David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Hajar Tukur's avatar
Dr Hajar Tukur
Oct 28

I love the domestic humor and twilight-esque twists!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Belle Moon's avatar
Belle Moon
Oct 28

The story kept twisting and yet I enjoyed every part of it. Meelahs sound like nightmares come to life! Like a kid's drawing that starts to move.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture