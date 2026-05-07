Every so often, publications like Rolling Stone or The Guardian or Pravda will release a piece with titles like The Best Fifty Films of the Century or Top 20 Films of the 2010s, but those lists are always weak and cowardly. Anyone can talk about twenty films. Furthermore, it always ends up being nineteen English-language films and Parasite arbitrarily thrown in because that’s the only foreign film these jokesters have seen. My list is much more ambitious and objective. I am ranking every single movie that has ever been made, and I will update the list as new movies come out.



As I am still recovering from my recent flaying, everything here is being typed up by Turtle from Entourage, who has been kind enough to remain by my side throughout this ordeal.

Follow me on the journey through cinema. Over the next few days, I will be ranking every single movie that has ever been made, from worst to best. Feel free to share your thoughts on my rankings in the comment section, as well as where you would place these particular films.

571,215

The Jar (1984)—dir. Bruce Toscano

The phrase “so bad it’s good” is absolute bullshit, as is the idea of a “guilty pleasure.” You either like a movie or you don’t. Own it. Samurai Cop and Miami Connection have been called bad movies, but they most certainly not. They have value. They make you smile, You feel. The Jar is devoid of value and not even interesting to talk about, hence its placement at the very bottom.g

Low budget schlock tends to gravitate towards the horror genre, but here, all the way back in 1984, we have a low-budget attempt of some prick making an “elevated horror” A24 film decades before the studio exists.



You see, this is artsy, elevated horror for intellectuals where everything is up to interpretation. Some white dude gets in a car accident and takes this jar home with this cheap and stupid looking creature inside of it. It gives him hallucinations and he becomes Jesus and fights in Na, and hey man! What’s real? What isn’t? Is it all in his head? Was Bruce Toscano or Ben Lerner hanged for their crimes? Ben Lerner didn’t write this, but it feels like he could have. God that guy is a hack.

This movie is obnoxious, exacerbated by the awful acting, sound quality, and low-rent Tangerine Dream soundtrack. This movie isn’t even a curiosity. Don’t watch it.

571, 214

Karujaht Pärnumaal (1914) — dir. Johannes Pääsuke

If you needed further proof that Estonians simply aren’t funny, look no further. Not every Baltic nation was built with the proper sense of humor genes, and this is absolute proof. What the hell was Johannes Pääsuke (anyone who has more than one umlaut in their name is untrustworthy) smoking when he made this movie? Cigarettes?? This is Estonia’s first narrative film and it should have been its last, as even their best output doesn’t fare much better (you’ll see soon, none of their films are in the top 100,000).



The biggest tragedy of this film isn’t even that it put Estonia on the map, but that it made bears boring. How the fuck do you make bears uninteresting? They are among the most cinematic animals. I’ve seen bears play hockey, but because that wasn’t a movie, I can’t include it in this list, but it was plenty more cinematic than this corny crap. Yet here, these bears look beyond fake. They look worse than the bear in The Revenant and the bears in The Country Bears.



It’s a shame that Johannes didn’t suffer the same fate as Grizzly Man troglodyte Timothy Treadwell, as this tiny Estonian was far more deserving.

Estonians really are God’s least interesting people.

571, 213

Entourage (The Movie-2015)—dir. Doug Ellin

While this isn’t the worst movie I’ve ever seen, it is the most offensive movie I’ve ever seen. Where do I even start? As most of you know, the character of E was primarily based on me and my life, but when it came time for this movie, they didn’t even consult me! There’s a YouTube channel called History Buffs that analyzes movies and shows based or set in historical time periods, and they’d have a field day picking this movie apart. It makes Ridley Scott’s Napoleon look good by comparison (which it was, as you’ll see it is in the top 3,000).

