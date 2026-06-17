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@robopulp's avatar
@robopulp
1d

Aside from the movie problems, you addressed something a lot of people are avoiding: Spielberg. As someone who grew up with his movies, I remember the excitement when a new Spielberg movie was coming out. He's lost his way.

And the movie RP1 looks like something predominantly made in a hard drive. So busy it's hard to look at.

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Sorcerers & Spaceships's avatar
Sorcerers & Spaceships
16h

Worse than Chasing Amy?

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