Over the past year, I’ve had multiple false starts attempting to write a piece on I, Claudius, and why it is the best TV show ever made. This ancient series from the BBC tells the story of the Julio-Claudian dynasty over a course of several decades, with Claudius as the narrator. Claudius eventually became the fourth Roman Emperor, but growing up, he was considered the shame of his family and kept out of the spotlight due to his limp and persistent stammer. He was perceived by most as quite the little idiot who would never amount to much. Was Claudius truly a moron, or was he a calculating, 5D-Chess-playing uber-genius?

The show features some of the most phenomenal acting and dialogue I’ve ever seen. Nothing can truly convey the glory of this show beyond just watching it for yourself. Instead of writing a detailed piece in which I fail to articulate my feelings, here is a transcript of a conversation regarding I, Claudius, between Marcello (Marcello's Substack) and myself.

What credentials do we have, you may ask? Marcello is Italian and I have seen over twenty TV shows.

Because this is a transcript of an audio file, there are bound to be many instances of “ums,” “likes,” and “you knows.”

Is There Anyone Who Hasn't Slept with My Daughter??

I hope our passion convinces you to watch this masterpiece of television.

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David-We are recording, so make sure you don’t say the N-word, all right?

Marcello- **** you should have given me, I don’t know, 10 seconds before that so I could get it out of my system.

David-But that’s okay. I’m typing the transcript, so if it comes out, it’s my fault anyways.

Marcello-Okay where would you like to start man? We’re talking about all our favorite things! Yeah do you want to start man?

David- Uh no way uh beauty before youth that means you go first.

Marcello-Beauty before youth wow never heard that before. What does it mean exactly?

David-Well, you could say age before beauty, and that means the older person goes first, but this time I’m saying beauty before youth. So that means you go first. You’re beauty, I’m youth.

Marcello-Yeah, well, I don’t know about that. Do you want to dive straight into Claudius or you want to talk about Star Trek? What are you in the mood for?

David-Let’s dig into Claudius because it’s more fresh in your mind. Because you just saw it. I’ve seen it all the way through three times. It’s fresh in your mind, just kind of stream of consciousness. Tell me everything.

Marcello-It was not bad. I think the thing that shocked me the most is that the show doesn’t seem fictional. I mean what I read in history books about ancient Rome and those emperors in particular, like Caligula or Nero, is exactly represented in this TV Show, factually. Do you know what I’m trying to say? It’s like, it didn’t feel like fiction to me. It just feels like, oh, this is kind of a serialization of history. It’s kind of like a documentary. It’s kind of a drama. Something in between the two things. And I was a bit curious, like, wow, how much of this is actually fictional? And I Googled that and dug into it a little bit. And I was surprised that what we take for granted, like, “oh, yes, that guy was crazy”, or “that guy married his sister”, or “that guy, he slept with his mom “or other crazy **** it was probably just people talking **** about that person after they were dead or after they changed emperor or something like that. So yeah, for me, that was kind of shocking, how the disconnect between fiction and reality was non-existent.

David-What’s incredible is for all we know, Caligula was just an average emperor, no different than any other emperor. But he did somebody dirty, some senator had a huge grudge against him. And so when they wrote the history books afterward, they’re like, he was a sister ****** he nominated his horse to be a senator, he invaded the ocean, he was a crazy *******. Maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t. But the way I see it, I kind of have this... I’m predisposed to assume any ruler is a crazy ******* especially if you’re from a royal family. I think they were all probably terrible, terrible tyrants. And that Caligula just got unlucky by ******* off the wrong person.

*In a show of brilliant performances, these three manage to stand out.

Marcello-I think what it doesn’t make sense to me is that apparently it was so easy to just murder somebody even if you were the emperor, or like the son of the emperor, the wife of the emperor, there were still easy ways to get rid of you, right, so in my mind if somebody was really that terrible and that deranged he would have been killed much earlier. I think there must be a reason for having like a crazy person at the top and accepting that and for me it’s just difficult to buy into that. He was that much crazy and people were just like, “yeah, that’s cool”.

David-But by that logic, shouldn’t ***** have been killed like five years ago? Like, how is that man still alive?

