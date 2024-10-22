The best director you’ve never heard of is a five-foot-nothing elderly Japanese man whose early work included scenes of him taking a dump in popular Tokyo walkways in broad daylight, and that’s one of the more normal things about the man. His most recent movie was also his first English-language release. It was a collaboration with Nicholas Cage, and it just happened to be Sono at his least unhinged. To call the man unhinged would be like saying the wait for Winds of Winter has been excessive. Plenty of filmmakers and artists strive to be viewed as these mysterious radicals, creating impenetrable art because they’re just too bizarre for the normie mind to contend with, but more often than not, they just come across as try-hard edgelords. Sion Sono is the real deal (which means, more than likely, he belongs behind bars).

Sono has nearly 40 films to his name and has been making movies of varying quality (and meager budgets) since the mid-80s. One can’t even argue he is disliked in his home country (people have simply never heard of him). For those who have, his films are far too subversive and revealing about the darker elements of Japanese society to ever bring him any domestic success. He isn’t much known abroad either. Most of his movies get recognition via playing the festival circuits. He was already in his 40s (don’t give up on your artistic pursuits, geezers) when he reached anything resembling mainstream success or recognition. Even if you don’t know the man’s name, you may have heard of his infamous film Suicide Club, notorious for its opening scene in which fifty schoolgirls jump in front of an oncoming train. Opening scene As extreme as that might sound, I don’t believe it’s the best starting off point to get into Sono’s work. For that, I would recommend his four-hour-long magnum opus, Love Exposure.

Love Exposure features every one of the director’s trademarks and exemplifies who he is and his artistic vision better than any other film in his catalog. All of the director’s trademarks are on full display here: extreme violence, heartfelt sincerity, over-the-top yet committed acting performances, anime-level friendships, cartoon logic, constant snap zooms, absolutely bizarre family dynamics, cults, and levels of perversion that would make Hugh Heffner blush.

The plot is thus: Yu is a teenager who, as a child, told his religious mother he would find a girl just like Mary to marry, and finding that future girl will be his lifelong obsession. His mother passes away, compelling his father to become a Catholic priest. The priest gives into temptation and gets involved with a volatile and manipulative woman. The woman leaves the priest, who then becomes an absolute Old Testament-style tyrant. He sees only deep shame and resentment in his son, who is really the goodest of good boys. He tortures his son to make daily confessions of his sins, but his son (still the goodest) has no sins to confess, and this only further angers his father. That is when Yu decides to become a pervert (an upskirt panty photographer, to be exact) so he can confess his sins to his father and develop a closer relationship with him. That isn’t even the plot of the movie yet. That is merely the first thirty minutes. The title card of the film doesn’t appear until the hour mark. What keeps a four-hour-long movie engaging from beginning to end is the fact that the plot switches gears every twenty or thirty minutes or so, and without hesitation, I will tell you it is impossible to predict where this movie will go or how it will resolve. Despite or because of all the extreme violence and perversions, and family dynamics, it remains one of the most heartfelt and sincere movies I have ever seen. This movie tackles every single emotion and type of familial or romantic relationship possible (there’s also a cross-dressing ninja).

Many directors are simply too afraid to embrace the SCHLOCK. Even when they “go for it,” Western directors have a tendency to be winking at the audience, letting them know, “It’s okay, I know this is silly, I’m in on it, I’m laughing at it with you.” But Sono doesn’t have that. Sono might just be the least self-conscious filmmaker alive. He attempts what other filmmakers feel would be too stupid to try. His weirdness comes from the fact that that is how he sees the world. The world is dark and twisted and gross, and families are bizarre things that chain us down and hold us back (he has one movie in which a man’s two daughters run away and find jobs as members of a ‘rental family’, and he eventually finds them and rents his own daughters so they can pretend to be a family again). He isn’t winking at the audience; he’s showing you his world, and you can choose to accept it or not.

Does anyone remember the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World? I enjoy that movie very much. The plot is simple: a boy wants to earn the affection of a girl and must defeat all her evil exes in a world where comic book and video game logic and mechanics apply. My issue with the movie comes from the first fight scene. Characters react to the pronouncement that Scott has to fight the evil exes with fourth-wall-breaking facial reactions, letting us, the audience, know it’s bizarre and silly as if indicating to us it’s okay to watch, we’re in the silliness together. Sono’s movies don’t do that. Even at their absolute silliest, they take themselves deadly seriously. He doesn’t give a damn if the audience embraces his world or not.

His silliest movie of all might be a PG-rated children’s movie with talking puppets and toys that happens to be about the relationship between a rockstar and his magical pet turtle (it’s also a musical). It’s one of the most gut-wrenching and depressing movies I have ever seen. It goes to some unbelievably dark places and is better than anything Pixar has put out in almost two decades. The songs in the movie also happen to be absolute bangers.

For those not ready for four hours of pure kino or sad puppets and turtles, the movie I’d recommend to get into Sono is Why Don’t You Play in Hell. Despite being his most graphically violent movie, it’s also probably the most accessible and, frankly, his most entertaining. Aspiring filmmakers decide to film and manipulate the war between rival Yakuza clans—hilarity ensues.

All his movies have a singular vision to them. While some might be dark to the point that they have no rewatch value, you still know it’s the same guy who did the talking turtle movie. His movies could never be mistaken for someone else’s. Even when they are failures (his Nick Cage movie and the movie where all the dialogue is comprised entirely of rapping), they are never dull or without merit. He put out three films in both 2014 and 2015, a true testament to not only how hard the guy works but how diverse his output in any given year is. If there were just one word to describe Sono-san, it would be BASED (in both positive and negative connotations). Embrace the madness.