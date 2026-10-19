Primetime opening night—cinema was somewhat full.

Resident Evil opening night— half full.

Digger opening night— three people.

You Can See Everything opening night— completely sold out.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s three-hour long documentary is more thrilling than any of this year’s thrillers, funnier than any comedy, scarier and more disturbing than any horror film, and more heartfelt than the likes of Sense and Sensibility or any of that crap put out this year. Without question, this is the film of the year (documentary or otherwise) and it’s seriously not even close.

This ambitious behemoth of a film goes so far beyond the expectations of the trailer or even the personalities of those involved. It never felt its length. Some moments were so tense and excruciatingly awkward that they will push the limits of what you’re able to tolerate.

Whatever was going on in my life at the time, it must have been significant, because the whole Elizabeth Holmes situations was not on my radar. When the trailer dropped, my curiosity was piqued not so much because of her, but because of Fielder’s track record. If you haven’t seen his past work, rectify that. Having said that, this movie will still work for anyone not familiar with Nathan or Elizabeth.

The short of it is that Holmes (once dubbed on magazine covers as the next Steve Jobs just as M. Night Shayamalan was dubbed the next Spielberg) was dubbed to an 11-year prison sentence for fraud. But let’s be honest, it’s unlikely she’d be facing any severe sentencing if her fraud only affected normal folk, but because it involved investors like Rupert Murdoch and Larry Ellison, she couldn’t be allowed to get away with it.

One of the most shocking revelations of the documentary was the fact that Holmes and her partner (Billy Evans) INVITED Nathan and the crew to film the month before she would be sent off to prison. What good could this possibly do, you may ask. Keep the name Billy Evans in mind, because we’re going to come back to him. He’s the most shocking thing cinema has put out in 2026.

This is a curious documentary both for what it does and doesn’t do. It doesn’t have any cutaways to talking heads or B-roll to pad out the runtime and fill in the gaps. It simply follows Elizabeth and Billy around. When it’s not doing that, it’s Nathan picking their brains, trying to find out how much of what they say and do is out of genuine belief or part of an elaborate con. At the same time, the movie is highly stylized and edited, adding in dramatic zooms and horror movie music, essentially abandoning the guise of being an objective documentary and leaning into the realm of subjective narrative.

Nathan Fielder (no shade to Oppenheim) is the only person who could have pulled off something like this and pulled it off. His work blurs the line between truth and fiction, subjectivity and objectivity, documentary, reenactment, and straight up fabrication. That’s essentially the point here. This movie left me with a deeply unsettling sense of existential dread, because I walked away thinking I can never believe a single human being about anything ever again. How can we? Is it a fool’s errand to even attempt to do so?

Despite the best intentions to be unbiased or paint an objective picture, all documentaries have agendas. This can come out in what was or wasn’t left in the editing room, framing devices, whose voice is prioritized over others, etc. Rather than try to convince you he’s objective, Fielder uses the framework of a documentary as a starting point that asks one initial question, before he stumbles upon five more questions that make a simple premise into one of the most complex and sprawling examinations of point of view, empathy, and the ability to truly trust another human being I’ve ever seen.



That’s what makes Fielder such a unique, generational talent. The Rehearsal showed his attempts at trying to see if it’s possible to prepare a person for any possible scenario and contingency (something as small as someone at pub trivia telling their team they don’t actually have a master’s degree to him actually getting his pilot’s license to help guide his research into why disagreements between pilots and co-pilots lead to fatal incidents). He explores every single “what if” and “how about” in any given situation.

This is why what sounds like a simple premise (following Elizabeth Holmes before her stint behind bars) is much, more than what it appears to be on the service.

