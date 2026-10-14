David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
@robopulp's avatar
@robopulp
Oct 14

Invaders From Mars is a great little movie. It could go in the direction of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, but Tobe Hooper keeps it from getting too dark.

Reply
Share
Eleven's avatar
Eleven
Oct 14

I’ve been a lifelong TCM fan but never bothered to watch the sequel. Sounds like an evil dead/evil dead 2 situation. Can’t wait to watch, great write up. By the way, there was a co-writer on Paris, Texas who wrote TCM 2

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture