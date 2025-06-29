I want you to think of a white person. Close your eyes and imagine the most generic, white face you can. The face is handsome enough, but nothing remarkable. This is not a face you’d remember from any other in a crowd. Keep this white face in mind. This will be relevant later.

You will eventually live long enough to witness every franchise you ever loved be massacred by corporate greed. Star Wars now has more bad films and TV shows than good (Andor doesn’t count, read my thoughts here). The beloved Lord of the Rings movies now share a bed with three shite Hobbit movies, an atrocious Amazon Prime TV show, and an anime movie nobody saw. Beyond that, they are developing a movie called The Hunt for Gollum, set for release in 2027. Fucking why? I mean, I know WHY, it’s because studios are desperate for profit and prey on our nostalgia, but of all the

stories from Tolkien’s universe, why this one? It’s something mentioned in passing because that’s all the relevance it has to the story. Gandalf looked for Gollum. That’s it. Anything inserted to flesh out the story will be superfluous fluff and stupid. We’ve lived long enough to learn that the Xenomorphs from Alien, one of the most unique, frightening, and fully realized horror monsters in all of cinema, were created by a bored Michael Fassbender robot from Earth. That’s it. There goes the mystery. Someone from Earth made them all along. And the Space Jockeys, those incredibly weird, giant skeletal things we saw in the first movie, those are also basically humans and also created mankind.

Predator, Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, The Matrix, Terminator, Halloween, The Exorcist, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Transformers, Godzilla, James Bond, they even made a fucking ROAD HOUSE remake.

The point is, no franchise is immune to the endless slop of sequels, reboots, spin-offs, and all that other crap.

I can’t think of a lamer example of a franchise than the Jurassic one. Its uniqueness stems from the fact that you can draw a line going down, showing the drop in quality from sequel to sequel. The reality is this story works exactly once.

The first movie is as close to perfect as any film could hope to get. A testament to its power is that it’s the only film in the franchise in which you are not bored when dinosaurs aren’t on screen. I could watch an entire movie of Grant, Malcom, Sattler, Muldoon, and Hammond discussing the moral implications of using technology to play God. It doesn’t hurt that thirty-plus years later, the dinosaurs still look absolutely fantastic. The effect of seeing them integrated into the environment is just as remarkable today as it was then.

Even the sequel directed by Spielberg himself couldn’t recapture the magic. It became more of a monster movie, dispensing of any thought-provoking dialogue or semblance of purpose other than capitalizing on the franchise’s name. I actually enjoy the second film, though. The dinosaurs still look good and it’s genuinely fucking scary.

Each consecutive film is pure slop. The dinosaurs haven’t looked real since film two. Advancements in CGI technology have only exacerbated the whole “They were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The dinosaurs look phony as hell. No longer are they living, breathing creatures, but generic monsters that don’t obey the laws of physics and do stupid action movie shit.

This video does a great job illustrating why the first Jurassic film looks so much better than any of the modern sequels

Jurassic World: Afterbirth is the longest in the never-ending cycle of sequels in this lamest of lame franchises. I don’t know why they even bother releasing trailers for these movies or having review embargoes. What’s there to spoil? Actors are going to run around in front of green screens, and occasionally, a character we don’t care about will get eaten.

How many fucking times do these executives think they can get away with cooking up a convoluted reason to get characters on an island with dinosaurs? Have some balls and don’t even offer a reason, just have the characters be there and fucking murder them.

Remember that white person I told you to think about earlier? Did he look something like this?

I bet he did. His name is Jim Cummings, and he is going to save Hollywood.

Trying to describe Jim Cummings and his brand of filmmaking is like trying to define how a white sheet of A4 paper is simultaneously generic, unremarkable, and bland, yet the most ingenious, fresh, and innovative invention you’ve ever seen. He’s staggeringly unselfconscious, cringeworthy, charming, dull, genuine, unremarkable, heartfelt, intensely vulnerable, and insanely funny all at the same time. His humor and style of acting, writing, and directing only work because he oversees every single aspect of his productions. Anyone else attempting to do what he does would fail because only Jim Cummings can talk like Jim Cummings and pull it off.

