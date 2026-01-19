What’s interesting about Frank Herbert’s six Dune books is that you can essentially tap out after any given book and still get a satisfactory conclusion to the story. Some think the first book is the only worthwhile one and that it’s been a descent into schlock with each consecutive release.

There’s a contingent out there that really dislikes Mesiah. I am not one of them. It’s such a different beast from the first book. It makes no apologies for purposely alienating a large portion of its audience. Hell, Herbert seems intent on alienating his audience with each consecutive book.

I like that Herbert essentially wrote it because he was pissed off that the message he was trying to get across with Paul not being a hero and that hero worship and charismatic leaders in general were inherently dangerous, so he laid it on thick with Messiah to let you know exactly what he thinks of the rise to power of figures like Paul. I’ve heard contradictory reports, however, that Herbert had a trilogy planned from the beginning, and Messiah wasn’t a response at all, so what do I know?

It’s super short, essentially a coda to the first book rather than a proper novel. You can finish the series there and basically get the Paul Atreides story

And it goes on like this with each book. For me, I think God Emperor of Dune is my ending. It’s Herbert’s weirdest and most introspective and philosophical by far. The latter two books didn’t do much for me, beyond teaching me a lot about Herbert’s kinks.

Dennis Villeneuve plans to leave the franchise after the adaptation of Messiah, which is set to release this year (maybe this will break the bad-luck streak of each film being significantly delayed). What does this mean for Dune going forward? Will they adapt the rest of the series? The challenge this presents is that each book gets increasingly less adaptable. Almost all of God Emperor is the monologuing of a giant worm.

This isn’t a series based in action or excitement. The major action sequences shown in the first two films are all events that largely took place “off-screen” in the books and were either recounted by others or only alluded to. Having said that, a big battle between the Fremen and Sardaukar did take place, so it’s not like Villeneuve and the writers had to make stuff up.

I’m curious how Villeneuve plans to approach his final film with the franchise.

If he adapts book two as is, it really wouldn’t need to be any longer than two hours and ten minutes. There’d be no action or big set pieces, and it wouldn’t make for much of a cinematic experience.

The Children of Dune miniseries from two decades ago uses the first episode to tell the story of Dune Messiah in its entirety. It doesn’t even amount to 90 minutes.

If Villeneuve strays too far from the material, he risks the potential of ending up with a Hobbit situation where there is so much action, so many superfluous characters, and so much going on that it’s barely recognizable as its namesake.

I’m not one to put in action just for the sake of spectacle if it doesn’t have any meaning for the story. The action in the first two movies always mattered in advancing the story. In Dune Part Two’s first major action sequence, the attack on the Jawa sandcrawlers isn’t just there because it looks cool; it shows Paul demonstrating his worth to the Fremen and how dangerously effective a handful of Fremen can be against overwhelming odds.

The fight scene with Feyd Rautha introduces him as a formidable enemy and is just as much about exploring his character as it is delivering spectacle. It’s just as much an introduction to the Bene Gesserits’ assessment of his worth and potential as it is a character introduction to the audience.

There’s a reason I’m not a producer, because if I were, I’d greenlight a completely actionless Dune Part Three. But that will never happen, so let me attempt to add what I’d personally like to see to what I hope they’ll deliver.

The book is set twelve years after the first. Paul’s jihad across the universe killed over 60 billion people. Paul’s prescience justified this by declaring it a necessary evil to prevent an even more catastrophic future for humanity. The jihad, in combination with Paul’s image as a messianic figure, has radicalized the Fremen fighters who follow him.

The jihad itself is not shown in the book. It’s only alluded to. The result is that it solidified Paul’s absolute control, but it also made him a tyrant to the rest of the universe. He’s history’s most notorious mass murderer. If the first book showed the rise of a young hero fighting for a just cause, then this book shows what happens when that leader gets what they want, has nearly limitless power, and fanatical military forces ready to do their bidding without question.

I think the movie has to show the jihad to some extent. For one, it’s an excuse to show other planets in the universe, as well as showing what mass destruction on a galactic scale looks like. It justifies the use of IMAX cameras and the sale of expensive tickets, and it solidifies early on, for those who may still not be getting it, that Paul is not the hero.



I would open the movie showing life on (insert planet name here) from the perspective of its inhabitants. They’re attacked, and it’s devastating. It’s not filmed as a fun sequence, but as one of horror (think Come and See). We follow these people as they try to survive. We don’t realize it’s the Fremen who are the aggressors until several minutes in. The last time the audience saw the Fremen, we were rooting for them. We saw them take their planet back from the Harkonnens. Their cause was just. This would immediately set the tone for the story and let audiences know this is not the story of the hero's continued story. This puts them in the reality of the situation from the very beginning.

