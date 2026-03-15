As you are all aware, Ben Shapiro and his boys at the Daily Wire are keen on producing my Weezer biopic script. For those who aren’t already in the know, read this first: The Weezer Epic

I had my first phone call with Ben on Saturday. Here is the transcript my assistant Jonah typed up of our conversation.

Ben— Hi, this is Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire.

David— Huh? I don’t hear anything.

Ben— David?

David— What?

Ben— What do you mean ‘what?’?



David—Oh, you said ‘David’ like you were asking something.

Ben— Is this David or not?

David— David who?

Ben— I’m a very busy man. Is this David Low?

David— Yes, this is David Low. Ben, how the hell are ya?



Ben— Let’s not waste each other’s time. Jeremy [Boreing] clearly sees potential here, but at the end of the day he needs my blessing. There’s a couple things we’d need to discuss before we can move forward.

David—Oh, I see. Such as?

Ben— We just need to make sure everything is kosher. No woke bs, you know? For one, the stakeholders are a bit nervous about Vincent Gallo. Frankly, nobody is happy with this choice.

David— It has to be Gallo.

Ben— Why? He doesn’t have the best track record. Let me throw out the ideas the boys in the office came up with. Do you know who has the hottest podcast at the moment? He’s super popular and selling out arenas. He’s performed for the president. Tony Hinchcliffe.

David— ………..

Ben— Are you there?

David— I’m here. I just can’t believe my ears.

Ben— What’s that?



David— I’m sure his podcast has good numbers, but we can’t have a spritely twink like Tony Hinchcliffe playing Rivers Cuomo. It’s simply not believable. So much of the movie is about Cuomo’s sexuality. Nearly every woman with a speaking role in the movie has substantial nude scenes. They get intimate with Cuomo. Nobody is going to buy it if it’s Tony fucking Hinchcliffe.

Ben— About that, we want to cut back on the nudity and explicit content.

David— The hell you will.

Ben— It seems unnecessary. Nobody wants to see Vincent Gallo getting jerked off by elderly Asian women.

David— It’s not about titillation. It’s about raw, humanity. It’s about his struggle. Look, Ben Shapiro, nobody is as disgusted by the human body as me, except maybe you. I agree with you about vaginas, completely. Trying to make a Weezer biopic without explicit and excessive nudity would be like making a Queen biopic without any gay sex.

Ben— I have to ask, are you actually retarded?

David—No, no I’m not, Ben Shapiro.

Ben— You’re acting pretty retarded to me.

David— I’m not, and I have a certificate to prove it. Doctor Bogosian confirmed I’m not retarded anymore. It’s official.

Ben— Bogasian, why did you say that name?

David— Look, I have nothing to hide. Growing up, I knew I was different. Those in the community referred to me as “Touched by God”. Whenever I’d run into a room screaming “Worf speed!” and “Look what I can do”, the neighborhood aunt and uncles used to say “He’s alright, he’s just ‘touched’ is all.’ From 1993 to 2003 I went to the Al-Khwarizmi School for Witless Nitwits.

Ben— Yes, in Baghdad. I know it well. Look, this isn’t something I’d been planning on sharing, but, once a brother always a brother. I spent two years there. My parents simply couldn’t find an adequate school for my ailments anywhere else.

David— They really were the best.

Ben— Were you on Uday’s dodgeball team?

David— I was. It’s the happiest I’d ever been. I still have extremely fond memories from those days and everything Uday and his family did for me. They helped me when nobody else would.

Ben— And now you’re no longer retarded.

David— Retarded no more. I remember in 2003, my family wanted to stay, and me most of all. My schooling wasn’t done. I still felt very much a nitwit, but Saddam himself came and begged my parents to leave. He couldn’t bare the idea of harm coming to me. When he said goodbye to me, he simply laughed and said ‘Worry not, they’ll never find my WMDs.”



Ben— I see. In any case. When looking at your treatment, we were mostly struck by the college aspect. We’d like to change the major focus of the film to being River’s time at college. Right? He enters hoping to broaden his mind and intellect, but what he finds is nothing but indoctrinated woke kids, kids who try to shut down discourse, kids who chastise him for having white privilege. He tries to do a small show at a fraternity and gets shut down by ANTIFA. He sees the solution is to winning over the mind of the public with debate. He meets great thinkers like Jordan Peterson, Dennis Prager, and Brett and Eric Weinstein. After having his ideas challenges and training with the best, he engages in debates with the school’s top agitators. He destroys them with facts and logic. In fact, can you write like Aaron Sorkin? Everything Rivers says should be a snappy, on point, Aaron Sorkinesque comeback. He’s going to obliterate these woke college kids. Can’t you see Tony Hinchcliffe doing this?

David—Gee Ben, I don’t know, I really need to sleep on this. You actually like Aaron Sorkin?

Ben— You don’t?

David—I like him if you like him. Any other notes?

Ben— It’s unlikely we’ll be able to clear the music with the budget we’re working with, so how about we use royalty free tracks and some originals.

David—Whose originals?

Ben— There’s a great podcaster who also has a solid band. Do you know Tim Pool?

David— Look, you made some compelling arguments regarding Tony Hinchcliffe, but I don’t want Tim Pool anywhere near this movie. No way Jose.

Ben—I thought you weren’t retarded?



David— I’m not, but he’s dead to me. Look, Tim Pool is a fantastic musician. That’s not the issue. I used to skate with him back when Paul Dano and I were still friends. Back then, Tim was really self-conscious about his hair. I told him I was willing then and there to pay for his hair transplant operation, so long as he promised to get a mane as beautiful as what Patrick Swayze had in Road House. He promised! But you know what he did, he took that money to buy Magic the Gathering cards. As if he didn’t have enough! Unless he plans to publicly denounce Magic the Gathering, he’s dead to me.

Ben— The movie lives or dies pending his participation.

David— You’ve put me between two hard places Ben. But what if I had a better idea?

Ben—Go on.

David—I look at headshots of Rivers, and then I look at you. I’m just saying, there resemblance is there. Rivers Cuomo is 5’6’’ and so are you, it’s perfect.

Ben— I’m actually 5’11’’.

David—Ben Shapiro, it’s okay. Most actors are midgets. You look just like Rivers. I can’t believe I hadn’t thought about it before. This can be your Marty Supreme moment.

Ben—I’m 5’11”. Anyone who says otherwise is getting sued for libel.

David—Hey, I just realized something, today’s Saturday, isn’t it?

Ben— Yeah, so?

David— Aren’t you Jewish? Are you supposed to be talking on the phone on Shabbat?

Ben— You dumb motherfucker. You had to open your big fucking mouth didn’t you? As far as the world knows, I’m Jewish and that’s the end of it.

David—Wait, you’re not actually Jew—

Ben— This conversation is over you stupid mongoloid.

David— Hello? Ben Shapiro, are you there? Hello? Look, you’re right, don’t hang up, I’ll do anything you want, please. Please. Please…



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I think I may have just lost everything.