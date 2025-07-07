If you haven’t noticed, Substack (and also YouTube) is full of writing tips and advice. These people are bold in their unsolicited advice. Who are these purveyors of wisdom, you may ask? To that, I say it is not for you to judge or question, but to consume. These people are doing you a kindness by sharing their wisdom with you, and you should be grateful. Did you ever say “thank you” once? You may look at Caleb Dunmeyer, who has forty subscribers, who just publicly posted, “Write as if you’re making the book you always wanted to read, and it just hasn’t been written yet.” I can’t tell you what a profound impact Caleb’s words had on me. Why don’t writers do this? Other stimulating writing tips I’ve found were “Set up an interesting conflict to really hook your readers in.” I think Ashton Johnston wrote that one. That also struck me as odd. Why have I never thought of that? Why have most writers never thought of that? It can’t simply be that they’re all really stupid, can it? But then I got to thinking, “Why is it that in most books I read, there aren’t any conflicts to hook me in?” Surely, something so simple, so obvious, so painfully clear would have been utilized by now. But no.

Legendary advice guru Jenna Moreci said, “Never send your first draft to an editor. Edit the manuscript before submitting it.” I let that one simmer for several months before forming my own opinion about it. In my opinion, she’s absolutely right. You shouldn’t submit your first draft. This is why David Foster Wallace was such a notorious failure and eventually killed himself. Infinite Jest was famously an unedited first-draft work that was torn apart by critics. Nobody read it. It’s unreadable. It’s full of notes and footnotes and weird citations. I’m sure it made sense in his head, but to the reader? It’s a shame he didn’t live long enough to see Jenna Moreci’s writing advice. He would have been a huge fan of her seminal work, The Savior’s Champion.



Here is a snippet from one of the more positive reviews of said book:

In general, getting an editor is great advice. Let me tell you a couple of three things about why I like this bit of advice. Editors, legitimate, professional editors, cost money. How much, you ask? Well, let’s take Kirkus’ professional editing services. Let’s say you have a manuscript of around 90,000 words; you’re looking at a minimum cost of $2000 to have your book edited. Why is this good news? Well, it eliminates the poors from the equation. Poor people have no business writing books. Books are for the affluent. Poor people need to be put in their place. Nobody gives a shit about their struggles or aspirations. There’s this myth that anyone can self-publish, but self-published books won’t be taken seriously if the author doesn’t follow the proper steps, i.e., having your book professionally edited and formatted. Because editing costs an arm and a leg, this gets rid of all the trash out there. Sure, one could always go to Fiverr and hire an “editor”, but just who the hell are these people? Any jagoff can list their services on there and claim to be a professional, but are they really?

I’m glad self-publishing is only really, truly viable if you’re rich. Unlike traditional publishing, which foots the bill for editing, formatting, printing, artwork, and marketing; self-publishing forces the author to take on every aspect of getting the book released. So, let’s say they pay the minimum of two grand for editing, an additional five hundred for formatting, five hundred to seven hundred for cover art, and finally five hundred to six hundred for reviews in reputable places, like Kirkus, the author has already spent more than three thousand dollars of their own money before a single unit has sold. Imagine doing this as a poor?

My other favorite piece of writing advice comes from Skyler McGillicuddy, who said, “Everyone knows if you want to write fiction, you probably have to read it. And most writers do. How else to be inspired to tell stories?” The only untrue part of that statement is the part where he includes “everybody”. I’d say not everybody, but a select, exclusive few. I feel most people don’t know this. I didn’t know it until I read the quote. I’d written five books before I ever read one. Famously, Elvis invented rock and roll without ever having listened to any black blues musicians. I forget what point I was trying to make or defend, but his inspiration came only from himself. He did not get inspiration from black musicians who came before him. Nope.

On YouTube, I typed “Writing tips” and scrolled through the top twenty videos that popped up. Each of the videos in the top twenty had over 30,000 views, with some reaching view counts in the millions. Nearly all of them contain a piece of advice reminiscent of “show, don’t tell.”

This tip shocked me to the core. How does a writer even do that? How do you show via words? It’s like they’re tapping into something only unfathomably intelligent people are aware of. This is why they make the big bucks! This is why every single one of these experts sharing their expertise on these platforms has become filthy rich following their own writing advice and has utilized these techniques to sell millions of copies of their beloved books. It’s a formula that works 100% of the time.

It's inconceivable to think all these people who are sharing generic, inane advice over and over, telling you to show, not tell, that characters are meant to have arcs, that there should be an inciting incident aren’t actual experts of anything, and most certainly don’t have poorly reviewed on Goodreads self-published books that didn’t follow their own generic advice, but are in fact just regurgitating that same rote writing advice that’s been around for ages in order to boost their own platform and prey on desperate would-be writers, right? There’s no way the latter could be true. All of them definitely know what they’re talking about.

