David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Arturious Castillo's avatar
Arturious Castillo
20h

You’re officially the second funniest human on earth bro. This was amazing

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Kelly Courtez's avatar
Kelly Courtez
16h

The lush stream of consciousness vibe I got from you while reading this is Peak "writer having fun with their craft" energy. Glorious!

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1 reply by David
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