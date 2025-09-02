The first individual occurred when cells without nuclei shifted to cells with nuclei.

The next major transition was from single-celled organisms to multicellular ones.

Solitary hunters formed groups. The singular group was one individual, distinguished from other individual groups.

The next major evolution of the individual occurred in 2026—far earlier than anyone could have predicted.

1859

James Dwight Dana wiggled his toes in the sand. The sound of the tide was soothing, even if the weather had taken a turn for the worse, and the longer he played along the shore, the harder it would be to make it to shelter in time. The Gilbert Islands were home to the largest coral atoll in the world, a fact that was not unimpressive to Dana. Straddling the equator, one was greeted with the privilege of witnessing the bend of the Earth. He was fond of his strolls, watching as the southern end of the island vanished as he moved northward. What could be said of the unfathomably turquoise waters that gently graced the shore? The sea was a shade of blue more beautiful than any woman’s eyes. Still, after the majestic volcanoes of the Hawaiian Islands, he yearned for the departure to Fiji, where he could continue his research.

He stuck his hand in the sand. Once he brought it back up, he let the pulverized rock fall slowly. He elected to let the minuscule sand crabs emerge on their own rather than harm the delicate creatures. Three of them rested comfortably, engulfed by his fingers.

Dana, a geologist by trade, was eager to get back to the Hawaiian Islands to continue his research on volcanoes, but during his sailing of the seas, he found himself irresistibly fascinated by crabs.

Fernando, one of the deckhands’ sons, ran over excitedly. The boy, no more than six, stuck out his hand so Dana could give him the crabs.

“Be gentle, lad, understand?”

Fernando laughed. He laughed every time he heard Dana speak English. The boy knew no English, and Dana knew even less Portuguese.

“Gentle, gentle,” he said softly. “See?” He showed the child the gentle way he held the crabs.

Fernando accepted them and let them roam his hand.

“Good lad,” said Dana. “It’s absolutely remarkable.”

The boy laughed again.

“Remarkable,” he repeated.

“Remarkable!” said Fernando, amusing himself.

“I’ve documented hundreds of crustaceans throughout the Pacific. Despite different evolutionary paths, these little fellows—eons along the journey—arrive at very similar destinations. They always tend towards a crab look. Curious, isn’t it? Is this crab shape the ultimate form of evolution that life leads towards? What do you think, Fernando? Does evolution have a determined destination? It isn’t just little friends like our crabs here branching about aimlessly? It almost seems divine, doesn’t it? I would wager, Fernando, that everywhere you look—beyond these tiny crabs and you and I—all living matter and everything in nature, yearn to become a brain. It doesn’t just wander like infinitely expanding fractals with infinite variables. It tends towards a direction. What do you say to that?”

Fernando laughed, threw the crabs in the water, and ran off.

In an 1863 letter addressed to Charles Lyell, Darwin had the following to say about Dana: “To carry on analogous principles (for they are not identical, for in Crustacea the cephalic limbs are brought close to the mouth) from Crustacea to the classification of Mammals seems to me madness.”

2026

Akseli had been at Stanford for two days. For him, going to the United States at that point in time was like traveling to a land of myth and legend, but not in a way that was endearing or inspired intrigue. The news cycle was rampant with absurd stories taking place in America: some new despotic law, some new violation of human dignity, a charlatan pushing anti-science rhetoric. It was like watching all of the silliest cartoons of his childhood brought to life. Seeing it with his own eyes was a shock to the system.

Despite reservations regarding his own health and safety, the United States was second to none in the field of neuroscience research.

While observing one rat telegraph to another the correct lever to pull via brain-to-brain interface, Akseli couldn’t help but think about the American brain.

It was while ordering his first coffee in the US that a barista, noticing his accent, asked where he was from. When he answered Helsinki, she gave a blank stare. It’s the type of stare he noticed among Americans who share a lack of curiosity about the world—a type of gormless, slack-jawed expression. He explained Helsinki was not far from the Russian border.

At that, she asked, “Could you say something in German?”

“German?”

“Yeah, she said.”

“I apologize, but I don’t speak German,” he responded.

“But didn’t you say you’re from Russia?”

He took the coffee and retreated from the conversation.

Such encounters compelled him to take to drink. At one of the quiet off-campus pubs, there was a billiard table on the bottom floor not being used. Most students had a drink while working on their laptops or poring over notes. Beyond students, old regulars sat nursing drinks and taking in whatever the television behind the counter had to offer.

The news was playing the same footage on repeat of the Supreme Court overturning the Refugee Act of 1980. The president had made various press conferences over the past week, detailing how those given refugee status, starting in 1980, and all of their descendants, are US citizens. Citizens or not, they would be summarily rounded up and deported. From the looks of it, the studying scholars were unbothered by the changing policies. The old-timers made their approval known to the world and toasted to a bright future.

During a tour of the campus, Akseli noticed DHS agents posted at various corners throughout the campus. One foreign student told him he’d been subjected to a random security search eight times in the same day.

Akseli struggled to reconcile such draconian policies with a country that boasted universities of Stanford’s caliber. While inside the lecture halls and laboratories, the noise of the outside world disappeared.

During a brief break, another international student had shown Akseli various YouTube videos where someone on the far left would debate twenty on the far right, or vice versa. Americans, he noted, could be quite contradictory individuals. If he were to base his entire opinion on the populace with only these videos as evidence to go by, his conclusions would be dire. Far-right movements had taken hold in Europe as well; he couldn’t claim this was a uniquely American phenomenon. What was uniquely American was the cognitive dissonance he observed. In one breath, he watched as debater after debater would claim universal support for the constitution so long as it benefited his candidate, and then would condemn it the moment he was presented with evidence that his preferred candidate was violating the constitution.

Thoughts like this kept him from making any real progress on his thesis. Akseli recognized a face from the brain-to-brain-interface demonstration, a young man in spectacles who looked to be East Asian. The young man made his way over to Akseli.

“Mind if I join you?” he asked.

“Please,” Akseli indicated the empty seat.

“I’m Jun,” he said.

“Akseli.”

They shook hands.

Jun had come to Stanford from Busan little over a year ago. He was studying computation with neural bioelectric networks. When Jun asked Akseli where he was from, the Finn shared his encounter with the barista.

“Normally, I’d have laughed, but be careful what you say about America these days.”

“What do you mean?” asked Akseli.

Jun scanned the environment.

Is he looking for eavesdroppers? Akseli suddenly felt nervous, regretting receiving the fellow student so readily. Can’t I go five minutes in this country without ending up in some anti-American conspiracy?

“I mean, I was given an official warning letter from the admissions office about a comment I made.”

“What comment?” asked Akseli.

Once more, Jun looked around.

“A picture on my Instagram from the time I was in Baton Rouge and swam in the Gulf of Mexico.”

“I’m waiting for the punchline,” said Akseli.

“There’s no punchline.”

“Then perhaps this is some humor I’m not smart enough to understand. What’s the issue?”

“Let me read the warning letter I received,” said Jun. “As a foreign student, it is a privilege, not a right, to study in the United States of America. While you may have received your visa before student visa interviews were cancelled, it does not mean you have free rein to criticize or make a mockery of American culture, civil society, sensibilities, or morality. You deliberately displayed anti-American sentiment when posting ‘The Gulf of Mexico’ on your Instagram account as opposed to its official, legal name, The Gulf of America. Furthermore, making any mention of land situated between a river and the sea is viewed as anti-Israel sentiment. These transgressions are blatantly anti-American and un-Christian. Another warning will result in your immediate expulsion and deportation.”

Akseli wanted to call the story nonsense, or perhaps something lost in translation, but what motivation would Jun have to pull a fast one on him? June’s English was just as good as Akseli’s. He didn’t look up, but he got the growing feeling that every eye in the room was on him. Had I been speaking too loudly?

“Beyond that,” continued Jun, “anyone who even dreams about uttering the word Palestine or saying anything slightly out of step with the current mainstream thought is cooked.”

“What do the American students think of all this?” asked Akseli.

“I avoid them. Have you noticed that expressionless stare among them? I’ve heard reference to the Gen Z Stare, but I think this is something else. When a cat looks at you, I’m certain its comprehension is greater. Frankly, Americans scare me. There’s something about them, some kind of propensity for cruelty, a constant desire to want others to suffer. I can’t wait to get my degree and get out of here.”

2026

It didn’t matter what the weather was, who the company was, or the casualness of an event; Robert Van Dorn always tucked his shirt in. He also lectured his son and anyone else’s son for not doing likewise and failing to iron their shirts. Cleanliness was next to Godliness. He considered himself a patient man, but untidy clothing and the way his children presented themselves to the world were laurels he held strict adherence to.

The Van Dorns lived in a three-story colonial-style home and could trace their ancestry all the way back to the colony of New Amsterdam. As far as Robert Van Dorn was concerned, being protestant and being loyal to the United States went hand in hand. Luckily for Robert, his neighbors, the Cloverlys, were protestant. Even if he found their personalities on the annoying side, he knew where he stood with them. His wife, on the other hand, mingled with Catholics and Jews and the sort. She had a bad habit of striking up conversations with everyone and anyone at the check-out line. Being American, as Robert understood, was something earned. Muslims, Jews, and Hindus might have a little piece of parchment that has America written on it, but they were nothing more than visitors in this great, sacred land.

Their being nice had nothing to do with whether Robert found them contemptible or not. It was a question of understanding. He couldn’t reconcile how they could reconcile being American and Godless heathens in the same breath.

Missus Van Dorn was entertaining the guests, giving a Diet Pop to Ainsley Cloverly and a domestic beer to Albert, the husband. Robert Van Dorn was a teetotaler, but he didn’t believe it to be his place to tell another man what he could or couldn’t put in his body.

Albert had a round, red face even without alcohol consumption. Missus Van Dorn had given up on trying to make her husband and Albert friends outside of neighborhood gatherings. If they wanted to come over to discuss sports or the economy, Robert would do it from the comfort of his own chair.

Robert sat down right as the front door opened, and his teenage daughter, Lauren, walked in and started upstairs without greeting a single guest.

“She’s a sulky one, isn’t she?” asked Ainsley.

“Say hello to the guests,” said Missus Van Dorn.

“Hello,” she said, halfway up the stairs.

“I didn’t raise you to be rude. What’s with the sulking? How was work?” asked Robert.

“I’m quitting,” she said.

“After your first day? Is that the work ethic Benjamin Franklin instilled in the nation?”

“Now that was a fine president, a fine president,” said Ainsley Cloverly.

“Dad, you don’t get it. I don’t want to hear about how waiters in your day had enough to buy a house and two cars. Did you know they lowered the minimum wage for tipped employees to only a dollar? That’s slavery!”

“I wouldn’t have been caught dead working as a waiter. I’d have gotten a real job. And it isn’t slavery,” said her father.

Missus Van Dorn was setting clean plates in the cabinet above the stove, but it might as well be an elephant rummaging through the house with the level of grace she had. If Robert were to shut the door a little too loudly on the way to work, the Missus would let him know about it till Easter, but God forbid he tried to watch TV or have a conversation without her slamming cabinets and smacking ceramics.

“You know,” said Albert. “All things considered, slavery wasn’t that bad. If it weren’t for slavery, those poor souls would still be stuck in Africa. Let me ask you, who’s living the better life, blacks here or blacks there? If anything, they should be grateful they were brought over here.

“I didn’t raise my child to be a whiner.” Robert stopped to look at his wife. The woman had the magic ability to pull dishes out of thin air. How long does it take to put dishes away?

“You get tips, don’t you? If you don’t like the wages, work hard and with a smile. Make those customers want to hand over their hard-earned money to you. You kids have no idea how easy you’ve got it. You think it’s hard, do you? This is a free market; if you don’t like it, find work somewhere else.”

“Where?” she pleaded, tears in her eyes. “Where, exactly? Non-tipped jobs are no better since Michigan lowered the minimum wage to five dollars. Five dollars, Dad!”

“I never thought I’d hear my daughter asking for handouts. Go to your room and think of something smart to say before you come back out.”

“The mouth on her,” said Ainsley.

“We were young once,” said Mrs. Van Dorn.

“But not like that. Work ethic indeed, my word,” said Ainsley.

“You hear about the Donolons’ exchange student?” asked Albert.

“That little Russian kid?” asked Robert.

“Russian? Or Siberian. Serbian. One of those Russian countries. Anyway, he was sent packing.”

“What do you mean?” asked Robert.

“State Department said his visa was no good. Pack your bags, kid! You’re going home.”

“Oh, he was such a polite boy,” said Missus Van Dorn.

“I, for one, am glad he’s gone,” said Albert. “Why should we be funding kids who aren’t even from here to study in place of our own? If their countries are so great, they should stay and study there.”

“Polite or no,” said Robert. “These students. They abuse our hospitality, you know? It’s well and good that they want to study in the US, because who in their right mind wouldn’t? But they abuse the hospitality of our people. They speak their own languages in public, saying God knows what. They receive benefits without paying taxes, and then they take part in anti-American rallies and propaganda meetings that these leftist schools endorse. If they aren’t ready to fully embrace our American culture, then good riddance. Send them packing. We don’t need em.”

“I hear what you’re saying, but he was such a nice boy. Remember, he helped Dillon with his chemistry homework,” said Missus Van Dorn

“Stop telling me what I remember. I don’t remember that,” said Robert.



