David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Courtez's avatar
Kelly Courtez
20h

I love coming here after every episode! Its like you're my watching partner only im not sure if you are mine 😂

With Cole and his Merry Men, I had no idea what they were doing or where they were going anymore. It's like the writers went, let's just show him having more existential dread and Gwayne being all like, omg wtf, cos he's kind of handsome. It was a great scene at the end between them though, with Gwayne especially.

What have they done to Aemond! Omg when you said they've already done this with Daemon in series two, I bust a gut because you're right. It didn't work then, and it doesn't now.

Tyland Lannister returning was LOL. Forgot where he was too. I thought he was dead.

I'm not watching series 2 of Beef because its got boring white people in it, right? I skipped your write up of that just incase I should watch it. Should I?

Reply
Share
3 replies by David and others
Smoke Signals's avatar
Smoke Signals
2d

The Inbetweeners - such a great show.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture