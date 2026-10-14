2026 has been a great year for horror at the box office, but it’s too bad all the notable horror releases from this year have sucked balls (Obsession, Backrooms, Resident Evil, Buddy). I really did not care for any of those. Luckily, Prime and Tubi exist and have an endless supply of slop to keep me going through this season. This will not be a comprehensive list, merely one of many posts I’ll be making to celebrate my favorite genre—horror.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2

Shame on me for taking this long to become a Tobe Hooper stan. I confess, I did not care much for Poltergeist and before last week I’d only seen the original Texas Chain Saw once. Life Force, though, has consistently been a favorite of mine for obvious reasons (Patrick Stewart).

Chainsaw 2 was a massive surprise for me. Conventions of the genre normally lead me to assume the sequel to a successful slasher/horror movie, more often than not, would simply be a retread of the first (Halloween 2, Jaws 2, Friday the 13th Part II, and so on). However, Chainsaw 2 decided to go the Gremlins 2 route before Gremlins 2 was even a thing, so really people should be using Chainsaw as the standard for discussing sequels that completely have contempt for their own existence but still manage to be masterpieces in the process.

There’s little to be said for the first film that hasn’t already been said before—it’s a perfect film. Ghosts and goblins and all that crap don’t scare me, which is a difficult position to be in when one’s favorite genre is horror. So what do I get out of this crap if none of the key features of the genre scare me? I enjoy the creativity and craftsmanship, the ingenuity to take something that’s an established trope and find ways to make it creative or clever. Or, I like a complete failure. Give me schlock.

Chain Saw is more effective than any ghost flick because weird psycho freaks from Texas are real. Texas is friggen huge, so there must be a handful of these weirdoes out there. Whether you believe in ghosts, think the Earth is flat, or are a 9/11 truther, we can all agree getting chased by a maniac with a chainsaw would be deeply upsetting.

The movie wastes no time. It’s tight and lean. For a lowbudget flick, it’s expertly shot and crafted. The set design (something I need to talk more about regarding Hooper and his films) is miraculous here. It’s so gross. Stories from the filming described the conditions as so foul (and the weather sweltering), that actors were repeatedly running outside to throw up. We need to bring back this type of filmmaking in our horror movies.

Furthermore, it presents us with a final girl who clearly, desperately wants to live (evidenced by the fact that not once, but TWICE she jumps out of second-story windows to escape. There’s no excuse for the people in these pictures who have zero survival extinct.

It’s a classic for a reason. For that reason, I felt no desire to watch a sequel. I wrongly had assumed it was a Jaws 2 situation where Tobe wasn’t involved and it was made purely to capitalize on the success and legacy of the first film.

Over the years I’d seen remakes, prequels and whatever involving this franchise. Most recently was the Netlfix-produced picture where a bunch of influencers are slaughtered on a bus or some shit, yet it was still pretty dull.

Preamble out of the way; it’s time to talk about this movie.

The first movie had elements of black comedy (grandpa repeatedly dropping the hammer as he weakly tries to smash in Sally’s head), this movie is a full on Looney Tunes cartoon. It doesn’t even pretend to take place in the same realm of reality as the first film. It’s pure schlock from the opening segment.

I was reminded in the leap in tone between the more recent Wolf Creek and Wolf Creek 2. If that comparison makes any sense to you, you’ll know what you’re in for.

The plot here is completely irrelevant. There are somewhat intersecting plotlines of a radio DJ being kidnapped by Chop Top and being held at the Cook and Leatherface’s new evil Mordor layer. Seriously, they’ve received a massive upgrade since the last film.



At the same time, Dennis Hopper plays a Texas Ranger named Dennis Hopper, and he wants revenge for Sally and Franklin (who were his third cousins or some shit). The moment you add Hopper into the mix, you know the chainsaw wielding maniac and his crew of cannibals aren’t actually all that unhinged.

Hopper’s ultimate plan in this movie is to wield three chainsaws at the same time and basically saw down the core of the Earth, which is where the family’s current headquarters is.

Honestly, the plot doesn’t matter here and I mean that as a compliment. I deliberately didn’t look up Hooper’s intentions with the sequel, but every single frame and performance gives the vibe that he is furiously stiffing laughter behind the camera, as if he’s constantly thinking “I' can’t believe they’re letting me get away with this.”

The scenarios are ridiculous, the sequences are ridiculous, the violence cartoonishly grotesque, yet there’s something oddly endearing about all of it.

The Cook has updated his “We Slaughter BBQ” to a thriving catering business, one in which his chili is repeatedly ranked number one. I could watch a whole movie about this guy and his catering business.

It was noticeable in the first movie, but this movie truly emphasizes what amazing sets Hooper’s films have. The family’s underground layer seemingly goes on forever and rivals Mordor or Isengard in terms of detail and atmosphere. The amount of effort that went into making this silly movie look good is, frankly, nuts.

The kill count in the movie isn’t all that high, but the violence that is on screen is grotesque (such as Leatherface making our protagonist (?) where the cut off face of her colleague as a mask (and we discover he isn’t even quite dead yet as this happens).



I honestly don’t think I’m doing enough to express how wild this movie is. Imagine if the sequel to The Godfather wasn’t The Godfather Part II, but Mortal Kombat Annihilation, and then image that Liu Kang was played by Dennis Hopper. That’s how this movie feels.

I watched the movie late at night, but my memory is that half of the running time is dedicated to Dennis Hopper running around, screaming his head off, and swinging his chainsaw in the air. If that sounds like a good time to you (and it should), then check out this movie.

Invaders From Mars

This is another Tobe Hooper joint, but this time he’s dipping his toes into PG horror. If you were blown away by the production of Chainsaw II, then holy shit watch this one. This is a basic story: people in a small town are being replaced by weird alien things and only one little boy and his teacher can stop them. He’s one of those 80s kid who had a little blonde boy haircut, dressed like shit, did little kid things, but didn’t act like a modern kid giving a modern kid performance (aka unconvincingly reading lines written by a 56 year old). The kid here feels real.

He wanders around the city for a while before finding the entrance to the alien ship, and this thing is insane. The set design feels vast. At no point did it look like cheap crap which is what one expects from a movie like this. The creature designs (by legendary Stan Winston) are also top notch.

The main alien threat is this thing:

Initially, it looks like a big brain thing, but we discover it has a giant snake body and the effects work by Winston’s team is nothing short of spectacular. While the movie and its premise are silly, it’s never treated as such. It’s all taken seriously, which makes the moment when the little kid punches this alien in the face (accompanied by the classic, stock sound effect), it makes the moment both impactful and hysterical.

Evil Dead Burn

Jesus Christ I’m sick of this shit. This movie is competent. Beyond that, there’s nothing worth commenting on. I will have spent more time writing this review than the filmmakers spent writing the script.



Being merely competent just doesn’t cut it anymore.



I haven’t liked a single post-Sam Raimi Evil Dead movie. This is the third now, and I defy anyway to name a character from this or any of the previous two movies. Remove Raimi and Bruce Campbell, and what you’re left with is a generic (albeit well made) zombie flick that you’ll forget the moment the movie ends.

Who the fuck wants to watch this shit without Bruce Campbell? Who wants to watch any movie without Bruce Campbell?

These movies are made not because a hungry filmmaker has creative juices they desperately need to unleash. No. These movies keep getting made because it’s a recognizable IP.

This movie was directed by a Frenchman, but this movie doesn’t even feature any titties or gratuitous lesbian sex, so what’s the point? What’s the point of this movie?



I’d rather watch bottom of the barrel slop like The Nun or The Curse of La Llarona.

Despite making an influential horror flick with Evil Dead, Sam Raimi’s influences were The Three Stooges and Looney Tunes. What the fuck is this movie influenced by? It just exists.

Carrie (2026)

This is the fifteenth screen adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel Carrie. I liked the De Palma adaptation, but I am neither a die hard fan of that film nor King, so I have no sense of ownership or attachment to this franchise. I prefer Blow Out and Snake Eyes De Palma. Holy shit are those based movies.

I imagine most people, even fans of Mike Flanagan, were dubious by the idea of another remake of an iconic story. What’s left to say?

I should learn to stop doubting Flanagan. I was never overly hyped about any of his horror series, but goddammit they were all pretty damn good (Midnight Mass and Usher in particular). The dude has proven his worth (though I haven’t loved any of his movies).

Flanagan pulled off something quite remarkable and justified this 8-episode modern adaptation’s existence.



The familiar beats are all there, but it’s updated in a way that makes sense. It’s set in modern times, and modern bullying has taken on the form of cyberbullying and creating fake accounts to lay the blame on others while posting under the guise of someone else.

The character dynamics are all really solid here. Carrie’s mom, played by Samantha Sloyan, gives probably the strongest performance of the series. This woman was born to play crazed Christian zealots. Flanagan does something interesting here by not sugarcoating her cruelty and insanity and still managing to make her sympathetic.

Throughout the show, we see the good and ugly sides of most of the primary characters. Even the bullies, who do incredibly vile things, have moments that compel viewers to understand why they are they way they are. These aren’t the black-and-white King bullies who are basically supernatural monsters without an ounce of human emotion or empathy.

By utilizing tech and social media to exacerbate bullying, it leads to interesting storytelling results. Things get pretty unhinged and the town is on the verge of tearing itself apart before Carrie even goes full Jean Grey.

Rather than simply being the story of a bullied girl going berserk, the story becomes a battle between two factions, two ideologies. What starts as a school issue eventually consumes the entire town. It’s compelling stuff.

We all know how the story of Carrie culminates, so I won’t waste time with a recap, but the final episode is also the weakest. It isn’t bad, far from it, but even a show with this much goodwill and quality still falls victim to annoying TV and storytelling tropes.

The events at the prom are told in flashback which is a bit annoying and removes a lot of the tension and drama, but that’s not the biggest weakness with the finale. The biggest weakness is the last minute shoehorned introduction of other telekinetic characters (from my minimal research, none of these characters are from the book). It’s clear their sole purpose here is to serve as conduits to the Stephen King expanded universe and will likely appear in Dark Tower or some shit. It was super lame.

This is a good watch. It’s a show I think teens (viewers the same age as the characters) can genuinely get something out of without feeling they’re being patronized to. I enjoyed it. This Flanagan guy makes good TV.