Marcello-Yeah, yeah, but there was the assassination attempt, right? So, he dodged the bullet like quite literally, but I don’t know., I don’t know, . I think nowadays it’s much more difficult, right? Back then you just poison somebody. “Hey, here’s your figs” and it’s just dead. You know, it’s like, “oh, I have a stomach ache. Ah, gosh, you’re gonna die”. You know, you didn’t really have medicine or tools.

David-I think the character of Claudius in his old age kind of showed that point though. He was so aware of the short lifespan of all his predecessors. You must think if you were given the title of Caesar, you’re the Roman emperor, in the back of your mind, do you know that more likely than not, you probably will get poisoned? Like, it’s only a matter of time. This is how your life concludes.

Marcello-Exactly. And this is one more reason. They already get rid of, like, whoever the emperor is,. let alone like if you’re crazy so that even is even more likely that you will be killed. So, in my mind that whole Caligula… like um I don’t know it’s just weird. I mean, again, it’s exactly like what we learn in school what Caligula was like or like Nero, “yes, he was the one that burned down Rome” and that’s it but you Google that and he never actually did that. Tthey just wrote it like much later. You know, it kind of makes sense. As for the political aspects, it was also interesting this whole, how can I say, this duality of Claudius wanting to restore the Republic, but at the same time, you know, taking on the role of emperor with the plan in the future to reestablish the Republic through his son (Britannicus). I don’t know, it was a bit, I didn’t really understand, because we saw like crazy emperor before basically do whatever pleases them. So why didn’t he just do it instead of like, “no, no, no, no, I have this like 17 chess moves and then there is the Republic”, you know, I didn’t understand why he just didn’t do it.

David-You know, I think it was his cautious nature. And the ****** ** thing is because his son Britannicus was such a little dork, the plan never worked anyways. But you know what it is? His son is kind of like Worf’s son. You have this really cool dad, and then the son is a complete useless loser. Because if I didn’t know history, if I didn’t know history, When Claudius is revealing the plan to Britannicus. And if this was a fictional movie, I would think, okay, Claudius is playing 4D chess. He’s thinking like 30 moves in the future. What a brilliant genius. And if I was writing the script, I would write “and then Britannicus fulfilled his father’s destiny and restored the Republic”. But we know how history resolves itself. And I think what I love so much about this show though, because it’s so internalized, it’s so character focused, so many big events are the background noise, you know, like big battles, big game changing historical things is all in the background because the focus is always intimately on Claudius and his family.

Marcello-Yeah, I think so. Also, I think that like, the flow of time is a little bit weird. You have some episodes all in the same period and then there is a sudden, you know, fast forward. Everybody’s old. It’s not really clear in what year we are, how long things take. They’re like, “oh, I’m going to send a letter to that guy” and “he came back from Germany” but it probably takes months and years, all of this. And I think they did a beautiful job. And it’s really done in a beautiful way, like not giving you this information, but making it feel kind of like normal, the normal like flow of time without specifying it.

David-I kind of like that. What’s so interesting is if this show were made today, there’d be so many editing decisions. You can’t have these big time jumps without these explanations. You can’t have a character die off screen. You can’t just have some character disappear. You know, we need to show every single moment. And, you know, from a writing perspective, I agree. And I think this show, one of its, whether it’s due to a lack of budget, a lack of time. But I think all these things work in the show’s favor. And whether it was intentional or not. You could say, look, these are all the memories of old Claudius and some memories shine bright and some don’t. So there will be gaps between the memories. And I think if you look at the show that way, it works beautifully.

Marcello-I think so. I think so. And again, you said yes, it’s low budget, so they didn’t do, you know, cinematic shots or anything like that. It’s all shot in like very small studios. And for me, it’s a bit like, you know, DS9. It’s difficult to get into it because it’s like, “wow, how are they going to make like a cool adventure if you’re just stuck in a small space with the same characters?” And this is why it’s even more difficult to come up with, you know, good story, good writing, good acting. So, I would say, yeah, it was really enjoyable. You know, it’s something that it’s fun to watch. It’s kind of like a refresher on history if you will. I would say definitely worth it. And also not super long, you know, it’s not like 17 seasons. And then there is the prequel and the sequel. It just, you know, it begins and ends with this Claudian family as history was. And I think it’s not bad. It could have been nice if they did that also for the other, like, how can I say, dynasties?

