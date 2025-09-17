David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shubham Upman's avatar
Shubham Upman
1d

Read the piece.

It was saddening as well as eye-opening.

With Trump in chair, the bigots are no longer even trying to hide their tendencies anymore!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture