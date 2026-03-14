I can't trust my own mind. None of my experiences actually happened.

I used to watch Star Trek The Next Generation with my family as a kid. I distinctly remember in the first two seasons, every time someone said “warp speed”, Worf would come running to the bridge all fast, and in his dead serious Worf voice say “Did somebody say ‘Worf Speed?” and all the main cast would start laughing and it would end with a freeze frame. I'd laugh so hard.

From the age of five to about nineteen, every time I entered a room, I'd do it just like Worf and I'd say “Did you say ‘Worf Speed?” My parents would always laugh.

Well, I just did a rewatch of all seven seasons of TNG, and this never happened. Not once. I tried to confront my mom and my dad's ghost about this, and my mom said “Was TNG the one with Scott Bakula?”.

I don't know what to do. I no longer trust my mom and I definitely don't trust my own mind.