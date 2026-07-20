Because I live in a third world country, I don’t get to see movies when they’re released in most of the world. As Vito (or possibly Gino) told Johnny Cakes “You gotta wait for that.”

I finally saw the much hyped Obsession. I thought it was alright. I don’t know, maybe I’m too old. I was never angry or annoyed with the movie, but it was a little bit bored. Everything was mostly fine. As noted by everyone who’s seen the movie, Inde Navarrette was the standout here. Everyone else was serviceable.



I appreciate a basic premise, especially if the movie delivers on the promise of said premise, but I think the issue with this movie is everything felt like the bare minimum, like the first draft of a screenplay. This was a movie crying to be unhinged, along the lines of something like Possession or even the more recent Bring Her Back, which took things to levels I wasn’t expecting. Think about the final act of The Substance. Obsession rode the line without ever crossing it. Why bothering making a horror movie if you’re not going to step over that line?

One issue is that the character of Bear kind of sucks. Yes, I get that he’s supposed to suck, but he isn’t a compelling character. It’s nothing against the actor, but he isn’t really allowed to demonstrate his chops the way Inde Navarrette is. He’s a softboi mumble core, generic movie character.



It’s like how trying to believe anyone would bully Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker for being a “geek” when he looked like Andrew Garfield and was the most good-looking dude at the school. The actor playing Bear is sort of “neurotic”, but he still has generic actor looks. He needed to look more like this for the movie to be effective.

Briefcase Wanker.



It doesn’t help that Bear is completely personalityless (I get it, that’s the point, but when you spend 90 % of the movie with said character, it helps if he’s engaging to watch [yes, I realize Bear is the villain. I’m not saying make him sympathetic, I’m saying make him at the bare {ha ha} minimum interesting]).

The side characters don’t fare much better. We barely see much of the group dynamic of the four main friends before the story kicks into gear. Sarah could have been an interesting character, but she only really becomes important when the movie gets bored of itself because most of the movie is just Bear and Nicky, so it throws Sarah into the mix for some contrived drama and stakes, but it didn’t work for me. It felt like an afterthought.



The movie comes alive when Nicky has her episodes in public places, because it gives others besides Bear a chance to react to the madness taking place. These scenes are few and far between though. For the most part, the movie is Bear and Nicky, alone, with Nicky acting crazy and Bear saying “You can’t act like this” until the scene ends.

What this movie needed was an Eric Andre level of dedication to chaos and have Nicky acting like a psycho in public places and filming real people reacting to her. They did a subtle version of these with Scarlett Johnson interacting with real, Glaswegian locals in Under the Skin, so why the hell not?

There were some effectively creepy moments with Nicky’s face and eyes where she was shrouded in darkness and we couldn’t quite make out what her expression was.

Overall, it was fine. I get why audiences have taken to it. If this serves as a gateway horror picture for the youth, then so be it.

What’s wild about acting is how people who aren’t good at it can fail upwards. Consistently, the White Worm has been one of the weakest characters in HOTD, and with each episode they keep expanding her character and her importance. It’s baffling. What blackmail does this chick have against HBO? The rivalry between her and Daemon is so unengaging it’s actually insane.

HOTD season 3 episode 5 was incredibly boring. Usually at this point in a season a show should be picking up speed, not grinding to a halt. It’s like the showrunners heard all the complaints about season 2 being dreadfully dull and doubled down. They’re obviously saving the big epic battle of Tumbleton for the finale, but I’m talking about story here, not empty spectacle. For most of the (very short season) runntime, there has been no advancement in the story. Characters remain static and/or move in circles. Five episodes in and Aegon and Larys and still wandering around in the woods.

Redlettermedia, the YouTube channel, has a series called Best of the Worst, in which they watch complete schlock. Something many of these lowbudget flicks have in common is maybe they’ll spend what little money they had on one costume or special effect, only for the remaining ninety-nine percent of the movie to be actors wandering around in the woods. It’s cheap and fills up screentime.

This is time that could have been dedicated to Nettles or fleshing out characters short shifted by the adaptation.