I watched all of his movies out of chronological order, unknowingly, starting with The Beta Test. This is the one film in which he is not playing a cop. Instead, he plays a Hollywood agent in a dying industry. He has zero charm and is one of the least personable people in the world. He receives an anonymous purple envelope promising a one-night stand with no strings attached (he’s set to be married, by the way). He accepts the invitation, and immediately his life spirals out of control, fueled by paranoia and conspiracy theory. Having the insight and intelligence of a gnat, he only exacerbates things by trying to get to the bottom of what was so clearly a trap.

It’s watching him unravel that is so compelling. Never has a man so not in control yet trying to appear in control been so amusing to experience. He is always on the verge of losing his shit and snapping at people. All the while, he exudes a Mormon good-boy energy.

Most of the humor comes not from what he says, but how he says it. The way I describe it will never do it justice. His reactions to things, his misunderstandings, and his assumptions all serve to deliver comedy gold.

The next film of his I watched was The Wolf of Snow Hollow. The film takes place in a small mountain skiing community where women are getting killed by what is seemingly a werewolf. Cummings plays a recovering alcoholic sheriff with an estranged daughter, a bitter ex-wife, a doddering father, and an incompetent squad of officers to supervise. He’s someone already on the verge of completely losing his shit and now has to contend with his own squad talking about werewolves in the community. He’s more likable here than he was in Beta, but also far more vulnerable and pathetic. Watching him deal with the travesty that is his personal life while trying to solve these bizarre murders is a treat. He eventually gets back on the booze, and it’s a pleasure to witness.

Lastly, we have his first film, Thunder Road. Thunder Road features possibly the best opening sequence to a movie I’ve ever seen. It’s a one-take continuous shot that lasts for fifteen minutes, where Cummings (also a cop, but this time with a sweet mustache) is speaking at his mother’s funeral. In fifteen minutes, he displays every possible human emotion, going from sobbing like a baby to vulgarity to confusion, all in the same breath.

Like his other films, he loses his shit and burns bridges with every single person he knows, and it’s never not funny.

Jim Cummings is an absolute gem of a man who only truly makes sense to those who have seen his movies. That’s the magic of him, because even as I type out why I like him, it doesn’t sound all that compelling.

So here is my grand plan to save Hollywood — put Jim Cummings in everything. Put him in every single movie from here on out.

Ultimately, I’d just like Hollywood to stop making movies till the end of time, but that’s not going to happen. So, let’s imagine I had a gun to my head and my dog had a gun to her head and the only way out of this situation was to make endless sequels for Hollywood execs, so here’s what I’d do: Jurassic World: Part Ten, we don’t see a single dinosaur in the movie. That’s right, no dinosaurs at all. There’s an amusement park dinosaur island (because, of course, there is), and there’s an elementary school field trip to the island. Jim Cummings plays the head of security on the island, and he’s a recovering alcoholic always on the verge of losing his shit. He discovers the corpses and limbs of children all over the island. One or some of the dinosaurs have escaped, and he doesn’t know which, and they’re specifically going after the children. He’s already having a bad week because his performance review is coming up, and his daughter thinks he’s a loser. Now he’s panicking over how he will possibly deal with the fallout from the parents when he has to explain why they’re children are dead. We never see any dinos. We only follow Jim Cummings having the worst day of work of his life. BAM. I have just saved the entire Jurassic franchise.

How about the Exorcist franchise? He couldn’t possibly save that, could he? Well that’s where you’re dead wrong you fucking idiot. Guess what, he plays a cop in a small town with an estranged daughter and an ex-wife who hates him. His wife brings the daughter to stay with him for the weekend. He wants to prove he isn’t the deadbeat loser they all think he is. Within an hour of being alone with her dad, she gets possessed by Pazuzu. Naturally, he loses his shit. He doesn’t want the fact that his daughter is possessed by a demon to reflect on his skills as a parent. Rather than immediately consulting an exorcist, he attempts to exorcise the demon himself. Hilarity and family drama ensue.

You get the idea.

Put Jim Cummings in every single movie from now until the end of time and Hollywood will be redeemed.