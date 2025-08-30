One could probably trace the decline of media literacy to around the time The Last Jedi was released. The response to the movie gave rise to the plethora of YouTube reactionary grifter critics. You know the lot—The Critical Drinker, Nerdrotic, etc. I don’t remember a time when online discourse was ever pleasant, but it’s gotten progressively worse. I spend precious little time on Reddit, and after sharing my reviews of the TV show Alien Earth (both of my reviews of the show can be found on my Substack) on that platform, I remembered why.

I'd like to discuss online discourse. Imagine how boring it’d be if everyone liked the same exact shit. There would be nothing to talk about. I’m not bothered when someone doesn’t like the same thing I do, or vice versa. I’m interested in discovering why a piece of art that resonated with me didn’t resonate with others. Reddit users do not share this sentiment. If you write a negative critique of a product they love, they don’t address your critique. They don’t share what about your opinion differs from theirs. No, they attack YOU. This is all a weird and frankly gross tribalism that the anonymity of Reddit affords its users.

I do not take offense at name-calling by anonymous internet personas. Such words don’t hold any real meaning. I don’t get offended by people having different views from me. What I find offensive in all of this is the degradation of human mental and emotional intelligence.

Do you all remember film critic Roger Ebert? He was a real one. Quite often, especially when it came to horror or comedy, I fundamentally disagreed with the conclusions he made. But Roger Ebert deeply loved cinema, and his passion for watching movies was always evident, even when I thought he missed the mark. That doesn’t happen anymore.

Reddit is incredibly tribal. People hold to upvotes as if they are tangible, dogmatic things that give power and award social status. If you don’t toe the line, you are a heretic.

I will no longer be reviewing Alien Earth. The show is not for me. We’re four episodes in, and I am not going to be won over. Instead of reviewing the show, I will be reviewing the Reddit users who took poorly to my negative criticism of their product.

To summarize, my critique of the show is as follows: Like many modern sequels, prequels, or spin-offs of established intellectual properties, it’s a lazy “greatest hits” compilation lacking any of the depth, intrigue, or thought that went into making the original great. In the first film, the audience is never a step ahead of the characters in the movie. We experience the revelations of the alien’s grotesque birthing sequence and lifecycle as the characters do. Rather than have this information delivered in exposition, it utilizes the age-old adage of “show, don’t tell.” Alien Earth, on the other hand, chooses to bypass this by simply having a character explain it to the audience through lazy exposition. Exposition of this sort isn’t interesting or engaging. It’s cheap. When I brought this up in my initial review: “We also get quick glimpses of a full-grown xenomorph in action. They completely skip the lifecycle of the creature. Yes, I understand we, the audience, are all very aware of the egg-to-facehugger-to-chestburster-to xenomorph evolution of the thing, but the characters in the fucking show aren’t. Seeing as the series is meant to take place two years before the first movie, this should all be new to them. The show just skips over all of it. We see the xenomorph without any context. Imagine being a viewer using this as your introduction to the franchise. You’d lose so much of what made the first movie a classic. The xenomorph is just thrown at you with zero fanfare. Isn’t that lame?…While watching episode three, there were two moments that stuck out to me. The first was when the android character, played by Timothy Olyphant (and the best part of this show), gives an exposition dump about the alien’s birthing cycle. Remember how interesting it was in the first film to witness the birthing cycle at the same time as the characters? We, the audience, were never a step ahead, but here we are constantly waiting for the characters to catch up. This also violates the show-don’t-tell rule. Where’s the fun in being fed exposition? This scene is emblematic of the whole show. Either there is no intrigue, or we, the audience, are constantly a step ahead of the characters.”



Here is a Redditor’s comment on my critique:

To paraphrase, we already know about it, so….so? Isn’t this person kind of proving my point? If the only two options are 1) we already know about it, so the alternative is to do a lazy version of it, or 2) we already know about it, so just don’t do it. I’ll take the second. Stop milking intellectual properties dry for all their worth.

Look, I understand there’s a certain type of viewer at there. It could be Star Wars, Jurassic Park, or in this case Alien. To some people, things like plot, theme, character dynamics, cinematography, and pacing don’t matter. They want to see a lightsaber. The context and story behind it don’t matter. They want to see a lightsaber. Some people want to see a xenomorph. They don’t care how or where. Just put it on the screen.



I agree with what this Redditor says, but not how they think. Yes, we in the real world all know about the alien’s lifecycle. This franchise is nearly fifty years old. If the creatives behind the show can’t think of a clever way around that, so all they resort to is cheap exposition, then maybe that’s a sign they aren’t the ones to be making this show. Or, the show shouldn’t have been made at all.



The second part of this Redditor’s comment bothers me more. Elsewhere in my review, I mentioned how the characters in the first movie were timeless. The movie was filmed in the seventies, but nothing about the dialogue, behavior, interactions, or performances screamed that Aliens was a seventies movie. That’s why the movie continuous to hold up so well decades later. My comment of the characters in Earth being overly GenZ isn’t a cheap “All GenZ stuff be bad” critique, rather, it firmly establishes this show as being for Gen Z audiences, which immediately dates it. Too much of the dialogue and too many of the pop-culture references establish this show as being of “our time”. The dialogue and character behavior will be dated a decade from now.



As far as the Critical Drinker comparison, I have little to say about it. I have no taste for any right-wing grifters. I don’t watch his reviews. His critiques consist of “The movie has a black woman in it, so it must be bad.” I assume he doesn’t like Alien Earth, but even if our conclusions are the same, the reason for reaching those conclusions aren’t.



Thanks to the Critical Grifter and his cronies, it becomes hard to talk about anything critically. I think Amazon’s Rings of Power sucks because of lazy writing and its blatant disregard for Tolkien’s lore and characterization. Drinker hates it because it has women and black people in it. We are not the same, but fans of the show will look at Drinker’s critiques and lump in any negative criticism with the “You’re just a racist” attack.



Here are some more Reddit comments:

Aka if you don’t like it, don’t watch it. What a weird statement. It kind of assumes that everything ever made is good, and not liking something means you, the viewer, are broken, not that the show is either A) bad, or B) that it simply didn’t click for you. This idea that positive views are valid, and negative views aren’t is what is wild here.



My two reviews are both available here on Substack, I don’t remember any part where I was being “hateful”. I wrote at length what worked about the first film in terms of structure, intrigue, concept, etc etc and how those same things failed in the show. You know, things critics do.

So all critics are douchebags? Or just when they don’t agree with you? I mean, fuck, what value is this show bringing to society? What value are any of us bringing to society by spending time on Reddit?

This one hurt. What a lot of Redditors don’t know is that when you accumulate that many downvotes, you start to feel it physically in the real world. I’ve been bedridden since.



If you don’t like something, don’t watch it. Ok, but how are you meant to know if you’ll like something or not beforehand? I believe most normal people go into something hoping to like it. Who goes into something actively wanting to be bored or annoyed? But according to this guy, being a critic isn’t even a profession at all.



I can’t be the only one who finds this behavior incredibly bizarre? I want to reiterate, I’m not offended by the insults themselves. I’ll never interact with these people in the real world. None of it matters. What I find so strange is the fact that far too many of these people exist. The conspiracy part of my brain almost makes it seem more reasonable that these people are all Disney plants there to simply eradicate any dissent about their show.



Moral of the story—blindly love product or get out.