David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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R.B. Lamb's avatar
R.B. Lamb
5d

Brian Blessed best Augustus ever he's always yelling.

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Donald Beane Jr's avatar
Donald Beane Jr
2d

Certainly a favorite of mine for almost fifty years now.

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