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MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
May 7

I almost died from laughter at you slagging Lady Bird because it seemed like Paul Dano should have been in it. I started to dial 911, but I forgot to hit the last "1" because I was laughing too hard, which is a shame, because I know the paramedics would have enjoyed this article, too, and then I would have some friends that would invite me to see movies with them.

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Luke DeLalio's avatar
Luke DeLalio
May 7

Most excellent. Ambitious project. I laughed I cried, it was better than Cats. I heard, through the grape vine, incidentally, that your list has Cats at 109, 356 and tied with Mildred Pierce. Wrong. Mildred should be in the 40,000s.

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