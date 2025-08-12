Australians are a bunch of big silly gooses. In my head canon, in the early days of the British settling the continent, they all spoke, well, like Brits. But one day Darren woke up and decided he was no longer Darren, but Dazza. His skin had turned a reddish hotdog color and texture. To complete the picture, his English accent transformed into a bogan one. Whether intentional or not, they are absolutely amusing to listen to. Back in my regrettable English-teaching days, students loved my Australian colleague. They couldn’t understand a word he said, and they didn’t care. They just wanted to hear his bizarre vowels and made-up words. Shane Gillis has a good bit about an Aussie being in the World Trade Center on September 11th.

I’ve grown to like one or two Australians, but just like the dinosaurs and massive spider monsters that inhabit that godforsaken continent, I prefer to appreciate Aussies from a distance. Have any of you ever stayed at a hostel in the Baltic states? Every single one is run by and infested with Australians. Without hyperbole, Australian backpackers are the worst people I have ever met in my entire life. Imagine a white guy with dreads in his late thirties telling you an hour-long tale about how he went on a wild pub crawl in Prague once with the same passion and intensity as an orator reciting The Iliad in ancient Greek. He’ll talk about what a legend his mate Deacon was for drinking seventeen beers. But I digest.

You may be wondering why I have a picture of Ja’mie King, the private school girl from We Can Be Heroes and Summer Heights High, as she has nothing to do with movies. I put her there as a social experiment. Right about now, you’re all thinking, “Wow, that’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.” And you’d be right to think that, but would you believe me if I told you that that wasn’t a woman at all, but (at the time) thirty-three-year-old Chris Lilley?

Summer Heights High features white, almost middle-aged Chris Lilley playing three different characters in a high school setting. One, Jonah, is a thirteen-year-old boy from Tonga (Lilley is in brown face here), the other is private school bitch Ja’mie King, and the final one is fascist gay performing arts teacher Mr. G. Jonah is an impossible to discipline, dyslexic, bullying trouble maker. He cannot make a good decision to save his life. Ja’mie is a spoiled, rich brat he will readily sell out her friends at the drop of a hat. Mr. G. is Hitler reborn. He plays each part so utterly convincingly you not only forget you’re not watching three different people, but you become engrossed in a drama. The best types of comedies are when the characters aren’t trying to be funny. Everything here is played deadly seriously. It’s compelling. It’s a crime that Chris Lilley isn’t placed on the same pedestal as Daniel Day-Lewis and Ahmed Best, because his performance(s) here is that good. At a certain point, you believe he is a sixteen-year-old girl and a thirteen-year-old ethnic boy.

Lilley has a handful of other shows, all of them funny, but none of them reach the heights of Summer Heights High. Why am I talking about Lilley at all when he has nothing to do with the focus of this piece? It felt wrong to talk about Australia and not give him a mention.

About a week ago, I watched the movie, Wolf Creek. It’s already twenty years old, having come out around the time everyone was jumping on the torture-porn hype train. It presents itself as “based on actual events”, but for anyone who’s ever seen a horror movie that made similar claims, we can surmise the only semblance of truth is that sometimes tourists get lost in the outback.

The movie follows one Aussie bloke and two British ladies who decide to drive into the outback to visit a crater. They run into the typical bogans you expect to see in such a desolate setting, but the danger comes from the man who offers to give them a ride into town when their car gets a flat. While strange and overtly bogany, he initially seems nice enough.

What elevated the movie from being a run-of-the-mill early 2000s torture porn flick was the character of Mick, played wonderfully by the most Australian-looking man I’ve ever seen, John Jarrat. Sure, he’s a murdering, torturing psychopath, but who’s perfect? Every line that comes out of his mouth is hilarious. He’s the most bogany bogan who ever bogan’d. He’s so charming and fun to watch, you find yourself rooting for him to kill the stupid tourists.

Contemporary critics of the time lambasted the movie, calling it exploitative and tasteless in its depiction of violence. I think they were missing the forest for the trees. The movie is hilarious. But it’s not even that good compared to its sequel.

Part II, filmed nearly a decade later, has essentially the same premise, but like any good sequel, the body count is higher. Any semblance of reality (though it still claims to be based on actual events) goes out the window when you realize this movie is essentially a live-action Looney Tunes episode. Mick is the Wiley Coyote, and the unwitting tourists are the Roadrunner, but in this case, the Wiley Coyote actually wins. This is never more evident than in an extended car chase sequence (with legitimately great stuntwork) in which Mick is chasing our surprise protagonist in a semi-truck. A bunch of kangaroos start bouncing across the road, resulting in mayhem and splatter as the semi runs them down. For no reason at all, the CGI here is better than any major Marvel or DC movie out now.

If you watch this movie with the understanding that this is a live-action cartoon, you won’t be upset by the gratuitous violence.

Mick’s first two victims are an annoying German couple. You know the type. Those Germans who travel with ginormous fucking backpacks that have their tents, crocs, one change of clothes, and fucking freeze-dried food because God forbid they actually enjoy the cuisine of the local culture they’re visiting. Being German, they more than likely can afford reasonable travel accommodations, but they decide to hitchhike instead because they believe this is “charming” and will enhance the experience and, more annoyingly, because they’re arrogant enough to believe people would and should stop for them. Mick understands the assignment. He’s sick and tired of foreign tourists coming to the outback and being annoying. So naturally, he violently murders them.

If you watch this movie with the mindset that Mick is the protagonist and he’s getting revenge on every annoying traveler you’ve ever shared a hostel with, you’re in for a great time.

The movie’s highlight is when Mick, after having tied up his newest victim, agrees to let the man go if he can get half the answers right in a game of Australian history trivia. The funniest moment is Mick not liking the victim’s answer as to why the Brits settled in Australia. To Mick, the only reasonable answer is because they were a bunch of pommy cunts.

The movie provides everything you could possibly want in a full Australian experience.