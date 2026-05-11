David’s Substack

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Kelly Courtez's avatar
Kelly Courtez
4d

Some of my favs that made me jizz:

I can make a movie about how Jeremy from Fandango was connected to 9/11, but that doesn’t make me clever

The Wire shows you that in Baltimore, it isn’t just black people who are criminals, but Poles and Greeks too! That’s how you do everything is connected correctly.

Nobody has an indoor voice

I actually get sick and wish I had died of aids instead of getting cured from it

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Joe Nada (no relation)'s avatar
Joe Nada (no relation)
4d

I haven't, you know, personally seen any of the movies you ranked below Magnolia with, you know, my own, you know, personal eyeballs. But how, you know, the fuck can they be worse than Magnolia, you know? Do you personally know?

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