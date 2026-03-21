David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Marcello's avatar
Marcello
2d

I really think your analysis is spot on. I wasn't able to pinpoint the exact reason why the show felt shallow. I am tired to be spoonfed the always similar childhood drama everyone has.

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Keary's avatar
Keary
5hEdited

Is the shitty writing cause we don’t dream anymore, there are no more utopias, nothing can be transcendental, etc? Maybe cause lot of stuff is written for the lowest common denominator now?

Anyways, great post. This shit is everywhere now

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