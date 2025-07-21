***If you don’t want to read an incredibly long and anecdotal rant about Japan, then scroll to the picture of the Japanese man with the based haircut to go straight to the movie review.

Hey you, guy preparing to write “Well, actually, the best Japanese movie is Ozu’s Tokyo Story” or “Don’t write about the best Japanese movies if you aren’t talking about Kurosawa” or some such shit. I remind you that the title of this piece is The Best Movie Ever Made ABOUT Japan, not The Best Japanese Movie (but it might be).

I lived in Japan for one year. In my life, I have lived in five different countries. Whether that is a privilege or a curse, only time will tell. One year in Japan was, unfortunately, too long. As it turned out, all the myths and warnings I’d read on various forums or extracted from YouTube videos about xenophobia, extreme insularity, being a complete slave to routine and keeping up appearances, toxic work culture, a complete lack of worldly curiosity, and an utter refusal to accept or be flexible to anything remotely foreign all turned out to be not just true, but even worse than I had prepared myself for.

Japan is one of those countries that has been put on a pedestal and fetishized, which presents a skewed view of reality. If you go as a tourist for a couple of weeks, I guarantee you’ll have a great time. There’s a lot to like. The food is incredible, the atmosphere is unique, it’s absurdly clean, the service is impeccable, it’s safe, the fact that CD shops are still huge and thriving is quite charming, the country has the best cinema-going experience you’ll ever have (you won’t hear a single phone notification, nobody talks at all, people shut the fuck up, and nobody leaves until the credits are all completely finished rolling). I like all of those things. Beyond that, the country caters to all your horrific weeb interests. The beer, while nothing remarkable, is always reliable, refreshing, and affordable. Japan is the only place I’ve been where, even at dive bars, the food is still good. Buying food at even supposedly “good” establishments is enough to fuck up your life in Kazakhstan.

Outwardly, tourists will see respectful restaurant staff who smile and bow, presenting the illusion of a friendly populace.

The most embarrassing thing I’ve ever done in my life is work for the JET Programme. For those unaware (lucky you), JET stands for “Japan Exchange and Teaching”. JET is sponsored by the Japanese government and is apparently a “teaching” program that brings foreign university graduates to Japan to serve as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs).

Being an English teacher abroad at some shitty school is shameful enough. It means you’re a useless expat (or sexpat) who has no actual skills, so you took the easiest path possible by accepting the shittiest job possible just so you can maintain a visa that lets you live in your selected country. JET is even worse. All allusions of actually teaching, let alone teaching English, disappear immediately.

Japan doesn’t want English. It doesn’t like English. Anything viewed as subversive, i.e. a foreign language, is an inherent negative for society at large. The way it is implemented in school is inherently broken. But when you consider that English isn’t something the populace wants or deems necessary overall, it’s not a system they are particularly interested in fixing.

Japanese education doesn’t place emphasis on critical thinking, exploring diverse ideas, or sharing and expressing opinions. Education in Japan is about drilling and repetition. Memorizing subjects so one can be molded into a good little citizen and pass their exams.

English lessons are based on rote memorization with no emphasis on practicality or communication skills. Rather than learning the individual sounds of English (phonics), they learn English through their own writing system and pronunciation (Katakana), which is based on syllables, not phonemes, like English. This is why when a Japanese person speaks English, they’re essentially just speaking Katakana. Case in point, “game” becomes “Ge-mu”, “manager” becomes “ma-ne-ja”, “It’s a good book” becomes “It-su a gu-do bu-ku”, and so on. Yes, I’m aware many of this words have since become loanwords in the language, but you get the idea.

Further exacerbating the situation is that the homeroom teachers assigned to teach English lessons themselves don’t speak English; they speak Katakana English, and the cycle continues with them passing on their limited language skills to the students.

Students aren’t taught the practical uses of the language. It’s treated like a subject, like math, where they just have to memorize certain components so they can pass a test. Often, in schools, the subject isn’t even called English, it’s simply referred to as “Foreign Language” because what’s the difference?

