Park Chan-wook is the best living director. Now, I want to make a clarification. Best doesn’t always correspond to favorite (though in Park’s case, many of his films are favorites of mine). But even in instances when I’m not in love with one of his films (Thirst, I’m a Cyborg, But That’s OK) the filmmaking craft on display is undeniable.

No director living today understands the language of cinema better than this man. This is what makes his continuous snubbing by the Oscars so insulting. Of course, a movie’s greatness isn’t determined by an Oscar nomination (Kubrick never won), but the lack of any nominations whatsoever for a man whose films have dominated Cannes and various other reputable festivals comes off as intentional.

We live in a time where TV has began to resemble cinema and cinema is starting to look more like cheap TV shows. Bloated budgets have given rise to everything looking expensive and cheap at the same time. No amount of CGI and bluescreen backgrounds can compensate for lackluster camera movement, mediocre blocking, and static camera movement.

It seems like a no-brainer, but people often forget film is a visual medium. A shot is only as interesting or boring as the director wants it to be. Some of my favorite directors (Nolan) will invest so much time and effort into the big set pieces, that the in between scenes (the connecting tissue) often come off as annoyances, things he has to get out of the way to get from Exciting Scene A to Exciting Scene B. This isn’t uncommon. The idea being that the exciting scenes are so big and immersive that audiences will look past the mediocre camerawork happening in the interim.

Other directors can’t be bothered at all to paint an interesting picture with their camera. Just put Iron Man in there and nobody will give a shit if the background looks unconvincing and ugly. Just distract the audience with flying, colorful crap. Sometimes it’s not a deal-breaker. If the actors’ performances are so compelling, sometimes just letting the actors cook is enough, and a static camera doesn’t ruin the scene.

Then you have someone like Park Chan-wook, a man who makes every single scene, whether it’s throwaway exposition, a family dinner, a conversation over the phone, or a man tailing another man, the most visually interesting thing you’ve ever seen. Beyond telling a story, this man understands that it’s his duty to keep your attention. You’re spending your hard earned money, so why should he deliver anything less than visual perfection?

When telling a story, I don’t think the medium should be an arbitrary one. If you don’t plan to use the camera, lenses, angles, blocking, and perspective to their fullest extent, then you should ask yourself why does this story need to be a movie at all? Why not a play? Why not a book?

This is why, even if the subject matter isn’t always the most interesting to me, Park’s movies are boring-proof.

His shots are always so precisely arranged, utilizing every single angle, window, door frame, or what have you in the shot. Like Kubrick, he takes advantage of symmetry. He also throws in unexpected zooms or split screens and toys with size and perception in ways you wouldn’t expect.

No Other Choice is possibly the best film from 2025 (zero Oscar nominations). It is based on a book I haven’t read.

The plot is a simple one. Our hero (Lee Byung-hun aka The God of Jawlines) has recently been laid off by the job he has had for decades. He doesn’t know how to do anything else. The only option, it would seem, is to kill off the handful of others in his field who could possibly snatch the minuscule remaining work left in the respective field.

Something Park does masterfully is mixing violence with humor. It never comes off gimmicky or cheap. His films go into incredibly dark, taboo places, and he forces you to become complicit in it all.

There were moments this movie made me genuinely feel sick to my stomach, but what makes it work is the sincerity. Often storytellers use dark comedy and violence in an ironic and detached way, as if preemptively saying “Hey look, you can’t hold me accountable for this, I’m wagging my finger at these clowns just like you.”

Park leans into the darkness and absurdity of life.

This movie hit far too close to home. I’ve never loved and hated a movie so equally. It’s a ten out of ten. The hate comes into play due to how it made me feel, which is a testament to the movie’s magic, because so few movies make me feel anything these days, even if the emotion I am feeling is deep, existential sadness and depression.

The message of this movie is we are all utterly fucked. Nothing is coming to save us. Our jobs are not secure and we will be replaced, and once we are replaced, there will be no safety nets there to help us. So long as those in power keep on making bank, it doesn’t matter to them if 1 million or ten million people are put out of work.

The movie is not American, but it’s based on an American book, and the catalyst for the protagonist losing his job because an American company buys them out and replaces all the personnel with automation.

Now, imagine you work in an incredibly specific industry. You’ve been there for over two decades, meaning you have no experience in anything else, but a plethora of experience in one specific field. Overnight your entire world collapses because now that industry either no longer exists, or the human component is no longer necessary. What’s your next move? None of your experience matters anymore. Start over? Go back to school? Take out more loans?

It sounds well and good for the CEOs and their bottom line. They don’t have to look the people in the eyes who lost everything. They’re just numbers, after all.

In July 2025, I lost my job of nearly a decade because DOGE and other clowns in the state department decided to purge things willy nilly with no care or consideration. Their ultimate goal was bring everything crashing down. Destroy and ruin, consequences be damned. Even if another administration is to follow this one, it takes a lot longer to fix things than it does to ruin them.

In any case, this movie hit way too close to home. I also worked in quite a specific field, and so many of the similar positions in different organizations have also been purged, so it’s not like I can apply to any of those.

The psychological toll of unemployment is no joke. I want to work, but the market decided there is no place for me. I’m not picky. I’ve applied everywhere. I have No other choice but to go fuck myself.

Despite the fact that the movie isn’t set in the United States, everything that happens to our protagonist in the film is a byproduct of trends that start in the US (automating jobs) that have ripple effects throughout the rest of the world.

What’s a man to do when his experience is now worthless and the job market more competitive and unforgiving than ever? Naturally, kill the competition. Five years ago, this may have seemed outlandish, but is it really? I like to look at things as they unravel and use evidence, critical thinking, and context clues to make conclusions. What’s the logical endpoint of unchecked capitalism that places no value on human life or dignity? If you think it concludes any other way than people literally needing to murder one another not even to survive, but to have a foot in the door at surviving, then you haven’t been paying attention.