Now I want you to disregard everything you just read. All of it. I’m going to share the only writing advice you’ll ever need for the rest of your life. You need to stop thinking in terms of being a “writer” and put on that hustle grindset hat. Listen here. A year ago, I used to go to an exclusive gym that only accepted cryptocurrency; the kind you had to get an invitation to even purchase. I was the only non-Kurdish dude at the gym. These Kurds were jacked on energy drinks in which the main ingredient was crow’s milk. They taught me more discipline, intensity, and consistency than any MFA program ever could.

In the sun-scorched mountains of Kurdistan, where legends wrestle with the wind, there lived a gym bro unlike any other. His name was Shervan Ironbrain, a man of dumbbell discipline, whey-fueled wisdom, and a vision sharper than a Gilette Mach 12.

Every day, Shervan would deadlift boulders bigger than sheep, all while sipping his homemade energy drink—a luminous blue liquid brewed from goat milk (this was before moving onto crow’s milk), saffron, and the secret tears of Turkish Red Bulls. He called it KurdJuice™, and it slapped harder than a Balkan grandmother. He sold it out of his gym locker and on street corners, one shaker bottle at a time. Soon, his abs weren't the only thing making gains—his crypto wallet was bench-pressing Bitcoin.

Fueled by pre-workout and blockchain dreams, Shervan used his earnings to build something no one ever imagined: the world’s first cryptocurrency amusement park.

"BitLandia", they called it—a surreal paradise where rollercoasters ran on Ethereum gas fees, cotton candy was sold via smart contracts, and NFTs controlled the height limits. The park was an instant hit. Children screamed in joy; adults screamed at gas fees.

But Shervan wasn't done. One day, after squatting a bus to prove a point during a podcast (Lex Fridman) interview, he had a vision: resurrect the lost Library of Alexandria using crypto and cardio. He poured every Dogecoin and burpee into this endeavor. The Library of Re-Alexandria rose from the ashes—an architectural wonder guarded by laser-eyed statues of Plato doing planks.

Yet this library wasn’t open to all. No, to read the ancient scrolls, visitors had to redeem enough Cryptobucks™—Shervan’s exclusive amusement-park-token-turned-literary-currency. Once inside, the ancient knowledge revealed itself only to the most crypto-jacked minds.

But it wasn't just a library—it was also an exclusive nightclub known as "Scroll & Bass", where only cryptobuck-rich gym rats, techno monks, and hypebeasts could get in. Inside, hardbass pumped at 160 BPM, shaking the foundations of Aristotle's footnotes. Strobe lights flickered off holographic busts of Socrates doing the Slav squat.

This is where I come in, but he renamed me Clown Baby, saying I didn’t deserve a biblical name. I was a homeless idiot with a shopping cart full of regrets and a beard shaped like a question mark.

I stumbled into BitLandia, mistaking it for a Bitcoin ATM. I had no Cryptobucks, no delts, no hope. But I had one thing Shervan noticed: a haunted look in my eye—the kind only those cursed by brilliance carry.

Turns out, this little Clown Baby had once been struck by a cursed fountain pen that gave him the divine ability to write bestselling novels with ease—but the price? I could only speak in Esperanto, the world’s least useful language outside of hipster Reddit forums.

Moved by the little Clown Baby potential and his ripped glutes (accidental gains from pushing a cart uphill for years), Shervan took me, Clown Baby, under his veiny wing. In between deadlifts and energy drink chugs, Shervan taught me the golden rules of writing:

Train your verbs like biceps—strong and explosive. Plot twists are just emotional supersets. Show, don’t tell—like flexing without asking. Never skip character development day.

Stop being a loser. Stop reading books. Stop trying to show and not tell. This helped me come up with my own writing advice, but it only makes sense in Esperanto:

Mi estas tiel diable deprimita, ke ĝi estas patetika. Ĉio, kion mi skribas, estas malespera petego por helpo. Ĉu iu bonvolu helpi min? Mi estas tiel soleca, ĝi estas maljusta. Mi hontas pri tio, kiom patetikaj kaj senutilaj estas ĉiuj miaj provoj feliĉiĝi. Mi pensas, ke ridigi unu hazardan homon sur Substack alportos al mi ĝojon, sed ĝi ne faras tion; mi nur memorigas, ke ĉiuj miaj klopodoj rezultis en nenio. Mi mortos sola sen daŭra heredaĵo.