Let me tell you a couple of three things. Most of you probably know Orson Welles as the obese drunkard who couldn’t film a simple champagne commercial. He was so drunk that none of his takes were usable. Whoever was in charge of marketing should have been fired. What better endorsement for your booze than showing how fucked up it made Orson’s fat, unhinged ass?

You probably also recognize Orson for his behind-the-scenes bullying of two limp Brit directors who tried to tell him how to sell frozen peas. But did you know Orson also directed and acted in movies?

Last month, I saw a stage performance of War of the Worlds as read by Orson Welles during the 1938 radio broadcast. It was phenomenal; moreover, it motivated me to finally watch Citizen Kane and Touch of Evil. Today, I specifically want to discuss Touch of Evil.

First off, I thought Welles became a lardass later in life. I didn’t realize he’d let himself go so thoroughly by the ‘50s. His performance is so based in this movie. He’s fat, unhinged, and borderline inarticulate. He also looks like he’s already in his late sixties here.

The movie is full of remarkable moments, and it’s hard to pick just one, but the opening scene is an easy choice. The opening shot is a three-minute continuous take. It goes in and out of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, captures dialogue, and beautifully sets up the story to come. It’s a huge flex on Orson’s part. This is one of the greatest all-time continuous tasks. It all culminates in a car exploding. It’s an exciting way to open the movie.

Beyond Welles' technical achievements behind the camera, the dialogue and acting are superb. Yes, I realize having Charlton Heston, of all people, playing a Mexican is dubious, but

Players collect and upgrade hundreds of “Champions” (heroes) from various factions — such as knights, elves, undead, demons, and orcs — each with unique abilities.

There are several scenes with multiple characters talking at once. They interrupt or get interrupted; sometimes lines are spoken over one another, and you might not catch every single word, but what this does is make the situation on screen feel alive. Dialogue in reality isn’t clean. Aaron Sorkin is a hack. Real people don’t give you the time to get out your perfectly calculated and witty comeback. What I’m saying is this movie presents very believable people and conversations. While watching it, it made me think of Ahsoka, the Disney+ Star War show.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (the chick from Men in Black II [which should have been called 2 Men 2 Black]) and is about good guys with laser swords fighting bad guys with laser swords. It’s set in the year 9ABY. It is a sequel to two cartoon shows for children called Rebels and The Clown Wars. It is also a spin-off of both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. If you haven’t seen all four of those shows, you’ll be incredibly confused.

I felt bad for my elderly parents who tried to watch The Mandalorian. They had no idea what the fuck was going on or why Luke was young again. Hey Disney, think of the elderly when you’re making your shows. It’s hurtful the way you do your worldbuilding.

So why did Touch of Evil make me think of this Ahsoka show? Because in the first episode of Ahsoka, there’s a scene where Rosario Dawson is talking to a bad actress. It’s nothing more than a dialogue exchange. Nothing else is happening. One character says a line, then pauses, then the next character says a line, and pauses. The scene just goes on like this for forty minutes until it ends. It’s as if the director and actors all forgot that dialogue is meant to convey two people conversing, not one person imagining themselves to be the only one in the room, focusing only on getting their lines right, then stopping so the other performer can take over and do the same thing. It’s truly bizarre. It’s robotic and static. All of the raw humanity that oozes from Touch of Evil doesn’t exist here.

Yes, I’m aware Star Wars has never been renowned for its acting performances, but this show takes it to new depths of schlock laziness.

Am I saying that Orson Welles is more talented than the team that made Ashoka? Watch these two scenes and you be the judge:

Touch of Evil opening sequence

Epic action from Ahsoka

You tell me which one has more tension.