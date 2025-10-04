The people you once considered based are bound to disappoint you eventually. Bill Burr joins comedians Dave Chappelle, Hannibal Buress, Aziz Ansari, Pete Davidson, Tom Segura, Andrew Schulz, Louis C.K., and other comedias of varying degrees of talent and success at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, taking place from September 26 to October 9.

As soon as the event and its lineup were announced, it drew significant backlash. What problem could anyone possibly have with a bunch of Western comedians going to Saudia Arabia for a stand-up gig? It couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the country’s propensity for executions. In 2022 there were 196 executions. I could turn the other cheek on that one. If the government sanctioned the executions, we should assume they were all justified.

Discrimination against women? They got the right to drive in 2017, what more could they possibly want?

How about the Saudi bombing campaign that has killed thousands upon thousands of Yemeni civilians? It’s 2025, genocide is the norm. We’re free speech absolutists, after all, we have more pressing matters to concern ourselves with, such as woke university courses and the sex appeal of video game characters.

What about the rampant slavery in the country? Foreign nationals having their passports confiscated and being forced into labor by their employers with no chance of leaving or receiving any form of help in the country. Well, to that I say Raid: Shadow Legends is a mobile role-playing video game developed and published by Israeli game developer Plarium. Hey, BetterHelp was also founded by Israelis. What’s going on here? Anyways.

Okay, perhaps we’re being too harsh on Saudi Arabia. Why can’t we let the Crown Prince have his comedy festival? Don’t all governments have skeletons in their closet? Wasn’t the Crown Prince justified in ordering the torture and dismembering by bone saw of journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

What makes doing a stand-up gig in Saudi Arabia different from, say, a gig in Los Angeles or New York City? Isn’t the US the biggest threat to world stability at this time? Isn’t the US funding the genocide in Gaza? Shouldn’t we be lambasting comedians for doing US gigs? Well, dear reader, the difference lies in the fact that gigs in LA or Chicago aren’t funded by and for the benefit for of the Trump administration. If a comedian were to do a gig at the White House or Mar-a-Lago, then yes, I’d say raising some concern would be warranted.

Let’s call this Riyadh comedy festival what it is—a calculated attempt by the Saudi government to get influential comedians to normalize the Crown Prince’s image to an international audience, the doofuses who listen to all the interchangeable and interminable podcasts. The people who will listen to Chappelle and Schulz talk about the wonderful time they had in Riyadh and say “Wow, the Saudis are based, not like our woke society.”

The Saudi government, which has a zero-tolerance policy for free speech, protest, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, is actively engaged in genocide, tortures and murders journalists, you know, all those things we in democratic societies are supposed to give a shit about, invites a bunch of influential Westerners to tell the world how normal, “chill”, and down with free speech the Saudi government is. See? It’s not all bad, it’s just propaganda. A regime that has Peet’s Coffee and Cheesecake Factory and standup gigs can’t be bad. And if they do kill a journalist or two, well, it’s for the greater good.

It’s already working. You have Chappelle stating that there is less free speech in the US than in Saudi Arabia. Then you have Bill Burr, stating how he thought Saudi Arabia would be this anti-American, aggressive country, but he saw how normal it was once he saw they had all the same fast-food restaurants and coffee establishments the West has.

It’s not even irony what Chappelle is saying about free speech, it’s actively insulting to the memory of journalists like Khashoggi who are brutally murdered by that very same government signing Dave’s checks.

Among all the above-mentioned comedians, what makes Bill Burr’s appearance more disappointing than Chappelle’s or C.K.’s? While a large portion of comedians have been bitching ad nauseum the past decade about wokeness, cancel culture, being “free speech warriors” and punching down, Bill Burr was using his platform to actually talk about shit that matters and punch up. After Luigi Mangione (allegedly) killed that healthcare CEO, Burr came out trashing the billionaires and the US’s atrocious, parasitic insurance system. While mainstream media was “outraged” over the murder of a parasitic, greedy CEO, Burr was voicing the frustration of millions of ordinary Americans.

Burr called out Elon Musk’s bullshit as well, in a time when his friend Joe Rogan can’t stop fondling the balls of Musk and Thiel and all the other oligarch techno douches.

In short, Burr was being based.

Now we know that Burr, just like the rest of them, has his price. All of these guys would sell their own mother for the right price. Chappelle and C.K. are both funny men. I’ve seen them live and enjoyed their shows, but both have been morally questionable for some time. Andrew Schulz, who’s never been funny or had any moral backbone, is exactly the type of person I’d expect to do this gig. Nothing is gained or lost from him further demonstrating he’s nothing but a clout chaser. Bill, who I’ve seen live more than once and was a fan of, has a long way to go to convince us he isn’t a sellout dirt bag. Was he that hard pressed for cash? Or is he that ignorant of Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations? I find the latter hard to believe, as not that long ago on a podcast he had commented on how dirty it was for people to do gigs in such places. He sold out, plain and simple. Genocide, torture, free speech, none of that matters! Give me money.

All of these people are performing monkeys. Nothing they say regarding free speech matters. A comedian condemning the genocide in Gaza doesn’t get to be self-satisfied if he goes to Riyadh to perform for a regime committing a genocide in Yemen.

Good on Shane Gillis, Marc Maron, and David Cross for calling this bullshit out. This isn’t a simple case of “Leave politics out of entertainment. What’s the harm in using comedy to bridge cultures?” This entire thing is political. It’s propaganda.