Any perspective ALTs out there thinking you’re going to go to Japan and be the one to instill inspiration for learning English into the minds of the youth, you are mistaken. If you’re an actual certified English teacher, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. You won’t be doing any real teaching. You are the assistant teacher, the homeroom teachers and/or the OTE (Official Teacher of English) run the show. Your job is to behave like a good little doggy and do what they tell you to do. The teacher explains everything in Japanese, and then says “Okay, Debbido sensei, ask the students ‘how’s the weather?’” Sometimes he or she will ask you to come up with games or activities, but they will never use them. You are a textbook with a mouth, nothing more. The teacher, who barely themselves speaks English, will also have no issue whatsoever arguing with you or belittling you in front of the rest of the class if they consider you stepped out of line, i.e. actually tried to teach English. But don’t you dare stand up for yourself or question the teacher’s methods in front of the students.

If the English presented in the textbook is awkward, obsolete, or blatantly wrong, you are expected to teach it regardless. They are teaching the textbook, not English.

The JET Programme does not hire you because you are valuable, because they want your insight, or because they are even interested in the “exchange” aspect of JET. They do it to tick off some boxes and nothing more.

The best-case scenario is that the kids are entertained by you in the way people are entertained by clowns. You will play basketball or dodgeball or tag at recess with them. The first- and second graders were a lot of fun. Very sweet kids. You aren’t “teaching” those kids, though. So, if you’re okay with the highlight of your work being playing dodgeball with six-year-olds, then the JET Programme is for you.

Until a certain age, Japanese children are essentially given free rein to be complete monsters. Teachers at the school cannot, do not, and will not discipline. Best case scenario, you get antsy kids being kids, easily distracted, and noisy. Worst-case scenario, you get cases of perpetual bullying and violence in the classroom that won’t cease because the kids are never told no and not punished.

There was an outrageously terrible group of fifth graders I had to teach twice a week. Not a single one of the boys was a good student. It wasn’t the constant yelling, playing games on their computers during lessons, throwing things out the windows or at each other, or getting up out of their seats and wandering the hallways; it was the malicious violence that did my head in.

During each lesson, there was I, the OTE, and the homeroom teacher. Three adults. One boy would throw his laptop at the homeroom teacher’s head whenever he got the chance. When he wasn’t throwing it at her head, he was throwing other children’s laptops on the ground to smash them. One day, he decided to turn his pencil into a shank and went around stabbing other students. He went to a quiet girl in the back. The girl refused to give him a reaction, so he punched her in the face. I want to emphasize that he didn’t tap her or shove her; he punched her in the face, drawing blood and making her cry. This incident occurred in the presence of three adults. The two local teachers who witnessed this happened did nothing. I yelled at the boy and told him to get out of the classroom. When I comforted the girl and escorted her to the nurse, the two other adults in the room didn’t respond at all.

I contacted the vice principal and the Board of Education to call a meeting about this boy. I said so long as that behavior goes on, or he is allowed to stay in the classroom, I will not.

I was told in no uncertain terms that nothing could be done about the boy. Did the behavior continue? Of course it did.

I can handle noisy and disruptive kids. It comes with the territory. What I cannot tolerate is violence against others and being made complicit in it. I’m not saying that situation is emblematic of all JET placements, but in my own anecdotal experience, I never met any (non-disgusting-weeaboo) ALTs who liked their jobs. None of them walked away with any sense of reward or having made a difference. It was simply a means to an end (being in Japan).

While I’m listing grievances. I did things ass backwards, I got a scholarship to study Japanese after I’d already left Japan. I didn’t come to Japan with no language knowledge, but I was far from fluent.

Early in my stay, one of the Japanese-speaking ALTs called the internet provider to have them come to my apartment and set up my Wi-Fi. Now, my Japanese wasn’t good enough to have set up the appointment myself, but it was good enough to understand an appointment had been made, and that it was to take place on Saturday at some point from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I stayed home all day Saturday waiting for someone who never arrived. I got a different Japanese-speaking ALT to call them and ask why nobody came at the agreed-upon time. Their response was, “We have no record of an appointment.” What they wanted to say was, “Shut up, you foreign dog, be grateful you’re breathing our air.” It was their word against mine. There was no debate to be had or accountability to be taken.

Similar situations were when I had to go to my city’s ward office because I never received my My Number card. This is a national identification card that I suppose is comparable to a US Social Security Card or an ИИН in Kazakhstan. I never got it. I went to the ward office, which included being sent to a dozen different windows and several hours of waiting, only to be told I must have it, because they sent it. Whether they sent it or not was irrelevant, as I didn’t have it. They said that couldn’t be.

Anyone who has ever bitched about bureaucracy in post-Soviet countries has no idea how easy they have it compared to Japan. Japan has never heard of the Internet. For one, every website they ever made was designed in 1996. If you’ve ever seen the official Space Jam website, that’s exactly what all their sites still look like. Moreover, nothing can be done online. Everything has to be done in person, which involves hours of waiting, being sent to multiple windows, and reviewing mounds of paperwork. And, in my case, no one wanted to accept responsibility for the fact that my card never arrived where it was meant to.

What’s the big deal? Why did I need it anyway? For starters, without this card, I couldn’t make any international money transfers. Transferring funds from a Japanese bank account to any other account, whether via wire transfer or using PayPal or other similar apps, is nearly impossible.

I’m complaining a lot. I know nobody likes a complainer. But, I like complaining, and some complaints are warranted. Typically, when I hear a foreigner complaining about country X, I tend to think the problem lies with the foreigner just being a cunt. Somebody who’s a loser in the US will still be a loser in Italy or Spain. Women in country X won’t suddenly like a guy just because he’s a foreigner. If he has the personality of a gnat and is fuck ugly, those traits are universal. Knowing full well that Japan doesn’t always attract the best type of foreigner, I considered that perhaps all the stories I heard about Japan being rough for foreigners were inflated. Maybe those people just sucked.

Having said all that, I have lived in multiple countries. In each one, I made friends, established relationships, and got on very well with my colleagues. I emphasize that, because it illustrates that my frustrations with Japan were not a me problem, but a Japan problem.

Japan is the only place I ever lived where it’s easier to find a girlfriend or boyfriend than just a friend. I’m not even some super based gigachad, but finding a partner was painless compared to finding just a chill bro to hang out with. Call me crazy, but I like having friends. I’m not proud of having no Japanese friends; I saw it as a failure. I also don’t like the idea of “expat” communities. Living in another country with minimal interaction with locals. Sticking to your own. Where’s the fun in that? Japan is full of bars and establishments that cater to such communities.

The famous Japanese hospitality that tourists love to comment on really doesn’t factor into day to day life. Tourists who have minimal interaction with the local populace are unlikely to counter the blatant xenophobic attitudes the Japanese hold towards foreigners. I can’t tell you how many times my foreign friends and I have been shushed by locals. Look, I love the quiet. Nothing bothers me more than people watching videos or listening to music in public places at full volume. I’m also incredibly conscientious of the volume of my own voice and get irritated by loud talkers. I appreciate the Japanese desire for tranquility. I’m all about it. In general, the Japanese are quieter in public places than most. People in Kazakhstan don’t give a flying fuck whether their phone conversations, FaceTime calls, or music annoy the people around them. Having said all that, it’s a myth to believe all Japanese people abide by this. They are human beings after all. I’ve seen plenty of noisy or excitable Japanese people in social settings. Bars, for example, are a place where they let loose.

One time I was at a noisy British pub in Kobe with a very international group of people (South Africans (both black and white), Brits, Irishmen, Americans, and Filipinos. We were no louder than anyone else in the pub. That didn’t stop a Japanese man from staring daggers at us and eventually coming to our table and yelling at us to be quiet. Mind you, he didn’t say “Could you please keep it down” or “Sorry, you’re a bit loud.” He said “Be quiet.” I’d understand such vitriolic candor at a library or restaurant, but this was a British pub with loud music blaring and people of all ages and backgrounds getting shitfaced and enjoying conversation.

