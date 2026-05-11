*I’m slowly regaining the use of my fingers. It’s still hard to type, so these posts won’t be as long as I’d originally intended. I’m not apologizing. I was flayed. I will never apologize for being flayed.

Look, the title should be self-evident, but apparently a lot of you clowns click on my posts or notes willy-nilly without properly getting acquainted with the lore. I don’t want your Star Trek or Paul Dano opinions: this isn’t a place for discourse. This is my safe space where I talk about how Paul Dano ruined my life and Deanna Troi is a terrible counselor (and worse Betazoid).



I’ll explain this once—this is PART II of my ongoing list of ranking every single movie that’s ever been made. Read part one before you start asking “But why isn’t Johannes Pääsuke’s Karujaht Pärnumaal on the list?”. Part One can be found HERE

571,204

Sky Aelans (2021)—dir. Regina Lepping, Georgiana Lepping, Neil Nuia

Oh my God! It took three directors to make this piece of crap. I’m not one to defend Wes Anderson, but at least his terrible movie Paul Dano in There Will Be Blood was the work of one man. Three people made this disaster. What are the capital punishment laws in the Solomon Islands?

The “plot” (if it can be called that) of this seven-minute feature is about the bond different tribes in the Solomon Islands have with their untouched rain forests. I truly hope James Cameron saw this and is suing the hell out of them. There’s derivative and then there’s this.



At seven minutes, it felt its length. I came out of this movie knowing even less about the Solomon Islands than I did going in.

I’ve never seen a group of actors less committed and more afraid of the camera. Their self-conscious demeanor is not charming or relatable, it’s distracting. And if I’m being completely honest, the rain forest here isn’t the most remarkable one I’ve ever seen. I don’t know why they care so much. The forests in James Cameron’s pictures were far, far more appealing.



Another sin of this movie is that it’s one of those everything-is-connected pictures, so basically it’s Magnolia all over again, but without the redeeming Tom Cruise performance.



While this is one of the shorter movies on the list, it’s among the most boring. I guarantee the three filmmakers behind this picture realized their little islands didn’t deserve more than seven minutes.

571, 203

DP75: Tartina City (2007)—dir. Issa Serge Coelo



Issa Serge Coelo might just be the most arrogant director on this list. He’s the type of guy who thought simply pointing his camera at his terrible country was enough—it wasn’t. But he’s also a coward because he didn’t have the decency to even use a real country, instead he hides behind a fictional state. Be a man, make your villains the ethnicity you hate the most and portray them terribly.



This movie is about how corrupt governments use violent death squads to round up and kill dissent, and only brave truth-seeking journalists can expose them. Will the main character give up his morals to save his own skin? Can Issa Serge Coelo compose just one shot without a myriad of technical errors?



He hides behind Cinéma vérité to depict the goings on as raw, gritty, and real, but none of that can mask the truly abysmal acting. Furthermore, I know it wasn’t, but Chad is such an unappealing country that the entire thing looks like it was shot against 2001-era green screen.



Using sensationalist violence to insinuate you’re talking about something real or important is lazy. It’s the type of filmmaking I expect from Wes Anderson, to be honest.



This film also features the weakest villain I’ve ever seen in a film—full stop. Colonel Koulbou, as depicted by Felkissam Mahamat, is so ineffective I begin to forget the concept of object permanence each time he reappeared on screen. The protagonist, our hero fairs worse. He can’t stop mugging for the camera. It got so bad it made me want to suppress journalism and support the death squads.

571,202

Yuxu (2001)—Fikret Aliev

Oh my God. This is the most offensive movie I have ever seen. I don’t even know where to start. It’s full of smut, innuendo, sexism, and crude jokes, but beyond that, it is painfully unfunny. The plot is that some pervert tells his grandmother about a dream he has. That’s problem number one—never make other people listen to your dreams. It isn’t interesting. It’s tedious and you can always tell when the speaker starts to embellish details because they’ve realized they’re losing the audience.

Basically, the lad’s dream is about running away with the chief of police’s daughter. Because his demented grandma has a big fucking mouth, this tale spreads to the entire city until it reaches the chief of police’s ears himself, and it’s treated as real. Hey asshole, why not just call your daughter and see where she’s at? At no point did the genius screenwriters consider this.



I can’t stand when problems in a plot require every single character to make the stupidest decision possible. None of the bloodshed and betrayal in this “comedy” had to happen if any character simply asked a reasonable question. This is the epitome of comedy-of-errors-escalation bullshit.



Exacerbating things is how awful the ADR is. Everyone sounds like they’re talking (screaming) at the same volume. Nobody has an indoor voice. Finally, Baku (before it was built up) is just a terrible setting for a movie.

The filmmaker has a truly abysmal opinion of women. This movie is sexist beyond belief. I remember I watched this one with the girls who used to work corners for me and kickback their money, and they couldn’t believe how gross the depiction of women was.



The only way I’d even consider recommending this movie is if you were to watch it on mute.

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Magnolia (1999)—dir. Wes Anderson

If it weren’t for Tom Cruise’s legitimately fantastic performance, this would actually be the worst movie ever made, but I have to be fair and consistent with my rankings.

So even if it isn’t objectively the worst movie ever made, this might just be my least favorite movie ever made. Every time I hear someone describe a movie or book as “It’s about all these separate people, unrelated storylines, but it all comes together eventually, because everything (we) are all connected” I actually get sick and wish I had died of aids instead of getting cured from it. I think every writer at some point has had an idea like this, but it’s so sophomoric. Yeah, no shit everything is connected, so? Do you have anything else to say beyond that, or is that in and of itself supposed to be the lasting appeal? I mean, if we’re making lists, the fucking Wire is about how everything is connected, but not in some ridiculous, saccharine, life-affirming spiritual way. The Wire shows you that in Baltimore, it isn’t just black people who are criminals, but Poles and Greeks too! That’s how you do everything is connected correctly.

The William H. Macy and Julianne Moore plotlines were completely superfluous. Man, this movie was embarrassing to watch.

When viewers consume this type of story, they’re expected to come to the realization at some point of how all the disparate stories come together. Isn’t it crazy how things that seemed separate are actually connected? Do you know why they’re connected? BECAUSE THE WRITER WROTE IT THAT WAY. A writer can make anything that they want happen. Don’t be fooled! I can make a movie about how Jeremy from Fandango was connected to 9/11, but that doesn’t make me clever. You guys remember that post from a couple months back about the terrible customer service I received from Jeremy? I still haven’t received an apology from that.



Lastly, I’m all for schlock cop-out endings (Monty Python and the Holy Grail), but the ending with the frogs was Wes Anderson smoking cigarettes and thinking he was being clever and brave, when actually he was no different than Jeremy from Fandango. There’s nothing brave about frogs. If he’d dumped buckets of live centipedes on Tom Cruise and the elderly actors, I might have changed my mind, but he didn’t.

to be continued…