Fret not, we also get Criston Cole and his merry band wandering around in the woods. This story element could have been interesting, but similar to how the plight of the peasants was briefly shown to make it look like the show had themes, Cole’s lost-cause march is somehow undercooked and given too much screentime all at once.



Essentially, all the paths to reach the enemy have been blocked or destroyed, forcing Cole to lead his army the long way around, battling the elements. It’s all very Thin Red Line and Apocalypse Now, just without any of the interesting parts.



That’s not entirely true, Cole gets the best part of the episode. He lets it be known to Gwayne that he has no intention to serve any more, even if it means rising in his station. He will carve his own path and he fully intends to die in battle. He intentionally led his men on a suicide mission. It was an interesting scene.

What wasn’t interesting was anything involving Aemond. He’s been away for nearly this entire season. Remember how nobody liked the plot of Daemon loitering at Harrenhal and doing nothing? They’re doing the exact same thing with Aemond here. He’s apparently had a change of heart (all of which happened off screen). Suddenly, he’s remorseful about being a monster and having tried to kill his brother. Shame we didn’t see that change in him, as at the end of season 2 he was fully committed to being a monster. After all, he nuked a town off screen (another seminal moment of growth for this character that happened off screen).

But don’t worry! This episode features ANOTHER scene of attempted sexual assault on a female character. This time it’s a sellsword attacking Alys Rivers.

After presumably dying in episode one, Tyland Lannister returns. I like this character and actor, but I don’t like convenient, lazy writing. Multiple times in this franchise now, characters in full armor have been pushed into the ocean or a river, only to miraculously survive. Episode one gave us a fake out death with Corlys, and now there’s another with Tyland. To what purpose?

Of all the egregious changes or additions, the most annoying is what they’ve done regarding the Faith. At this point in the story, a character named The Shepherd appears. If you remember the Grand Sparrow from GOT, he essentially fulfills a similar role. He’s a peasant who rises to the role of a religious leader who rallies the poor of Kings Landing against Rhaenyra. They’ve come to see the Targaryens and their dragons as the embodiment of evil and blasphemy, which leads to thousands of them attacking the dragons in the dragon pit. It’s one of the more memorable parts of the book.

So far, the show has ignored this in favor of having the revolt in Kings Landing be nothing more than people bought off by Ormund Hightower. So, gone is the interesting religious element. Instead, they’re making Ormund a baderer bad guy.



At each turn this show decides to be less interesting than the source material. At least late-stage GOT had the decency to be really stupid. HOTD is just increasingly dull.

I watched season one of Beef when it came out and never thought of it again. It was incredibly well made and acted. It was a quality show with nothing wrong, but I didn’t see any reason to rewatch it.

Season two flew under the radar. I don’t remember anyone talking about it, which is a shame, as it was really, really good. It’s better than season one (and season one was good!).

It’s an anthology show, so there’s no need to watch season one if you feel like giving two a try.



The basic premise of this season is that two couples (Oscar Isaac & Carey Mulligan/Cailee Spaeny & Charles Melton) blackmail each other, become friends, become enemies, and then become I don’t even know what in an ever-evolving plot of betrayal, pettiness, lust, greed, and genuinely shocking and disgusting moments.

I love how committed the show is to dragging its characters down to dark places, shedding an ugly light on relationships that people tend not to focus on in fiction, all the while remaining incredibly entertaining, funny, and unpretentious.

The performances throughout are all really good, especially Isaac and Mulligan, but I was impressed by everyone. I had never seen Melton in anything before, but he did a great job playing a lovable doofus.

The characters go through such ridiculous lengths, seemingly in the name of love, but to what end? What’s the point if all your efforts make your loved one a monster in your eyes and you can’t even stand each other by the end of it?

I don’t want to reveal too much because this is one of the shows where the journey, just as much as the end result, is where the fun lies. In an era of so much garbage like HOTD or Alien Earth, it’s just nice to see something being GOOD.

Beef is the brainchild of Lee Sung Jin (44 years old, just a fucking kid). I look forward to more of his output.