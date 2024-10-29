David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colman Corrigan's avatar
Colman Corrigan
Nov 11

Wow. This was incredible. I was about to head to bed before reading this and was like, "mmm it's a bit long, not sure I can commit I'm kind of tired" Then I said I'd read it to replace my book, and boy am I glad I did. This was a story I'll remember 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Joe Nada's avatar
Joe Nada
Nov 9

Bloody banger! Love the pace. Couldn't stop reading this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture