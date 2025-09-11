*Author-s Note—I hope you’re enjoying! Please be sure to read the first part of this story, found here: The American Refugee Crisis



2027

Akseli Holopainen got the distinct impression his thesis advisor hated him. Others had warned Akseli not to take it personally, as Doctor Singh didn’t like anybody. Akseli couldn’t bear watching Doctor Singh go over his work. He looked around Doctor Singh’s office, but it was so minimally decorated that Akseli understood nothing was coming to save him. Doctor Singh didn’t even have his own publications lining the spartan shelves. Singh had published with Joseph E. LeDoux and had more sympathy for the rats whose brains he operated on than the living humans who were under his tutelage. He was famous for his ruthless rejections, always leaving it up to the rejected to discover the means of their failure rather than offering an explanation.

Despite being over a full foot taller than the man, Akseli was deathly afraid of Doctor Singh. Doctor Singh had the magic ability to digest an entire page of information with only a two-second glance.

“Drivel,” he said. “Come back later.”

“If I may ask—”

“You may not.”

“Sir, I’m exhausted.”

“If you were as keen on writing compelling research as you were at testing my patience, you might have something worth discussing. What’s there to say? You go on about temporal binding and feature binding as though they’re unrelated phenomena. Do you suppose this is still 1993? Are you so thick as to think nobody has bothered to integrate them into a unified theory? You’ve made no meaningful contribution in your work, and don’t mistake ambition for comprehension or contribution. Now leave me alone, for God’s sake.”

Masked men burst through the door.

“Wait a min—” Sing was unable to finish his sentence.

The masked assailants smacked him across the face and pinned him to his desk. Akseli sat in silence, feeling like a coward for doing nothing, and feeling grateful for being ignored.

The men roughed up Doctor Singh while looking for whatever it was they were in search of. Other men tossed what little was in the room on the ground. Akseli heard several pages being torn.

“Passport,” one of the man demanded.

Doctor Singh handed his passport to the man. The man opened the small blue book.

“This is the fifth time this week I’ve been forced to show my passport. I’m an American citizen.”

“For now,” said the masked man, tossing the passport on Doctor Singh’s desk.

The men left without explanation. Doctor Singh didn’t blink for two minutes.

Akseli had entered the room, fearing the doctor, and left feeling deep sorrow for him. Akseli later learned that fifty students had been rounded up that day and disappeared.

Even with the masked men interrupting, the meeting went about as well as Akseli expected. The truth was, he had long ago abandoned his original thesis plan of attempting to solve the unity of consciousness and binding problem with something even more radical and fantastical. It was so out there, in fact, that if he ever let any of his peers or mentors know what he was actually researching, he’d be laughed all the way back to Finland. He woke up most mornings believing himself crazy. The implications, however, of his theory proving to be true, were apocalyptic.

Either commit fully, or quit, he repeated. But how arrogant! He rebutted. How arrogant that you, and you alone, are on the verge of this massive scientific breakthrough.

Consciousness. Is it a question of consciousness? The hard problem of consciousness never kept him up at night the way it did now. Theories proposing that consciousness doesn’t originate from the brain were so impossible to test, let alone prove. So, why bother? But he couldn’t help but entertain the idea that a force was at play affecting the American brain. But what if it came from within, rather than without?

After playing a game of pickleball with (and getting decimated by) Jun, Akseli took a quick shower and went to the library. After his first meeting with Jun, Akseli amused himself by looking for the slack-jawed Americans on campus. He saw them when they didn’t like a professor's explanation, and he noticed them when they were all by themselves, either staring at their phones or looking off into space. What started off as innocent amusement began to take a more sinister turn. Is something wrong with them?

While searching for the materials Singh gave him, Akseli caught himself staring at a slack-jawed American and retreated into the shelves after being spotted. Once the coast was clear, he set out to leave, but a thick volume by James Dwight Dana caught his eye. Reading for pleasure was the last thing he had any time for, but he found himself drawn to Dana’s ideas, especially those concerning nature’s will for evolution driving towards some specific goal.

His research was taking him into the realm of pseudoscience, into a realm no self-respecting neuroscientist dared to go. But the patterns… The patterns were there.

Pseudoscience aficionados for decades thought their to be magic, mystical mushrooms deep in the rainforest that unlocked new brain potentials, such as talking to God, telepathy, communicating with the dead, and so on. Even if it was complete drivel, what was that saying about broken clocks being right twice a day?

Fortunately for the scholar, Stanford was at the cutting edge of GPCR-based sensor technology. He had grant money to spend, and he was going to get his money’s worth. He gathered hundreds of volunteers of all backgrounds and ideologies and monitored their neurotransmitters. Questions in the tests varied from simple cognitive thought experiments, moral conundrums, political opinions, basic maths, and so on.

To further test his hypothesis, he narrowed the next test group to Americans who identified politically as right of center.

Some of the scenarios presented were quite simple: Should the president, any president, uphold the Constitution? Should the Constitution be respected and followed fully, or only the aspects of it that appeal to you? Is the president above the law? Can the president be persecuted for convicted crimes while holding office? Is it a crime if the president does it? He moved on to disparate topics, only to eventually return to the previous topics about the president, but this time, rather than talking about the president in the abstract, he talked about the current, right-wing president whom the test subjects proclaimed support for at the beginning of the test.

In particular, Akseli was interested in any patterns he could trace during blatant moments of cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance theory posits that the mere act of choosing modulates the preferences of individuals. But let’s play around a little bit.

Using the newest biosensors, the readings were strange, to say the least. The dopamine readings weren’t just bizarre, but inconsistent, and frankly, not dopamine. Akseli remembered that dopamine’s role as a transmitter in the brain came much later than its discovery. Initially, it was thought to be nothing more than a precursor to other substances, but Arvid Carlsson was able to demonstrate its importance as a neurotransmitter. But did he dare allow himself the possibility of thinking he’d discovered something new?

Engineers came in to make adjustments to the hardware. The machine, being new, hadn’t previously been used so rigorously.

Akseli ran the tests five more times.

He then ran the tests five times on non-US citizens.

For over a year. He labored over the various pieces of evidence of neuronal synthesis and storage identification of structural characterization. He took urine tests to measure neurotransmitter metabolite levels, blood tests, using antibodies to detect and quantify, and every other criteria until he could definitively conclude that he had made a discovery. He hated being right.

2028

It took seven rejections until a senator would finally meet with Akseli. While Senator Urwin from Illinois was far from an expert in the field of neuroscience, he was one of the few elected officials aiming to increase funding for biomedical research agencies.

The senator was an attractive man on the good side of forty and had an amicable smile.

Akseli had prepared his talking points for months and felt he could deliver a concise and compelling explanation.

The senatorial aide left Akseli alone with the senator after leading him to the room.

“Senator, thank you for taking the time to—”

“My old desk was bigger than this one. The person who designed this one clearly never sat behind one. It’s weird.”

“Yes, sir.”

“So, you’re the whiz kid. Good, you can lend your expertise. I’m working on a motion to introduce capitalized numbers. My constituents are adamant about this. We have capitalized letters, so why not numbers? We use numbers just as much as letters, don’t we? More, even. Take a look at some of these proposed capital numbers. Thoughts?”

The senator passed a piece of paper with different shapes and sizes of the newly proposed numerals.

“I like these,” he said, laying his large finger somewhere on the page.

“Actually, some of my constituents want to completely reform our numbers. Did you know our numerals are Arabic? The people aren’t happy about that. One step at a time, I guess.”

Akseli had completely forgotten his script. He hated himself for even entertaining the idea of number reforms for even a second. The senator sensed the Finn’s hesitation.

“They say you invented some new chemical?”

“Discovered, sir.”

“Oh, they told me you invented one. Inventing always seems more impressive than discovering something, I feel. Have you invented anything before?”

“Well, no, sir.”

“How does one discover a chemical?”

“I’m a neuroscientist. In testing my hypothesis, I discovered a previously unknown neurotransmitter.”

“What does it do?”

“That’s what I wanted to talk to you about. This chemical only exists in American brains, and unlike other neurotransmitters, it's changing. It’s evolving rapidly. Faster than we can keep up with.”

“So, it’s an American chemical?”

“Well, yes.”

“That’s good, right?”

“Well, no, sir. This chemical has properties not dissimilar to a rapidly evolving and adaptive virus.”

“Just give it to me straight, what does it do?”

What Akseli wanted to tell the senator was that he, and every other American, should be deathly afraid.

“It’s changing Americans.”

“How?”

“Well, I don’t quite know yet, sir, but it is.”

“Can we patent it? I mean, if it’s American, can we capitalize on it? Can we sell it? Tell me what it does.”

“Sir, I believe we are on the precipice of disaster. This chemical is going to change Americans, both mentally and physically, and the results will be catastrophic.”

“I’m not following. Change them how?”

“I can’t quite say yet how, but a change is coming.”

“When?”

“I don’t know. It can be in several decades, maybe several centuries. Evolution is slow, but I’ve never seen a brain chemical behave this way before.”

“So, you’re saying there’s time?”

“Time? No, there’s no time. It’s already started.”

“But you just said we may not even see the supposed change for a couple of centuries. I’m not seeing the issue here. You’re being an alarmist. In fact, I think you discovered a chemical that doesn’t do anything at all, and because it has no actual worth, you’re trying to cause a stir.”

“Sir, if we don’t do something about this now, if we don’t warn the public, your entire country is doomed. The American populace is going to change, a change they won’t be able to come back from.”

“I’m going to need actual proof. This all seems quite vague. What are you even talking about? Get out of my office. I’ve got actual work to do.”

Nobody wanted to listen. Nobody cared. Nobody understood complex theories and couldn’t be bothered to concern themselves with problems that were “years away”. The second senator Akseli could get to grant him audience told him to get out of his sight and be grateful his visa wasn’t being revoked.

It was a Thursday, which meant the new mandatory Allegiance seminar. All students, regardless of discipline or year, were required to attend. The seminar started with the Speaker leading the students in the Pledge. The Pledge was an extended version of the Pledge of Allegiance, known to all American pupils, but included rising to the occasion to combat all things subversive.

After repeating the Pledge, students sat in a semicircle and took turns calling out what anti-American activities or sentiments they witnessed throughout the week. After, they explained the steps they took to combat these actions.

After listening to a girl recall her epic act of patriotism in which she staged a massive protest outside of Elementary Spanish II, Akseli no longer cared if the American public heeded his warnings. But, like all things American, would their impending doom reach out to drag the entire world into the abyss with it?

*Author’s note. I intentionally ended things abruptly. The story is finished. You will have to wait to see how it all plays out.