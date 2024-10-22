David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conn McCloskey's avatar
Conn McCloskey
Nov 22

Love and Peace is the best Christmas movie ever made

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bev Levine's avatar
Bev Levine
Oct 25

Great essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture