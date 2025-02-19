Not all opinions are valid, and I'm tired of pretending they are. Sometimes people have stupid ass opinions and require shaming. People liking what I didn’t like while simultaneously nitpicking pure kino pisses me off. 2024 gave us the big-screen conclusion of Frank Herbert's Dune and the small-screen adaptations of The Three-body Problem and Shogun. These are three of my all-time favorite books, so what an era to be alive (even though I write this while having a bacterial infection and wish I wasn't alive). The things that are inside my body belong in a mukbang video.

One of these adaptations was great, one was pretty good, and one was the biggest pile of shit I've ever seen. All three play fast and loose with the source material, but only one of them slaps the shit out of the soul of the author's work and spits in the mouths of fans of the book.

I'm not going to take forever to get to the point like some Screen Rant or Far Out Magazine article. Dune: Part 2 was a fantastic adaptation of a seminal science fiction novel, whereas Netflix's 3 Body Problem was an abomination.

Yes, Zendaya can't act and feels like a little kid playing grown-up surrounded by master thespians like Javier Bardem, Jessica Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and all those other weirdoes, and YES, not having Alia Atreides appear in this film causes some timeline questions (they just realized it looks silly to have a fully sentient two-year-old, but I love schlock and would have been all for it), and YES it was sad not to see Thuffir Hawat and the other weirdos from the book. Still, the adaptation got things right where it really needed to. It got the story of Paul RIGHT. This is the part where dumb bitches who didn't understand the book step in and get mad because they only read the first book and don't realize Paul isn't the hero, which is why Herbert felt compelled to write the second book in the first place to hit the readers over the heads and say "HE'S SPACE HITLER, BUT YOU JABRONIS DIDN'T GET THAT FROM THE FIRST BOOK."

In a sense, this adaptation is reminiscent of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy (those films are better, it isn't even up for debate). Jackson took a lot of liberties, but only the most psychotic book purists seemed that upset by them. Chad book fans like me understand the necessity for these changes. Look, Glorfindel is cool and Beregond is cool and Prince Imrahil is cool and Fatty Boldger and Farmer Maggot are really fucking based and Tom Bombadil sucks dick, but Tolkien has a tendency to introduce characters who show up for a scene or two (and a cool scene it may be) only to fuck off and have zero relevance to the rest of the story. In a book, this works; in a film, it'd be ridiculous. Replacing Glorfindel with Arwen is smart, especially considering I don't think she has a single line of dialogue in the books. I was sad to lose Beregond, but it gives Pippin a stronger relationship with Faramir, and Faramir is, after all, a far more pivotal character than Beregond. These changes worked. Similarly, as sad as I was to lose Thuffir, it isn't his story but Paul's. And as much as Zendaya can't act, enhancing her character works for Paul's overall arc and is a good emotional core for the story.

Herbert, similar to Tolkien, wasn't overly interested in depicting battle scenes in his prose. Many of the epic fights we see in the movie are in the books only described in passing. The movie is much more action-heavy than the book, but it never felt out of place and remains faithful to the material. I've heard some complain that the climactic battle between the Fremen and Sardaukar/Harkonnens was over too quickly and too one-sided, but I disagree. It was never going to be a forty-five-minute-long extended Helm's Deep type battle. I think some people may be missing the point. The battle is meant to be one-sided. Once Paul learns how to harness desert power, his enemies never stand a chance. We're witnessing the creation of a tyrant with a fanatical and effective fighting force. I'm grateful for the short but sweet epic visuals we got of Fremen on sandworms and armies clashing, and I will happily accept it over a longer but more generic CGI war scene.

Does the movie lack some of the depth of the book? Of course. This was always going to be a more streamlined version of the story, but the fact that it managed to be a good adaptation at all is a remarkable feat in and of itself. Villeneuve clearly reveres the source material, and this is evident in the performance of the actors, the set designs, the cinematography, and the music.

My final note about the movie is that the entire Harkonnen arena scene was an out-of-body experience in IMAX. I want to learn that fake gibberish language because it sounded so cool when the hype man was screaming in the stadium.

I love the Three Body-problem series more than I love the Dune series. It is what got me into hard science fiction. It is the best first-contact story I've ever read, and it scared me in a way that no book about space, aliens, or physics has ever had before. It reinvigorated my imagination at a time when I thought science fiction stories about space had run out of innovation. One truly does themselves no favors by looking too deeply into this series beforehand. Just read it. It's one of the few series that asks a lot of questions (contains a lot of mystery) and doesn't just leave you hanging; it not only answers every question it poses, but the answers are always far more interesting than whatever you as a reader could have come up with.

This story takes the concept of a conflict between two different civilizations to its furthest possible conclusion. It goes to such extremes that it truly is hard for me to give other stories a chance afterward because I have such a bias about what I now consider epic.

You could imagine my delight when I discovered David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the fucking butchers of Game of Thrones were making the Netflix adaptation. The two geniuses who stated, "We don't understand magic" when adapting GOT should be expected to have a better understanding of astrophysics. Good grief.

Problems arise immediately. The majority of the cast is not Chinese, and other than some select scenes, it's an English-language production. Setting is not arbitrary. This is a Chinese story, and the cultural revolution of the 1960s is a huge catalyst for why things unfold the way they do. I know the real reason the show is not in Chinese is that Netflix wanted to appeal to a broader audience, but considering the huge fucking success of Korean-language shows like Squidgames, All of Us Are Dead, The Glory, and Japanese-language shows like Alice in Borderlands, that argument doesn't hold up. It shows the showrunners are lazy and cowardly and want to utilize an IP's name recognition without respecting said IP.

Strike two is the characters. The books are definitely more plot and ideas-focused than character-focused, but Good Lord did the show overcompensate in the worst possible way. Book one's main character is Wang Miao, a nanotech dude; book two's main character is Luo Ji (unbelievably based dude, I'll say no more); and book three's primary characters are Yun Tianming and Cheng Xin. These characters have minimal, if any, interaction with one another. What does the show do? The show makes them all best friends who go to university together. Why? Because they think the audience is made up of simpletons, that's why. The original story is broad in its scope, and no single individual is the primary focus or protagonist. The story focuses on how the threat of an alien invasion impacts society as a whole. Focusing on the super best friend group the way the show does makes the universe seem so unbelievably small. It gets worse; other characters, such as Zhang Beihai and Thomas Wade, are also introduced from the beginning. Basically, every key player in the three books already fucking knows one another. Also, why the hell are they introducing every character in the very fucking beginning? Jesus Christ. Why does Netflix always do this with American adaptations of Asian things? They did the same thing by introducing every primary character in the first episode of the Cowboy Bebop adaptation. By doing so it leaves so little room for discovery or intrigue.

The show also introduces plot elements from the second and third books in the show's first season, again leaving very little room for surprises or plot growth. In essence, you have literal universe-changing events meant to affect the entire human race, but the show makes it seem like it's happening specifically to this group of friends.

Most of the main characters are scientists of some sort, but nobody in the goddamn show acts or behaves like a scientist. They talk like American characters in a poorly written melodrama because that's what they are. D&D took one of the most beloved science fiction franchises of the past twenty years and turned it into generic Netflix slop. It's almost impressive how they stripped the story of everything that made it unique to ensure it looks like every other generic American TV show out there.

^^^ this bitch doesn’t close her mouth the entire fucking show

Look, a sci-fi show doesn’t have to be super expensive and look visually pleasing to be great. Star Trek: The Next Generation worked both because of and despite its low-budget charm. Doctor Who was at its most fun when it looked like shit. The frustrating thing about this show is you know it cost a fortune to make, but none of that money is on screen. Memorable moments in the book that should be visually stunning are completely lackluster in the show. It has the same generic look as any other sci-fi show out there.

Done properly, this book series should have been given the same level of care and integrity as the Dune adaptation or Interstellar or 2001. The latter two films especially capture, better than most, the absolute grandeur and terror of the cosmos. The books gave me the same feelings those movies did, but you won't get that if you watch the show. The show provides you with generically good-looking B-list actors who are mildly inconvenienced by the possibility of an alien invasion.