There are far too many YouTube videos out there and Reddit threads reminding foreigners of what behaviors to abide by while in Japan, and not nearly enough letting Japanese people know how to act like decent human beings while interacting with foreigners. During our endless JET orientations, everything was about what we had to do in order to be good, well-trained little foreigners. How low to bow, which phrases to say when addressing your superiors, how to go about asking questions, food etiquette, obeying the proper chain of communication, and so on. Remember, the E in JET stands for exchange, but there was no exchange on the part of the Japanese. The entire farce was “Be an obedient little foreigner and don’t have too big of a personality.” There was no meeting us halfway, there wasn’t even a meeting us of 10 percent of the way on their part.

You see, the foreigners that came to Japan tend to come in two categories—the shithead Johnny Somali kind who want to shit on everything and get off on being disruptive, and the latter being the type who are overly concerned with not offending Japanese sensibilities. They are unable to stick up for themselves and become total pushovers. Japanese society has already concluded that foreigners are dirt and a nuisance, so when they call out your “offensive” behavior, your only response is to grovel and beg forgiveness.

Another incident occurred on a bus heading to a residential area. Several local teenagers were engaged in very animated conversation, giggling and making audible exclamations. Meanwhile, my Australian buddy was telling us a story. I’m not going to pretend to quantify whose voice was louder, but to anyone in the vicinity, realistically, the only difference you’d be able to make between them was that one voice was in English.

A Japanese man turned around and aggressively shushed us like we were fucking dogs. Instinctually, being the good, well-trained gaijin they were, my friends apologized. I did not. As it turned out, we got off at the same stop with the Japanese man. I got in his face and demanded he explain himself. This is when he started bowing and apologizing. Who would have thought he’d ever have to actually justify his behavior? Foreigners aren’t meant to actually stand up for themselves. This isn’t a story of me being epic and getting my own back; it’s just an example illustrating how Japanese view foreigners.

Watch or read Shogun. Japanese attitudes towards foreigners have remained largely unchanged since the 1600s.

Something that baffled me is that several of my friends and acquaintances in different countries (the US, Kazakhstan, the UK) got quite uppity that I didn’t “love” Japan. Mind you, these people had never been there, and I was living there and working with Japanese people. Call out all the downsides of life in the US or the UK or Russia, and people nod in agreement, but for whatever reason, Japan is placed on this bizarre pedestal where what would be construed as racism, bigotry, or xenophobia anywhere else on Earth here has to be respected because it’s their “culture”. Respecting that all cultures are different and respecting the components of a culture itself are two different beasts. But I guess I’m the badguy for daring to criticize Japan.

All of this was necessary. This is all the baggage I brought with me before watching 2016’s Shin Godzilla.

Shin Godzilla is the creation of Shinji Higuchi (some guy) and Hideaki Anno (the manic depressive behind Shinji, the manic depressive, from Evangelion.

In order to discuss why this movie works, I want to examine why other movies don’t work for me. Similar to Jurassic Park, the story of Godzilla really only works once. You can only watch this monster destroy Japan so many times until it loses meaning. The opposite route is going super schlocky, which I enjoy, but I won’t pretend I’m a superfan of this franchise. I hate the modern American monsterverse reboot. I hate the idea of giving these monsters motivations, goals, and anthropomorphized characteristics. I’m tired of the beasts posing for the camera like Marvel superheroes and endlessly punching each other. Guys in silly, cheap suits punching one another is hilarious and wholesome. Expensive but terrible-looking CGI creations punching each other against videogame backdrops is nauseating.

With so much CGI clutter on screen, there is zero sense of scale to these enormous monsters. I feel no weight or impact to their massive punches, and each time they crash into a skyscraper, they might as well be knocking over a plastic trash can because the impact is the same.

The American Godzilla films fundamentally (deliberately) misunderstand what makes Godzilla interesting. They film him as if he’s “badass” and “cool”, rather than an existential horrific threat born out of man’s hubris.

I went into Shin Godzilla with all this in mind, plus my own baggage regarding Japan. The only reason I bothered watching it at all was due to Hideaki Anno.

The movie is as much about Japan as it is about a giant radioactive monster. Something a viewer will notice right away is just how many scenes are boardroom meetings. There are scenes depicting boardroom meetings where the only thing achieved at said meeting is where to have the next meeting. People may find this boring, tedious, pointless, what-have-you. I find it to be pure kino. This is Japanese bureaucratic efficiency in action.

The movie starts with the finding of a derelict boat in Tokyo Bay, followed by geysers shooting out of the sea with what looks like a giant tail flailing around. Meetings are called, but nobody can decide which department this falls under, as nobody knows what they’re even dealing with. More importantly, nobody wants to take responsibility for it. Nobody wants to be made to look stupid by offering an opinion on something of which there is no precedent. They call meeting after meeting to give the guise of making progress, but after multiple meetings, no progress has been made at all.

Whatever this thing in the water is, it is causing havoc in the harbor, destroying boats and underground tunnels, and making the citizens very nervous.

The Prime Minister gives a press conference where he assures the public that experts (because experts on an unknown phenomenon that nobody can even agree upon can certainly exist) have assured him that this creature couldn’t possibly come on land.

The next scene is pure comedy gold, showing that this mysterious creature not only can come on land but is also causing extreme havoc, simply trying to walk from point A to point B.

The movie’s effectiveness will largely depend on one’s sense of humor. This movie is a comedy. There aren’t jokes per se; rather, the comedy stems from the bureaucratic ineptitude and failings of the Japanese government, as well as their inability to make a decision on anything. The multiple and endless meetings are funny. The fact that the text explaining where the meetings are taking place continues out into the stairwell to explain “Fifth floor stairwell” makes me laugh.

When we get our first glimpse at the creature, it’s very confusing. We aren’t sure yet whether it’s even Godzilla. It’s this bug-eyed, emotionless, gormless-looking thing. It’s pathetic to the point you nearly feel bad for it, because it looks confused. It itself doesn’t seem to understand how it got on land. There’s no malicious intent to the creature. It isn’t purposely trying to cause destruction or harm. It is merely so massive that simply moving one limb will cause thousands to millions of dollars in damage. Whether the creature has malicious intent doesn’t matter to the hundreds of civilians in its path.

The creature is incredibly bizarre-looking. Silly as much as it is terrifying. The CGI isn’t the most expensive or detailed you’ve ever seen, but that works for the film’s benefit. The thing looks alien. It looks sick. It looks like it doesn’t belong in our reality. It’s off-putting, like a disease that has grown limbs and become sentient. The expression on the creature’s face is completely blank. There are no anthropomorphized emotions. The thing has no motivation. It’s simply trying to get across the city.

Is the thing in pain? It came out of the water, so perhaps being out of it is harmful, and it’s rushing to get back to the nearest body of water, but doesn’t know where it is. All that’s known is this massive thing is causing unprecedented levels of destruction.

The prime minister and his cabinet have multiple meetings deciding what to do with it. Should they use the Self-Defense Force? The problem there is that the Self-Defense Force, constitutionally, can only use force if attacked by a foreign country. Does this creature and its attack fall under that category? Does it fall under some zoological department? Nobody wants to be the first to make that call. Precedent is everything. A series of people ask for permission to fire upon the creature with attack helicopters before the final decision reaches the prime minister. Before he can answer, the helicopter pilots report two civilians in the vicinity. The prime minister decides not to open fire. The creature immediately continues its path of destruction before returning to the water. The government completely and utterly failed to prevent the loss of life, save the destruction of property, or learn anything useful about the creature.

The closest thing the movie has to a protagonist is Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Rando Yaguchi, played by legendary Fuck Bomber Hiroki Hasegawa (here I must point out, stop what you’re doing and watch the two Sion Sono movies Hasegawa appears in, Why Don’t You Play in Hell and Love and Peace—exquisite kino). Throughout the movie, characters are introduced with text next to their names indicating their job titles. He is one of the only proactive cabinet members who actually has suggestions on how to solve the current problem, and therefore, throughout the movie, his titles get longer and longer, with huge walls of text next to his face in certain scenes showing all his responsibilities. During one board meeting, he lists off things that ought to be done. Two others stare at him blankly, with one saying, “Who are you addressing?” Now, this “who are you addressing” isn’t a “How dare you, who do you think you’re talking to” kind of question; rather, it’s a government official genuinely confused and unsure who is meant to be taking responsibility in the matter and having no clue who should be responding to those situations.

Godzilla eventually returns, looking like the monster we are familiar with. While in the sea, his evolution continued, and he emerges once more to walk from one end of Tokyo to the other. This Godzilla is massive. I believe he’s the largest on-screen iteration of the creature we’ve ever had. His tail is cosmically large. Despite having the recognizable design, this Godzilla is infinitely scarier than any other version. Rather than being a large, goofy dinosaur-like creature, his skin is cracked, revealing what looks like a radioactive furnace underneath. The thing is unearthly, unnatural. It looks sick, like it’s in a constant state of pain.

This really isn’t a movie about a giant monster at all, but about human hubris, about the failings of government and experts when presented with a problem so colossal and unstoppable that it defies all logic and reasoning.

Unlike the recent American iterations, which have Godzilla running and jumping around in recognizable human or animalistic movements, or lamely posing in a hero shot, roaring at the camera because it’s “badass”, this monster does none of that. The lack of motivation and desire is what makes it scary. Every single tank, jet, bomber, rocket, and piece of artillery fails against this thing. It never gets angry. It just keeps moving forward. It’s like death incarnate. It’s laborious and pondering, but despite all your efforts, it will eventually catch up to you. An immeasurable existential threat that cannot be reasoned with, debated against, or pleaded with. It is simply too alien to be dealt with by any human method.

The CGI here is also phenomenal. CGI stopped being impressive decades ago, but what this movie manages to do is capture scale better than any other Godzilla film. The size and weight of the monster are genuinely terrifying, and the choice of camera angles and use of perspective truly emphasize this throughout the film.

I’m going to interrupt myself to address some of the key criticisms of the film. People complained there are no characters to connect with, or there’s a lack of character development. I call bullshit on this. Different movies have different goals. If a movie sets out to be a character piece, but has flat or uninteresting characters, then yes, it failed, but would anyone argue that 2001 isn’t a masterpiece because the movie doesn’t feature much in the way of character development? It’s a movie about SPACE, not people. The movie illustrates how insignificant humanity is against the vast backdrop of the cosmos. Making it character-driven would be counterintuitive to the film’s central thesis.

Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan, received similar criticism. Again, they are unfounded because the movie is about the event of Dunkirk. It’s about the scale of the operation itself, rather than being about any individual person.

Keep in mind that Japan is a country that places far more emphasis on the collective than the individual. This might be counter to what Western audiences are accustomed to, but try to broaden your horizons.

Japanese bureaucracy is the focus here, not any one individual politician or leader. The focus is on how the apparatus works (or doesn’t work). That was Hideaki Anno’s goal with this, and he succeeded in his depiction.

In short, I hate this stupid ass criticism.

Another criticism is that the movie is boring. No, it isn’t. You're boring. All of the political scenes and sections, particularly those featuring scientists trying to figure out what to do, are a lot of fun. But even if you are some type of idiot who only cares about these movies because you want to see shit get blowed up by Godzilla, you have no hill to stand on because this film features the best Godzilla destruction scene there’s ever been.

American bombers eventually manage to spill blood. Godzilla goes into this eerie, nearly trancelike state, before his its mouth opens and spills radioactive material throughout Tokyo. Eventually, the material ignites into flame breath, and within seconds, the entire city is engulfed in flames. If that wasn’t bad enough, its flame breath turns into a thin purple laser that cuts nearly every building in all of Tokyo in half within seconds.

This movie is about evolution. Godzilla undergoes multiple stages of evolution throughout the film, and it appears that its ability to cause destruction also evolves. It’s as if it didn’t even know it had those powers until it tried them. This is the first time during the movie we see Godzilla intentionally kill, but it seems like more of a defense mechanism than an act of aggression.

Unlike the American films, the destruction here isn’t cool or epic; it’s existentially horrifying. In just ten seconds, the creature destroyed all of Tokyo, and the music that accompanies the scene suggests that it didn’t even want to.

This scene alone should be enough to satisfy the destruction junkies who don’t care about plot or intrigue or other shit grown-ups like.

One of the other main characters is Kyoko Ann Patterson (based name), a Japanese American politician with aspirations to become president. She teams up with Rando to find ways to stop Godzilla and also prevent the US from using nuclear weapons against Japan (to stop Godzilla). Her performance is…interesting. She’s meant to be American, but her English is less comprehensible than if she’d just been speaking Japanese. It’s not her fault; it’s just funny that they gave all the English dialogue to the one performer who could not deliver. Two of the Japanese characters speak English during the movie, and their English was far more convincing.

I don’t view this as a fault; if anything, it adds to the movie’s charm. Every time she opens her mouth, it's hilarious.

I will not reveal how, but the scientists eventually come up with a plan to temporarily stop Godzilla, and it’s far more creative than the American solution of “we keep punching it until it’s defeated” or “we have to find the MacGuffin to do the thing to stop it.” It’s reminiscent of the best episodes of Star Trek TNG, where complex problems had thoughtful, ingenious solutions as opposed to blunt force or violence.

The parallels this movie draws to the 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant disaster are obvious. The film makes it blatantly clear that the government’s lack of preparation to handle such a disaster and the ineffectiveness of the response that followed are tied to Japan’s bureaucratic style.

This movie was tailor-made for me. It has elements of Doctor Strangelove, Evangelion, The Thing, and HBO’s Chernobyl series.

It received strong praise from Japanese critics and even won the Japan Academy Prize for Best Picture. Western critics were far more mixed, mainly with weak critiques regarding aspects of the movie I already mentioned.

Less than a decade later, Godzilla Minus One came out, nearly doubling Shin’s box-office intake and being wildly successful in the US. It also took home the Academy Award for visual effects.

I wish I could say I’m baffled by why such a mediocre movie resonated so strongly with audiences, but I’m not. Its themes are easier to understand. It’s a feel-good movie. It has “relatable” characters. It’s also incredibly generic. What does baffle me are the people acting like it’s peak Godzilla, a film that should be taken seriously, as if all films that came before it were schlocky trash, but now it’s okay to admit you like Godzilla, when all along that film was Shin.

Minus One is exactly what you think it will be—a big dumb crowd-pleaser. It’s also quite jingoistic, reminiscent of Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day. It never questions Japan’s culpability in why post-war Japan is in the state it's in. It has nothing to say about the barbaric nature of their imperial military. The military here is presented as heroes. Shin, on the other hand, has a line of dialogue about Japan’s own arrogance in relation to its sense of exceptionalism, which led to the disastrous results of WWII.

The lead character is a kamikaze pilot who clearly failed his mission as he’s still alive. The movie doesn’t dare touch on the topic of Japanese war crimes or the fascistic nature of its imperial military. It doesn’t have time for that. This movie is about people coming together to stop the big, bad monster and make you feel good. It likely resonated with American audiences because it felt like a big, dumb American movie.

Is it thrilling? I suppose. Does it add anything new, interesting, or relevant to the conversation? No. Is it jingoistic and cheesy? Yes. Am I surprised it resonated so strongly with international audiences? I guess not.

Shin Godzilla is not a crowd-pleaser. It’s not an action movie. It’s a dark, critical satire with a Godzilla cherry on top. It’s the best, most honest movie about Japan I’ve ever seen.