David-I would be there to watch it. And what’s crazy about the show is in the year 2026, you’re trying to sell people on a low budget, old British TV show with no action. And it’s about this one Roman dynasty. It’s really a hard sell to get people interested in. Fair enough. But this show, it’s very, very funny. It’s a really funny show there’s a lot of really witty and clever dialogue and kind of similar to Star Trek this show is very ***** like if you’re a dirty pervert who just wants titillation this show is very horny.

Marcello-But I think you know it’s… um… I would say… I don’t know how to say but, I would say it’s done with taste. Even violence or sexual stuff is done with taste So, for example, I don’t know… I’m going to say it, you will not agree with me, but I will say it anyway. I watched a little bit of Game of Thrones. I think maybe season one, and that was it. I mean, it’s interesting, the story it’s a bit like, you know, this magical, mythical, fantasy, whatever it is, but it suddenly just gets so violent or so overtly sexual. And I’m like, yes, but it feels like a cheap attempt, you know. It really makes it cheap. It’s easy to get people right watching. It’s just like, “oh my God, *****. Oh my God, they’re *******. Oh my God”. But if you don’t have any of these elements as you don’t have cinematic shots or big studios or so many extras or visual effect, if you strip out all of this easy sell, then what’s left are only the story, the writing and the acting. And I think this show really shows that, you know, those things alone can make it worth it.

David-I agree completely. And I think the older I get, the more I understand that, of course, I love interesting action, but I don’t need it as a form of distraction. At the end of the day, any story can be good if the writing is solid and if the actors are committed. And I Claudius, it’s just the best actors at the top of their game committed. And so they’re acting their **** off and you no longer care that it’s a cheap set and that there’s not really much variety in the location. And what I Claudius does with the blocking is so clever. The way the actors are positioned in a scene, the way they look at each other when a camera decides to zoom in or focus on someone else, it’s so expertly done, and sometimes one character is talking and Claudius is in the background, he’s not speaking but just watching his facial reactions is so oh my God it’s almost like you, you forget what good acting looks like because there’s so much mediocre acting and then you watch this and this is like this is the standard this is where the bar should be.

Marcello-Yeah, as we said, I think before, you know, these actors uh they really went through acting school and theater. You can tell that they’re forged by that experience, they really bring it to the to the screen, right, they really you know deliver a performance. They are that character and not like, you know, your friend the Jared Leto method acting Hollywood bs. It’s really like, you know, Shakespearean almost and I really like it. I really like it. Patrick Stewart is phenomenal. Augustus is phenomenal and, as you said, it’s funny because they talk about serious things but there’s always that nuance or that facial expressivity. It’s really well done.

David- The scene where he has all the senators in a line and he’s asking “did you sleep with my daughter? Did you sleep with my daughter?” and the scene keeps going it’s excruciatingly long.

Marcello-Yeah, no, it was it was phenomenal. It’s, again, because this was taken from a novel and so maybe there is no other material it could go off on and make like a spin-off of a spin-off but it would have been nice to see what other stories of the genre could have been added. I really enjoyed it. Have you ever seen any other TV show similar to this?

David-No. I mean, in a weird way, Star Trek. Obviously, Star Trek is a different genre. It’s much longer. But I think what appeals to me are the same things. Very well-written stories, amazing character relationships, and, you know, the budget or the dated quality is never detrimental. They always make it work. And so, you know, when I think about Star Trek and why I like it, It’s never, oh, there’s these huge explosions or this big battle. It’s always a moment of Captain Picard giving a really profound speech or solving some philosophical or moral dilemma. And so despite being a completely different genre, Star Trek is the closest I could think of.

Marcello-To your point, I think, if you ask me like what is Star Trek about, I wouldn’t be able to give you the main plot line. There is no real main plot line in my opinion. It’s more like, you know, all these fragmented stories that basically work by themselves. You don’t need to, you know, watch 25 episodes, to get the gist of what’s going on. Or if you miss one episode, it doesn’t matter because all stories are basically disconnected. Yes, of course, they’re exploring the universe or whatever they are, but they’re still, you know, disconnected with each other. And in a way, a little bit also in Claudius, like every emperor, of course, it’s different and has a different story. I wouldn’t say the show is not continuous,. of course it is, but for me every episode is very different. Every episode’s style is different in the same way that Star Trek episodes are different in style. That’s what I’m trying to say.

David-Who’s the worst woman? Claudius’ grandma, Livia, or Deanna Troi?

