David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia's avatar
Alicia
11h

Sounds like the Mandela Effect. That is a serious rabbit hole. 🌀

Reply
Share
Marian Shares's avatar
Marian Shares
15h

Sounds like a parallel universe shift to me. Like the spelling of Bernstein vs Berenstain bear books. I distinctly remember the former. When you look it up now it is the latter.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture