The Battle of Stalingrad is considered the largest and bloodiest battle not just of the Second World War, but human history. I’m sure some jerk will say “Well, actually, the Battle of Geonosis included more combatants over a larger front” but I don’t want to talk about that. The number of combatants involved was nearly three million, with about half those numbers dying. It’s truly confounding to think of warfare on this scale. In other terms, the Soviets essentially lost the same amount of people from September to February as they have four years fighting in Ukraine.

Beyond the epic scale of the battle and the total distraction, it marked a turning point in the war. Hitler’s offensive in the East had failed, and from that moment back the Soviets would be pushing the Germans West. The loss was a catastrophic one for the Germans.

Currently, the city is now called Volgograd (as it is settled along the Volga river [but this is a stupid name, as dozens of cities straddle the Volga, so they should all be named Volgograd]).

From 2014 to 2016, I lived in Volgograd. Without hesitation, I can say it is the shittiest city in the world. Holy crap did it suck. Even by Russian standards, Volgograd was famous for its horrifically terrible road conditions. It consistently ranked among the top of Russia’s most depressed cities. The food was abysmal. By far, though, the single worst facet of life in this city were the vicious, terrifying, prowling dog gangs. I’m not being hyperbolic. Stray dogs would often gallivant the streets in crews as large as thirty. Once they set their sights on you, you were truly fucked. I’ve seen these dogs tear women apart in front of their children. One chased me up three flights of stairs into my apartment block and I only managed to slam the door in the nick of time. These fucking things know how to navigate the local metro system, so it’s only a matter of time until they learn how to open doors. The last thing I’ll say about dogs is once I saw dogs on one side of the avenue in a stand-off with dogs on the other side. When the tension became unbearable, they charged into the street at one another, causing several automobile collisions. I saw a car hit a Schnauzer and the fucking thing flew at least twelve meters into the air.

Basically Volgograd is horrible, but it’s also exemplary of everything wrong with Russia. The city has no money to fix the roads, no money for infrastructure, no money for fixing their ancient pipes (leading to water being shut off in the whole city for days or weeks at a time), but naturally the city has money to waste on massive World War II monuments. Sure, they look impressive and all that, but they have no real utility, but does Russia care? Russia’s MO has always been “Remind them how glorious our past was”. That way, the citizens won’t be riled up enough to realize just how shitty their present is.

WWII is an inescapable subject in Russia, and Volgograd is at the center of all this. It’s used as the benchmark of all their achievements. It’s when they saved the world from fascism (though most Eastern Europeans would beg to differ). It’s a sacred topic and not taken likely. It also fits nicely into a neat narrative. You see, Russia has never started a war. Russia has only ever defended itself or liberated others. Russia never signed a non-aggression pack with Nazi Germany and certainly didn’t care up Poland with the Nazis, just as Russia did not invade Finland or the Baltic states. The war started when Germany invaded the USSR and I’m sticking to it.

Naturally, the movies of the USSR and, by extension, Russia, that depicted the Second World War were great propaganda vehicles. I don’t want anyone to bring up Come and See, as that movie is not the norm. The norm of Russian WWII movies are saccharine soap operas that all follow the same formula. You’ll never find a film as existential, introspective, or grotesque along the lines of Apocalypse Now, The Thin Red Line, Full Metal Jacket, The Zone of Interest, etc where Russia is concerned (and not just about WWII, but any war [Russia has even managed to turn the Chechen Wars and Afghanistan into melodramatic, crowd-pleasing war films[).

This brings me to 2013’s Stalingrad, directed by Fedor Bondarchuk. We need to talk about Fedor. He’s a nepo baby, the son of the far more talented and accomplished Sergei Bondarchuk (director of the epics War and Peace and Waterloo). The easiest way to describe Fedor is imagine if Tucker Carlson was paid by the US government to produce big budget, propaganda slop films. You see, big budget Russian movies are always financed by the Russian to a very large extent.

At the time, Stalingrad had reportedly the highest budget of any Russian film. It was also shot in 3D!!!! When I think honoring the veterans of the Second World War, I think making it a theme-park adjacent 3D slop spectacle.

The story is apparently about the battle of Stalingrad, but really it’s Bondarchuk trying to one-up Michael Bay. He saw Pearl Harbor and said hold my borscht, love triangles are for losers—that’s why his film has a love heptagon. I guess you could call it a polycule. Fucking thank Bondarchuk for making polycules a thing.

Basically the movie features an opening battle, and the rest of the movie takes place in a boring house as six soldiers vie for the attention of one very mediocre woman. It’s like a low budget horror movie—all the money is spent on one or two kind of cool looking creature effects, and the rest of the movie is actors wandering around in the woods.

Let’s talk about that opening battle scene—from the get-go we see how hideous the movie’s visual style is. Creating an epic that honored the veteran wasn’t enough for Bondarchuk, you see, at that time Zack Snyder was kind of popular, so Bondarchuk chose to completely rip off that visual stye, resulting in a hideous nightmare. The Second World War isn’t some thing from ancient mythology you can reinterpret aesthetically. People are still alive who were there. Thousands of hours of documentary footage exists. We have a good sense of what it looked like, and it certainly did not look like a shoddy, CGI nightmare. It looks like a video game, and a shitty one at that.

Dramatic slow motion is short hand for lazy filmmaking. Bondarchuk needs you to know how epic and patriotic it is. The music swells! Look at our brave boys fighting in front of those huge green screens. My words alone can’t do it justice, just look how awfully stupid this scene is.

Stupidest Scene in Film History



Is it possible that there were occurrences of soldiers on fire running towards enemy positions (likely out of panic and confusion)? Absolutely. Is there any scenario in which dozens, if not hundreds, of soldiers, in a coordinated effort, charged forward and continued to fire their weapons while engulfed in flames? Of course not, and I don’t care how patriotic and brave these soldiers were or how retarded you the viewer are. This does not happen, Mythbusters made sure of that.



But that scene is indicative of the movie. The soldiers here are given the same treatment has Snyder’s Spartan warriors. They are superhuman, and the Russian education system has indoctrinated its citizens into believing this for so long that even suggesting otherwise is heresy.

One of the funniest scenes in film history, however, is when the main characters look on as German troops murder innocent civilians. What makes this funny is the soldiers wait for the Germans to kill all the civilians first, and THEN, only then, do the Russians get angry and start shooting at the Germans (doing a pretty good job really, they killed all of them). Just think, if the Russians decided to kill the Germans first, they could have saved the civilians, but I guess they needed the civilians to die so they could get angry).



There isn’t much more to say, it’s a 3D-spectacle-cgi-heavy propaganda film, and a shitty one at that.

Stalingrad (1993) is a German film directed by Joseph Vilsmaier. Unfortunately, I am admittedly unfamiliar with his career, but Stalingrad is enough to solidify him as a legend. I’ve said it many times, even the best of war films often fail at truly depicting war as hell, leading to the argument there can’t be a truly anti-war film, as they invariably lend themselves to a type of entertainment value. The 1993 film is as close as it can get. This is a top-5 WWII film for me.

The film starts deceptively bright and, dare I say, cheesy (this is intentional). German soldiers are on vacation on the sandy beaches of Italy. They have Italian sweethearts and good wine. For them, the war is one victory after another. There’s a naive optimism in the air.



They meet their new Lieutenant, some young prick whose buttons they want to push. This prick is played by Thomas Kretchmann, who funnily enough appears in the Russian film as well.

The men are told of their upcoming campaign in Russia. There’s a scene on a train with a masterful transition that let’s them and the audience know the optimism of the beginning is far behind, the war has suddenly become real.

The movie doesn’t feature one concrete moment of the Germans realizing the battle is lost, rather, it’s a slow realization. We watch the young, naive men turn into hopeless, nihilistic, pathetic animals. Their exterior and interior world is deteriorating.

In a way, it’s not dissimilar to Nolan’s Dunkirk. It’s more of a survival movie than a war movie, but any which way the men turn, there are no safe paths. There’s no food, no winter clothing, no officers to rely on, no reinforcements, no planes to take them away, no respite from the weather or the Russians. Men turn on one another, kill themselves, kill superior officers, kill civilians, it becomes pure savagery.

Unlike the Russian film, this film worked hard to make us care about all these men and gave them distinct personalities.



What is someone to do when the battle is lost and your own commanders have abandoned you? You won’t receive any warm welcoming from the enemy whose civilian population you’ve spent the last year slaughtering. This film, better than most, shows the absolutely senseless loss of life and humanity that war is. There are no rousing speeches, no dramatic slow motion, no shoehorned love story, no saccharine sense of “our sacrifice will make this worth it”. The Germans started a horrific war of aggression and its young men paid the ultimate price for it. This movie doesn’t ask you to forgive or feel sorry for the Germans, it simply shows you what war is.

Despite this not being a movie focused on titillating action, there are some truly spectacular urban combat scenes and a tank assault in the snow that is masterfully done.

It’s sad, but true that war films from the POV of the losing side are much more effective at getting a message across.

By the end of the movie, nearly all of the main characters are dead. None of them died heroically, rather, they froze or starved to death (if not killed by their own brethren).



The final scene of this movie is one of the most haunting things I have ever seen. Spoilers head, because I truly do recommend you watch this movie, but if this scene serves to convince you to do so, I’ll take that.

Two of our leads are the only survivors we know of. It’s the dead of the harsh, Russian winter. The two haven’t eaten in days and wandered off into the white void. The huddle together as snow falls on them. They weakly talk and the camera holds on them. Eventually the two stop talking, but the camera stays on them. It’s painful how long the camera lingers. Neither man is moving. The end credits start rolling, but the camera lingers on the men. How many soldiers suffered similar fates? No one will ever know their story, or why they had to die so pointlessly. This is the cost of war, not fucking cartoon characters charging into battle while on fire. Lastly, listen to how unbelievable that score is. Truly the most remarkable musical score I’ve heard in years.

The Ending to This Movie is Pure Kino

The Soundtrack to This Movie Is Pure Kino