Let’s start with the abysmal character of Sloan, E’s on-again-off-again love interest who is the love of his life and carries his baby! First off all, I’ve never had a love interest. No woman has ever been able to charm me like that! In reality, Sloan was based on a prostitute I used to know named Shadynasty. For context:

When I first came to Los Angeles, I only had a few dollars to my name and a saxophone. I played on street corners for money until I got my ass kicked by some cholos, but that’s when I saw this girl standing on the corner, looking timid and unsure. I asked what a bitch like her was doing in a corner like this. She said she’d come to LA with dreams of stardom and red carpets. I told her I could help her achieve that. She said she wasn’t interesting in doing tricks, as she’d fallen for that before, but i explained it was nothing like that. I told her she’d be an independent contractor, but the streets being the way they were, I was offering my protection. I wasn’t her boss or her guardian, I was her protector, so she’d kick back seventy percent of her earnings to me, and I’d guarantee her safety. It was a perfect system.



Eventually, I had anywhere from fifteen to twenty girls working for me on different corners. Shadynasty wasn’t even one of my best hoes, truth be told, she was a real bitch, but she was in love with me. It was embarrassing.

In fact, I didn’t even want her story as part of Entourage, I didn’t want there to be any women characters in Entourage, but that little snake Doug Ellin lied to me. He told me that authenticity and truth were his goals too, so why did he turn Shadynasty into Sloan and make her such a central figure? It’s not like the fans even responded well to Sloan. I also can’t comprehend why he hired a 5’3’’ actor to play E.

Sloan delivering E’s baby and them ending the movie a couple was more than I could bare.



Equally as bad is what they did to the character of Vincent Chase. Because I signed an NDA, I can get sued for this, but I don’t care. Vincent Chase is based on a Chinese man named Luo Ji. He could barely speak English, but that’s what was cool about him. It was Luo Ji who first approached Hollywood about making a live action Aqua Man movie. Why Doug Ellin decided to make Luo Ji a kind-of-white-kind-of-racially-ambiguous Adrian Grenade I really don’t know. He’s really not a very good actor.

The only character from the original crew who comes off looking good in this movie is Turtle. At the time, his character wasn’t given the proper due, but in terms of complexity, layers, and growth, Turtle is up there with Tony Soprano, Jamie Lannister, and Patrick Swayze.

It’s unfortunate that the movie cut out the threesome scene between Turtle, Natalie Portman, and Keira Knightley (which really happened), but it was a practical reason. Remember that Oliver Stone movie Platoon? Charlie Sheen was cast as the main character, but in the rough cut, Johnny Depp’s character was so much more captivating. He stole every scene he was in, to the point test audiences forgot the movie was meant to be about Sheen. This resulted in the final cut deleting most of Depp’s scenes, resulting in his cameo really being a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance. The same thing happened with Turtle. Not just in the movie, but in the show. There are entire subplots of super secret army organizations contacting him for spy missions or to infiltrate pedophile rings. There were really cool chase scenes using real water boats and awesome stuntwork. Release the Turtle Cut!

571, 212

Бригада 2-Наследник (2012)—dir. Денис Алексеев

This is the English-language description of the film on website MovieMeter:

When son Ivan has grown up, he returns to Russia, which is the beginning of a game of betrayal, pursuits, family secrets, and revelations involving both the mafia and the Russian secret service.



IMDB’s description:

This is a movie about modern Russia, about the new generation, which, having learned the truth about the unclean business of their parents, does not follow in their footsteps, but chooses a new path.

This movie is a sequel to the hit 2002 TV show Бригада, which was produced to be Russia’s answer to The Sopranos, but the result was something much more reminiscent to animes about the power of friendship (Tokyo Revengers, Erased, etc.) and I mean that as a compliment. The show was cheesy, low budget, and completely sincere. It also ends with every major character except for the protagonist being killed. Imagine a Blues Brothers sequel without John Belushi and that’s what this movie feels like.

The sequel couldn’t even get lead actor Sergei Bezrukov (Sasha Beliy) to come back, and he’ll pretty much do anything, including felate Putin on live TV. The film’s solution is to start the movie with a car-chase sequence in which Bezrukov’s face from the TV show is hilariously pasted onto a different actor’s body. This is way before deepfake technology, and the result is just as shoddy as it sounds.



Only two cast members from the TV show return: Bezrukov’s wife, who now plays mom, and for some fucking reason, Alexander Inshakov, who played himself for about ten minutes in the TV series and is about as photogenic as Steven Seagal. He’s Russia’s most famous stuntman for whatever it’s worth, and now he’s a primary character in this sequel because he needed funds to support his cocaine and hooker addiction.

If you ever wondered what it would be like to watch an elderly Ronnie James Dio kick ass in shoddily edited fight scenes, look no further.

The film follows Sasha’s little twink son as he goes to Russia for no reason and fights badguys for some reason. His best friend is American, but he speaks Russian so it’s fine. In fact, every American in this movie speaks Russian for some reason. In the scenes where English is featured, all the dialogue is dubbed over by the same Russian voice, but I need to clarify, the way Russia used to (and still sometimes does) dub movies is you still hear the original language, and the Russian dub comes out about a second after, so not only is there a delay, but you hear two voices talking at once. If you’re thinking that sounds absolutely retarded, you’d be right.

Seeing this movie in a theater was probably the most embarrassing moment of my life. I take it back, this movie is worse than The Jar, but The Jar is still worse than Entourage and The Country Bears.

571, 211

Love & Mercy (2014)—dir. Bill Pohlad

If you want to know why Paul Dano is almost never the lead of a film, look no further than here. This is the worst acting performance I’ve ever seen. He is weak sauce, man. He’s a weak sister. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. He’s the weakest fucking actor in SAG. The limpest dick in the world.

Also confounding is why anyone would want to make a movie about the Beach Boys, the most boring band to ever come out of the United States. At that time period, the Monkeys were far and away the more talented of the bands. The Beach Boys are insufferable, surfing is insufferable and pretentious. In a meta commentary way, you c an say Paul Dano was perfect to bring Wilson to life, but that’s not a compliment.

571, 210

There Will be Blood (2007)— dir. Wes Anderson

If you thought Paul Dano was a terrible leading man, he’s equally awful as a supporting character, because every scene he’s in is a detriment to the thespians working around him. The fact that Daniel Day Lewis was able to pull out a halfway decent performance at all while being stuck with Dano for hours should have earned him two Oscars for this role.

This movie could have been good if it weren’t for Dano, but his performance TRULY is that bad. In fact, they should have used Ahmed Best in a motion capture suit and it would have been a more riveting performance than whatever it is Dano is doing.

There Will Be Blood would stand a good chance at being No 1 or 2 if it didn't have a big, giant flaw in it … and the flaw is Paul Dano. He is weak sauce, man. He’s a weak sister. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. He’s the weakest fucking actor in SAG. The limpest dick in the world.

571, 209

The Batman (2022)—dir. Matt Reeves

This might just be the most unbased movie I’ve ever seen. I knew going in it would never be as good as The Dark Knight, but what I didn’t know was just how much dick it would suck.

The ingredients were all there. I like Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, I have a man-crush on Robert Pattinson, Collin Farrell playing a fat Italian (very racist by the way. Italian-face is just as harmful as blackface. They could have taken any of the hideously ugly out-of-work actors from the Sopranos to play this part, but I digest), my main man Andy Serkis, and a plot that promised to be Se7en-esque.

The first fifteen minutes or so are fairly decent. There’s a nice build-up of music and tension as we’re introduced to what an absolute shithole Gotham is (still looks better than Volgograd, or anywhere in Russia really), and we see Batman come out of the shadows to kick the Nostalgia Critic’s ass.

This movie’s main sin is it’s way too try-hard. It feels like hitting a guy with glasses to knock a film for trying too hard when most movies don’t try nearly hard enough, but that’s how it feels.

