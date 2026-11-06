David’s Substack

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HipHopAnonymous's avatar
HipHopAnonymous
2d

Stanislav Shushkevich was the last leader of the Belarusian SSR and the first leader of independent Belarus before he lost in Belarus first (and last free election) to Lukashenko and gracefully accepted defeat. Along with Yeltsin and Leonid Kuchma, Shushkevich signed the Soviet Union out of existence, so we can regard him as an inadvertent, modest, but nonetheless world historical figure.

He was also Lee Harvey Oswald's Russian language tutor. The KGB forbade any conversation that was not work or education related but they nonetheless developed an amicable relationship. Shushkevich told Radio Free Europe in 2013 that he refused to believe the Warren Commission and that JFK was killed by a far right conspiracy.

Not a validation but certainly an interesting connection.

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Viktor Laszlo's avatar
Viktor Laszlo
17h

Jim Garrison was also a 6’7” bisexual who was well known to party with mafia associates and rent boys in the French Quarter. But he was still alive when the movie was released so I guess they didn’t get to show that part.

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