. X in Oliver Stone’s JFK.

And Paul Dano appeared in The Batman, another film about corruption, secrecy, and powerful men concealing the truth.

Two films. Two actors. Two fictional investigations.

Why two?

Because there were allegedly two gunmen.

Coincidence? That is precisely what Paul Dano would like us to believe.

The Liza Libes connection

Liza Libes writes about literature, aesthetics, and cultural standards.

Paul Dano starred in Ruby Sparks, a film about a writer whose fictional creation becomes real.

Read that sentence again.

A writer whose fictional creation becomes real.

What if the entire Kennedy assassination narrative was not simply concealed, but rewritten?

What if the Warren Commission was never the real authority?

What if the real authority was a man who, decades later, would portray a fictional writer capable of manipulating reality itself?

We cannot prove Paul Dano influenced the Warren Commission.

But we can prove that he appeared in Ruby Sparks.

For the purposes of this investigation, the distinction is immaterial.

Hunter Biden and George Soros

Hunter Biden became the subject of countless stories involving hidden information, compromised computers, and political influence.

George Soros became the subject of countless stories involving hidden networks, financial power, and political influence.

Paul Dano played the Riddler, a character who constructs elaborate narratives about hidden networks and political corruption.

The pattern is clear.

Dano did not need to control these narratives.

He merely needed to ensure that the public became so accustomed to hearing absurd conspiracies that a genuine revelation would be indistinguishable from another internet rumor.

It was not a cover-up.

It was a saturation campaign.

The final piece: Lady Bird

This part is simple. Lady Bird sucks, but he overwhelmingly enjoys this movie? Gays.

Who killed Kennedy? Gays.

Who said “no homo” before asking if he could kiss me when we were in the eight grade? Paul Dano.