In 2011, Hilary Clinton murdered the wrong man. Let’s just take a look at the deeds of Muammar Gaddafi next to those of Ernest Cline.

In possibly the most based move imaginable, in 2009 and 2010, Gaddafi hosted hundreds of Italian models under the guise of being paid to attend a VIP, glamorous gala event. While there, the women were instead subjected to hours of lectures of the west’s mistreatment of women, and before leaving, they were all handed copies of the Quran, his own political manifesto, and money. Some of the women even converted on the spot.

Meanwhile, Ernest Cline wrote this poem Nerd Porn Auteur:

Meanwhile, Gaddafi wrote, "There is no state with a democracy except Libya on the whole planet."

He also said, "Libya is an African country. May Allah help the Arabs and keep them away from us. We don't want anything to do with them. They did not fight with us against the Italians, and they did not fight with us against the Americans"

Compare that to Ernest Cline’s. "Talking to girls was out of the question. To me, they were like some exotic alien species, both beautiful and terrifying."



One converted them to Islam, the other was too big of a bitch to even try. One eradicated illiteracy in his country, the other wrote Ready Player One.



One represented everything good about the world, whereas the other wrote Ready Player One.

Ready Player One was released in 2011, a mere two months before Hilary Clinton murdered Gaddafi. Meanwhile, Paul Dano’s Cowboy’s & Aliens was released in that time span. I’ll let you connect the dots.

RP1 is the first book I’d ever hate read. I knew within two pages the book was pure wank, but I was curious. Furthermore, I got satisfaction out of reading it at the bookstore, never paying for it, and leaving my own bookmark inside so I could come back the next time and take up from where I’d left off.

Ernest Cline is everything wrong with nerd culture. He’s the reason shit like The Big Bang Theory exists. Also indirectly, he’s the reason new Star Trek and Star Wars is the way it is.

Despite old Trek being intelligently written, the average nerd is a huge fucking retard. The type of person who claps when some cartoon character shows up for three seconds in a live-action Star War. Cline is responsible for the memberberrification of media. He has no wit, insight, or artistic integrity. All he can do is throw nerd slop at the masses and effectively fatten them up.

Movie number 571, 200

Somehow, the Spielberg adaptation managed to be even dumber than the already inane book.

The premise is a simple one: Earth of the future is such a shithole that people would rather spend their waking hours inside the Oasis, basically a VR universe that let’s you do anything. My first problem arises here, why does the most advanced VR world of the future have Playstation 3 graphics? Would people really lose their minds being immersed in such shoddy slop? I mean I know the practical answer is the movie was made quickly and the production crew said “fuck it”, just make the screen as noisy as possible, but I feel like in the universe of the movie, people would get hella bored of this.



You see, in this little show called Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, they have these things called Holodecks (or Holosuites). They can immerse you into any program that’s been uploaded, and unlike the shitty Oasis, it looks one hundred percent real. You can take part in the Battle of Britain, watch the World Series, fight some epic Klingon battle, fucking a bunch of alien whores, and it’s all without shoddy video game graphics.



Or, the real explanation is likely that Spielberg was only around to film the live-action segments so his name could legally be attached as director, but those live-action segments make up about 30 percent of the entire picture. The rest of the movie is subpar computer effects that was nauseating even at the time of its release.

The second major problem with this story is nobody has a personality, and that’s by design. Here, a person’s status or credibility is based around how much nerdy shit they can quote. In the real world we call these people pricks because they are insufferable. I love Monty Python as much as the next guy, doesn’t mean I want to hear some neckbeard quote out an entire sketch to me.

One thing the movie mercifully leaves out is the protagonist’s inner monologues. The main character gives off huge Paul Dano energy. Basically he drones on about how he can do anything, hack anything, and solve any problem. It sounds no different than Neil Breen’s insane ramblings. Seriously, put a page of RP1 side-by-side with a Neil Breen monologue, and you couldn’t tell me who wrote which.

As if the protagonist wasn’t insufferable enough, he’s a huge incel. He “loves” the female character because she’s the female character. He demonstrates zero value, but his consistent stalking and nagging pays of because he’s nice and “deserves” her. I swear, his inner thoughts are creepier than anything Elliot Rodger wrote in his manifesto My Twisted World. Elliot Rodger had more of an arc as well.

When I saw this movie in the cinema, some huge fat woman was clapping every time a thing was on screen that she recognized. She was so fat and animated I started watching her every time I got bored of the movie.

Most of the movie is shoddy, poorly designed CGI characters endlessly punching each other in battles that make me feel I owe Marvel’s mediocre output an apology. There is seriously nothing inspired or thrilling about any of the set pieces here.

Let’s talk about Spielberg for a second. The movie won’t be out in my shitty country for months, but it sounds like Disclosure Day is out of touch boomer slop, but honestly, Spielberg has been that way for a while. For you little kids out there, this might be hard to understand, but the hype for a new Spielberg movie was akin to magic. This man was synonymous with blockbusters.

Jurassic Park is my earliest memory of seeing a movie at the cinema. I was three-years-old, and I vividly remember everything about this experience.

While movies like Minority Report and War of the Worlds might not have that classic Spielberg sensibility, they are still expertly crafted movies with phenomenal set-pieces, effective thrills, and great VFX. Then he made Crystal Skull, and Spielberg showed he could be as out of touch as the next boomer. He didn’t even try with that one. The story and VFX were shoddy.

The trajectory of the next couple of decades for Spielberg would be to put out some forgettable boring drama like The Post, made exclusively for senior citizens at the early morning showings, or some half-assed attempt at recapturing “magic” with some crap like BFG. This brings me to Ready Player One, which is truly the worst thing he has ever made. Let’s be honest, he never read the book.

You can make any argument you want, but there’s no reason the man who made dinosaurs so convincing in Jurassic Park would be okay attaching his name to this absolute dog shit.

The Ernest Clines of the world make their crap to validate nerd culture and lift them up, but this is wrong. Nerds should be bullied for liking the embarrassing crap they like.

People who like dumb, mindless entertainment should demand better than this, and Spielberg should demand better of himself. I’m under the depressing understanding that Winds of Winter is likely to come out before Spielberg ever makes another movie that lives up to his previous reputation.