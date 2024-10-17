Checkhov’s Gun. Just what exactly is that and what does it have to do with this story? Checkhov’s Gun is a famous literary device, but in order to understand it, one most understand Anton Chekhov. Chekhov was a Baltimore-born Albanian and a massive gun advocate. Not only did he make sure that all of his protagonists always carried firearms, he famously criticized literature in which firearms were not present. He famously said “Tolkien’s nonsensical Lord of the Rings would have been a lot shorter if Frodo and his band of gnomes had guns”. Granted, this is a very American mindset, whereas Pachinko is a story that largely takes place in Japan, but this is where things get murky. A character (won’t say who) in the novel who is never suggested to possess a gun or have any interest in guns out of the blue shoots themself with a gun. There’s no buildup to suggest this is something that would happen, and this being Japan, it’s really dang hard to get your hands on a gun. Like, pretty much nobody has guns. Where did he get it? The author doesn’t really care to tell you. What’s the opposite of Chekhov’s Gun? If he wanted to kill himself, why couldn’t he have hanged himself or jumped in front of a train? Guys, prepare for a lot of trauma in this story.



This book is about several generations of one Korean family and their struggles in Korea and then Japan. But really, this book is trauma porn. The amount of tragedy that befalls this one family is comical to the point of bordering on the absurd. As a human being, naturally I’m moved by the events that happen in the book, but that’s like someone kicking a puppy in front of me and asking if I’m upset by that.



This book is boring beyond belief. Look, I love me some boring literature. For fuck’s sake, I not only liked I, Claudius, I’m probably the only person to have read it since the 1940s. I need my brain medicine.



It's a huge mess. Sometimes the focus is on incredibly mundane things like making kimchi (look, I really like kimchi, I liked these sections) and this will go on forever, but then suddenly there will be huge time jumps and important events are mentioned in passing or aren’t given the same focus as the mundane. There’s no real rhyme or reason for why some things get more focus than others. It all seems rather arbitrary. After a seminal moment of a character’s death or a status quo change, there will be a huge time jump, not allowing us to see how the primary characters respond to these events. It’s literary cheating. Towards the end of the book the time jumps happen more frequently, almost as if the book has gotten bored of itself and can’t wait to end.



The novel also commits the sin of having multiple narrators within the same paragraph or even the same sentence. Look, just because limited third-person POV is my favorite style, doesn’t mean it’s a one-size-fits-all for all of literature, but it becomes jarring when the POV keeps switching back and forth within the same paragraph, and in other moments I don’t know if the descriptive language is a character’s thoughts or the author’s. At some points, for no reason the book will suddenly start giving the backstory of a character who just showed up, doesn’t matter, and we’ll never see again. It’d be one thing if this character was interesting, but it’s usually along the lines of “Sunja ran into Jimmy. Jimmy was quiet, but really into journalism and liked women with big breasts”. Well, why the hell does any of that matter? Jimmy fucks off for the rest of the book. If the book were short, it wouldn’t be so egregious, but at nearly 600 pages, it’s fucking rude how this book wastes our time. It’s rude for a book to be this long.



I also found some of the narration just frankly bizarre. One of the primary characters is a Christian minister. He’s pretty saintly, but when he has sex with his new wife for the first time, he refers to his member as “my cock” and that just really caught me off guard. This author uses language that would really upset grandma and J.R.R. Tolkien’s non-gun having ass. When you add that weird language with constantly switching POVs and boring prose, the whole thing is just chaotic. Let’s not even get started on a scene of the lads playing poker towards the end. Men (rightly so) are often criticized for how they write women. More often than not it comes off as phony, but the same can be said the way this author writes men. All the boys’ talk suggests this author has never heard men speak to each other in her life.



Look, the story of Japan’s subjugation of Korea and then the subsequent struggles of Koreans living in Japan is an important story and one worth telling. Japan has never really come to terms with its imperial past and bigotry against foreigners living and working in Japanese society. There’s a plethora of stories to be told, I just wish this one had been told better. Pachinko is a tedious game and so is this book.

