Sometimes, one digs themselves into a hole so deep, escape is impossible. You can accept defeat and take the consequences as they come, or you can keep digging, dig into you reach China and then proclaim “I was Chinese all along. This was always my goal.”

That’s what Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power has become. This is a show without vision. There no theme or messaging, and I don’t mean messaging in a preachy, patronizing way; I mean this show not only has nothing to say, but it isn’t even pretending to anymore. It’s survival relies entirely on easily-pleased viewer tuning in because they’re mildly entertained by something with the slightest of Middle-Earth aesthetics. That’s who the audience is. This show aint no cultural phenomenon the way Game of Thrones was. Neither is it a sleeper hit with a small, but dedicated following ala something like Firefly.

If a show chooses not to follow established lore, or even the themes and philosophy of the source material, the least it could do is be entertaining, but this show bravely foregoes that as well.

Remember the backlash of House of the Dragon season 2’s finale? Egregious levels of build up that amounted to zero payoff. The showrunners of Rings of Power looked at that as inspiration and said “What if we did that, but even worse?”.

Somehow the season that finally delivers in the forging of the One Ring is the show’s least eventful. What even happened this season? There’s a Dwarf plotline, a Numenor plotline, a Galadriel one, and a Gandalf one. None of them feel connected whatsoever. Early Game of Thrones was set over multiple continents and geographic locations, but there was also a semblance of connection. The reverberations of something that happened at the Wall were felt in Dorne, etc. How does anything happening with the Dwarfs here affect Galadriel? It doesn’t. What bearing does Gandalf’s adventure have on Elrond and Numenor? It’s like watching four different shows with seven different goals and destinations and zero payoff for any of them.

The main development here is after much trial and error, Sauron finally crafts the One Ring. Tolkien very wisely never went into detail as to what this looked like. Magic is a tricky thing: if you describe and explain it too much, it’s no longer magic. I’m not fond of fantasy that treats magic as some mathematical, tangible equation. That removes the mystery and intrigue. On the other hand, lazy handling and too much free reign can turn it into a deus ex machina, something that solves any situation or gets the characters out of any pickle when the writer doesn’t know what to do.

It’s unclear how magic works in Tolkien’s world. What can and can’t Gandalf do? What are the limits to his powers?

Explaining the exact properties of the Ring does not make it more compelling. From a storytelling point of view, all we need to know is it represents all consuming corruption, manipulation, and evil. It’s a force for bad, and it’s unfortunate that it fell into the hands of poor Frodo, a representation of innocence and good nature. Knowing how it was made does not improve the story of a small Hobbit carrying an impossible burden.

Lord of the Rings is the story of hope, sacrifice, and friendship, not X + Y = Spell 17.

Rings of Power decided it was going to show Sauron forge the Ring, and what that entails is Sauron hitting an anvil with a hammer for thirty minutes until the gold arranges itself into a ring shape. Is it silly? Yes. Did I like it? Actually, yes.

It’s a very silly scene, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t kind of fun and visually interesting. I’m not so committed in my dislike of this show that I’ll pretend to dislike things just to commit to the bit. It’s kind of cool! In a show with ugly and cheap visuals, this scene was visually interesting. It was incredibly heavy metal. I just wish more interesting music was there to accompany the visuals.

Another scene I kind of liked that most are shitting on is Sauron’s meeting with the Balrog. He goes to Moria to say what’s up to the Balrog trapped underground because Sauron doesn’t know how to contend with the fires of Mount Doom without killing himself.

The Balrog is not only chatty, but he’s super sassy. He immediately starts sassing Sauron and in one of the most shocking scenes I’ve ever seen, the Balrog even calls Sauron “a dumb retard.” How would Tolkien react to such language?

In a show where most of the main cast feel utterly embarrassed to be involved, Charlie Vickers remains committed and compelling as Sauron, even if the writers let him down consistently, turning him into a bit of a bumbling failure at every turn.

Detractors of the show lambast Galadriel for being a “girlboss”, but that’s not really the case. She constantly fucks up throughout the show as well. Was that the writers’ MO, to turn every character into an incompetent moron who does nothing but make mistakes? In the first episode of the season Isildur accidentally murders an innocent hooker and it’s never brought up again.

One of the “conflicts” of this season is the inevitable battle between Ar-Pharazon’s forces and the “Faithful” lead by Elendil, but this gets resolved with no fanfare and the two forces are immediately happy to be reconciled and fight alongside each other after Pharazon marries Miriel so it’s fine. Who needs resolution or things like aftermath or consequences in their drama? You know, the things that make a story interesting.

Once Sauron has the One Ring he sets his forces to assault Middle-earth. How many are there? It’s not clear. There’s no sense of scale the way there was in Jackson’s films. When you saw the Uruk-hai at Helm’s Deep or the forces outside Minas Tirith, you truly felt how overwhelming and incomprehensible the size of the threat was. Here, it’s all masked in murky, ugly CGI and flat camera angles. Any time we see Sauron giving a speech, he’s surrounded by about four orcs standing awkwardly. If we’re meant to feel any sense of threat or intimidation here, we don’t.

Theo aka the Witchking of Angmar aka Boba Fett from Attack of the Clones leads the orc chant in Black Speech as the orcs march across Middle-earth.

In Jackson’s films, the orc chants were always intimidating and otherworldly. For one, there’s footage of Jackson recording the chants in Rugby stadiums, so if it sounds like thousands of voices enthusiastically screaming an aggressive language at the top of their lungs, it’s because it’s real. There’s also the context. The orcs aren’t just chanting because it sounds “cool”. When the orcs march against Minas Tirith, the chant is for the benefit of the people trapped behind the walls. Whether they speak Black Speach or not is irrelevant, as the message of the chant is clear: we are here to kill every man, woman, and child in this city. The orcs are united and determined in their lust for violence and destruction.

What’s the purpose of the chant as presented in the show? Who’s it for? We never see Sauron’s army interact with the people whose land they intend to conquer. So if it’s for intimidation, it doesn’t work. Furthermore, it sounds like shit. It doesn’t have the weight of the thousands of voices recorded in the Jackson films. It sounds like one or two people embarrassed to be speaking a made-up language and those voices are copy and pasted in editing to make two people sound like thousands. It just feels so lame.

The orcs throughout feel lame and unthreatening. In Jackson’s films they were often silly, but not in a way that was detrimental to the story. Here they are basically Three Stooges cartoon characters.

The Numenorean army fast travels from Numenor, in the far west of the world, to the borders of Mordor in the far east of the known part of Middle-earth ton confront Sauron’s army.

Sauron surrenders almost immediately and the finale ends without an epic battle scene. Now, from an entertainment perspective, this is horribly misplaced and hilarious, even if it is lore accurate. That’s the real kicker; even when the show decides to be lore accurate, it still does it in a way that’s really stupid and doesn’t work.

The reason this doesn’t work is because you can’t make so many fundamental changes to Tolkien’s depiction of Numenor and expect us to react to something taken from the source material positively because it’s form the source material, because everything leading up to it was butchered so badly. It doesn’t work.

The show at no point paints Nuemenor as this imposing, technologically advanced, Godlike race of men who stand on average at seven-to-eight feet tall. The Numenoreans were super humans. Even the Elves and Valar feared them. They were stronger physically, better craftsman than anyone else in the world, had better weapons, better ships, and the strongest army.

In the lore, Sauron’s forces see the Numenoreans approach. The sight is so psychologically terrifying the orcs break ranks and flee. Sauron surrenders and allows himself to be taken captive to Numenor. This eventually works to his advantage, as over the course of many years he uses his sorcery and persuasion to manipulate Numenor into destroying itself. The point is that in a one to one fight, Sauron could not contend with them on the field of battle.

The problem with the show is we never get that version of Numenor. The Numenor of the show is just…a place, indistinguishable from any other place. The people look and behave like any other group in the show. There’s no reason to believe there’s anything special or otherworldly about them.

When we see the army approach Sauron, it’s not filmed in a way to inspire fear or intimidation. It’s not clear what makes them different or better than Sauron’s army. When we see Sauron surrender, it’s a big headscratcher. The showrunners chose to follow the lore here without understanding the lore and it just doesn’t work.

The timing is also off as this all happens immediately after Sauron makes the One Ring, but we never see him have a single victory or success with it. We see him lose immediately, so it begs the question: what’s even so good or special about this damn ring?

How is it that nobody involved here knows how to tell a story? Have they ever seen a movie or read a book before?

One of the funniest moments in TV history comes when Celeborn tells Galadriel for no reason at all they can’t be lovers anymore. I guess the episode decided it needed some drama, so it threw some in.

Also the nine Nazgul have their rings before the One Ring is made. How does that work? Isn’t it the power of the One Ring that is supposed to bind them to his will?