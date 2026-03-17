It will be quite difficult to find a month that gives me the blues more than March.



29 March 2025 I lost my father, and 17 March 2024, I lost one of my oldest and dearest friends, Matthew Urango, aka Cola Boyy. He was sometimes referred to as the disabled disco innovator.

He was only 34 years old. In his short life, he followed his passion and created beautiful, timeless, and sincere music. He never followed trends or sacrificed his voice for quick clicks and acclaim. He mixed disco with punk and whatever other genre he felt at the time, but not out of some wishy washy desire to appeal to broad sensibilities, but because he felt the music that profoundly.



He played in Europe, recorded with Mick Jones from The Clash, and toured with MGMT. In fact, Reddit threads were promoting some conspiracy that Cola Boyy was a fictional character created by MGMT,

One area I admit in which I was legitimately jealous was when Cola Boyy appeared on Tim Heidecker’s podcast. Tim Heidecker is possibly the funniest living man. Seriously, check out the four-hour long trial of Tim Heidecker on YouTube. It’s better than any of the Oscar-nominated films.

Beyond his success, he always put Oxnard front and center. He was incredibly proud of his roots and his homies. He always made sure they were included.

He was also the biggest shittalker I ever met. Holy shit could he be mean. Despite some heated arguments, it never truly got in the way of friendship. We’d inevitably meet up again and make amends.



By far the meanest thing he ever said to me, back when we were twelve or so, was that I sounded like Matthew Broderick. I found this very offensive because Matthew Broderick kind of sounds like a pussy.



He advocated for immigrants and workers, and I think he truly inspired a lot of young people who looked up to him out of apathy. More and more I see apathy in the younger generations. I get it, in a world that’s hopeless, it’s easy to be cynical and nihilistic. It’s cool to not give a shit, as giving a shit is cringe, right?

When you reach a certain level of popularity, you’re bound to have haters, enemies, or people just looking to talk some shit.

I remember one time at a truly shitty local dive bar, some middle-aged cholo (unc, as this generation would call him) was ready to pounce on Matt, and at least a dozen different homies let Matt know that they all had his back if shit were to go down.

When I get in similar situations, my nonexistent friends usually let me get my ass kicked.



His family are some of the most beautiful people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He had the type of parents the neighborhood friends would hang out with even when the sons weren’t home to play with.



Both of Matt’s brothers are talented, funny, and loving people. Out of respect for anonymity, I won’t say their names, but those who know them would agree with me.



Rush Hour 2 is both of our favorite movies.



Pour one out for Matt on this day and give his music a listen. It’s special.



Rest in Peace my friend.