



Due to my imminent retirement from writing, I wanted to do a retrospective.

Recently, most of my Substack “articles” (I hate calling them that, they aren’t articles. How is writing about my debt problems and chats with Paul Dano and Ben Shaprio an “article”? It’s like. Whatever) have been about my debt problems and chats with Paul Dano and Ben Shapiro. But before that, when I had just started Substack, I almost exclusively uploaded short stories.



My short stories never got traction that way my “articles” do. To this day, for no reason, my fucking Ice Cube War of the Worlds review has 60,000 views. The comment section was also very active. For comparison, my highest viewed piece of fiction on here only sits at a bit over 1,000 views. I consider this a crime.



I’m going to share my fiction because, at the end of the day, that’s what’s interesting to me.



This is my first piece of fiction here, it’s about the devastating war between Japan and Albania that sadly nobody remembers or talks about. In any case, I later adapted my own story and it was my first script published by Luca Maxim. If you don’t know him, he makes AI slop reels on Instagram, but they’re actually pretty funny. All the scripts are human written. I wrote for him for about a month but stopped because I wasn’t getting paid, but my scripts were fire.



Here’s the link for my Albanian story: Red and Black I Dress



Here’s the reel of the AI slop video for which I wrote the script: Japanese girls are obsessed with Albanian men

This short story is my personal favorite. It’s about a clown and his desperate journey to make a grenade that turns people into skeletons. It’s the darkest thing I’ve ever written.



A Trip to the Circus

This one is about gooning. It got rejected by a romance lit magazine.



Pierre Dreams of Gooning

This one is near and dear. Once upon a time, I discovered something called “Mukbang” and it made me never want to eat again.



Mukbang



I also went on to submit a script to Luca that was somewhat based on this.



It's hard dating a Chinese girl



This one is a tragic romance involving conjoined twins. I don’t typically write romance.



Conjoined Twin Story



And lastly, I’ll share a more recent(ish) one about flying and a degenerate fat fuck from the early internet days that only I remember.



Fear of Flying