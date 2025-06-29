David’s Substack

2d

"Trigger Warning *White People Content" - now that's a hook!

Oddly, the whitest person I could imagine was Whitney Cummings. Which is funny because they both have the word cum in their names, which is also white (on a good day).

2d

Excellent article and bravo with the preamble. I had no idea you'd be setting up Jim Cummings. He's a national fucking treasure. I could not believe how good Thunder Road was when I first saw it. The dialogue and story is so refreshing. Its the visual storytelling that brings it home. He does things in the direction that proves the need for film. It would not have the same impact if it were a novel. I've been following his career ever since which leads me to my last thought...

My last thought is that I chuckled at seeing Halloween and Godzilla in your list of Hollywood remakes/reboots. Those two get a pass for me. I am unashamed in my love for the giant Kaiju and the Shape. And funny enough... Jim Cummings plays a cop in Halloween Kills during a brilliant flashback sequence. I was giddy in the theater to say the least.

Keep these coming, this was great!