Wishful thinking, but I’d delay showing Paul in the movie for as long as possible. The movie will show what’s being done in his name, the results of his conquests, and the hatred he's inspired among those who want to overthrow him. He’d be built up as a mythical, malevolent figure, which is exactly what he would be to most of the universe.

The central plot of the book is a conspiracy between the Bene Gesserit, the Spacing Guild, and the Bene Tleilax to kill Paul.

While the book makes it clear Paul is not the hero, he’s still the protagonist. One of Herbert’s weaker points as a writer is the weak characterization of side characters. I like Herbert’s style of writing; it’s not for everyone, but I dig it. Having said that, often his characters serve more as pieces on a board to be moved around, mouthpieces to spout a specific philosophical or ideological point, but beyond that, they don’t have much in terms of depth.

I doubt the movie would do this, but I’d actually like it if it painted Edric (the primary Guild Navigator character) and Scytale (the main Tleilaxu) not as villains but as protagonists. We should follow them and be convinced as to why they’d want to bring Paul down.

The movie should show how uneasy this alliance between varying factions really is. Nobody likes or trust the Tleilaxu, and the Bene Gesserit always have an ulterior motive beyond what they’re doing outwardly. Show how fragile their alliance is. Make it appear as if it’s on the verge of collapse at any given moment. Show where their goals align and where they don’t.

I don’t think the movie would have to change the plot to accommodate this; simply let us follow events through their eyes and learn why Paul, from their POV, ought to be toppled.

Beyond that, there is a Fremen contingency that is also keen on seeing Paul brought down. They don’t like what has happened to their culture. Due to the changes to Chani’s character in the second movie, I imagine Villeneuve plans to have her involved in this.

Here’s where I get nervous. I have a gut feeling that they’re planning to have Chani be the one to kill Paul. In the second movie, she loved the man but hated the idea of him as the messianic figure. She saw it for what it was—a propaganda tool to radicalize a population. They didn’t leave on good terms at the end of that movie.

I doubt this movie will begin with them simply lovey-dovey, but book Chani is ride-or-die for Paul. I wouldn’t mind if the movie shows her torn between her love for the man and joining the Fremen conspiracy out of love for her people and culture. By all means, make her involved and have a moral dilemma about the whole affair, but having her kill Paul so YouTube reaction videos can talk about what a romantic tragedy it is would be too much for me.

Outside of Paul, the Fremen, and the Bene Gesserit, the first two movies were light on exploring the other factions and elements of Dune. That’s fine; exposition overload and listing proper nouns wouldn’t make for good cinema, but I think this film would be a good time to slow down and explain the relationships among the different factions in this universe. Who are the mentats? Who are the Tleilaxu? Who wants what from whom? What is CHOAM? The movie should take the time to really show how this universe works, who runs it, and how Paul disrupted the status quo.

After using the opening portion of the movie to introduce us to the conspirators and to convince us to be sympathetic to their cause, the movie should then introduce Paul.



There’s a passage in the book where Paul is in his Keep. After ascending to the throne, the most colossal man-made structure was built in his name. A structure so large it could encompass multiple cities. Its purpose is clear— in case you forgot who has the power, here it is.

Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, who forced Paul to take the Gom Jabbar test, is forced to traverse the vast distance to reach his throne to speak with him. She could have been provided with transport, but Paul wanted his message to her to be abundantly clear— I can make you do this all day if I wanted to.

If the movie doesn’t use this to introduce Paul, then they ought to all hang up their hats in shame. What better imagery to show how different a man he’s become?

Having said that, after setting up Paul as the villain, I hope the movie will show the burden of prescience. Paul’s gift is ultimately a curse. He’s seen every possible future outcome, and he has to let horrible things play out. The movie shouldn’t try to sugarcoat his holy war, but it should show that the power he wields is ultimately a tragedy.

As far as the tone is concerned, there’s an old little BBC show from the 70s called I, Claudius. Nothing better has ever been made. It had a small budget and reused the same set across multiple locations, rearranging a couple of chairs to hide this. None of that mattered because the acting and the dialogue were so good that it was the most compelling thing ever. Remember in the early seasons when Game of Thrones was still good? The scenes that always stuck out to people were those of the political intrigue going on between Varys, Littlefinger, and Tyrion. There was always so much juicy backstabbing, innuendo, and scheming going on. I, Claudius is an entire show comprised of this. A good script and strong performances can make anything compelling.

Will it happen? Highly unlikely, but I’d love to see a dialogue-heavy movie focusing on the political machinations. The flaw here is that Herbert isn’t particularly known for his dialogue. So much of the story and ideas of Dune are internalized. But hey, a guy can dream.

