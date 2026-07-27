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Smoke Signals's avatar
Smoke Signals
3d

Can't Stop Partying is Weezer's best song.

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ScaryLarryPants's avatar
ScaryLarryPants
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"Hash Pipe" is Weezer's best song, provided said voters haven't ever heard anything from Weezer.

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