The movie is three hours long. I’m so sick of comic book movies being longer than ninety minutes. There is no justification for this length. What makes an already long movie feel even longer is the fact that the movie is stuck in one gear for the entire duration. Dark and broody. Every scene looks and feels the same. Defenders will say it’s done intentionally to create the atmosphere of Gotham, but it’s boring. The tone is static for three fucking hours.

Nolan detractors blame him for superhero movies becoming self-serious, but go back and watch his three Batman films. They really aren’t all that dark; they have levity and fun moments and heart, they just treat the audience as if they are adults who can handle real-world thematic and philosophical ideas of morality. This movie, on the other hand, is so desperate to be taken seriously, so desperate to be this big, dark brooding mess. It’s appropriate that Pattinson’s Bruce even has a little brooding emo haircut to match. It’s a teenager’s idea of “serious”. Zach Snyder’s Batman was “dark”, but nobody would ever confuse that with being adult-oriented or mature. It’s a child’s idea of dark.

The plot of this movie just meanders. The Riddler, the main antagonist of the movie, loves riddles (duh) ala serial killers from a dozen better movies. None of the clues are all that clever or engaging. The whole time I kept thinking how I’d rather just watch Se7en or Mindhunter.

The riddles aren’t even good or clever in this movie, and that’s probably because they were written by the actor playing the Riddler—Paul Dano. Look, nobody wants to admit it, but let’s address the elephant in the room—Paul Dano. He is weak sauce, man. He’s a weak sister. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. He’s the weakest fucking actor in SAG. The limpest dick in the world.

Because modern superhero movies need an excessive length and never know how to climax in a satisfactory way, the movie betrays its own thematic mission statement by having splosions and a giant flood and Batman having to fight a Riddler army. It was a really brain-dead decision to sideline the main villain of the film for the sake of generic action slop.

I’d say I don’t understand the praise for this movie, but I remembered the average comic book movie fan is retarded, so there you have it.

I have no desire to see further stories in this iteration of the Batman universe. A hard pass from me dawg.

I feel bad now for waking my friend up when we saw this at the cinema.

571, 208

Lady Bird (2017)—Greta Thurnberg

This really is white privilege the movie. I aint seen one Greta Thurnberg movie that's been good yet. We need to stop this woman at all costs. Paul Dano wasn’t in this movie, but it felt like he was supposed to be, and that’s a problem. Any movie that feels like he was meant to be in it is automatically lowered down a peg or two. Look, let’s just address the elephant in the room—Paul Dano. He is weak sauce, man. He’s a weak sister. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. He’s the weakest fucking actor in SAG. The limpest dick in the world.

571, 207

Past Lives (2023)—dir. Celine Dion

I remember a lot of people telling me how great this movie was, but what I don’t recall anybody telling me was that this movie actually sucked dick. It sucks, folks. It’s the ultimate I’ll-only-watch-this-movie-on-a-long-flight movie.



The four-star review on Roger Ebert’s website (relax, I know he didn’t review it. He’s luckily been dead for over a decade. It’s us currently living who have to suffer through this shit) opens with:



When do you know a relationship is real? Is it when you exchange glances that last a little too long so you can stare into each other’s eyes? Is it when you can’t stop talking to each other? Is it when you two do something together that feels more special than usual? Or is it when domesticity has set in, and you’re lying next to your partner discussing dinner plans? In Celine Song’s brilliant “Past Lives,” each subtle brush with affection is a spark that could—and sometimes does—lead to something more. The film explores the tender feelings of relationships at various stages, from budding playground crushes to adulthood’s alleged certainty. It’s the kind of nuanced movie that allows for self-reflection as well as entertainment, following two characters who illustrate how relationships—both fully realized and not—influence our lives.

What is this a fucking freshman year writing prompt about themes and shit? This movie is a PsyOp. That’s the only reasonable explanation for why so many people enjoy something I do not.



