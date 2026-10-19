David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Oct 19

Nathan is a real genius

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Ian Winter's avatar
Ian Winter
Oct 19

Never totally sure you’re being serious. But as this post has no trace of Weezer or Dano I guess it’s legit & earnest.

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