Because there is no big, final battle in the book, I imagine the movie will probably insert some sort of Tlexlaxu/Navigator/Bene Gesserit standoff against Paul and his loyal Fremen. I hope not. I hope they have the courage to let things play out the way they do in the book. We shall see.

What makes Paul’s ending tragic in this story is that it isn’t epic. It isn’t cinematic. He loses his eyes and walks off into the desert. That was his inevitable, unavoidable ending. After his epic rise, his fall is a somber, quiet affair.

Something else that makes me nervous is the casting of two teenage actors to play Paul’s twin children. The twins are born at the very end of the book. In book three, Children of Dune, they’re only nine. The Children of Dune miniseries understood that seeing nine-year-old actors playing small adults with the ancestral memory of basically all of humanity would be laughable, so they cast adults. My concern is: why are they in this movie at all if they aren’t part of the story yet?

Villeneuve is exiting after this one because, as far as he is concerned, it tells the full story of Paul Atreides, but it is not the end of Dune. What does he plan to do with their inclusion? Will it merely serve as a brief bit of prescience? Will they have extended roles? The scenario I like the least is he plans to incorporate elements from Children of Dune. While he might not want to adapt that book, he might think there are cool elements, so he says, “I’ll take a bit of that and some of that as well”, but what happens if down the line they eventually decide to adapt Children of Dune, and its best or most interesting elements have already been used up?



Either they adapt what’s left, which isn’t much, or they have to make a bunch of shit up.



I don’t like this approach. It might seem like a good idea at the moment, but how does it serve the story and the franchise in the long run?



Let’s assume there’s no intent to adapt further books. I’m okay with this. I think each book becomes less adaptable. They work in the written medium as prose for a reason. But let’s be realistic. If this movie makes money, they will keep making movies.

I don’t want them to make the other books because I simply don’t trust them to trust the source material. They want to milk the IP, but no Hollywood producer is going to let someone have free rein to direct an accurate God Emperor of Dune adaptation. It’s not happening. It’d be the most boring thing ever made. I want that boring movie, but that’s not the reality we live in.

If they do make further movies, it’ll be without Villeneuve. That’s a good thing. I love what Villeneuve did, but just as Paul and his son Leto did what they did to prevent humanity from stagnation, new blood needs to be brought in to give life and creative juice to the franchise.

How would I approach Children of Dune? That’s a tough one. It’s even less exciting than Messiah. The most action-packed thing that happens is a couple of tigers chase children.

I’d say rather than try to soften the weirdness, lean into it. If you think having nine-year-old actors spouting bizarre dialogue about ancestral memories and acting like weirdo freaks is bad for cinema, then good, make it as stupid and weird as possible. Film it as is, the weirder the better. The more unhinged, the better.

I think Children of Dune has a lot of great ideas, not all of them fully formed. Case in point, the character of Farad’n. He’s the grandson of the emperor deposed by Paul. His mother is scheming to kill the Atreides twins and restore him to the throne. Naturally, he’s introduced as a foil, but the more we get to know him, the more we realize he’s a pretty good dude. He’s not some spoiled, entitled prince. He has morals. He’s well read and contemplative. He prefers books, knowledge, and studying to power and dominance. The book sets him up to be really interesting, but then he just kind of drops out of the story until the end, when Leto makes him his bitch.

I’d like an adaptation to make us root for him. Show why he’d actually be a great emperor. Also, I can’t help but see him as that Swedish femboy who inspired all the classic anime femboys.

The book is slow as shit. Basically, a nightmare for someone trying to adapt. Maybe instead of two tigers, there can be fifty?

I’m struggling to think how I’d make this one cinematic, simply because I wouldn’t bother doing it at all.

I would, however, love to see a God Emperor adaptation because that’d be even worse, but I’d be so curious to see the attempt, even if it was a complete failure.





It's a shame Orson is dead. He would have been absolutely perfect as Leto II. You wouldn't even have to do anything to his body—he's already in form for the character. I could listen to Welles (especially late-stage) monologue and wax philosophical for hours.



I’ve already come up with the master plan. I compiled the most unhinged directors imaginable. The only ones who’d have the audacity to pull it off and what their unique approaches would bring to the table. That video can be found here: The Only Directors Unhinged Enough to Adapt God Emperor



Here’s a preview of just one director mentioned in the video.

John Waters as director

This would not result in a faithful adaptation at all, but it would be faithful to the book’s contempt for respectability, authority, and good taste.



Leto II is ALREADY a Waters’ character. Grotesque, obscene in scale, obsessed with sex, control, and social engineering, deliberately offensive to polite society, fully aware he’s ruining everyone’s day. Most adaptations would sanitize the breeding program, not Waters. He’d lean into it. While making likely the least faithful adaptation, Waters would make the movie that best understands what God Emperor of Dune actually is.



Leto is Divine with prescience.

