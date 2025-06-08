David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larisa Rimerman's avatar
Larisa Rimerman
1d

As a Russian, I agree with your many points against Russia, but I can't agree with the point about World War II. Russians are justly proud of their victory because the war was on their territory, they defended their country, and they won their war. It was their Great Patriotic War, and they lost more than 20 million soldiers and totally destroyed cities, not only Stalingrad. I remember Voronezh in 1946. Ruins, 95% of the city was destroyed. Russia is the Wrong Country, as I titled my memoir, because the Communist propaganda ruined the minds of the peoples of this huge country, and the country needs new generations to renew itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karimimus's avatar
Karimimus
1d

Yes, they point to the (very real) flaws of the west to get drunk on their own sense of victimhood, all the while inflicting tremendous harm on other nations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture