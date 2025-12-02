Why does Hair&Makeup keep doing my boy Will so dirty like this?

The Chair Company, Tim Robinson’s new show, is one of the funniest things I have ever seen. It’s eight pitch-perfect episodes. It’s a one-and-done story that doesn’t waste your time and never forgets it’s a comedy. Describing the plot or Tim’s brand of humor is pointless. You either find it funny or you don’t. Comedy in general isn’t doing too well on TV or in film. People just can’t be bothered to make comedies anymore. The comedies that do come out are barely funny; instead, they are mildly amusing at best. Far too many shows, comedy or otherwise, are far too self-conscious to be impactful. A show wants to be absurd, but it’s too afraid to commit to the bit, so it must wink at the audience every five seconds to let them know they get it. Humor nowadays is full of those “Well, that just happened” and “He’s right behind me, isn’t he?” zany quipz.

This show does a better job capturing the madness of a Thomas Pynchon conspiracy novel than any of the actual Pynchon adaptations from Paul Thomas Anderson.

The Chair Company feels so different from all that. It’s absurd and only becomes more absurd with each episode, but it is always entirely sincere. It takes its absurdity seriously. Everyone is completely committed. The show concluded this past Sunday, and the ending is guaranteed to piss off a lot of people. I won’t spoil anything but consider the ending to Monty Python and the Holy Grail. If things like coherent endings that wrap things up nicely are something you value, perhaps you need not watch.

It’s a shame nobody is talking about this show, because it is infinitely more interesting than anything Stranger Things has ever done. Stranger Things is marketable, whereas a show like The Chair Company dares you to even try to make an elevator pitch out of it.

The reported budget for the fifth season of Stranger Things is $ 480 million. That’s wild. That’s only fifty million less than Albania’s military budget. TV shows about little kids who use the power of friendship to stop CGI now have the resources to wage war in the Balkans.

As with anything that reaches a certain level of popularity, the backlash inevitably begins. If it isn’t overrated, it’s because it was never actually good at all; if it was good, it’s since fallen off, and its fall-off needs to be studied. With each consecutive season, it seems the conversation has been about the show’s dip in quality. Despite never actually meeting a diehard fan of this show, they must exist, as the show is incredibly popular. The other option is that every single viewer of this show is a passive watcher who’s watching while using ChatGPT to do their homework.

I’ve seen every season of the show (once) and remember next to nothing upon finishing each season. I don’t like to have my time wasted, but in a world of ever-growing despair, I, too, choose to watch slop and forget that anything matters. I think watching slop is occasionally good for the organism. As far as slop goes, there are worse shows out there.

If you go on to YouTube, you’ll find video after video of weirdos dissecting the show’s drop in quality with each consecutive season. The video thumbnails have red arrows pointing all over the place, letting you know the topic will be discussed thoroughly, no stone unturned. Honestly, some of these people put more effort into dissecting where the show went wrong than the writers of the show did into making their Netflix hit. The thing is, there is no mystery. Stranger Things is a product. It’s designed to be watched by the masses, easily dubbable for the international market, and filmed to cater to people who make react content on YouTube and social media. It’s as corporate a product as any product produced by the Netflix slop machine ever was. I suppose if I were a diehard fan of the series, I’d be upset by the drop in quality. Lord knows I felt burned by the latter seasons of Game of Thrones. But I was never in love with this show. It was a charming first season with likeable characters, so I stuck around to keep watching when I had nothing better to do.

I watched the first four available episodes of season five, and yeah, it was all pretty dumb and obnoxious. It wasn’t egregiously bad, but it felt like a half-a-billion-dollar Netflix product. It looked exorbitantly expensive and shockingly cheap all at once. The acting was shitty, and the writing was surface-level. Beyond that, it’s been nearly a decade since that first season came out. Them kids are old as fuck. Seeing a bunch of thirty-year-olds talking about the power of friendship and how friends don’t tell lies just comes off as schlock. It’s not the actor’s fault. When the dialogue is pure technobabble drivel, the best of actors become Hayden Christensen. Nobody told these kids they weren’t supposed to live past the age of ten.

Season 5 Mike

On the one hand, Will in season 5 has something to do. On the other hand, motherfucker looks like this.

It isn't their faces, it's the wardrobe, the hairstyles, the makeup, the blocking, the way everyone just stands around awkwardly. It's like each character doesn't know what to do with themselves when they aren't the focus of a scene or speaking, so they stand self-consciously, aware of the camera, and trying to look as actorly as possible. Looksmaxing to the max. They didn't have this problem when they were little kids and were likely just excited to be making a fun TV show. Now? Their awareness of the camera is ever-present. What's the polar opposite of acting? Again, the actors are blameless here. A bad performance is the director's fault for giving it the all-clear and not asking for a second take. The more I think about it, the more I understand why Stanley Kubrick was an abusive prick to Shelly Duval. Torturing her for 1000 takes straight resulted in a fantastic performance. She lived happily ever after. This is especially true when you know these actors are capable of good performances (when the material warrants it).

Out of curiosity, I went back to watch the first season. I tried my best to throw out all the knowledge I have about the show, culture, content, and streaming that currently floats in my mind soup. Before it was a mega-money-making franchise, it was a little show on Netflix that people seemed to really dig.

The first season didn’t reinvent the wheel; it wore its influences on its sleeve ( E.T., The Goonies, IT, this, that, and the other), and perhaps the story would have been better served as a nice two-hour movie instead of the arbitrary Netflix-mandated eight episodes, but darn it, a good show is a good show.

On my rewatch, I was immediately reminded of why people gravitated to it so quickly. It was quaint, but not in an insulting or cheap way. It all took place in a small, suburban area. The wildest special effects moment was a van flipping over kids on bikes, but in the context of the story and what it meant for the character who made it happen, it was incredibly satisfying.

The main reason the show resonated the way it did was the characters—in particular, the child actors. Even if you weren’t a kid of their generation, anyone could relate to having fun with their friends, going on stupid ass adventures and getting into trouble. Most child actors are fucking terrible. It’s not their fault, as children are terrible in general. They don’t understand nuance and subtlety. Beyond that, they aren’t usually written very well. I’m currently watching the HBO Max show called Stephen King’s Welcome to Knotts Derry Farm, Starring the Spooky Clown from IT by Stephen King. It’s pretty shitty. The child acting is really bad. I don’t blame them; they’re surrounded by nothing but CGI nonsense, so the best they can do is stare blankly and spout nonsense like “We can defeat cosmic evil if we just believe in ourselves.” Beyond that, you have the abysmal performances of every single child who speaks in the Star Wars prequels.

More often than not, kids in media serve as plot devices rather than being actual, three-dimensional humans. They are the MacGuffin that gets kidnapped or is in danger, so mom and dad have to save them. They aren’t required to be good actors. When a child’s acting performance is good, it’s always worth noting. Think Kirsten Dunst in Interview with the Vampire, Christian Bale in Empire of the Sun, or Martin Short in Clifford.

The performances of the primary child characters (Will, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven) are phenomenal. They feel like actual friends, they all have distinct personalities, and they behave like real kids. They don’t feel like children spouting adult dialogue, nor like kids written to appeal to kids. They are fully realized human beings. An adult and a kid alike can watch and enjoy the nuances of the performances and the character dynamics. Something that really stuck out to me was how unself-conscious they all were. They weren’t afraid of being silly or being seen as silly, in the way only prepubescent children who haven’t become jaded by reality can be. I mentioned it earlier, but all of these characters as adults feel so stilled and awkward in front of the camera. Being filmed for half of your life isn’t normal, so I imagine their constant awareness of being on camera has done weird shit to their psychology.

Looking past the psychological damage child actors endure, these kids earned their place alongside the all-time great kid ensembles like the gangs from The Goonies, The Sandlot, Monster Squad, The Bad News Bears, and Wet Hot American Summer.

You know a show or movie is good when you’re not bored by the lack of action or jump scares. You’d happily watch the kids doing silly kid shit because they’ve earned your approval.

Moments like this are lacking in the current season

All the other characters are compelling as well. I like how they all have their own worries, desires, skeletons in their closet, but are all pulled into the weird shit going on in their town, but from different angles and at different points in time.



The no-nonsense cop taking matters into his own hands was fun, just as the douchey boyfriend actually doing heroic deeds and not being a bad person was a nice change of pace. In fact, Steve is the best character on this show. It was refreshing that he and Nancy stayed together in the end. The trope of the sad boy getting the girl just because he’s sad and nice is so lame, but season two said “hold my beer”, and now the current season has this tedious fucking love triangle. Steve rules.

The Duffer Brothers had a story to tell, and they told it. By the season finale, everything was resolved, each character had a nice arc and a moment to shine, and that should have been it. It. Was. Done. But I’m not a fucking idiot, and I know how the world works. Nothing successful is allowed to be left alone. I don’t think either the Duffer Brothers or Netflix knew just how huge the show would be. Multiple seasons were inevitable, but how does one follow up on a story that’s concluded?

There are several ways to approach sequels. With the first Star Wars film, it was not a sure thing that it would be a success. It was a big gamble. Lucas had to tell a complete story, even if he had plans for a more epic saga; he still had to tell a story that had a beginning, a middle, and an end with satisfying payoffs. There could be hints at more to come, but the Marvelization of using your current movie as the trailer for the next five movies simply wasn’t how things were done back then.

The Lord of the Rings approach is having a grand, epic story as the plan all along, with the singular story split into multiple parts. One doesn’t really work without the other. You’ve got to go all in.

Then, you have one-off movies that were never meant to be part of a bigger story. Die Hard, Predator, Home Alone, Lethal Weapon, Beverly Hills Cop, Rush Hour, Police Academy, John Wick, etc., were all films that told complete stories. Sequels came about because the characters resonated with people, and the movies proved box-office hits. So, what do you do? Do you just keep doing the same thing over and over, because if it worked once, it will work again? Sure. Inevitably, people will get sick of it, but rake in the money while you can. You can argue whether the sequels to these films were just as good, almost as good, or terrible slop. That’s besides the point; the point is these films were never meant to be franchises. This is where Stranger Things comes in.

