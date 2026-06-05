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MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
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Great article.

When I was a kid, I watched a bunch of war and action movies. I wanted to be a fighter pilot. Then I joined the military. Real military service is so uncool that I don't have words. Everything is crap except for the weapons, and it is literally run worse than the Boy Scouts. 80% of the time you just "stand by" and the rest of the time is spent cleaning with inadequate and inappropriate supplies, or eating cold scrambled eggs and cold sausage gravy off of an aluminum tray, or riding in the back of a diesel truck on a wooden bench for five hours. You are always too hot or too cold. If it is raining then you do not have a rain coat. If it is cold, then you do not have a warm jacket. But the officers always have these. A modern war movie would feature soldiers dying by whining drones, controlled by an unseen enemy.

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Banji Lawal's avatar
Banji Lawal
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I used to watch 1993 Stalingrad every January 3rdish when it used to be really cold. Nobody survived in that film.

I found the lieutenant reporting a superior for shooting civilians a bit much because he was an SS officer in an SS division if I recall correctly.

The other thing that I don't find believable is the Russian woman soldier they meet twice. As you said there were millions of soldiers on each side what are the odds they will run into each other.

You are so right about Russian war films so much nostalgia and self congratulation. I see the same thing in British war films. I really loved Dunkirk. I grew up hearing about it so much during my childhood. You are so right describing it as a survival film. That scene where the British soldiers want to kill a guy because he's a French soldier who switched uniforms with a dead britisher was something else.

At least British world war 2 films aren't kitsch with love triangles. I think Sebastopol was decent. Towards the end the Germans were counting capfuls of red stars from all the Soviets they killed.

The last thing I'll say that pisses me of about Russian Great Patriotic War films is they make it Russian not a Soviet trauma. Soviet citizens were in the combat. They make it seem like only Russians were doing the fighting when it was everybody in the Soviet Union.

The British do the same thing. You would think they didn't have Indian and African troops in their forces. Sometimes Australian, New Zeeland or Canadians make an appearance but never South African or Rhodesians. Maybe for the British it's easier to memory hole their empire with so many reluctant subjects the way Russia pretends the Soviet Union was similar to the empire the Romanovs ruled.

Loved your description of Volgagrad. Alexander built lots of cities all named Alexandria he could tell them apart by saying Alexandria in Khandahar, Alexandria in the Alps, Alexandria on the Euphrates and of course Alexanderia in Egypt.

The name Stalingrad is cooler though the guy was a shit. The newer Stalingrad film can't be worse than Enemy at the Gates which is an insult to snipers, love triangles, people who wear glasses. I'm still not sure if it was an insult to Jude Law and his friends at least they all got to buy houses from it I guess.

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