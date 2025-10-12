Watching other people kiss each other in close proximity of you is disgusting, yet the sound of smacking lips is even worse. Nobody wants to witness this shit.

I’m going to circle back to this. I went to the theater today. It was a community college production of Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw. It was a laugh riot. It was exceptionally well done, and it made me feel like a prick for going in assuming the worst because it was a community college endeavor.

Most in attendance were old enough to be contemporaries of Mr. Shaw. They likely experienced the wonders of the electric doorbell together and dreamt about the possibilities of the future.

Sitting in the row in front of me was a man in his sixties. He looked German, but I cannot prove it. Next to him was his younger (but not young) wife (or escort). Throughout the entire fucking play he wouldn’t stop whispering sweet nothings to her. Fuck etiquette, right? If that wasn’t bad enough, every thirty seconds or so he leaned in to give her excruciatingly slow kisses on the neck and cheek. I heard every single bit of his wet lip smacks. The exquisite dialogue had to vie for my attention with the geriatric lovebirds. Every once in a while, they’d kiss on the lips and look into each other’s vapid eyes.

I expect this kind of behavior from teenagers. This kind of shit happens at the cinema, it’s unavoidable, but at a small, tightly packed community college play? Not only was it rude to the actors, but it was disgusting to me. Sir, who is old enough to be someone’s grandfather, I don’t care how “in love” you are. I don’t care how romantic or in the mood this play is getting you, if you can’t wait 90 fucking minutes, you are a fucking deviant. There is nothing endearing about this. Nobody is looking at this thinking “aww, how sweet.” No, I’m thinking how the two of you deserve to share a tapeworm. What the fuck is wrong with people?

I remember one time on a thirteen-hour flight, a slightly younger couple (but still too old to be doing this shit) were eating each other’s faces for a good duration of it. I was trying to watch that shitty Clint Eastwood movie where he plays a drug mule (and has a threesome), but the couple next to me was so aggressive that I became an unwitting participant. The guy kept rubbing and caressing my arm, I assume because he thought it was his wife’s, but maybe he didn’t.