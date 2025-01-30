Preface/Glossary/Artistic License, etc…

This story was originally written by me in the Russian language in 2017. I never translate my own work and, frankly, don’t enjoy translation. Having said all that, I thought it’d be fun to bring this one back to life in English. Some challenges I faced is a lot of Gopnik dialogue, slang, terminology etc just doesn’t have the same impact in English as it does in their ignant version of Russian (similarly, you can’t really translate ignant into Russian). I am inconsistent in which words I chose to translate and which I didn’t simply because I think they sound funnier or more fitting in Russian. Throughout the story sunflower seeds will be renderred by the Russian семечки/semechki. Хач/khach (plural khachi) is the racially offensive term used to describe people from the Caucasus region, and will not be translated into English. Блядь/blyat, the Russian swear word, will remain as it is. Offensive terms for homosexuals such as пидорас/pidoras will be used instead of the English equivalent. In informal speech, people will often use че for what instead of что, but in such instances I really didn’t bother and chose to just leave “what” as “what”. In other places you’ll find words like Krushchevka, which are low-cost, hideous apartment buildings built in the 1960s.

The story…

To Roma, those fifteen minutes of waiting felt like an eternity as he and his friends stood around, huddled together in an alley in the harsh January weather. To be precise, it was 12:05 a.m. on January 2nd. 2012 had just become 2013, and they had been drinking since December 31st. They were all out of liquor. Roma had finished smoking the last of the cigarettes when Tolik could no longer contain himself:

“Where is Vasya, blyat? Where’s our booze?”

Speak of the devil, and he shall appear. Even from a distance, Roma and the others could see that Vasya's hands were empty.

Every member of the crew fulfilled their own role. Vasya, for example, was both the strongest and the most aggressive. Therefore, he was bestowed with the nickname The Muscle. Tolik, who was five times larger than Roma, was the instigator of the crew. There wasn’t a peaceful situation or levelheaded person Tolik couldn’t instigate into taking actions beyond repair. There wasn’t a human alive he couldn’t piss off. He was even able to get docile dogs to attack people. Roma was the crew's wild card, and Slavyan Kharchok was the heart and soul.

Despite being unfathomably obese, Tolik wore a tracksuit that fit. Beyond that, his shoes had the pointiest ends of any of theirs. Tolik approached the empty-handed Vasya.

“Yo, what’s up?”

Vasya, usually in a good mood and found fingering his gold chain, was uncharacteristically gloomy that night. Vasya was the only one to have a job; therefore, it was typically assumed he'd bear the responsibility of providing booze for the rest. Picking up drinks on his way to the alley after work was part of the routine. His job was handing out fliers for KFC, typically where Mira Street met Komsomolskaya, but sometimes he was tasked to stand and hand out fliers to passersby on Lenin Avenue or Krasnoznametskaya. But that wasn't home for the boys. Home, the place they were born in and would give their lives for, was Traktorny District. This was the first time the crew could remember Vasya coming empty-handed. While most of the guys were dressed in black tracksuits with either white or yellow stripes, Vasya was wearing a tracksuit that was strikingly white with red and blue stripes,

“No drinks,” said Vasya.

"What does that mean, no drinks blyat?" said Roma and Tolik in unison.

"After work, I went to Pokupochka, eleven o'clock; I got tired of going back and forth, back and forth, and then, at checkout, everything out of the cart, I remembered I'd forgotten the pelmeni. The cashier silently rings up all the munchies, cucumbers, tomatoes, et cetera, but when it comes time to ring up the booze, she tells me they can't sell drinks after eleven. I say, 'What the hell are you saying?'. She says, 'new law'. I say, 'Where's your conscience? What, aren't you people?'."

“What’s happening to the world?” asked Tolik. “Who comes up with such laws? Whatever happened to normal people and normal laws? Even worse, remember our courtyard from the past? The same one where Slavyan got laid for the first time? Well, normal people can’t even shoot the shit there anymore, not since those khachi arrived.”

Roma, dying of thirst, could not follow the conversation.

“Khachi?” he said.

"You didn't know?" asked Tolik, astounded at Roma's ignorance. "About a month ago those Chechens arrived, took over all the Krushchevki and courtyards. They scared the shit out of all the good citizens. Morning, day, and night they listen to that horrible music and dance about like retards. People are afraid to leave their homes. And who even knows how many of them there are living there now? Whenever they come here, they bring all their aunts and uncles and grandparents and all ten of their wives."

