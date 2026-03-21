I don’t think I had even heard the term woke until The Last Jedi came out. I remember walking out of that movie with really weird feelings, but then going online I learned the reason the movie was bad was because it had black people, Asians, women, and purple haired white ladies in it. In short, it was woke.



The “generous” interpretation of this critique is that woke means an insertion of strong, flawless female characters who can do no wrong and are better than men at everything and never go through trials and tribulations. Meanwhile, the cast is diverse. This REALLY bothers guys like Critical Drinker and Nerdrotic, especially in places like Middle Earth and Westeros where people were obviously white. It’s gone far past the point of taking these guys seriously. They know exactly what they’re doing. Context or not, they refer to any woman of color at all in a movie as “Diverse female”. They’re playing to their audience. Outrage sells.

But when it comes down to it, “woke” isn’t the reason new Star Trek and Star Wars products feel so hollow and shitty. The answer is much simpler, the writing is lazy, but lazy in quite a specific way, and I will provide examples to support my thesis.

If you ever want to feel tonal whiplash, watch a couple episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and then immediately watch ANY of the newer Trek properties (Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Starfleet Academy, etc.). You don’t even need to watch past ten minutes or so to grasp why the new shows fail so fundamentally at being Trek.

You can say this about the original series and DS9, but I’m going to stick with TNG because it’s clearest in my mind.

All of the main cast in TNG essentially come fully formed. The pilot doesn’t waste time introducing each primary character separately, showing us their home lives, their tragic backstories, etc. That’s not to say the character’s don’t grow, change, or have revelations, but we learn about them through their actions, not by being told what happened to them in their childhoods.

TNG takes place in an optimistic future. Poverty has been defeated on Earth. Human society has finally pushed past the tension caused by religious, ethnic, racial, and class differences. Essentially, utopia has been achieved. Finding common grounds and embracing differences is the MO. It’s for this reason, that rarely are petty, interpersonal differences used for plot points or to inform character. They’ve moved beyond that. The threats and challenges are external, rather than internal.

Rather than using tropes of traumatic childhoods or love triangles, we learn about who these people are by witnessing how they react to the unknown, how they respond to seemingly impossible scenarios or moral dilemmas. It’s not rocket science to suggest actions speak louder than words, but this show mastered that concept.

More than once we witness scenarios where Picard and Dr. Crusher (who have great affection for one another) have fundamental disagreements on how to proceed in various scenarios. Case in point, there’s an episode in season 5 in which the Enterprise discovers a lone Borg. The Borg are essentially a hive mind race that conquers and assimilates civilizations. They remove all individuality. They cannot be bargained or reasoned with. The more races they assimilate, the more powerful they become. The Enterprise crew have encountered them on several occasions. Trying to defeat them via strength of arms is futile. It always requires a clever or risky solution.

So when the crew finds one Borg stranded all on its own, Picard sees it as an opportunity to implant the lone Borg with a weapon of mass destruction. The plan is to send the Borg back to where he was found. The rest of the Borg would pick him up, and the weapon would detonate aboard the Borg ship.

Dr. Crusher is aghast by the idea. As the ship’s main physician, she sees a patient as a patient, regardless of whether they are Borg, Klingon, or Romulan. Now Picard is not typically bloodthirsty. He uses violence as a last resort. What made old Trek so special is it almost never resorted to violence. The fun came in watching the crew try to come up with an ingenious solution to either escape, help, or pacify an alien aggressor or cosmic threat. The Borg is different. Is it genocide if it’s against a hive mind with no free will? Is it truly immoral to destroy a race of beings whose sole purpose is to assimilate all life? One could argue that having the opportunity to eliminate such a threat and not doing so is immoral in and of itself.

Whilst aboard the ship, the crew learns that, on its own, the lone Borg does experience fear, stress, and curiosity. It’s still an individual with a will, even if it’s mostly stamped out, but that’s enough to convince Picard that using it as a weapon to commit genocide is the wrong move.

The show is full of such wonderful moral dilemmas. Worf, for example, is the first Klingon to serve in Starfleet. They are a violent, warrior race and slavishly devoured to traditions and rituals. These views often contradict with the doctrine of Starfleet. Throughout, Worf is confronted with deciding whether it’s even possible to reconcile being a Starfleet officer and a Klingon. This is such a fantastic way to explore a character.

In one episode, Worf is paralyzed. The doctors can heal him, but he’ll never walk again. For a Klingon, being a cripple is unacceptable, and tradition dictates he should take his own life. Commander Riker is horrified by this, and refuses to respect this concept, whereas Picard, despite not liking the tradition, understands it’s not his place to pass judgement. Worf is a Klingon, and if it’s his desire to die rather than be crippled, then his will must be respected.

The entire show is basically the scene where Jamie Lannister explains the nature of oaths and honor. It’s easy to claim you abide by your oaths, but what happens when your oath to protect your king means killing your own father? Don’t you have an oath to your family? Or, what if the king’s orders are to kill the innocent, does a knight not also have an oath the protect them? What’s one to do in a situation that isn’t winnable.

The show also deals with concepts like sex, parenthood, sentience, and gender in incredibly profound and unique ways, and through the exploration of each of these, we learn who are characters are, what their limits are, and whether they’re willing to have their beliefs challenged or changed.

This brings me to new Trek. The newest series is Starfleet Academy. Not a terrible idea to base a whole show around this, as it’s mentioned throughout the previous series. What does training to become a Starfleet officer entail? Well, the first episode makes you wait a full half hour before you even see the academy, because it has something far more important to focus on—the backstory of our main character. You see, at a young age he was separated from his mother and became an orphan. He grew up struggling to survive, basically having the whole Alladin experience. He searches the galaxy for his missing mother, because a missing family member is a very immediate and easy trait to give to a character. It’s tangible. Also, being an orphan elicits immediate sympathy. Does this help us learn about his morals or how he responds to having his values tested? NOPE. What it does do is add him to the growing list of generic characters. Look at Star Wars since being bought by Disney. Rey? Orphan. Finn? Orphan. Han Solo? Orphan. Jyn Erso? Honorary orphan. Even Cassian Andor was a fucking orphan (and that show is good), but the point is, can’t they write a character who grew up in a normal fucking home? Why bother, that would take work. Batman was an orphan, Superman (kinda), Spider-man(kinda), that’s just how it goes.

So, we learn nothing of our boy based on his actions. He’s the orphan. That’s it. Another main character (I don’t know any of their names) is a hologram. She’s comic relief because she’s so awkward and doesn’t understand humans. She just wants a friend and to fit in. It’s so trite it’s embarrassing. This angle has been done to death already with characters like Spock, Data, and Odo. They weren’t mere props, they were used to explore human behavior, but also for humans to discover things about themselves. Data, in his search to learn about humanity, often revealed some revelations to his crew. Beyond that, there were also moments with him that were funny as shit, but that’s because the performances and writing were confident, not because an actress is given aggressively Gen Z dialogue and says to every other character “I’M SO AWKWARD LOL I DON’T KNOW HOW TO MAKE FRIENDS, LET’s BE BEST FRIENDS, OH NO, AM I STANDING TOO CLOSE? THE CAPTAIN IS RIGHT BEHIND ME ISN’T HE, OOPS.”

Every single character can be summed up with a single adjective and noun combination, because they only have one defining trait. The “rebellious orphan”, the “gay nerd”, the “awkward girl” and “the handsome bully”. That’s never what Trek was. On paper, Riker could have been an awful character. A sex-crazed, arrogant asshole, but that’s not who he is. Yes, he fucks (A LOT), but he loves people. He loves women (even really freaky ones), but he has integrity, he has discipline and strong convictions. He’s brave and fair. When he speaks to his away teams, he doesn’t talk down to them, but gives them comfort and motivation. If he were written now, he’d just be “guy who likes sex.”

Furthermore, all of the conflict established between the characters is due to their personalities and egos. Gone are the days of competent adults working together to solve things that matter, like diplomatic crises, refugee issues, blackholes, or paradoxes. Instead, we have to see if hunk will be mean to gay Klingon or if the plucky hologram can make a friend even though she’s awkward.



Gone are the days of learning whether understanding can be gained with creatures so drastically biologically different from us, it’s easier to paint them off as monsters or threats. We’re here for important matters like “Can Michael prove she’s betterer than Jim” or “Will Stacy fuck Tom or Cletus?”

Beyond all that, the entire setting and aesthetic is like they were trying to replicate the school scenes from Starship Troopers, where everything looked like Dawson’s Creek in space, but with zero sense of irony or humor. It’s embarrassing to watch.

Another show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, might have an even worse introduction.

The first episode opens with the voiceover narration of “No matter how many stars there are in the sky, no matter how many galaxies, swirl beyond our own, no matter what the mathematical possibilities, or the number of times we say, we are not alone in the universe, our first visit from the stars is always the province of children’s stories….” and it just fucking carries on like this, and it’s spoken slowly and weighty, like it’s this profound, eyeopening philosophy. Holy shit, this franchise is over sixty years old. Who the fuck is this exposition for? The original series didn’t need lore dumping or exposition beyond “We’re on a five-year mission exploring new worlds”. Why fix what aint broke? It’d be like Uncle Ben not saying “With great power, comes great responsibility” and saying instead “You know, sometimes, it’s like, pretty hard to do things you don’t want, but they’re the right things to do, so it’s good to do them, but doing those things can be pretty taxing, but it’s right, so do it, but be careful, because you’ll carry a big burden.” Eloquent, right?

We’re introduced to our main character Captain Pike by means of showing him bearded, grizzled, clearly “retired” due to some traumatic event. Of course, they don’t tell us, it needs to be a “mystery”. What happened that made this guy retire and become a recluse? Holy shit who gives a shit. He looks like MacGruber and it’s such a tired trope. His commanding officer finds him and tells him he needs to come out of retirement, he needs to return to space and only he can do it because he’s so special. But he’s brooding and deep. We spend a good twenty minutes pointlessly watching him question whether he’ll return or not. He does. It’s a waste of fifteen minutes, but Trek has to be moody and gritty now and everyone needs a tragic backstory and a mystery surrounding them.

Also, the lady he’s banging mentions his “phone” which sent me over the edge, because throughout Trek history, they’ve been called communicators, not phones.

Little things beyond characterization piss me off. Both this and Starfleet Academy also film going into warp speed like it’s a big epic moment, but why? It’s a normal part of travel. It wouldn’t be extraordinary to the characters, it’s only to distract the audience into thinking they’re watching something epic. I know much of old Trek was informed by its limited budget, but that worked in the show’s favor. By not making space battles “exciting” or “badass”, the excitement could come from the ingenious stories and character moments.

Lastly, there is Star Trek: Discovery. The main character is a human raised by Vulcans. Her entire character is “who am I” and “where do I belong?”. Fuck being a team player and trying to solve interplanetary issues, the real struggle is will she ever find herself? It doesn’t stay local, though, her mission of self-discovery gets in the fucking way of the missions and day-to-day operations, because her becoming her best self takes priority over the fucking job.

Before I conclude, let’s briefly talk about Star Wars. I’d wager even people who have never seen Star Wars are aware of Darth Vader being Luke’s father, because it’s such an iconic moment of cinema. But here’s the thing, the movies were never ABOUT Luke discovering his parentage. It wasn’t set up as a mystery. For audiences watching for the first time, Luke’s dad was dead, and he grew up with his ant and uncle. Luke’s goal was to make a difference in the fight against tyranny and save his friends, not discover who he was. The twist that Vader was his dad was so effective because not only was it not telegraphed, it changed our perspective and understanding.

Everything surrounding Rey didn’t work not because she’s a “Mary Sue” or because “Woke”, but because she was fundamentally written poorly from the onset. Her entire character is “who am I?” Her character isn’t developed based on her outer relations with others, how she can fight evil and make a difference, but by discovering who she is. It’s extremely narcissistic, because that goal takes priority over everything else.

Does knowing who her parents are dictate whether she’s a good friend to Poe or Finn? Not really. Even becoming a Jedi wasn’t for any altruistic reason. Honestly, other than becoming one because she already has the force, what does being a Jedi reveal about her? Every choice she makes is “but who am I?”

I’m not saying characters can’t have internal struggles, but when that’s ALL they have, it rings so shallow. And this, lads, is the crux of the issue. Whether it’s new Trek, Star Wars, or Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show, everything feels so lazy and hollow because every character feels the same. We aren’t allowed to watch them grow based on how the external world affects them. Every single one of them is “But what about ME?” They are more important than anything else in the universe.

Are the writers themselves narcissists? This trend extends to literature as well. More and more, books are written in first-person, with some readers even claiming they struggle to understand things written in third person.

This is also where my issue with autofiction arises. Yes, I’m aware of the good examples, but that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the autofiction which came about in the 2000s and continues to this day. The writers are always some Ivy League trust fund kid, whose only literary output is to write about their epic struggle to choose a major and find themselves. I’m not even exaggerating. Read anything by Keith Gessen (don’t actually), The Idiot by that Turkish lady, and Oksana, Behave by that Slavic lady. They are incapable of using their own experiences to inform their creativity. All they KNOW is “ME, ME, ME”. It’s fucking exhausting.

I find it much more egregious with Trek, because pettiness and narcissism really have no place in these stories. But I guess they need to be relatable for normies or some shit. Just keep that in mind, woke really has nothing to do with it. The grifter “critics” whose entire critiques are to call things woke are just as lazy as the writers they are critiquing.



TNG feels timeless. Even with a low budget and an 80s aesthetic, none of the dialogue, ideas, or situations scream “80s”. The actors and writing conveyed beautifully the idea that these were competent, morally mature people in the far future. It’s hard to do that in new Trek when every single person looks, acts, and behaves like a Gen Z looney.



Lastly, just look at the difference in writing, maturity, and respect for the audiences’ intelligence between the two videos.



Captain Picard- Speeches

An ADORKABLE adult screaming about MATH Because EPIC AND I CAN HEAR IT IN HER VOICE

These take place in the same universe.