When Hernan Marquez dos Santos came upon the nest of Meelah, thus becoming the first human to make contact with alien life, all he could see were dollar signs.

Craig was dreading the ride home. His wife had dropped enough hints for him to know the inevitable conversation was on the horizon. As always, he tried to predict her line of questioning before the argument took place so that he'd be ready with a comeback and wouldn't have to fumble for words.

— You just bought that Troll Slaver pedal.

— It’s Troll Slayer, honey.

— And how much was that?

— Between fifty and 275 dollars.

— 255 dollars. I’m thrilled it has an 18v upcharge and sounds like 80s crust punk, and I’m exhilarated you explained all that to me, but why was it necessary to get this when just last week you’d already gotten The Chaos Drive?

— I’m glad you asked, babe. The Chaos Drive is a screamo pedal that mimics the solid-state high-grain sound of the '90s.

— Then what about the Ts9 Tube Screamer?

He had had an answer while still in the office, but now he was blanking. The whole thing would fall apart. It was good that Lyla thought he'd spent $1500 the past year on pedals instead of the actual $2800.

“We’re getting Jamie a Meelah,” said Lyla.

“When did we decide this?”

Her therapist said it would be good for her,” said Lyla.

“I’m sure to good ol’ Dr. Browne $10,000 is no small thing, but let’s be real here, honey.”

“I am being real. She needs this. Dr. Browne says she needs this. She comes home from school every day, bawling her eyes out.”

“What’s wrong with a dog?”

“She’s afraid of dogs.”

“Why doesn’t that surprise me?”

“Craig!”

Congratulations! You’ve taken a big step; now get ready to reap the rewards. What's more loyal than a dog, less judgmental than a friend or partner, and listens better than your therapist? Of course, we can only be referring to the Meelah. Ever since their discovery six years ago, there isn’t a household in the entire world that doesn’t want one of these little fur babies.

Unlike dogs, Meelah require minimal maintenance. Did you know the average dog-owning American spends 700-plus dollars on dog food annually? Meelah, being placid creatures, don’t require constant walks and attention (though they’re happy to give it to you themselves).

Unlike a dog, a Meelah can be whatever you need it to be. They are highly adaptable and extremely receptive to reading the emotions of their owners. When you go to work in the morning (whether you live in a suburban two-story house or a downtown studio apartment), rest assured you can leave them alone without worrying about what kind of hijinks they’ll get up to.

What Meelah owners comment on most of all is their pleasant scent. Unlike canine odor, the Meelah have a pleasant, semi-sweet smell. Add that to their lack of shedding, and you’ve got yourself a pet and best friend who tops dogs in every single category.

Craig let the video play to its conclusion and did his best to look attentive to the saleswoman watching him. Each time he looked up, her smile widened.

“As you can see,” she said. “The Meelah is perfect for your daughter. Research shows they form their strongest bonds with children ages five to nine.”

And if I’d said my daughter was twelve, you’d be selling me on how they form their strongest bonds with teens ages twelve to sixteen.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't ask; well, really, it's my wife, but if I were to think all of this was too good to be true, and there had to be some catch?"

"That's a valid question, sir, but with the Meelah, everything you see is what you get. See for yourself. As you know, we accept extremely generous installment plans starting at…”

The little thing just kept staring at him. Initially, Craig didn't know whether to fasten the thing's seatbelt. When he eventually moved in to do it, his arm rubbed against the Meelah's body, and it let out a little giggle that made his skin crawl. What is it about you?

It was about the size of a koala. It had gigantic, Disney-character eyes as if tailored to inspire sympathy and elicit oohs and ahhhhhs. It had oversized, mouse-like ears and a tiny little button nose. Beyond all that, its shape was aesthetically pleasing. No matter which angle Craig viewed it from, the thing was perfectly symmetrical. Before he even pulled into his driveway, he was starting to see the appeal of the little guy.

Jaime was head over heels for the little guy (the family decided together that it was a he, despite no evidence to confirm or deny that). Seeing his daughter lose her little mind over the Meelah convinced Craig to put aside his financial worries for the time being.

The Meelah (which Jamie named Gregory) was up for anything Jamie wanted to do. If Jamie wanted to play Hide and Seek, Gregory was ready at the drop of a hat. The only issue was Gregory was such an expert hider and took the rules and spirit of the game so seriously that Jamie had a mental breakdown after not being able to find him for three hours straight, and he only emerged from hiding when her hysterics caused her to vomit and pass out. Other parents on the block who'd acquired Meelah also reported their pets missing for long periods, leading them to hypothesize that the creatures could camouflage exceptionally well, if not go completely invisible.

