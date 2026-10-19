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David
Oct 19

I'd say animation or even puppetry would be the way to go. Very experimental as well. But it will no doubt just go for the live action (mostly cgi)epic that will be tedious.

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ScaryLarryPants
Oct 20

If a movie or series about The Silmarillion would be unwatchable, simply attempting to read the book is an exercise in misery, it's assembled in such a way that it makes reading an entire stack of 1973-edition World Book Encyclopedias seem almost X-Games in comparison.

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