Marcello- I would say 100% Livia. Livia is terrible, really terrible. Counselor Troi is just incompetent, I think.

David-Yeah, Livia was too competent.

Marcello-Wow, Livia was, wow, she was the best.

Isn’t that a testament to, you know, I try not to get into the culture war things, but this very cliche phrase, what a strong female character.

David-Nowadays, it just means a female who who punches and, you know, some superhero movie ********. But I feel like every actress should aspire to play a character as dynamic and interesting as Livia, because holy **** I hated her in the best way because her performance was that incredible.

Marcello-Yeah but I think it must have been tough back then. I don’t know who said it, but like, you know, we say a saying in Italian, I don’t know in English, like “next to a great man, there is always a great woman” or something like that. I don’t know what the saying exactly is in English, but yeah. And you see that with Livia, it kind of makes sense, right? If you’re so busy with so many things, wow, you don’t really have time to care about your family and ****. So, your wife is kind of like on the sideline and she wants to survive, she wants her family to thrive. And what’s cool about the Roman emperors is that, you know, she has her sons and he has his sons. And the two things are kind of like conflicting with each other. So, they’re the same family, but she wants her sons to be, you know, the next ruler, not his. And so same family, but kind of different family, that was an interesting dynamic.

David-When you look at who was next in line of secession, so often it wasn’t even the emperor’s birth son. It was an adopted son or a nephew that he, you know, said, officially I’m giving you the title of my son. But Tiberius wasn’t Augustus’s son. Caligula wasn’t Tiberius’s son. And I think in a way, Tiberius, despite being, despite being like the most like personality-less character in the show, I think Tiberius is the ultimate victim. Because growing up with the mom that he had, he never had a chance to be a good person.

Marcello- I didn’t understand why he didn’t behave differently when he finally became emperor, because he was the puppet of his mom all the way until he became emperor. And then he still, like, kept on doing her bidding. And I don’t understand why he didn’t just, you know, wake up because he was upset the whole way through, but he still went with it. How do you explain that?

David-I think he he’s just a mama’s boy, even though he clearly resented her and was disgusted by her, I think psychologically he was so morphed by his mother that he could never fully be free of her.

Marcello-Maybe you’re right. If this story was not about Roman emperors, but modern characters, I think they will never be written this way.

David-No, I know that. And that’s what’s crazy because so much of it, just, it goes against the rules that you’re told have to go into a screenplay. I mean, Claudius doesn’t even become a central character until the third episode. There are so many time jumps. So many characters disappear without explanation. And, you know, if I was a script editor, I’d say this is a disaster. This is a huge mess. But everything kind of makes it work.

Marcello-Yeah, no, it was really nice. It was fun. I didn’t expect to enjoy that much. I was a bit disappointed at the, I think, last episode and the one before the last when Claudius finally became emperor and he was already old and I felt like oh **** he will not be able to achieve anything. And then he revealed he had a plan and I’m like “yes dude you can do it” and then he doesn’t do it and it’s like ah ****. I don’t know I was a bit disappointed at the whole.

David-Yeah you’re rooting for him and in a way he is still victorious because he outlives most of the other emperors sure but he still gets poisoned he still gets betrayed and so it didn’t matter how clever he was how patient he was he still met a ****** end regardless it’s very upsetting.

Marcello-Yeah it’s very upsetting and then the son is like “nah I know better **** your plan” I was like ah **** yeah yeah.

David-And just his wife, Caligula’s sister, is so gross. She might, she’s like the grossest woman I’ve ever seen.

Marcello-The one that, what’s her name again? Do you remember?

David-No, not Drusilla. That was the other sister. But basically, Nero’s mother. That woman was so nasty.

Marcello-Ah! You’re right, you’re right. What a shit show but uh really good.

David-Also one of my favorite moments though is Nero was just such a like a fat spoiled ******** little kid and when he’s playing uh not a guitar whatever lute whatever the name of that instrument is like the mandolin type instrument and uh Nero’s mom is forcing Claudius to listen to it, and it’s like the most mediocre performance ever. And then Claudius, he doesn’t even pretend to give a compliment. He just says, “yes, yes, very musical”.

Marcello-Yes. Yeah, it’s. That was nice. It was really nice. Also, they really treat each other with respect but they don’t sugarcoat it. So, Claudius for example is treated like **** all the way from his own mother, like, “what is wrong with you?” And he’s like, “sorry. I don’t know”. There was this kind of deference between the sons to the parents. I don’t know. It’s ******* weird. I mean, that wouldn’t fly today.

