I had the opportunity to interview legendary author, George R.R. Martin, at his Santa Fe home. In addition to his Song of Ice and Fire series, he has written various works of science fiction, horror, and helped develop the popular video game Elden Ring. What follows is the verbatim transcript of our interview.

*George R.R. Martin is on the phone when I (David) arrive. He sticks up his finger, indicating he’s on the phone and shouldn’t be disturbed.

GRRM—I love KFC as much as the next guy, but this location is awful. At this point I think they try to get my order wrong on purpose. I'm probably too forgiving - you mess up an order now and again and I don't notice until I get home? Oh well. But seriously, EVERY, SINGLE, TIME. Don’t even get me started on the dipping sauce. Do I want any? That depends, are you picking some up? In that case yes, but just make sure you tripple check the boxes.

*The visit begins with a tour of George R.R. Martin’s basement, in which he shows David the different cans of Cheese Whiz he’s been collecting since childhood. The collection includes rare, collectibles such as a can featuring Jimmy, the villain from Road House. It’s a close up of the villain laughing as he rides away on his motorcycle. George R.R. Martin has over six thousands cans. The two continue to the kitchen.

GRRM— I think it’s important to write about food. It’s the sustenance that keeps us alive. So often authors bypass it to get to the action, but they’re missing such a large part of life.

David—What are you working on?

GRRM—“Cheese Whiz”

The yellow paste came warm from the jar, ejaculation thick as a mason’s mortar and twice as bold, gleaming in the candlelight with the color of beaten gold. It spread across coarse bread in slow, languid ribbons, filling every crack and hollow as though it had been born to conquer them. It smelled of salt and milk and alchemy, of kitchens where no cow had ever wandered but where somehow cheese was forever abundant. The first bite clung to the tongue with shameless devotion, rich beyond reason, refusing to surrender until washed down by strong ale. Maesters would wrinkle their noses, septons might declare it an affront to the gods, but every sellsword at the table reached for another slice before the jar had cooled.

David— Can I have some?

GRRM— No.

David— Oh, okay, well what are those papers on the table?

GRRM—I’m answering fan mail. I try to answer as much as I can (takes a bite of a Hostess Cupcake).

David— What does that one say?

GRRM—This one says a lot actually. Hold on, let me get my peepers (puts on his glasses). It says, uh, it asks if I’ve been to Bee’s restaurant since they’ve changed the menu.

David— Did they change the menu?

GRRM— Well, you know, they used to have a leather-bound, thicket menu with detail inscriptions of each item, now it’s just a cheap laminated piece of crap that starts peeling and gets all flimsy.

David—At least it isn’t a QR code, I hate those QR co—

GRRM— Did you have some questions you were supposed to ask me? I was about to order lunch.

David—Right, with House of the Dragon season 3 wrapping up, I wanted to touch base on the progress of Winds of—

*The doorbell rings

GRRM—Go see who that is, would ya?

*For the sake of cohesion I’ll be referring to myself (David) in the third person.

David opens the door. A delivery man is holding a large box. The outside has writing on it that isn’t English. It’s one of those Chinese languages.

GRRM (from the kitchen)—Is it lunch?

David—No, you haven’t ordered any yet.

GRRM—Seven hells. What is it then?

David— It’s a box. A big one. It’s got some kind of Chinese writing on it.

GRRM— What’s it say?

*David does his best to make out the unusual characters. He looks at the shapes and makes his best approximation.

David—I think it’s an aluminum capsule home.

GRRM—Bring it here.

*David brings the box to the table and helps GRRM open it.

GRRM (laughs giddily)—Oh boy, oh boy! It’s here. I bought this in China. Generally speaking, Chinese people look Chinese. You’d think you could get a good neon sign anywhere, but LC Signs really are the best. It’s Chinese.

*David helps set the neon sign up above the kitchen table. It says “Don’t Talk to Me Before I’ve Had My Cheese Salad”.

GRRM—I’m going to have some beans brought in, do you want to have some beans?

David—What kind of beans?

GRRM—All kinds. I order directly from the manufacturer. Pinto beans, refried beans, black beans. They even have jelly beans for the right price heh heh. I’m going to make my famous chili dog souffle. You can have a little bit, but it’s mostly for me. While I wait, I’m going to put on some music.

*Weezer’s Pinkerton starts playing.

GRRM— People are always asking me what makes something epic. They think epic means long. Thousand pages. Eight hundred characters. Three appendices and a map. No. Length has nothing to do with it. No one had even seen a map of Greece when it was written. People didn’t care what it looked like. The Iliad isn't epic because it's long. It's epic because Achilles is so gloriously, catastrophically homosexual and bitchy that three thousand years later we're still arguing about him. Same thing with the Beatles. Revolver isn't great because it sold a mountain of records. It's great because every song is another kingdom to explore. Wu-Tang? 36 Chambers feels like a hundred different pulp novels colliding in a black alley, I mean back alley. And Pinkerton... well, Pinkerton is an epic in exactly the opposite direction. Instead of kings and conquerors, you've got one awkward kid laying siege to his own heart and losing every battle. That's just as universal. The scale isn't geographic—it's emotional. Every humiliation is treated like the Red Wedding. Every crush is a succession crisis. I admire that. As for food, there's a proper pairing for each song. 'Tired of Sex' calls for the sort of chili cheeseburger that leaves grease on the pages of the book you're pretending to read. 'Across the Sea' is instant ramen at two in the morning, because bad decisions deserve noodles. 'The Good Life' wants Buffalo wings and a pitcher of beer while the game is on. 'El Scorcho' cries out for the hottest vindaloo you can survive, because subtlety has already left the room. 'Pink Triangle' is diner breakfast at midnight. Pancakes. Bacon. Too much coffee. 'Butterfly' is the end of the feast: one glass of bourbon, no dessert, everyone else gone home, and the quiet realization that the songs you laughed at twenty years ago were telling the truth all along.