As the film opens, the impression given is that Holmes and Evans (with their young, cute toddlers never far away) are putting on their best faces to the camera. The are the loving, relatable couple, but that doesn’t last long. There’s a moment early on when Holmes is answering questions in the kitchen, whisking eggs in a bowl, when Evans suddenly snatches the bowl away and continues the whisking himself. Evans and Holes keep talking, but Nathan was clearly taken aback by that action and says “Why did you do that?” Whereas other documentarians might overlook such a moment, Nathan is incapable. It’s moments like those he leans into. Whereas it might seems small or insignificant, it’s moments like that that reveal all the bizarre and fascinating aspects of Evans’ and Holmes’ character. While asking questions like “Are you guilty”are unlikely to reveal any truth,asking Evans why he yanked away the eggs reveals a lot about his character.

If you go into this movie thinking/hoping that Fielder and Oppenheim are going to uncover the truth once and for all, you’re bound to be disappointing. It’s clear that that was never the goal of the filmmakers.Their goal was never about truth, but finding out just how deep the delusion goes. Who are these people? What kind of person is capable of committing fraud on this grand of a scale?

It’s essentially beside the point whether Holmes believes her own story or not. Is she a delusional, rich narcissist who stands by her product, or is she pulling an elaborate con? It doesn’t matter.

During his first term, Trump was reported to have told 30,573 false or misleading claims. I choose him because he’s the most obvious example to illustrate my point. I genuinely believe people of his station, at a certain level of power and influence, can’t actually distinguish between fact and fiction. They hold all the cards. Might = right. If they say something is true, then it is true, full stop. I think Trump believes this.

Though Trump has never read a book, he most certainly believe he belongs to the category of Raskolnikov’s “extraordinary man” exclusive club. Laws and strict obedience only apply to the ordinary. The extraordinary, on the other hand, featuring the likes of Holmes and Trump, possess Possess an inherent, inner right to transgress laws, ignore conventional morality, and commit crimes if it is necessary to fulfill a greater idea, advance a "new word," or bring a long-term benefit to all of humanity.

That’s why throughout the movie, you never see an ounce of shame, embarrassment, or regret on Holmes face. In her deluded mind, she isn’t capable of wrongdoing.

Through his interactions with Holmes, Fielder discovers that she genuinely believes she has never told a lie, not even a harmless white lie. Despite his efforts to demonstrate her dishonesty using straightforward language and concrete evidence, challenging her personal version of reality in the clearest possible terms, Holmes simply fails to understand.

There’s a moment when Nathan simply can’t move past the way she described her device. She clearly uses purposely vague or misleading language that will lead investors and customers astray. When Nathan points this out, it isn’t clicking. Later, Nathan sits down with her and Billy to watch Abbot and Castello’s classic comedy routine “Who’s On First?”.

It’s a moment of true meta terror as we, the audience watch Nathan watching Holmes watching the comedy sketch. She smiles and laughs, but it’s clear none of why it’s funny is registering with her at all. The whole premise of the joke goes over her head.



Nathan points this out, trying to draw a connection to how earlier she couldn’t comprehend why people found her product a scam. Loyal Billy, sitting there, absorbing the whole thing, takes all of Nathan’s statements in and states “I totally get what he’s saying babe, you’re just so unique and in tune and such a generational genius, that you perceive things differently than normal people.”



That moment sums up much of the movie. They’re all speaking English, but not one interaction shows an ability to reach common grounds or view simple facts of reality from the same lens. When you are bursting with laughter, your stomach is in knots from dread. These are the people running the country, making decisions for us, and determining our futures.

While much of the hype and focus leading up to this movie revolved around Holmes’ huge, unblinking eyes, the true revelation of this movie is her partner Billy.

To talk about Billy, I’m going into full spoiler territory. If you aren’t convinced by now to watch this movie, then little can I do to compel you. It’s the best cinematic experience you’re likely to have all year. It’s truly a unique, mesmerizing work of art.

For those of you who don’t mind spoilers, this will be full of revelations and crucial details from this point onward.

SPOILERS

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Early on, our image of Billy is that of the faithful partner. But even from the beginning, there is something off about him. Billy is the type of persona the best working dramatists (the Safdies, Mamet, Tony Kushner, and others who deserve a mention) couldn’t think up in their wildest dreams. He’s a singularly delusional, narcissistic, drug fueled, manipulative, James Bond villain with a splash of all the worst traits of Mac, Dennis, and Frank from It’s Always Sunny.

