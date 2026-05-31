We have to talk. Hunter Biden isn’t the man you think he is. The entire nice guy routine is a con. Right now he’s doing more crack than ever.



When he hit me up the other week to go see the new Star War movie, I initially thought he was trying to make amends, but he had ulterior motives.



As you know, my entire body was recently flayed by vengeful Albanians due to a debt I owed. I’ve been in a full body cast ever since as I recover. Turtle from Entourage has been typing my Substack posts for me and providing me with Capri Sun and my vape via the slit in the full body cast. Sometimes he leaves the straw in there because he can’t tell if I’m awake or not. It doesn’t matter, Turtle from Entourage also betrayed me, but he at least felt bad about it. Before disappearing, he showed me Hunter Biden’s laptop. The entire thing consists of disgusting revenge plots against me. He’s a really dark, twisted guy. One of the videos I saw on his laptop was that he used to wear a prosthetic and wear my clothes (Gucci and Armani) and have sex with hookers while pretending to be me.



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Recently, because I’m in a full body cast, Hunter Biden has been bringing hookers to the hospital and having intercourse with them on top of my body. They even do lines of coke off of my body. I think some fell into my slit where my mouth is supposed to be. I tried to scream for help but I can’t.

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Because Hunter Biden never used protection, I contracted an STD while he was intercoursing the whores. Combine that with my diabetes and the lack of skin surrounding my exposed penis meat, the surgeons had no choice but to completely cut my penis off. I don’t have a penis anymore.



The doctors were able to give me a decent enough skin graft to cover my body, but it looks pretty stupid down there where my penis used to be. I’m not even sure what I’m looking at sometimes.



The only logical thing to do was to go to Turkey (actually it’s called Türkiye, and Japanese people are actually called Nihonjin). People go to Türkiye for all kinds of operations, usually hair plugs and leg extensions, but I’m much more ambitious. I actually don’t care about not having a penis. I always found sex kind of embarrassing. The only times I did it were for research purposes, not for titillation.