Oh, let's not forget the VR game. In the book, a significant aspect of the first half of the story is people playing this strange VR game whose motive isn't exactly clear until they finish it. It's (spoilers)……

………..

basically a recruiting tool to see if people are onboard for helping these aliens take over Earth. Little by little, it explains the history of the alien world and the existential threat it faces. I guess that was too boring for the show because, in the show, the game is straight-up alien tech, which is silly because a big part of the books is how they don't share their tech with us.

………

…………….

To sum it up, this story deserved the same level of love and care Dune got. I can see Dune compelling people to go and read the books, but I can't say the same about this. If anything, non-book readers may be mildly amused in the same way people are with most Netflix slop they turn on for background noise while making dinner. I truly hope in twenty years a true visionary makes a proper adaptation of this series.

Finally, there's Shogun. In this case, I saw the show before reading the book. I enjoyed the show quite a bit, but then I really loved the book, which made me slightly upset by some changes.

The story is a lot more intelligent than I thought it would be. On paper, it sounded like a typical white guy goes somewhere exotic story and does the local thing better than the locals do. I was so glad to be proven wrong. Many key characters and events here are based on real people and events. Japan was quite isolated at that time, and the Portuguese were the only Europeans to have found and exploited it. With them, they brought Catholicism. It wasn't entirely successful, but still, there were large numbers of Japanese who converted. Blackthorne, an Englishman piloting a Dutch ship, chances upon Japan, and this is where things get interesting. The English/Dutch at that time were at war with the Portuguese/Spanish. The latter faction had the advantage of being the only European powers who knew where Japan was. The English discovery changes things. This is a story of political intrigue and backstabbing and nobody trusting one another by everyone playing each other between the Catholic Portuguese and Spanish factions, the protestant English and Dutch, the Catholic Japanese, the non-Catholic Japanese, and various rival Samurai clans. It's great.

The Portuguese and Spanish players kind of disappear from the show, which is a shame, but it is understandable. There are a fuck ton of characters in this story.

While Cosmo Jarvis is a great actor and truly charming as Blackthorne, they leaned a bit too much into the dopey white guy trope in the show and made him a bit too clownish. Book Blackthorne is the epitome of based. He literally bangs every single female character in the book. Mariko, maids, prostitutes, grandmothers, washerwomen, bigots, the bowlegged and bilingual. Look, I get why the show didn’t include this, but they’re cowards for that decision. The book is hilarious; a lot of the humor comes from cultural misunderstandings on both sides. However, the show tends to lean more toward "Japanese good, European smelly and silly territory," whereas the book is more balanced.

The book is one of the best clash of cultures stories I've ever read. Cultures can be weird and confining, and when viewed from the outside, you see how silly some customs and beliefs truly are.

My biggest gripe with the show is a gripe I have with a lot of modern shows and movies in general—people are bad at writing women, including many women. Mariko in the show is so one-note compared to book Mariko. That is not a knock against the actress; she did a fine job, but the only way modern shows/films seem to know how to make a strong female character is to make them expressionless and stoic. It isn't just Mariko; it's nearly every female character in the show. I don't think Mariko smiles once.

Book Mariko is so much more complex and fun. She's witty, intelligent, and intense when necessary but also playful and humorous at other times. She's the full gamut of human emotions.

The book is also far more romantic than the show. It's almost like the show was embarrassed by the romance aspect of the story and only included it out of obligation, whereas it's a huge part of the book.

Something both the book and show do very well is depict just how much the Japanese fucking hate foreigners. Not much has changed since the 1600s. Japan is a great place to visit but a pretty nightmarish place to live as a foreigner. In fact, the better your Japanese is, the worse it actually gets. This is one of those situations where ignorance is bliss.

Despite all that, the show is very enjoyable. My final complaint is that it's kind of visually unappealing. It's got that weird fuzzy digital look that makes everything look kind of fakey fake. Do yourself a favor and watch it or read it.