There’s a moment early on showing Billy working out (most definitely at his insistence). This is followed by a scene of him showering post-working, with his package of full display. Why is this in the movie? Likely because he wanted it to be. He’s that type of guy. The camera pans from him in the shower to Nathan, just around the corner, lurking over his monitor, witnessing the whole thing.

What separates Nathan from other documentarians is he makes no allusions as to his role in the narrative. He’s never far from the subjects. The movie also goes out of its way to let it be known that crew members and boom mics are never far away, lending to the unreality of the whole thing.

Billy goes from cooperative to unhinged, violent, and threatening, often multiple times within the same conversation. He responses elicit a lot of laughter, but it’s clear that this is a demented individual. It even leads audiences to speculate that he’s manipulating Holmes and there’s more to their situation than what’s on the surface.

Holmes goes to prison a little over the halfway point of the movie. You check your watch and think “the narrative is finished, how can there still be 90 minutes left?” but much of the meat of what makes this story absolutely wild is in the second half.



It’s in the second half we discover Evans had a meeting with A24 execs and demanded a cut of film profits. Nathan and the producers explained how bad that would look for both him and Holmes, especially if their goal was to gain sympathy and maintain their innocence, but Evans doesn’t care about that crap. He has no issue using Holmes image and her social media (without her knowledge of approval) to promote his own agenda and profit.

Fielder sits down with Evans and Holmes to watch the Hulu dramatization starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes. Watching how she’s depicted, and realizing that’s how much of society views her, Holmes can’t handle it. It’s one of the true moments of human vulnerability (or is it? Is it another act of manipulation?). At a certain point, because you’ve spent so much time with her, you start to feel for Holmes, and Nathan questions whether he is as well. It’s almost as if he has to protect her from Evans.

One of the biggest surprises of the second half is that Amanda Seyfried shows up and becomes a central figure to the narrative.

Nathan reveals there are several interactions he had with Evans and Holmes that they neglected to let be filmed, so Nathan hires Seyfriend and other actors to reenact the events. You’re obviously thinking “How can you verify if any of that happened?” and that’s precisely the point. You can’t, but is it any more or less credible than the footage of the real people in the story? Can you trust anything from a documentary?

Eyewitness testimony is often unreliable because human memory is not like a video recorder; instead, it is malleable, reconstructive, and easily distorted by stress, suggestion, and time.



At points in the reenactment, Nathan even struggles to remember if Holmes said X or Y and arbitrarily decides it was Y.

Simply put, the truth is whoever has the ability to tell and distribute the narrative. For most, they can get away with it, but Holmes was unfortunate enough to piss off people more powerful and richer than her.

Things get really weird when Seyfried accompanies Nathan to meet with Evans and a heated argument breaks out over Charlie Kirk (who Evans likes). Seyfried even talks to Homes over the phone while Holmes is in prison.

What is learned by the end of the movie? I can’t really be sure. How much of this path was in Nathan’s head from the beginning and how much of it came as magical inspiration during his interactions with the couple?

A month ago Digger flamboyantly came to screens with a message: the film is deeply focused on how humans tell ourselves stories to justify our actions and make our lives easier. It simply wasn’t very clever or engaging.

This movie essentially does the same thing, in a much grander, more entertaining and thought-provoking manner. Further adding to the existential dread is realizing that Evans, who signed off on getting a profit of the movie’s earnings, implicates us as the audience who bought tickets and are directly handing our money to this vile human.



The movie ends with a quick note that Evans eventually changed his mind about accepting profit from the movie.



This is the best cinematic experience you are likely to have this year.

Last year, while making the rounds for his scripted series The Curse, Fielder had a Q&A session with director Christopher Nolan. The two were a combo I never expected I needed.

With The Odyssey, I think Nolan has gone about as big as he can get with his movies. He has carte blanche to make any movie he wants from here to eternity, but I think trying to go bigger is a mistake. For his next movie, I think Nolan ought to scale back the budget, team up with Fielder, and see what kind of concoction they can cook up.