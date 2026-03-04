This is big. I’ve been shopping around a Weezer biopic for over a decade, and things are finally coming together. I know most of you are probably dubious, as music biopics tend to cater to the lowest common denominator. They are all so predictable, hitting the same beats at the same moments.



Open with the main character thinking about his entire life before a significant show

Flashback to the main character’s childhood, quick snippets of his life/death of a significant family member The band gets together. They are hungry for success, but nobody believes in them They find success and are on top of the world One or all of them get into drugs Tension and creative differences Somebody dies They split up They reconcile and perform one more show

Bohemian Rhapsody is likely the biggest offender here. They essentially took the Walk Hard script but passed it off as serious. My Weezer script is so, so much different. Think Paul Schrader’s Mishima; that’s the level of genius this script is operating on.



It won’t focus on the band’s formation or how they wrote their greatest hits and all that. Instead, it will focus on their abandoned space rock opera Rivers wanted to record after their first album called Songs from the Black Hole, but it never got finished. Here’s the thing, Rivers Cuomo was already disillusioned with rock music after the first album (because it’s terrible). Weezer is an exception. They’re like the A24 of rock—elevated.



It was simply too ambitious for the ‘90s, but I think audiences now would embrace it. The plot is simple, the band members play futuristic versions of themselves (although their names are different) on a galaxy-exploring voyage in the year 2126. There is a love triangle involving River’s character and a good girl and a bad girl. By the time they reach their destination he’s pretty fed up with the whole thing (it’s like a metaphor for how he was fed up with rock, but it’s deeper than that).



The movie will bring the space opera to life. It’s going to be epic, but not in a juvenile way. It’s going to be like 2001 if Emmeral Fennell had directed it. At that time the lineup included Matt Sharp and Brian Bell, but I want to do something about that. Movies based on historical events often condense three or four people into one composite character (they did this with Emily Watson’s character in Chernobyl because nobody is going to remember six different characters named Sveta and Lyuba and shit). So Matt and Brian will be combined to create a new character called Graham. It’ll make the movie less confusion for audiences. While that’s going on, it will be intercut with two other timelines.



The first timeline is about the recording session of Weezer’s best album—Ratitude. This was the band at the height of their powers. But unlike other music biopics which depict unconvincing song writing sessions, this will be authentic to the extreme. It will play out in real time and as one continuous, unedited shot. There will be moments of silence so uncomfortable it will make the audience squirm in their seat, but that’s reality. The camera will slowly, slowly, sloooowly zoom in on River’s hands as he’s tuning his guitar. It will get so close into guitar headstock that we will no longer recognize what shapes or colors we’re looking at. It’ll be like the scene of Dave traveling through all the different dimensions at the end of 2001 (except not boring). This will go on for about thirty to forty minutes. By this point the audience is in a total trance. They’ve lost all sense of time until suddenly—it’s the opening riff of [If You’re Wondering if I Want You To] I Want You To—and everyone in the audience will start clapping and dancing along, and after the audience is feeling good there’s a hard cut to the third and most important storyline— Rivers Cuomo goes to Harvard and becomes an English major.

While at Harvard, Rivers decided to become voluntarily celibate, and he did this for nearly three years. This part of the movie will focus on what it’s like to be in Weezer and not have sex. While at Harvard, he wrote one of the most hauntingly beautiful, dark, and eye-opening essays in the English language titled A Mad and Furious Master. Please read it below, because it’s essential to understanding the tone of this movie (and beyond that, it’s far more raw and honest than anything you guys write on Substack).

This could be a funny moment because the professor reading the essay is a huge Green Day fan, and there will be some tension because we don’t know if he’ll grade the paper fairly or have a bias. Also this can be a fun opportunity for Ice Cube to have a cameo as himself. He and Rivers get into some awkward situations at a frat party.

Now this next part is super important. Rivers mentions going to massage parlors. Rivers has an Asian fetish and he doesn’t even hide it. He sings about Asian girls in his song and even married a Japanese woman (might have been Chinese, I can’t really tell the difference). The movie will show his descent into loneliness with excessively long scenes of Rivers at these Asian massage parlors. It’s also a good opportunity to show a lot of Asian titties in the movie (it will be tasteful, not titillating).

It’s quite long, but I highly recommend the whole thing here: A Mad and Furious Master



I think this segment will really ring true for both Daily Wire and Weezer fans because there’s a large segment of celibates in both audiences.

Every movie needs a villain, and the villain here will be Paul Dano, who, as you know, was in a Weezer cover band with me before he sold out, and he also handed an MTV award to Rivers. Paul Dano will appear in all three storylines as a sinister figure trying to corrupt and manipulate Rivers. This movie, being as bold as it is, won’t cast a traditional actor to play Paul Dano, but by Peanut, the Jeff Dunham puppet.



The movie will never address the fact that he’s a puppet, nor will the performance be funny. It will be deadly serious. It will be such a groundbreaking performance that Peanut and Jeff Dunham are likely to win the Best Actor Oscar for their performance as Paul Dano.



The movie ends with Rivers Cuomo in the year 2126 on a spaceship, realizing he abandoned his rock opera all those years ago because it wasn’t just a concept album, it was his own future, but he was too afraid to commit to that path, but choosing celibacy gave him the courage to write Ratitude, which convinced him to no longer fear his destiny, but embrace it. The ship reaches a planet called Curskent, which is populated by really hot scantily clad Asian chicks. They’ve been waiting for Rivers arrival because radio waves of his music reached them a century ago. Before Weezer, their planet had no concept of music. Basically, they think Rivers is a god. Also there’s no men on the planet for some reason. I’m not really sure why. The movie ends with a very tastefully done orgy with Rivers and all these chicks.



I know it might not be realistic, but I’d like all three sections of the movie to be helmed by different directors. For the space opera section I can think of no one more suitable than Francis Ford Coppola, especially after Megalopolis. He’d bring the same sensibilities. The recording of Ratitude should be directed by McG because I think he’d bring a fun, MTV sensibility to it. And finally, the segment of Rivers at college and going to massage parlors should be directed by Vincent Gallo (who also stars as Rivers).



This script has been my passion project for nearly my entire life and the Daily Wire folks were really impressed. They offered me $2000 dollars for this.