The premise is simple: a woman from Korea moves to the US and marries an absolute chud of a man. He's exactly what you picture in your head when you think, "A white guy is going to go to Asia to get an Asian bride." Worse, he's played by the guy who played young Silvio in The Many Saints of Newark. Remember that piece of crap? At least he had a funny hair situation going on in that movie; in this one, he's just a chode.



Years later, she reconnects with a love-that-never-was from her past, a hunky Korean gigachad. Relax, nothing happens. Sure, they stare at each other longingly and share moments that four-star reviews call subtle, but I call nothing happening. The chud Silvio husband is also super cool and understanding with all this happening. This goes on until the movie just ends.



One may accuse me of oversimplifying things to make my thesis of the movie and its merits fit my conclusion, but I'm really not. This movie is anti-entertainment. There's no conflict, no tension, no drama, and no stakes. If you've ever seen a movie before, you know exactly how it's going to play out.



People will praise it so they can be in the in-group and talk about its subtleties and how "they got it" or how it's oh-so relatable, but real life is already boring. Why would I want a movie to remind me of how boring life is?



Also, no offense to the lead actress. For all I know, she's a wonderful person in real life, so I'll chalk it up to the director, but why is she mugging in every single scene? It works when Aubrey Plaza does it because she's Aubrey Plaza, but this is supposed to be some somber movie about love that never was, and the lead actress can't stop grinning like she's in on some big joke. The only joke is how many people were convinced to praise this drivel.



The movie never moves beyond its basic premise. Once someone tells you the premise of the movie, it’s exactly what you imagine it to be in your head. There’s no need to see it. There are zero surprises. This movie adds nothing new to the conversation. We get it. White people are cringe.



Watch Road House instead. You get to see Patrick Swayze naked, and he rips a guy's fucking throat out. That movie also features the line "I used to fuck guy's like you in prison" during one of the most epic fight scenes of all time.

571, 206

Kutsu-Juku seiklusi (The Adventurs of Juku the Dog) (1931)—dir. Voldemar Päts

This is another fucking Estonian film. It was considered lost for decades, until bits and pieces were found, It should have stayed lost.

I don’t know what Estonians were thinking when they made this pile of crap. For one, the animation is absolutely abysmal. The humor is even worse, This movie essentially gave birth to the Illumination Studios Minions style of slop animated garbage for idiots. Lastly, the film is incredibly violent. I don’t think animated movies for morons should be violent. In the opening scene this psychotic dog finds a shotgun (never explained) and starts shooting at crows. It’s really bloodthirsty. One of the crows chokes on a bullet and fucking explodes. It’s really sick stuff.

The plot is nonsensical. The dog does one misdeed and goes on one misadventure after another, never suffering any consequences. What lesson is this meant to teach children?

571, 205

Xore Hasabat (2021)—dir. Michael Eyasu

This movie answers the age-old question what if someone from Eritrea remade 1984’s The Jar and it was only marginally less boring but somehow had even more unconvincing acting?

The movie is about a writer who gets a woman pregnant but refuses to acknowledge that he is the father. After denying responsibility, he begins to be haunted psychologically by the unborn child in his dreams and daily life. The story mixes drama with guilt, conscience, and psychological torment.

If you’ve seen The Jar, you’ve seen this, the main difference is this movie has some of the worst child acting I’ve ever seen. Also, it seems a majority of the actors in this movie were participating under duress. You know how often in shoddy movies you can see boom mics in frame? I played a game where I counted how many times I saw off-screen Ak-47s sticking into frame. On the one hand, I felt bad for these actors. On the other hand, their performances earned them whatever punishments or executions awaited them.



The writer/director claims the movie received a positive response from domestic audiences, but no reviews for this film can back up his statements. Furthermore, I’m so sick of stories in which the main character is a writer. Good grief.



The list will continue with 571, 204 to 571, 194.