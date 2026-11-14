David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Bardiya Mazda's avatar
Bardiya Mazda
8h

I don’t agree with most of this, but I also have the image of Godzilla sucking dick now

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The Dude Who Reads Books's avatar
The Dude Who Reads Books
7hEdited

Damn. Did you write this because you hated my opinion that much? lol

Funny/good piece!

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