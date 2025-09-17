The American Dream and Soft Power

Please take a look at my recent OP ED published by The Diplomatic Insight.



*The text below is just a brief overview, not the content of the piece itself. Please read the article in the link.

From 2018 to 2025, I worked for the Foreign Leaders Exchange Program, a state department-funded scholarship program for international exchange students. From 2024 to July of this year, I was the program director in Kazakhstan, until Elon Musk and DOGE forced a series of budget cuts, resulting in me eventually losing my job.



This piece traces the rise and unraveling of the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program, one of America’s most enduring post–Cold War soft-power successes. Founded in 1992 to bridge divides with the former Soviet Union, FLEX sent thousands of high school students to the U.S., fostering cross-cultural understanding and offering many their first taste of freedom.

Drawing on firsthand experience directing FLEX in Kazakhstan, the essay shows how recent political shifts in Washington—budget cuts, new ideological vetting of student visas, and a broader retreat from global engagement—are imperiling the program. What once symbolized America’s openness now risks becoming a cautionary tale of exclusion, undermining U.S. influence abroad just as international trust and tourism decline.

At stake is more than one exchange program: it is the future of America’s cultural diplomacy and whether the country can still credibly claim to stand for free expression, opportunity, and dialogue across borders.