Craig’s child and Gregory were inseparable, so inseparable that getting Jamie to go to school without taking him caused an epic battle every morning. Despite those outbursts, Dr. Browne had stated he'd seen marked improvements in Jamie's adaptability and socialization skills. This made Lyla happy, which, in turn, provided Craig with peace.

Craig took his first sick day in over four years. The truth was, as soon as Lyla and Jamie were out the door, he felt fine, but he was committed to having a day off. Gregory brought him breakfast in bed. When Gregory came to fetch the dirty plate, Craig said:

“Hey Gregory, would you like to see my guitar pedals?”

“Yay!” screamed Gegory.

The Meelah was attentive and respectful when Craig explained the differences and nuances between a Chaos Drive and a Troll Slayer.

“Wow, they’re really different!” said Gregory.

“Right?”

Gregory’s perfectly symmetrical face beamed, and Craig couldn't help but love him.

“Hey Gregory, want to marathon all my favorite movies and eat snacks?”

“Yay!”

Halfway into Rookie of the Year, Craig and Greg had already finished the last of the chips that were meant to be Jamie’s after-school snack. Craig’s stomach was rumbling, but the couch and company were so cozy he didn’t want to get up to get food.

“I loved that movie!” squeaked Gregory.

“Me too. What do you want to watch next?”

“Rookie of the Year!” he said. “Can I have a hug?”

“Of course, Gregory.”

He hugged the Meelah's round body, and it felt great in his arms. The creature's body was so soft, like a giant marshmallow without the stickiness. Gregory giggled at the impressions Craig's hands left on his fluffy body.

“I like hugs!” said Gregory.

"You smell really nice, Gregory," he said, rubbing his nose against Gregory's little button nose.

Craig's stomach rumbled. The little button nose was just too irresistible. Craig pulled and pulled until the thing snapped off. He popped it in his mouth. While chewing on it, he felt sparkles and butterflies and could've sworn he saw rainbows appear before him.

He looked at Gregory, and Gregory looked back at him. Craig took a bite out of Gregory’s cheek, and it was even better than the button nose. Gregory’s smile didn’t diminish. In less than five minutes, he had devoured Gregory, and he knew no meal to come would ever be able to compete with the exquisite joy he’d just ingested.

“G-greg,” his voice cracked. “I’m so sorry.”

He ran to the bathroom and forced himself to throw up. Seeing chunks of Gregory floating in the toilet bowl made him bawl inconsolably.

He looked at his watch, and the realization that Jamie would be home in two hours hit him like an anvil. He washed his face and ran to the Donnelys, the closest neighbors on the bloke who also had a Meelah.

"Hey, Frank," he said as Frank opened the door. "I know this is going to sound out of line, but Jamie is getting home in less than two hours. I can't find Gregory anywhere. I know these things like getting lost and hiding or doing whatever they do, but I'm getting nervous. I'm sure he'll turn up, but until then, could I borrow your Meelah just until Jamie goes to bed or we find Gregory?"

"I don't know, man, that's asking for quite a lot," said Frank.

“Believe me, I know, but I’ll owe you big after this one.”

“Alright, but just this once.”

Craig walked Frank’s Meelah home, holding its little hand in his own. By the time they sat on the couch and were halfway through Field of Dreams, Craig had eaten Frank’s pet Meelah.

“Jesus Christ,” said Craig while crying over leftover bits of the Meelah on the couch.

He momentarily considered selling the remaining guitar pedals he had in addition to taking out a loan. Would his daughter honestly notice a difference? His stomach growled.

He got in his car and took off, believing a good drive with the windows down would help clear his head. The park near the church had what looked to be a little boy’s birthday party. At least two dozen children were in attendance, running on the grass or tossing various balls to one another, and at least half of those children had Meelah tagging along.

He drove his car onto the grass, causing children to jump out of the way. He ran down several lawn chairs and demolished a park picnic table. He ran out of the car towards the first Meelah. He took a bite out of the top of its head. A child in tears ran towards his own Meelah and gave it a huge hug. Craig grabbed the kid and threw him aside so he could take an enormous bite out of that Meelah.

He couldn't accurately count how many he'd eaten, but he lay on the park grass and let the sun's warm rays hit him. It was bliss. The overhead clouds were round and fluffy—perfectly symmetrical.