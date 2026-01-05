It’s getting closer. With little more than a month until release, pre-orders are now available for both digital and paperback formats. Paperback and Kindle

(Also available where most books are sold: Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, etc.)

Reviews from those who received Advance Reader Copies are slowly trickling in. So far, they’ve been overwhelmingly positive, but fear not, I’ll share the negative reviews as well, because I’m just based like that.

and one not so flattering review

You can’t please everyone! The guy was an absolute gentlemen though. He even wrote a private comment apologizing for the negative review. Not necessary! Rip into me if you truly think it sucks. I would expect nothing less.



Go ahead and pre-order your five or eight copies and leave a positive or negative review here: Goodreads