Dear Peter Jackson,



Please listen to me. This is all coming from a place of love. The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved film trilogies of all time. The amount of passion, integrity, and care that went into every brick, location, piece of armor, weapon design, miniature, action set piece, casting, and musical cue remain unmatched. There’s a reason it remains the standard of epic filmmaking and storytelling almost three decades later.

The quality of that trilogy is so indisputable, it helped illustrate why The Hobbit trilogy failed so utterly despite being made by the same creative team. It tried to turn Tolkien’s simple and whimsical children’s book into something it wasn’t—another Lord of the Rings. It never could have been nor should be.

In 2022, Amazon’s Rings of Power was yet another failure, for both similar and new reasons.

First and foremost, it wanted to capitalize on the Tolkien Middle-earth IP without really understanding the IP, the themes, or the author’s own views on mythology and storytelling.

It simultaneously wanted to use nostalgia for the Jackson films (utilizing homage and direct theft) while also trying to compete with Game of Thrones. It was Middle-earth but edgier, more political, and more “nuanced”.

One huge glaring issue, besides showrunners and writers who simply weren’t up to the task, was what they chose to adapt. They didn’t have the rights to The Silmarillion, but they didn’t want to just remake Lord of the Rings, so they went to the appendices.

For those unaware, the Return of the King book features a hefty appendices after the novel proper. These appendices features timelines on the history of certain events, covering both things in the trilogy as well as events that preceded the story. It features the history of various cultures and languages and all the other stuff Tolkien was obsessed with.

It was never meant to be more than additional seasoning to more fully flesh out this already fleshed out world.

Some stories are expanded on in other works of Tolkien, but for the most part they are nothing more than little bullet points.

The Amazon showrunners decided to base their show (loosely) off lore from the appendices. But because the information in the appendices amounts to little more than bullet points, their essentially creating brand new characters and storylines that just happen to share names with figures like Galadriel and Elrond.

Set to release in 2027 is an upcoming picture called The Hunt for Gollum. This is a movie literally nobody demanded or is excited for. It’s a part of the story that just isn’t crucial.

In Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf mentions “Aragorn looked for Gollum for a bit, but didn’t find him”. That’s it. That’s the story, but now we’re getting a three-hour epic out of this inconsequential part of the narrative.

I’d love nothing more than to be proved wrong. I always return to Andor. Andor is such an interesting outlier. The reception to Rogue One was lukewarm. People appreciated the visuals and action, but nobody was walking out of that movie desperate to know more about any of the characters.

Making an entire show around the second lead of that movie seemed like a stretch, even by Disney expanded universe standards. They truly lucked out with Tony Gilroy, who went above and beyond to make a masterpiece out of something nobody wanted nor had any expectations for.

Will The Hunt for Gollum prove to be a similar surprise? It’s doubtful.

Concurrently, Stephen Colbert is writing another LOTR picture, which purportedly “fills in the gaps”. But all I hear is it covers the information that clearly isn’t crucial, because that was already covered.

It’s only a matter of time until The Silmarillion is adapted. What shape will that adaptation take? The biggest mistake it can make is to try to be another Lord of the Rings. We’ve already seen the best version of that and don’t need a lesser attempt. The Silmarillion also doesn’t lend itself to that type of storytelling. It’s been called unadaptable for a reason.

It isn’t a novel or coherent story in the traditional sense. It’s essentially the Bible of Middle-earth. It’s the creation myth of this universe. It doesn’t feature a cast of main characters you spend time with and get to know.



It’s all over the place and spans thousands of years. Adapting it is a fool’s errand.

Trying to make a sprawling series ala Rings of Power is also a mistake. It’s simply biting off more than you can chew. It would result in filling in the gaps for the sake of watchability, while sacrificing the tone and scale of the story.

I simply wouldn’t make it. But I understand it’s not up to me. It will get made. So let’s imagine they leave it up to someone with Tony Gilroy’s integrity, who is given the reins and actually wants to make it the best possible version it can be. What do you do?

As The Silmarillion isn’t a straightforward, traditional book, it shouldn’t be a straightforward, traditional film. It needs to be experimental. This gives it a greater risk of absolute failure, but also a greater reward if they actually pull it off.

I’d look toward Fantasia as inspiration more than anything else. Rather than try to cram the entire story of The Simarillion into the movie (impossible), or focus on an individual story within and expand it (dull): make it an anthology with different directors with vastly different visual styles. Rather than focus on story and plot, try to capture the vibes, themes, and feelings of The Silmarillion.

The opening part of the book is the creation of the universe by way of music (hence recalling Fantasia). I’d have this be a completely visceral experience without any dialogue. Lean into colors and music. Should it be 2d animated? 3d animated? Stopmotion? Go nuts with it. Give it to a filmmaker not afraid to go for it.

In my head, I can’t help but picture something akin to the work of directors Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano, who made the surreal and eerie masterpiece Angel’s Egg. That film features next to no dialogue and is all about the visceral experience.

It wouldn’t have to be them exactly, but someone along those lines.

For the Awakening of the Elves in the primordial new world, I’d use someone like Terence Malick. Give him a camera and them him film in remote parts of Iceland, Mongolia, the Kazakhstan steppe (insert exotic location here). Let him film beautiful actors wondering around in nature and let his lens do all the talking. This would better convey this new world and the emergence of new species more effectively than traditional storytelling would.

A segment could be allocated for a more traditional narrative with characters and dialogue. Beren and Luthien’s story comes to mind. Let someone like Luca Guadanigno do this portion. I don’t even like most of his work, but he’s known for exploring romance and human relationships, so let him tell the doomed story of an immortal elf and man doomed to die set against gorgeous Italian backdrops.

Let Zhang Yimou (director of Hero, Shadow, House of Flying Daggers) try his hand at the Fall of Gondolin. His visuals are already otherworldly, ethereal, and gorgeous.

I would avoid trying to tell the entirety of the conflict against Morgoth. It features far too many characters and the timeline is too vast. Instead, try to capture a moment of the conflict and scale.

Once more to use Fantasia, the Night on Bald Mountain remains a benchmark in visual storytelling without dialogue. It successfully tells a story with sound and images alone. It’s deeply frightening and mesmerizing. It captures the hellishness and terror of Morgoth and his forces.

Imagine if someone had the audacity to attempt a similar vibe in live action? I’d avoid looking to the usual names in large scale epic filmmaking currently working (so no Dennis Villeneuve, no Chris Nolan, and certainly no Peter Jackson. Jackson already left his mark in this world). I’d look to someone like George Miller.

It might seem like an odd choice, but his sense of visual language is second to none. He knows how to craft extravagance. Let him cook.



Let him show a battle between the forces of light and dark: dragons the size of mountains, gods and elves and werewolves and Balrgos and entire continents cracking and being buried beneath the sea.

Would it work and be coherent? Probably not. The fun thing with anthologies is experiencing the highs and lows of quality. Often there’s a strong opening segment, interminable middle sections, and a banger of a climax. I’d like to see different artists apply their own sensibilities and styles to explore different aspects of this world, rather than relying on a singular vision.

That’s my two cents. Jackson, if you read this, consider it. I don’t even ask for payment. Just give me a shout out in the credits.