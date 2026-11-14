From time to time a movie will come out that resonates with most but not me. I’ll chalk it up to a matter of taste and leave it at that. Then, there’s the movies that come out that are universally praised, I don’t care for them, and I don’t accept it as a matter of taste. In short, I’m right on this one and everyone else is wrong. It’s either a successful psyop or the masses have been smocking shit that makes them behave like crazy idiots (probably cigarettes).

People who like nerdy slop that caters to babies often find themselves on the defensive. They’re tired of being told they like stuff made for morons. I love some properties made for morons. Never apologize for it. Nerds latched on to that Clone Wars cartoon because it explained how the Star Wor prequels were actually good though.

The Dark Knight made it okay to take superhero movies seriously. Based on the critical and fan response, Godzilla Minus One had a similar effect. This wasn’t just a movie about a giant dinosaur going smash, it had drama. It had characters who were dramatic. It told you that not only was it okay to take this property seriously, it insisted you did so.

Godzilla Minus One took the incredibly brave position that atomic bombs are bad and that trauma is easy shorthand for character development and interactions.

The main character’s name was Pilot, and his main character trait was being sad and brooding. The other main character was named Scientist and his trait was being sad and brooding. In the new movie, there’s a character named Doctor, and his trait is being sad and brooding. Serious movies are about sad people who brood.

Whereas the first film was brave in telling audiences that nukes are bad, the second film is even braver; it courageously tells the story of how three-headed dragons are scary.

I am no super fan of this franchise. I have no dog in the fight. If the movie decides to be silly and playful, then you better lean all in on the schlock and make it really silly. If the movie decides it wants to be smart, then the people writing the script ought to be smart themselves.

The Minus movies are silly movies masquerading as deep and intelligent because it has actors acting sad and they brood, so therefore the movie must be taken seriously.

The recent American movies suck because they have paper-thin characters and convoluted cartoon plots. People have praised the human aspect of the Minus movies, seeing it as lending gravitas and emotion to the story. But the characters here suck. In Minus Zero, EVERY single character interaction plays out like this: “I’m sad.” “I’m also sad.” “Being bombed is sad.” “How much sadness can my family take?” “Is it sad to abandon our daughter? Think it will make her sad?” I’m not even exaggerating here, that’s exactly what it is. I could forgive dull character shit if the visuals were nice and the story compelling or the action exciting, but this movie goes on and on with scenes like this for nearly three hours.

It doesn’t help that the movie has the hideously ugly gray, washed out look that Netflix productions all have. There is no variety to any of the shot composition or blocking. Everything is static. Each scene is characters standing around awkwardly, ensuring everyone is visible on screen at the same time, posing for a static camera. It’s all very reminiscent of the final season of Stranger Things. People stand awkwardly and talk about their feelings rather than let their feelings reveal themselves visually or in a way that inspires any sort of intrigue.

When the characters are broadcasting their sadness, they’re giving exposition dumps about their plans to use some techno gizmo that does a thing which results in some sort of techo gobbledygook and that will stop the three-headed dragon. This is also reminiscent of the final season of Stranger Things: people spouting nonsense that doesn’t mean anything other than “CGI foolishness will happen”.

Shin Godzilla was Japan’s latest live-action G film prior to the Minus franchise. While it won all of Japan’s top awards, it was divisive. It wasn’t met with the same universal praise and enthusiasm around the world as Minus. Common complaints were that the movie was very talky and that none of the characters had arcs. People couldn’t connect to or relate to them.

I’ve spoken ad nauseam about why Shin is a masterpiece. I won’t repeat myself too much. You can find my full review here: Shin Godzilla is Kino

The lack of character development in Shin is not a fault or a mistake. The movie is not a character study. It is a concept driven film. In that regard, it’s more similar to films like 2001or Dunkirk.

Something lost on many viewers was that Shin was a comedy. It was a scathing satire on the ineffectiveness of the Japanese government and its absolute lack of accountability and ability to take meaningful action. Yes, the movie is talky, but each scene has a purpose. It adds new dynamics or challenges to the story. It isn’t just characters talking about their feelings for the fiftieth time.

Shin Godzilla is what a Godzilla movie directed by Stanley Kubrick would look like.

Anno is also a far more interesting filmmaker than Yamazaki. Anno doesn’t let something like a boring office boardroom stop him from utilizing interesting filmmaking techniques, going after unique shots, and using frantic editing to his advantage. There’s a propulsion and momentum to every shot in Shin.

Let’s say, for the sake of argument, you don’t give a shit about politics and satire and all you want in your Godzilla picture is to see something big smash the shit out of Japan. Fair enough, but if that’s the case, then Shin should be your favorite movie in the franchise. Not only is this the biggest the titular character has ever been, it has by far the most visually interesting and destructive scene from any movie in this franchise.

My problem with this newest film is there is zero sense of scale or weight to the CGI monsters. You rarely see them in context, and what I mean by that is next to human characters or filmed from the POV of a human looking up at them. There almost always on their own or set against CGI backdrops, making it impossible to know whether they are ten feet or one hundred feet tall. This is an issue when the selling point is a big monster that does big monster things.

Shin is the only movie in this entire franchise where Godzilla feels immense, and that’s due to the intelligent filmmaking. You truly get a sense of weight and scale to this thing. It also helps that Godzilla is treated as an existential force of nature rather than an anthropomorphized movie monster that makes faces to let you know it’s angry.

Godzilla emerges from Shin Godzilla

To me, the idea of this massive, unidentified creature who is so big it doesn’t even acknowledge us, kills millions not because it hates us or is angry, but simply because it’s so immense that walking from point A to point B results in our destruction, is inherently more terrifying than a generic monster doing monster things because it's a monster. It’s indifferent to our existence. The Minus Godzilla, on the other hand, poses for the camera, roars because it’s angry, and attacks because it’s a movie monster and it behaves like one.

The climax of this movie, the final fight between Ghidorah and Godzilla, is set against an abandoned gray backdrop. I mean, I know why this was done; it’s done because this is the template for every single one of these movies: set the climatic scene against a greenscreen and fill it in with a generic, gray backdrop. It’s interchangeable with the final fight of Avengers: Endgame or any other recent, big movie.

It’s also set in a part of the city that’s already been destroyed to avoid showing excessive civilian deaths on screen (but isn’t that the point of these giant monsters?). This removes any real tension though, because it means nobody is really in harms way because it’s empty (except for our ragtag group of lead characters). Our lead characters are almost never in the same frame as the monsters, so this removes tension and, once more, scale.

The acting throughout is distractingly bad. Japanese acting differs significantly from that of English-language cinema is it typically forgoes the naturalistic approach. It prioritizes theatricality and loudness. Under the hands of filmmakers who know how to get the best out of this (like Sion Sono), it can be incredibly effective. Here, the acting is just corny and not convincing. The lead character, Pilot, is the most boring protagonist in recent memory. On top of that, at no point do you believe he’s a person from the 1940s. His look, demeanor, and expressions all scream contemporary.

For the sake of fairness, the scene where Ghidorah uses his gravity beam to lift a couple houses into the air was kind of cool, but it didn’t have the necessary weight it needed to be truly terrifying or impactful.

What am I meant to take away from this movie? It’s a character drama with boring characters and interminable dialogue. Visually, it’s gray and ugly. The action is unengaging and the big monsters don’t feel all that big. The movie’s insistence to be taken seriously comes off as self-conscious and embarrassing.