Seasons two and three mostly repeat the formula of the first season, but add new characters and bigger, more expensive threats. The fourth season changes things up by retroactively inserting characters and events that were apparently important all along, trying to give the impression of a sweeping epic planned from the beginning. It wasn’t, but hey, a writer’s got to do something.

You can’t capture lightning in a bottle twice. The quaint charm of the first season was replaced in later seasons by loud noises and nonsense. Some of the character dynamics were still fun, especially Dustin and Steve, but the longer it went on, the less interesting it became.

It became all plot and no story. The disappearance of a boy and a community’s response is a story. Having to find the doo dad to open the portal to free the mutants to solve the mystery and punch someone until you win the power of friendship are all technically things that happen in a sequence, but that’s not a story.

From the second season onward, the show falls victim to “We need to give the characters something to do.” It’s akin to giving characters busy work. This happens when a character has fulfilled their role and there’s no longer a natural way to include them in the story. Remember in Return of the Jedi how after all the shenanigans at Jabba’s, both Han and Leia have fuck all to do? That’s because both characters completed their arcs in the previous film. Their part was over. But wait a minute, you can’t just sideline your main characters. In ROTJ Luke gets all the best scenes with Vader and the Emperor, meanwhile Han and Leia spend have the movie guarding a door. That’s it. That’s what they do in the final film. Well, that’s what everything anyone does in Stranger Things feels like going forward.

At some point, all the characters lost what made them unique. All their personalities disappeared. In seasons 4 and 5, can you truly differentiate Mike from Will or Jonathan? The show is no longer concerned with characters with interesting differences or dynamics. Everyone speaks with one voice about the same things. All of the dialogue is utilitarian—about the plot. It’s exposition dump after exposition dump of proper nouns about getting characters from A to B so they can defeat the Dilophosaurus inside the pocket universe.

I feel like I’m repeating myself, but because the story the brothers set out to tell was already concluded in the first season, everything that has come since feels like they’re just making shit up. I know all fiction is just making shit up, but whereas season 1 felt like deliberate shit, this all feels like arbitrary, superfluous shit.

In season one, we buy into the monsters and weird dimensions because we like the characters. Now, season 5 so far is all about the monsters and weird dimensions. There’s no more arcs for the characters. No more growth. They are just there to do things to propel one episode into the next. The more they try to introduce lore, and rules, and evil scientists with agendas, and people with hidden powers and on and on you have to stop and ask, “What even is this show anymore?” It’s spectacle. It’s spectacle that Netflix cleverly releases in four-episode packages over several months to ensure subscribers don’t disable their accounts. Netflix could go to war with Serbia the amount of cheese they’re getting.

What started as a small but sincere story about an insignificant town dealing with the disappearance of a boy and that weird shit that followed is now about adults dressed as children fighting an army of special effects while surrounding by green screens while people shout nonsense like “We need the proxus dislocator so Eleven can regenerate, if she doesn’t the dimorphodon will reach its final form and its powerlevel will be too strong for us. Quick, open the portals so our Black Hawk Helicopters can form a perimeter around the Comet of Eternity.”

Is the culmination of five seasons and a decade of television really just about punching Vecna harder than he punches them until the battle is won in the end?

I’m not saying shows can’t be shallow entertainment, but when half a billion is spent on the budget, I have to ask these questions. If what got you into the show in the first place was the naturalistic performance of the kids and how they interacted with one another, what does the new season have to offer you? Nobody is having fun. Each line of dialogue is just exposition. Mike, Lucas, and Will all have the same personality.

Frankly, some of the actors look embarrassed to be there, especially Jonathan’s actor, who must be in his mid-thirties at this point and can’t believe he’s still playing a teenager with a stupid haircut. When the actor got arrested at an airport for possessing coke, he was probably devastated when they dropped the charges so he could keep filming.

Stranger Things, Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, the fucking Stephen King IT extended universe—everything looks and feels the same now. Everything is filmed inside the Volume, so even suburban American neighborhoods now look like CGI fucking nightmares. Everything is content for the sake of content, for the sake of social media discourse, so YouTubers can film themselves reacting with their mouths agape. Dialogue is so shitty because Netflix execs are completely aware that viewers are watching while on their phones. So even if we’ve just fucking explicitly seen Viktor Frankstein act like a monster, Netflix inserts dialogue where his brother says “Viktor, the monster isn’t the monster, you are the true monster.” Oh shit! This movie has a theme! I’m serious, movies and TV shows now film scenes with audience reactions in mind, which is why characters stand around awkwardly, looking into the void—they’re aware the mouth breathers are clapping or screaming obscenities.

Stranger Things season one is still good. The following seasons are passably entertaining. I don’t even hate the newest season; I just hate what entertainment is now. Noise to distract us from our own mortality. A distraction from how shitty everything is, but when the distraction is also kind of shitty, I feel like the only thing left to do is take up hard drugs.

We used to have higher standards for television. I implore everyone to watch The Chair Company, and when you’re done with that, watch I, Claudius.