Suddenly, a bloodcurdling scream pierced through the night. They all turned and saw Kolyan sprinting toward them. Kolyan was the youngest and biggest retard of the crew, so they usually just referred to him as The Retard. He was out of breath by the time he reached the others. His tracksuit, blue with red and white stripes, was covered in various stains.

“What is it?” asked Vasya.

Kolyan couldn't speak, the little moron was struggling to catch his breath. Kolyan pulled a can of Gin and Tonic from his tracksuit pocket and drank it in one gulp.

“Where did you get that blyat?” asked Tolik.

“Got any cigarettes?” asked Roma.

Kolyan handed Roma a cigarette.

Roma had run out of matches. He ran to the street to ask a passerby for a light. When the passerby told Roma he didn’t smoke, Roma called him a homo and chased him off. Roma rejoined the company.

“They killed him,” said Kolyan.

“Wha? Who’d they kill?” asked Vasya.

“Slavyan Kharchok,” said Kolyan, spitting out semechki shells. “Those filthy savage Chechens killed him.”

"That can't be; what the hell are you talking about?" asked Roma.

“He’s dead,” said Kolyan. “It seems lately Slavyan’s ex, that suka Nastya, has been sleeping with one of the khachi, or maybe with all of them, so Slavyan came to their place to set things straight with the darkies, let them know that they or any other black asses don’t have the right to come onto his girl. Bastards, it was ten against one. They didn’t give him a fair fight. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving.”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The funeral of Slavyan Kharchok was a very somber affair. Looking at all the sad faces, Roma came to terms with his mortality for the first time in his life.

There was never a moment Slavyan wasn’t laughing. All he ever wanted was for others to have a good time, and now he lay below the ground as worm food. A hatred for the Chechen animals grew and burned like a furnace inside Roma’s soul.

After family had left, Roma, Tolik, Vasya, and Kolyan remained at the grave of Slavyan. On the front of the tombstone, they placed bottles of Baltika 9, Blazer, and Jaguar, all of the lad's favorite drinks. Vasya put his hand on Roma's shoulder.

"Don't worry, bratan, it'll be the end of all of them."

The boys couldn't afford a lavish headstone for Slavyan. Some of the coolest of cool gangsters didn't just have large headstones but expertly done portraits with them in their best clothing and their BMWs, instead, in their favorite alley that made a memorial for Slavyan that consisted of a black-and-white print out of his face. They erected a tower from Baltika 9 cans and bottles, left several bags of semechki and packs of cigarettes (but within an hour, Roma had smoked all the cigarettes), and retired Slavyan's tracksuit jacket to forever be in place under his portrait. After a time, it felt to the crew that Slavyan had never even left.

A moment of tension arose when, one day, Kolyan arrived wearing the jacket they'd left for Slavyan. Kolyan was sick of his own jacket with all the stains and swore that Slavyan said Kolyan could have it if anything ever happened to him.

The following week, they drank even more than usual because deep down, they all knew it may be the last time they were all together as a crew. Eventually, blood would have to be paid for with blood.

Despite his horrendous hangover, Roma awoke early. His task was to assemble as many guys as possible. The day for blood had arrived. By noon, Roma had assembled a dozen Gopniks to add to their ranks. All were drunk and ready to avenge Slavyan. Due to his rage, Roma hadn’t even heard Vasya’s impassioned pre-battle speech. He thought only of revenge.

Dzhambulat danced Lezginka to the accompaniment of his friends' rhythmic clapping and shouts of encouragement. Twenty-year-old Dzhambulat was the best dancer among his friends, and there was nothing in this world he loved more than dancing. To the chagrin of his neighbors, he danced in his room day and night. It was the last thing he did before bed and the first thing after waking up.

The sounds of support and encouragement from his friends made him feel invincible. He couldn't imagine how a day like this could be ruined until bottles flew at him like rockets, shattering on the ground, some shards scraping up his face.

Dzhambulat turned to see a gang of Gopniks, more like ravenous animals than human beings, rushing to attack him and his friends. A ferocious fight ensued as both sides rammed into each other. More men poured into the courtyard from both sides to join the conflict.

Roma's cigarette was knocked out of his mouth almost instantly. During the continuous chaos, Roma was knocked down several times. Every time he got up, someone knocked him down again. Ultimately, he managed to get back on his feet, knock a Chechen down, climb on top of him, hit him in the face, find a half-finished cigarette on the ground, light it, and continue pummeling the Chechen.

The Chechen pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed Roma in the side. Luckily for Roman, the knife struck a bag of semechki in his pocket. Sunflower seeds spilled onto the Chechen. Not bound to make the same mistake twice, the Chechen lounged the knife at Roma's neck, but at the last second, the Chechen was knocked down by Dzhambulat. Roma's eyes locked with his savior's, and they stared at one another. The mysterious Chechen, whose name Roma did not know, ran off. Why did he save me? Thought Roma.

The sound of police sirens put an end to the fight, sending Chechens and Gopniks alike fleeing in different directions.

Returning home, Roma lit a cigarette and lay on his bed. He couldn’t shake the feeling that he had danced with death, but some mysterious Chechen had spared his life for reasons he couldn’t comprehend.

The next day, Roma sat in the courtyard, smoking and waiting for a sign of the mysterious Chechen. In the meantime, children played on the broken gym equipment. He had to smack a dog over the side of the head that kept sniffing him. The mutt was covered in open sores. Across the yard, two babushki were swinging their bags at each other's heads. He wanted to get another pack of cigarettes but was afraid the Chechen would appear while he was gone. After two and a half hours, Dzhambulat appeared.

“Ey!” Roma yelled at the Chechen across the courtyard.

“I don’t want to fight with you,” said Dzhambulat, taking up a defensive position. “It was you who attacked us. We didn’t start anything.”

“I didn’t come to fight,” said Roma. “Why did you spare my life.”

Roma got a good look at the man. His impressions of guys from the Caucasus were of ape-like beasts. They were short with big, round heads and had those awful beards but no mustaches. They were witless, and all looked the same. But this guy was different. He was almost bone thin and had light brown, nearly reddish hair. He had a long neck and, on that neck, a respectable Adam's apple. He also had a prominent nose, not one of those ridiculous Jewish or Armenian noses, but a proud Roman nose. Beyond his hair and nose and neck, it was his large green eyes that stuck out.

“I don’t want anyone to die needlessly,” said Dzhambulat.

“Still, I should thank you. What to call you?”

“Dzhambulat,” answered the Chechen.

"I'm Roma. To be honest, I've had no real conversations with Chechens before. My brother was, like, killed during the war."

“Oh yeah? And how many Chechens were killed during the war?” asked Dzhambulat.

“Fair enough. You know, you dance wonderfully. Yesterday, I couldn’t help but notice. You wouldn’t be able to teach me to dance like that, would you?”

“Are you serious?” asked Dzhambulat, taken aback by the question.

What game is this Russian playing? Thought Dzhambulat.

“Well, yes. I always thought it was an interesting dance. Do you think it’s possible for me to learn, or did I have to have been born with hot Caucasian blood to do it properly?”

"Well," started Dzhambulat. "You probably should have been born with hot Caucasian blood, but if you're serious about this, I can teach you. It won't be easy, and I don't have much patience. That means you have to give me your complete attention, right?"

Roma got up with enthusiasm, ready to learn.

“Let’s start with the arm movements—”

"Wait, we're starting now?"

Roma wasn't ready; more than anything, he wanted a cigarette.

"Yes, we're starting now. We're going to start with the arm movements because the leg movements are far more difficult, and you probably wouldn't be able to do them in any case. Now, watch how I move my hands and repeat."

Dzhambulat sprang to life like a wild eagle straight out of hell. It was spastic, strange, and beautiful. Roma was too distracted by it to memorize any of the specificities, let alone replicate them.

Roma watched Dzhambulat once more before making his own attempt.

“Like this?” said Roma, flailing his arms around.

Dzhambulat sighed. “No, not even close. Alright, once more.”

But once more, Roma couldn't manage to get it right.

“What’s wrong with you? It’s like you have no motor skills at all. You’re simply incapable of doing it correctly.”

Dzhambulat stood behind Roma so that Roma's back pressed against the Chechen's chest. Dzhambulat put Roma's hands in the correct position. Despite his thin frame, Dzhambulat's hands were far bigger than Roma's. Dzhambulat used his hands to guide Roma's, touching them only gently. Roma felt Dzhambulat's heart beating against his back. Roma turned to look Dzhambulat in the eyes.

“Good, I think I got it,” said Roma.

At that moment, Roma noticed Dzhambulat’s tracksuit, which had green stripes. Roma fingered the stripes, sliding his hand slowly down the length of Dzhambulat’s arm.

“What are you doing?” asked Dzhambulat.

“Nothing,” said Roma. “I just noticed that all you Caucasians have tracksuits with green stripes. It’s interesting, is all.”

"Knock it off!" cried Dzhambulat, pulling his arm away from Roma. "I think that's enough for today. Come by tomorrow at the same time if you want to."

Initially, Dzhambulat was mortified at Roma's complete lack of progress. Despite the Russian's lack of motor skills, Dzhambulat saw passion and determination in the Russian. Dzhambulat, strictly adhering to halal, rejected Roma's suggestions to drink Jaguar or other such drinks, so after lessons, they either drank tea or went to the banya.

After several lessons, Roma began to develop competence. After one taxing lesson, Roma went to join the crew for a well-deserved beer.

“It’s good that you came,” said Vasya, handing Roma a Baltika 9. “The situation with these khachi is getting worse and worse every day. It’s pointless to keep fighting and losing guys. Remember Kolyan’s cousin from Krasnoarmeiskiy? The one who’s an even bigger retard than he is? They messed up his legs so bad the doctors said he might never walk again. We won’t achieve anything if we keep losing guys. We’ve come to an agreement with their leadership—one final decisive battle. A one-on-one fight. The winner gets the courtyard. Roma, we've decided that you will represent us in this fight. It's true, you may not be the strongest, but you are our Wild Card. Your unpredictability is only matched by your refusal to abandon your brothers. Bro, you will fight in honor of us, in honor of Slavyan, and we will show these filthy fucking Chechens who the yard belongs to."

That night in his room, rather than practice his punches and spin kicks, Roma danced. He danced like there was no tomorrow. He worked up a sweat and danced himself to sleep.

Roma showed up to the courtyard the next day, drunk and as ready as he was likely to be. He looked at the Chechens on the other side, curious who his opponent would be.

“Who am I fighting?” he asked his boys.

“That one,” pointed Vasya.

Roma’s heart trembled; his darkest suspicions confirmed. Dzhambulat was his opponent.

The Chechens and Gopniks made a circle around the fighters. Roma and Dzhambulat kept their distance and circled one another, never breaking eye contact. Together, the Chechens and Gopniks grew impatient, hurling shouts to kill the other. The tension became unbearable. The fighters' feet carried them toward one another, but neither threw a punch.

“Kill him!” someone cried.

Roma got even closer to his opponent, his arms raised.

“For Slavyan!” another yelled.

“For Slavyan,” Roma said to himself.

Roma grabbed Dzhambulat by the head, pulled the Chechen toward him, and kissed him firmly on the lips. At first, Dzhambulat was hesitant, but then he closed his eyes and kissed Roma back. After their impassioned embrace, the two broke off and looked at one another. Without saying a word, they knew what to do.

The two started dancing before one another, moving around in a circle. Dzhambulat would do a movement, and Roma would repeat it. Dzhambulat would complete something more complicated, and Dzhambulat would replicate it. Eventually, the movements got so fast that the two entered a freestyle.

Watching from the sidelines, Vasya was stunned. Before his eyes, one of his oldest childhood friends, the wild man himself, Roman Milyaga, was a goddamn pidor. He was so overcome by anger, fear, and emotion because he had been planning all morning to use today to announce to his crew that he, Vasya, was a queer.

Vasya went up to the dancing couple and violently grabbed Roma. Before Roma could react, Vasya pulled him toward himself and kissed him. After kissing Roma, Vasya grabbed Dzhambulat and kissed him.

Soon enough, Gopniks and Chechens from each side entered the circle and started kissing one another. Despite the freezing temperatures, shirts started coming off, and articles of clothing were tossed carelessly into the wind.

Only two people did not get involved— retarded Kolyan and Tolik.

Tolik imagined the reason Kolyan didn’t participate was due to the boy’s retardation, whereas Tolik didn’t join in because he wasn’t gay. He stood there watching, stunned. Every friend he ever had was a homo. Disgusted by the sight, he left.

Slavyan's memorial was in disarray. Someone had stolen nearly half of the Baltika 9 bottles, and the rest had been knocked over and scattered throughout the alley. Beyond that, someone had drawn several dicks on Slavyan's face, which Tolik took as a bad omen.

Tolik opened a can of condensed milk and squatted to get closer to Tolik.

"If ever there was anyone I knew wasn't a pidor, it was you, bratan. I don't care what anyone says; you were a real muzhik. What do you think about all this?"

Tolik threw the can after finishing it, pulled a doctor sausage out of his jacket and took a bite. A pack of stray dogs wandered into the alley. One ugly mutt grabbed hold of the sausage, but Tolik pulled harder. Several dogs were barking encouragement. The dog's grip was firm, so Tolik took his index finger and middle finger and poked the dog in the eyes. That did the trick. The dog took off scampering and whining. Its crew followed suit.

