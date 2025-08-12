David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beauhobbit's avatar
Beauhobbit
18h

My first time living in Japan I let people assume I was British because all the Aussies were drop kicks from the Gold Coast… the second time around they weren’t much better

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura's avatar
Laura
1d

Onya davooo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture