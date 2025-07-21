David’s Substack

Beauhobbit
2d

I remember when I was living in a ski town in Hokkaido, we were absolutely being little shits and partying, but to be fair it was at 8pm at night and a neighbour walked into our house. He dead ass through the door open and stormed into our living room and screamed at us. I like the dumb ass I was grovelled for his apology but that made absolutely no difference. He called us dogs and slurs in Japanese and english.

When we were doing the same thing a week later and he did it again. We called the police. Suddenly the guy - who we learned had a criminal record - didn't have anything against foreigners.

Honestly you said there were two types of foreigners and I think that can be true.

I think the third way and the one that helps me deal with my feelings about the country my soon-to-be wife is from is just to accept that I'm both within and without.

I'm within by virtue of being able to live there, speak some of the language and generally have a broader understanding than most people and I'm without in that I will never ever ever be accepted or allowed into their society.

It gives me a lot of freedom when I'm there to do whatever I want and if someone foreign or Japanese doesn't like that, I tell them to fuck off.

It also means there's no future for me in the country in any meaningful sense.

Loved the rant as always David. I'll have to give Shin-Godzilla a watch apparently.

Lirpa Strike
3h

Fascinating post, I did not expect any of that. I have a bunch of friends who are very obsessed with Japan, some of whom were stationed there for a while in the military. I imagine someone in the US military will have a pretty different experience living there than an English teacher, though.