“I just don’t know what to believe anymore. All those times we had fun together, stole candy bars, threw rocks at gypsies, played Counterstrike, those were all a lie. Slavyan, explain to me how not just one, not even two, but all of my friends are pidorasy? What are you even saying right now? What do you suggest? Really? Would that work? I don’t think I could suck a dick. It’s not a matter of morality, look.”

Tolik took the doctor sausage. Nearly seventy-five percent of it remained. Even with a mouth as big as his, he couldn’t open it wide enough to fit the morsel inside.

“I guess you’re right, most penises wouldn’t be this thick, but I still don’t think I could do it. I’m too old to make new friends. They’re all I’ve got. Even if I can’t be gay with them, I can be gay for them.”

It had been a week since Tolik had seen any of them. Nobody came by the alley anymore. He had to go to the hospital to visit Kolyan's even more retarded cousin Artyom who told him to ask Artyom from Volzhky, who told him Vitya's older brother said he saw them all congregating around one of those pidor joints.

Tolik eventually found them outside a place called Honey Bunny. All the times he'd passed by it, he never would have guessed it was a homo joint. Vasya, Roma, and even Kolyan all stood there with a partner. When they saw him approaching, they all looked like they'd seen a ghost.

“What are you doing here?” asked Vasya.

“I’m here to see my friends,” said Tolik.

“We can’t be your friends anymore,” said Vasya.

“But why not? We’ve known each other since the first grade.”

“You’re just too different, that’s all.”

“Because I’m not gay? Look, I know there are some differences between us, but you’re the only friends I’ve got. I’ll learn to like gay stuff. I’ll listen to whatever music you want. I’ll even try sucking cock. I don’t think I’ll like it, but I’ll try.”

“You’re not listening. You’re just too different.”

“What is it then?”

"You're morbidly obese, you fat fuck," said Vasya. "All of us are drop-dead gorgeous with perfect bodies. Look at you. They wouldn't let you in this club even if you wanted to. Get the fuck out of here."

“See ya, you lard ass,” said Roma.

Tolik struggled to get his feet moving, but eventually, he turned around and walked away. He tried his hardest but wasn't strong enough to stop the tears from flowing.

“Look! He’s crying! The big fat baby is crying!” said Roma.

As he walked away, he heard the mocking noises of a crying baby.

He returned to the alley, sat down next to Slavyan's photo, and pondered what he was going to do with the rest of his life. His face was wet. He looked up, expecting to see snowflakes, but it was his tears. He didn't even try to fight it. The water flowed forth from his body, and he started to shake.

Tolik remembered how Roma and Slavyan used to climb onto roofs and use fishing lines to steal cigarettes from people standing below. Tolik was too fat and could never make it onto the roof, but he enjoyed watching from below.

Another core memory was when they would sneak into blind Ded Sanya's house and see how long they could crawl around like worms and rearrange furniture before the old blind man noticed. One time, Tolik got stuck between two armchairs and had to stay there overnight until Slavyan could come back and get him out.

Going through his core memories, Tolik tried to find evidence to suggest that they were gay, every single one of them. What about that time they all went to the prostitutes? Granted, Tolik didn’t actually see what each individual member of the crew did behind closed doors, but would they really have paid cash just to talk to some whore?

Tear-filled blurred vision meant he didn’t see as the dog he had poked in the eyes ran up to Slavyan’s portrait, grabbed it, and ran off. Tolik was truly alone.

It was mid-March, and Roma was walking along the embankment. The mosquitoes wouldn't be coming out to terrorize the people along the waterfront, so for the time being, life was good. He had a couple hours before his meeting with Dzhambulat and decided to enjoy the morning air.

For at least five minutes, he noticed the same unmarked black car on his periphery. He sped up and turned down several alleyways, zig-zagged here and there, but everywhere he went, the black vehicle emerged, never far behind.

The windows rolled down, and Roma saw bald men who all looked like clones of one another wearing sunglasses.

“Roman Ivanovich, come have a conversation with us,” said one.

Roma kept walking.

"Roman Ivanovich, we just want to talk."

Again, Roman kept walking.

"Get in the car now, you pidoras blyat. We know where you live. If you don't come with us now, it'll only get worse."

Roma didn't quite acquiesce, but being momentarily paralyzed gave the goons enough time to open the car doors and put Roma inside.

to be continued…