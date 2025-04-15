I really thought I'd have more time. I had planned to write this while my father was still alive, albeit in and out of consciousness in a hospital bed, to express my anger. My anger was directed at the process of dying more than death itself. My father died in pain, and that is something I don't think I'll ever be able to get over. There was no dignity or, calm or acceptance in the way he died. It was two years of prolonged suffering. It was ugly. I hesitate to use the word cruel. When bad things happen, people often say life is cruel, or nature is cruel, but I don't subscribe to that. Cruelty implies some kind of active agent. If you believe the universe is against you, it's easy to have someone or something to blame. I don't think the universe is cruel; it's merely indifferent, which hurts much more. I don't believe in God or consider myself a member of any religion. Unlike my very devout sister, I did not see my father's death as returning to God. I saw the most respected man in my life shrivel up and deteriorate until he was a skeletal, pathetic little thing that was confused as he ceased to exist.

Even into his seventies, my dad looked great for his age. He continued to work a considerable distance from home (an absurd dedication, I should add). He would wake up around 3 a.m. every morning to drive the sixty miles to Los Angeles to provide for his family. He did this for nearly forty years. He held onto his job during the pandemic for as long as possible, but after several rounds of cuts, he was forced into retirement. He had certainly earned the respite from work. He would have all the time in the world to spend with his grandkids and travel with my mother.

He had his hobbies, primarily his Harley and fishing, but you could tell without work, he was restless. I mentioned earlier that he looked great for a man his age, but like anyone getting on in years, he had joint issues, and his knee constantly gave him hell. Once he got his knee replacement, he was thrilled for his new future. He could finally enjoy life, travel, and ride his bike again.

Pain lingered in his back long past the point it should have gone away. The doctors who did the surgery weren't overly concerned with his pleas. We were flabbergasted as to why his lower back should be in such pain, thinking maybe there had been some sort of mishap with the injection used, but the doctors assured us this was not the case.

After going to the emergency room several times and making appointments with various physicians, he finally got a biopsy. It was cancer. At his age, the diagnosis wasn't good. Furthermore, he himself didn't learn it was cancer until he was hopped up on so many drugs, placed in the noisy hospital bed with its irritating beeps that it was hard for him to fully register what was happening or why. He was in a constant state of confusion and irritation and kept asking when he could come home.

Chemotherapy utterly destroyed him. Almost overnight, I saw the transformation of my father from a formidable, rugged man to a shriveled old turtle without a shell. With his treatment, he had a different infection seemingly every week. Some of them caused his mouth to blister and bleed. Whatever his ailment was, he was always in pain.

Each round of chemo seemed to hit worse than the previous. He would often break down into tears. Until that time, I had never seen my father cry. I didn't like it. It broke every rule that had been established about the man.

Yet, he endured. Not only did he endure, but the cancer went into remission. His hair grew back, but he was changed. No longer a man in his mid-seventies looking like a man in his early sixties, he resembled a broken ninety-year-old. As hard as it was for me to bear it, I kept reminding myself how much harder it must have been for him.

When he was diagnosed in October 2023, I put my life on hold to be with my family and help take care of him. I was meant to fly out to Kazakhstan (where I live and work) the week of his diagnosis. In March 2024, he was on the mend, and I felt less guilty about returning to Almaty.

It wasn't long until the cancer came back, but after several rounds of chemo, it was once more in remission. My mother told me it wasn't necessary for me to return home as things were looking up.

My parents and nephew planned a trip to Scotland for April 2025. That was one of the main things that kept him motivated during all the pain and doubt. Born in Canada, my father was a proud Scotsman through and through. In his life, he hadn't had much opportunity to travel. His family moved from Canada to California, and as a young man, he was drafted to fight in Vietnam.

Besides Vietnam, he traveled once to London for work and once to Australia. That was the extent of his international adventures.

In 2019, I joined my parents on a trip to Scotland. It was something of an out-of-body experience for my dad. A taciturn man of few (visible) emotions, it was clear the trip deeply affected him. Try as I might to remember the good moments; all I recall is my impatience at their slow walking pace and difficulty in walking uphill. I remember that clearly. After returning home, he spent every day learning Scottish Gaelic on Duolingo (often to my mother's annoyance, as it was during the time they'd watch shows together).

Returning to Scotland to see his ancestral homeland and roam beyond Glasgow and Edinburgh was his dream. Alas, the cancer came back and spread to his brain. The trip would never happen.

I returned to the US to find my dad in the hospital bed, looking worse than ever. He had trouble recognizing people or understanding simple questions. He was irritable and wanted to go home. The last day I saw him able to speak, he was doing the stretching exercises with the nurses and said, "I just want to get this over with so I can go home."

I never got to say goodbye, not in a meaningful sense. Yes, I spoke to him at his hospital bed, but I’ll never know if any of it registered with him.

My mother promised him she’d take him home.

We had a conversation with the doctors in which they informed us there would be no remission this time. The drugs could keep him alive longer, but he'd be in pain, and his cognitive abilities would continue to decline. They also said if we decided to take him off all the drugs, he would last a day, maybe two, maybe a week, but transferring him home would be risky, and nobody liked the idea of him dying in the back of an ambulance.

We opted to move him to the onsite hospice bungalow. I, my mom, sister, and my dad’s sister watched him for hours, not conscious but still breathing. His breaths sounded like he was fighting, fighting to stay alive even as his brain no longer worked. I tensed up each time the gap between strained breaths got longer. I kept thinking he might open his eyes and talk to us. Perhaps the whole thing was a big misunderstanding. He’s still breathing and still has a body. I don't know whether he could hear us or not or whether he had any awareness, but we all sat there and watched as the man who was my father died.

What was my father has now been reduced to ashes inside an urn. His body no longer inhabits space in this world. I have nightmares every single night about my dad, about disappointing him, or somehow being complicit in his death, not listening to or not comprehending his pleas for help. At night, I try to stay awake as long as possible to get so exhausted that I fall into a deep sleep and don't dream, but it never works.

I didn't realize it was possible to feel this bad, but I don't want to feel good. I don't want to feel normal. If it's possible to feel normal after all of this, then it feels like a betrayal to my father. Even as a young child, I had an awareness my parents would die, but I wasn't ready. I don't want my life without my father to feel like the new norm while my life with him becomes a fuzzy fantasy of disjointed images and incomplete memories.

I’ll never talk to my dad again.

In 1997, I was seven. My dad let me stay up late to show me a new cartoon called South Park. It was the episode where the boys adopted Starvin Marvin, the Ethiopian kid. They also do battle against ravenous turkeys. I had never seen anything so violent and crude. I loved every single minute of it and couldn't stop laughing.

My mother, not wanting me to stay up so late, compromised by letting my dad tape the episodes. I would wake up early before school to watch the taped episodes with my dad.

I went to school and shared with my classmates the glory that was South Park. You see, most of them didn’t have parents as cool as mine who let them watch such shows. Friends would come over to my house to watch those cherished tapes.

My dad had many flaws. He was never abusive, but he long suffered from alcohol abuse, could be impatient, and had some mean streaks in him. It was due to this impatience and mean streaks that made small moments so much more special. My dad hated crowds and essentially anything having to do with the public. Getting him to go to the movies was like herding cats. He'd go maybe twice a year. Going to the movies where it was just him and me was even rarer.

Again, when I was seven, I cried my ass off when he promised to take me to see the second Jurassic Park movie, but he immediately turned the car around when he saw how long the line was wrapped around the cinema. I cried the entire ride home.

The following week at school (it felt like months later at that age), my dad came to pick me up. Something odd was brewing. My dad never picked me up from school. He usually didn't get home until well past five, but there he was. Not only did he pick me up, but he took me out of school early and took me to see The Lost World: Jurassic Park. I had the coolest dad in the world.

My dad was a taciturn man, and as I left adolescence behind and became an adult, I too became taciturn, especially around my parents. I never had a heart-to-heart with my father. I don't regret this per se, as I appreciated our unspoken respect for one another. I know certain habits of my dad's got on my mom's nerves, but some of those habits were precisely the things that made him so endearing to me.

Having fought in the Vietnam War, I can never comprehend what horrors he went through and what trauma he carried for the rest of his life. I never had the courage to ask him about his time in the service. I'm not one to pry. Having said that, I very naively believed that one day, I would have that heart-to-heart with my father and learn about his story. Yes, it would start by being based on questions about Vietnam, but the deeper meaning behind said questions would be learning who my dad as a man was beyond being my father. I'd go on to write a book about my dad, ala Flags of Our Fathers. Those conversations never took place. My dad didn’t keep in touch with any of his army bodies (as far as I know). Whatever my dad did or didn’t do during the war died with him.

The neighborhood kids used to be scared of my dad when we were growing up, and I always thought that was cool. My dad was “the hard dad” of the neighborhood. He was a man’s man.

He was a man of contradictions. On paper, it wouldn't be hard to mistake him for the average conservative American. He was a veteran, rode Harleys and loved Hell's Angels memorabilia, loved sports (including UFC), was fond of guns, and later in life started to like shitty country music (my sister's influence).

He was also a huge hippie whose favorite band was The Grateful Dead. He was staunchly anti-war and hated Trump more than anyone I know. When republican crybabies were making a stink about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee on the field, implying it somehow disrespected the flag (a fucking inanimate object) or was an insult to the troops, he (a veteran) called bullshit on that and was sickened by the troops being used as a political tool in culture war nonsense.

To my dad, seeing what Trump was doing in the name of America was beyond shameful, especially all the faux love for veterans.

I got my great taste in music from my dad (minus The Grateful Dead) even if he got his shitty taste in music from my sister. One memory I insist on being true is when he told me that during some hippie festival in the sixties someone made a mistake of inviting The Who to play after The Grateful Dead. Seeing those limey twats prance around with their power chords and antics killed the vibe the hippies were enjoying and my dad started booing. Legend says the entire audience booed The Who, all thanks to my dad.

In the sixties and seventies my dad got to see live performances of The Beatles, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, and Led Zeppelin. He did not say which groups he did or didn’t boo.

When watching movies or shows, I often found my dad laughing his ass off. He'd then repeat what had made him laugh, only for it to not at all be what the character on the TV had said. I'd tell my dad what had actually been said, only for him to not give a shit at all and continue to laugh at what he thought he'd heard.

I have many more memories, but those I will choose to keep to myself. At the moment, I am haunted by the images of him shrunken and gray in a hospital bed, in pain. He died in pain, and nothing anyone says will ever make me feel any better about that. I know he loved me, but did he know I loved him?