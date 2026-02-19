Throughout the years, I had seen episodes of TNG sporadically, but never chronologically. One of the benefits of joblessness is the ability to watch anything you want for hours on end. I’ve been on a TNG chronological viewing kick, and I'm nearly done with the show’s fourth season.

I was ready to hail it as the best thing I’ve ever seen, up there with I, Claudius, until I got to the episode Galaxy’s Child.



It’s mostly a fantastic episode. Geordie La Forge is visited by the real life doctor who had a very inappropriate (yet mostly innocent) holodeck relationship with. Well, it turns out the real Leah Brahms is a huge fucking bitch. She treats Geordie like shit.

There’s a moment in the episode where Geordie brings up what a stuck-up little puta she’s being when he references a “Circassian Plague Cat”.

My own Microsoft Word tells me “Circassian” is a typo. The writers heard this word and likely thought “Sounds similar to Cardassian. Alien enough, let’s use it.”

HEY GENE RODENBERRY, RICK BERMAN, and READING RAINBOW, my culture is not your cosplay. My culture isn’t there to be exotic sounding alien names for you.

For those who don’t know, which is likely all of you, Circassians are a people indigenous to the Caucasus region in southern Russia. Their land was stolen from them by the Russian Empire, which resulted in the mass killing, ethnic cleansing, and displacement of more than 95 percent of the population. Today, the majority of Circassians live in Turkey, though there are small diaspora groups around the world.

Circassians have been written about by writers like Lermontov and even western writers, typically with the depiction being that of the noble savage. 19th century Russian literature used them the way the Western genre used Native Americans. Wild savages that need to be tamed. Fierce, loyal, spiritual, but ultimately—wild animals.

You say the word “Circassian” to others and their head translates it as “Circadian” or even “Armenian”.

I actually don’t find any of this offensive at all. I was just really surprised to hear this word mentioned in TNG, and truthfully, it feels at home there. Cardassians, Circassians, Romulans, why not?



If TNG ever were to introduce a “Circassian”, it’d end up looking something like this I’m certain:





Here are notable people of Circassian descent:



Dr. OZ

Boris Johnson

Good company to be in!



I’ll finish this piece by mentioning two things: the first is Circassian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov. He’s a very young director who’s two films made big impacts at Cannes. I prefer his first film Closeness (Теснота), but both are worth a watch. When The Last of Us was announced, he was initially brought on board to direct the first couple episodes, but he left the project because HBO wouldn’t let him cook. There were rumors he had become fed up with the industry, but I believe he has a third film in the works, so perhaps that was mere empty gossip.

The last thing I wanted to bring up is this Circassian song for your enjoyment:



Адыгэ нысэ