David-I love that moment though, that moment when Livia finally understands that Claudius isn’t an idiot. It’s like, I think it’s the last scene they have together and his stutter disappears. And I forget what she says exactly, but she’s like, oh, you’re not an idiot after all, are you? And she realizes that how dangerous he actually is.

Marcello-It’s when she’s confessing to all the things she did. Yeah, that was really satisfying to finally hear ,“yes, I did it. I did this. I did that. I killed him”. Yes. Finally, the truth. It was nice. It was really nice. Yeah, I enjoy it.

David-Who do you think, though, in a show full of good performances, who do you think gave the stand-up performance?

Marcello-Wow, how would you even judge that? By what criteria?

David-I know it’s hard because they’re all playing such different characters. On a personal level, I loved Augustus because he was so larger than life. His voice was incredible.

Marcello-Yeah, for me too. It is the first character that you see and he really sets the tone right for the whole show. And he has that presence that gravitas, charisma, he has it all. And the way he talks, it could be really funny and it could be very harsh. He has range and it’s very composed. I liked him, I would say, a lot.

David-I also really liked Caligula because it’s so hard to play a crazy person because if you’re not a good actor it comes off as cartoonish or it just you don’t believe it but with Caligula, he has so many emotions sometimes in one sentence you feel bad for him you think like oh this guy’s sick he there’s something very wrong with him but he’s a crazy monster he’s a child uh like he it’s so hard to explain he was such a basically he was like a space alien who didn’t know how to be human.

Marcello-Hmm you’re right objectively I think it’s more difficult to play but for me, even if he played so well, I didn’t feel like oh he’s being an idiot. He was like really that kind of person and he has this personality shifts, but I would still rate Augustus more than that. How can I say? You can really tell that he’s the big man. He is the emperor, and he has that kind of dignity about him, the way he speaks,. “wow, really?”

David-The word gravitas was invented for people like him.

Marcello-Yeah, I think so. I think so. It really captivates you, you know. It’s difficult not to pay attention to what he says or the way he says it. I don’t know, perhaps is completely off point but have you ever seen Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

The TV show the police TV show ? I’ ‘ve seen an episode here or there but I’ve never watched it consistently.

Marcello-I watched it twice and I’m watching the third time now.I always watch it when I’m having dinner and for me it’s, I would say, on par with Claudius and on par with Resident Alien, meaning it’s a very simple TV show with very few characters, very few, you know, external elements. And it’s really just fun and pleasant and really well done. You can enjoy it on like a simple level, you laugh at whatever they say, you don’t think about it, it’s great. But if you want to think about it, there is, you know, that little nugget here and there, that you can pick up if you want to. And it’s amazing. And there is a character in that show, the captain of the whole group (Andre Braugher), who has similar gravitas.

David-Yeah.

Marcello-And the point is, the way he speaks is not as good as those British actors, but he really has a delivery that that just stuns you, you know. The way he speaks, the timing, it just commands attention and respect, charisma, you know what I’m trying to say?

David-Yeah, it’s something I can feel that actors possess, like even really good actors.

Marcello-Yeah.

David-Not every actor has that, a charismatic presence. You know, Patrick Stewart has it. He had it in I, Claudius, and he definitely has it in Star Trek. And, uh, I think the actor who plays Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) also has it in Deep Space Nine. You know, when I first started the show, I actually thought his acting was a little cheesy. I wasn’t convinced, but I think it just took me a while to get used to his...a way of talking in his delivery. But there’s some dramatic moments where he has incredible, incredible line delivery in Deep Space Nine. (at this point Marcello slanders Riker, which really upset me)

Marcello-Yeah, this is why I never really got too fond of Riker because he is kind of like, yeah, the cool guy, but it’s not really that commanding as Picard is.

David-But what I like about Riker, is in 2026, you would never have him as the cool guy. He’s got like a beer belly. He’s kind of chubby. You could tell he’s like sucking in his stomach to look thinner than he is. But there’s something so confident and charismatic about him. Like Riker is basically the cool dad in your neighborhood. Like maybe your dad’s old and kind of boring, but your friend had the really based dad. That’s Riker.

Marcello-More like your crazy uncle but yeah I get your point.

David-Yeah yeah your uncle who’s always ******* all your friends.

Marcello- Yeah. I can add one more thing to this whole conversation is that, as I said before, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine or Claudius or like Resident Agent or Star Trek, they’re all enjoyable and you can have fun just watching them but I would say Claudius and maybe Brooklyn Nine-Nine they have so much character focus so it’s fun just to see these people minds and these people story play out. In Star Trek, I would argue, why I got so fond of the whole show is that it made me dream. So, yes there was good acting a good story and it was fun but it also tickled that curiosity of space and the future, what society could be like. And so, I would say, it has this additional layer of not just having good characters, but also fiction that can make you dream. I don’t know if you watched it and you felt like, oh, wow, I wish I was in the Starfleet. I wish I was there. I wish I was there when I watched it. I really felt like it was the best thing ever.

David-I mean, I think because I’m watching it now as an adult, where with TNG, I had seen many episodes as a kid, but it was so out of context. And for me, it was more about the visuals and the adventure. But watching it as an adult, it just really makes me wish humans lived up to the potential that Star Trek thinks they have, because if you look at the state of humanity in 2026 there’s no way we’ll ever like reach the Star Trek utopia it’s not gonna happen it’s not even close like we’re not even gonna be like ******* Ferengi we’re like the, the most low rent alien species on Star Trek you could think of hmm.

Marcello-Don’t you think that, you know, even if we live in this time and it seems like that to us, things change maybe faster than we think. So again, like Claudius, look at what Romans did and how it changes in centuries. I think, I don’t know, that we had like World War II in the last century that was terrible and everybody thought like, oh **** never again. And now we’re like, you know, neo-Nazi here, neo-Nazi there. It’s like, there was a historian uh forgot his name and he used to say that history goes in circles so it kind of repeats itself and I feel like yeah maybe it feels to us like oh **** everything sucks and this is crazy but maybe it’s just you know part of the whole thing and it’s not as bad as we actually think it is.

David- It is one of those things where I love reading about history I hate living through it. I wish life was more boring.

Marcello-Yeah, I think so. I really, I really think so. I find it difficult to find like a hope. Yeah. In terms of like the geopolitical situation we’re living in and what kind of future we’re going to have in like 10, 20, 50 years? I think about the Star Trek Utopia and it would be insane if we could reach that. It doesn’t seem reachable but I’m not so sure in the very long run…

David-But I think that’s why Star Trek is so special because despite the fact that I gravitate towards pessimistic sci-fi I love Star Trek’s optimism because I don’t think it’s a naive optimism I, I think it’s earned and I like that the dilemmas tend to be external and not internal. And I like that, with the exception of Deanna Troi, it’s about competent people doing their jobs well. So when this crazy situation happens, people aren’t screaming or panicking. You know, people react calmly. They react like it’s a normal day on the job, which is what’s so much fun about it.

Marcello-Yeah, they must be so high on whatever they have in the future.

David-Yeah, that level of stress. Everyone’s just ****** **.

Marcello-Everyone’s just ****** **. Yeah, but I get it. For me, it was interesting when I was younger. I watched the whole thing when I was a kid. And it was nice, this idea that, oh, how did we get to the Star Trek world and they say, okay, we developed the warp drive engine and then we found the aliens and we came together as mankind. We felt like oh, **** we are different than them, but we’re not different with, you know, somebody living on earth. And this was the end of, you know, religion as we know it, or factions as we know them. And it wasn’t necessarily like a painless transition, but it just happened. I think they had a Civil War or something at a certain point, maybe World War III. I forgot the details, but I don’t know. For me, that didn’t seem too far fetched. Meaning if one day we have some proof that will answer some, you know, one of these big questions that we ask, like, where we come from? Are we alone in the universe? But, you know, if we look at 2026, we look at the state of the of the world it would seem that even if somebody today told you like oh we have proof that this they will still be like “ah, fake news! it doesn’t exist,” you know, that’s the disappointing part for me.

David-Man so I just realized that my Zoom has a ******* time limit there’s a countdown clock I did not notice this did you see this?

Marcello-One minute remaining…

**** David and Marcello had planned to further the discussion by talking about more of their favorite things, such as Starship Troopers and Showgirls, but unfortunately when the countdown clock reached zero, they were both killed in a terrible explosion. The world will never know what valuable insight they had to share.