David—Yeah, no. Pinkerton sucks ass. Weezer’s best album is Ratitude. People always bring up Pinkerton or the Blue Album, but that's such a surface-level reading of Weezer. Ratitude is where Rivers Cuomo finally transcends music. It's the band's Stalker. It's also Rebel Moon. Have you see Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon?

GRRM—Of course I have (takes a bite of a pancake).

David—Look, Tarkovsky understood that every frame should linger just long enough for your soul to become uncomfortable. Zack Snyder understands that every frame should look like it belongs on the side of an energy drink. Ratitude somehow accomplishes both. It is simultaneously meditative and aggressively sponsored by Monster Energy.

People criticize the album because they mistake sincerity for irony and irony for genius. They hear “Can’t Stop Partying” and think it’s a novelty song. Wrong. It’s an existential tragedy disguised as a novelty song disguised as a club anthem. It’s King Lear with Lil Wayne. That’s three layers of meaning before you’ve even reached the second chorus.

Jacknife Lee’s production is miraculous. Every snare drum sounds like it was engineered specifically to increase your bench press by five pounds. This is Weezer’s greatest workout album (slaps GRRM on the belly and laughs).

*GRRM doesn’t laugh.

David—I’ve hit personal records listening to “I’m Your Daddy.” Not because the song is motivational, but because the body instinctively tries to escape the embarrassment.

People compare Ratitude to Weezer’s classics. I compare it to civilization itself. Without Ratitude, there is no Rebel Moon. Without Rebel Moon, there is no modern understanding of artistic integrity. It’s all connected if you’re willing to abandon conventional notions of cause and effect. That’s what Tarkovsky would’ve wanted. Probably.

GRRM— The only reason Ratitude isn’t their worst album is because Hurley already exists.

David—Oh come off it. Hurley is super based.

GRRM— Nu uh, it’s terrible (pulls my plate of salami with cheese whiz away from me.)

David—What are you doing?

GRRM—I’ve changed my mind. I don’t have enough food to go around.

David—Come on, don’t be like that man.

*GRRM holds his hand out in front of David’s mouth.

David—No.

GRRM—Spit it out. You can’t have it.

*David spits the food he’d been chewing into GRRM’s hand.

David— What didn’t you like about Hurley?

GRRM— It’s like they found some retarded teenager, paid him fifteen dollars and gave him an hour to write the entire album.

David— I bet you wish you could write that fast.

GRRM— Get the fuck out of my house.

David— Not until I get justice and satisfaction. Take back what you said about Ratitude and Hurley.

*The doorbell rings. The shipment of beans arrives.

GRRM— You can go.

David— Come on, let me at least get some beans first.

GRRM— No way Jose. You’re out of here heh heh.

David—I’m going to fuck you up.

*Ever since getting his ass kicked by Dane DeHaan, David was determined to never let that happen again. It wasn’t a fair fight. Dane DeHaan had performance enhancers and had acted in fight scenes before with stunt coordinators and choreographers. In any case, since that time, David had been training. He’d been watching Star Trek Deep Space Nine every day and had recently become Chinese during his trip to Türkiye, which is how he was basically able to read the box delivered to GRRM’s house. In any case, DS9 featured a lot of fight scenes. Even the doctors and engineers knew how to fight. David studied the fight moves. The thing that impressed him the most was how

in Star Trek they utilize the double fist technique. Now imagine punching a person with one fist. It’s the same general principle, but enclose the fist with your second hand and you aren’t actually doubling the power, but quadrupling it.

David practiced the double fist technique for weeks, so when GRRM threatened him, David lunged at the author.

The author takes a swing, but David dodges(like Achilles) and does basically a somersault, ending up behind GRRM. GRRM, blindsided, cannot see as David interlocks his fists and brings them down on GRRM’s spine. Nothing happens because apparently it’s a stupid fucking technique that doesn’t work because it removes hip mobility and rotational force needed for a hard hit and essentially leaves the attacker completely defenseless. That’s exactly what happens as GRRM grasps David by the neck, lifts him into the air, and body slams him through the dining room table.

GRRM—You want beans heh heh? Here, have some beans, beans for a king.

*GRRM pours a huge pot of boiling beans onto David’s head. David begins to scream.

David—(weakly) But what about guest right?

GRRM—"Okay bitches, it's Weezer and it's Weezy"

*David loses consciousness.